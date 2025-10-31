October 31, 2025

Happy Halloween! October has lived up to its billing as a volatile, tricky month, and this week might be the most unusual of all. On one hand, we have the big-cap indexes notching another decent gain, some hot stocks remaining hot and, encouragingly, we’ve seen a few fresh breakouts among growth names, too.

However, the broad market is lagging and, in some cases, is becoming a mess: Small- and mid-cap indexes are down more than 2% this week, with those and other broader indexes testing intermediate-term support (50-day lines, etc.). Also of note, the number of new lows on the NYSE has surged of late, with the past two days being in the triple digits (today could be another), the largest figures seen since the April crash. Given that the big-cap indexes are near their highs and near-term sentiment is elevated (Investors Intelligence bears at their lowest level since 2018!), there are some legitimate yellow flags out there.

The question is what this dichotomy will lead to—as we usually write when we see these divergences, such action raises the risk of something dramatic happening, be that a market-wide correction or a sharp rotation (out of the strong stuff and into laggards), but when that happens (or whether it happens at all) is another story.

In fact, bigger picture, the unusual strength in the big-cap indexes still tell a bullish story. Today the market will complete a very bullish “unfavorable” period of the year (the six months from May through October), which has historically led to very solid (double digit) gains in the ensuing “favorable” six-month period (November-April). That’s not foolproof, of course, but combined with many other signposts, it tells us the odds continue to favor higher prices.

We do have our antennae up should we see a change of character—a “real” correction (break of the 50-day lines for two to four weeks) is always possible, especially after such a long run. But we go with what’s in front of us, and with many stocks still acting well and the intermediate-term trend pointed up for the big-cap indexes, we’re sticking with what got us here.

Thus, we’ll leave our Market Monitor at a level 7, aiming to buy strong, fresh growth stocks at decent entry points, though we’re also holding some cash and banging out a few profits (and partial profits) on the way up.

SUGGESTED BUYS

None today as most things are either extended higher or have earnings in a few days—but we’ll have a batch of names to consider (including some earnings winners) in Monday’s issue.

SUGGESTED SELLS

Partial Sells

Given its run, we’re up for taking a few more chips off the table with Ciena (CIEN) and hold the rest with a stop above our cost.

Snowflake (SNOW) has moved up decently since our recommendation earlier this month—it’s not a giant profit, but we’re OK letting go of a few shares with a quick double-digit gain and holding the rest.

Full Sells

Argenx (ARGX) – tripped our stop (and the 50-day line) on a wild down opening after earnings yesterday before a big recovery. If you still own it, you can consider holding with a stop near 770, but officially, we’re out with a modest profit

Celestica (CLS) – nothing wrong with holding and trailing a stop, but we’re going to nail down our 45%-ish profit in less than four weeks

Century Aluminum (CENX) – nicked our stop

Madrigal Pharm (MDGL) – tripped stop

Oracle (ORCL) – continues to fall off after its Analyst Day, cracking 50-day line

SUGGESTED STOPS

Amphenol (APH) near 124

Broadcom (AVGO) near 342

Celsius (CELH) near 57

Ciena (CIEN) near 153

Constellation Energy (CEG) near 350

Frontline (FRO) near 22.5

Life 360 (LIF) near 86

Lumentum (LITE) near 165

Lyft (LYFT) near 19.0

MongoDB (MDB) near 308

Nextracker (NXT) near 84

Rambus (RMBS) near 96

Scorpio Tankers (STNG) near 56

Shopify (SHOP) near 156

Southern Copper (SCCO) near 129

United Therapeutics (UTHR) near 420

Valero Energy (VLO) near 161

