September 12, 2025

It’s been another up week for the major indexes, and this time, it’s been a risk-on one as well when it comes to growth stocks. Coming into Friday, all of the major indexes were in the black, led by the big-cap indexes, which were up 1.5%, with not much movement early today.

That keeps the top-down evidence in the same place it’s been for a while—mostly positive, with the trends pointed up, the broad market in good health and with defensive stocks still mostly stuck in the mud.

Under the surface, the good news is we saw more growth-y type names perk up of late, with AI infrastructure and some medical names finding buyers, though to be fair, lots of areas (software, cybersecurity, growth-y retail, etc.) are still languishing.

Stepping back, we’re still somewhat extended time-wise in an intermediate-term run, and the constant rotation (into the broad market) and re-rotation (as we saw this week, back into hot AI names) does make things challenging, especially as many names are regularly hitting potholes and seeing selling on strength.

Of course, this most importantly is a bull market, with the trends of most areas pointed up, so we continue to lean bullish—but it remains a bit feast or famine, with some names looking great, but with a lot of chop and crosscurrents, too. We’d also note that, while we’re not big seasonal investors, the seasonally weak second half of September and early October is nearly upon us.

If the push higher in growth stocks and other risk-on areas spread, we could extend our line as opportunities emerge—but for now, we’ll stick with the stance we’ve advised for weeks, with a Market Monitor at a Level 7: Buying strong names, ideally on pullbacks or rest periods, still makes sense, but so too does ringing the register a bit on the way up while raising stops given all the crosscurrents.

SUGGESTED BUYS

TechnipFMC (FTI) hasn’t been the easiest thing to hold on to, but after a dip to the 50-day line, it slowly gathered strength and then really lifted this week on elevated volume. We’re not huge into chasing oil stocks, but buying some in the 38-39 area with a stop at 35.5 seems like a decent risk-reward.

SUGGESTED SELLS

Partial Sells

If you haven’t taken any shares off of your gold positions—we have Kinross (KGC) and Gold Fields (GFI)—we think now is a good time to do so as both are sticking up in the air and have been running since the start of August. We’re not calling a top at all, but risk is elevated near term.

Rocket Cos. (RKT) has popped as rate cuts come into view—we think taking a little off on this week’s rally (which has seen a little churning) makes sense, with a stop for the rest near your cost.

Full Sells

Bloom Energy (BE) – it’s been an awesome run, but we’re going to book profits in BE here, possibly looking to re-enter after the stock’s next retreat or rest period.

Expedia (EXPE) – it’s moved up for us but nothing powerful, and we’d note the RP line is still a bit shy of its prior high. We’ll take the modest profit here.

Guardant Health (GH) – the initial hit after a good-not-great trial result has turned into a rout, with the recent breakout vanishing.

SUGGESTED STOPS

Argenx (ARGX) near 669

Astera Labs (ALAB) near 180

Cloudflare (NET) near 199

Construction Partners (ROAD) near 115

Credo Tech (CRDO) near 130

GeneDX (WGS) near 109

GE Vernova (GEV) near 535

Gold Fields (GFI) near 33

Granite Construction (GVA) near 102

Insmed (INSM) near 124

Kinross Gold (KGC) near 19.5

Life360 (LIF) near 78

Nebius (NBIS) near 70

Rocket Cos. (RKT) near 17.5

Seagate (STX) near 161

TechnipFMC (FTI) near 36.5

TempusAI (TEM) near 71

Wynn Resorts (WYNN) near 111

