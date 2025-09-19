September 19, 2025

It’s been another up week for the market, bolstered a bit by the Fed’s well-expected quarter-point rate cut—interestingly, the Nasdaq and small-caps both led the way this week, though just about every index is up for the week.

When it comes to the market, we’d say near-term risk is a bit elevated—most indexes have seen good runs since the start of the month and are stretched to the upside; some weekly sentiment measures are indicating complacency; and some of the very hot stocks are both extended and saw some churning after the Fed-induced pop.

To be clear, we’re not short-term players, and besides, we avoid predictions, but it wouldn’t be unusual to see another batch of tricky trading (pullback or rotation, etc.) sometime soon.

The good news is the big picture is as bright as ever. After a 20%-plus fall, the S&P 500 has now rallied 30% from those lows in just five months’ time, which has only happened a few other times in the past six decades. But those few other times all went much higher after that, with an average maximum gain of 17% during the next six months. Translation: If we do see a pullback or even a correction, the odds favor it will give way to another powerful upleg down the road.

As for individual stocks, now’s the time to take things on a stock-by-stock basis: Some names are obviously very strong (and very extended), where raising stops and possibly booking partial profits makes sense. Meanwhile, others are trying to emerge (often from summertime rests) or are pulling into support, providing decent entry points. The point is it’s not an all-or-nothing environment, so take each name on its own.

We’re going to once again leave our Market Monitor at a level 7, though if we do see a controlled rest period (ideally with the major indexes pulling in some but Top Ten-type stocks holding firm), we could up that some. For now, though, stick with the plan of keeping some dry powder on the sideline while jumping on higher-odds setups as they emerge.

SUGGESTED BUYS

SUGGESTED SELLS

Partial Sells

Comfort Systems (FIX) has enjoyed a nice pop from our recommendation (and its breakout) earlier this month—we think it’s fine to nail down a little profit and hold the rest.

Construction Partners (ROAD) looks good, but after stretching higher on low volume this week, we think booking a portion of your profit and holding the rest with a stop near breakeven makes sense.

Kratos Defense (KTOS) lifted to our buy range a couple of weeks ago and has gone vertical since—same story as above, consider selling some and holding the rest with a stop just above your cost.

Full Sells

You can trail a stop if you want, but we’re going to book our quick double-digit profit on Lattice Semi (LSCC), which popped nicely this week.

It’s a similar story with Mercury Systems (MRCY) and Modine Manufacturing (MOD), both of which have had very nice short-term runs, so we’ll scoop up the profits here. Again, nothing wrong with trailing a stop if you prefer, but we’re trying to nail down a few profits on the way up.

SUGGESTED STOPS

Argenx (ARGX) near 670

Astera Labs (ALAB) near 190

Cloudflare (NET) near 201

Construction Partners (ROAD) near 115

Credo Tech (CRDO) near 134

D.R. Horton (DHI) near 162

GeneDX (WGS) near 110

GE Vernova (GEV) near 535

Gold Fields (GFI) near 33.5

Granite Construction (GVA) near 103

Hinge Health (HNGE) near 54

Insulet (PODD) near 320

Installed Building Products (IBP) near 249

Kinross Gold (KGC) near 20.5

Kratos (KTOS) near 68

Life360 (LIF) near 82

Nebius (NBIS) near 76

Rocket Cos. (RKT) near 18.5

Seagate (STX) near 176

Tempus AI (TEM) near 74

TopBuild (BLD) near 402

Wynn Resorts (WYNN) near 116

Xometry (XMTR) near 45

