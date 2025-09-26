September 26, 2025

In the past week or two we’ve written that near-term risk is elevated for a few reasons (complacent sentiment, indexes extended to the upside, late September is almost always tricky, etc.), and this week we saw some of that come home to roost—after a good Monday, the indexes pulled in and a few highfliers hit air pockets while the broad market took some hits, too.

Looking at the evidence, the intermediate-term trend of the indexes is still up, and while that’s true with most stocks as well, it’s getting to be a closer call—half of the S&P 500 names are below their 50-day lines, for instance. Also important to us is the number of stocks hitting new lows, which has been above our comfort level for five days in a row, a streak that actually began the day before the recent peak in the indexes.

Big picture, the odds still favor nicely higher prices over time, but the question is whether we see a “real” pullback of a few percent in the indexes—which of course would likely lead to a good amount of pain in individual stocks. To this point, there have been some signs, but the wobbles seen this week aren’t definitive in the indexes and the vast majority of stocks.

In terms of what to do, it depends on your positioning—if you’re fully invested or on margin, you could consider lightening up by selling some laggards or losers, as well as booking a partial profit or two. But if you’ve been following along with us (holding some cash, banging out some partial and even full profits) then we’d continue to take things on a stock-by-stock basis, refraining from any across-the-board moves based on this week’s action and seeing what comes.

If things worsen a bunch from here, that could change—but we could also see some higher-odds entry points if the market ramps from here. For now we’ll leave our Market Monitor at a level 7 and see how the market responds to the three-day pothole.

SUGGESTED BUYS

None this week, though if the market finds support, there could be a lot pullback-resumption buy candidates—we’ll have the latest in Monday’s issue.

SUGGESTED SELLS

Partial Sells

None this week

Full Sells

Hinge Health (HNGE) – double top and big-volume breakdown through the 50-day line, tripping our stop

Insulet (PODD) – another good-looking, month-long uptrend that’s gone up in smoke; tripped our stop this week

Installed Building Products (IBP) – nicked our stop this week; if you own some and want to give it a few more points, you can, but we’ll cut bait

Pure Storage (PSTG) – looks fine overall so feel free to trail a stop, but we don’t think it’s a leader in the hot storage space

TopBuild (BLD) – many housing-related plays have softened, with BLD seeing heavy-volume selling as it slices its 50-day line. Tripped our stop earlier this week.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN) – like many names, looks fine overall, but we’re going to take a profit here as shares approach three months from the breakout point.

SUGGESTED STOPS

Amphenol (APH) near 112

Argenx (ARGX) near 682

Astera Labs (ALAB) near 193

Cameco (CCJ) near 78

Cloudflare (NET) near 204

Construction Partners (ROAD) near 120

Credo Tech (CRDO) near 135

D.R. Horton (DHI) near 162

GeneDX (WGS) near 111

GE Vernova (GEV) near 535

Granite Construction (GVA) near 104.5

Kinross Gold (KGC) near 21

Kratos (KTOS) near 71

Life 360 (LIF) near 83

Nebius (NBIS) near 85

Reddit (RDDT) near 215

Rocket Cos. (RKT) near 18.5

Seagate (STX) near 186

Xometry (XMTR) near 46.5

