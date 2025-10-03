October 3, 2025

As we roll into the fourth quarter, it’s mostly the same story for the stock market—the indexes continue to grind higher, led by the big-cap indexes (up more than 1% on the week coming into today), though all the indexes were in the black coming into Friday.

Clearly, the intermediate-term trend of the market remains up, while the unusually persistent and strong run of the past few months bodes well when looking out a few months, too. That said, we are seeing a few kinks in the armor of the broad market—the number of new lows is a bit too high for comfort given the major indexes are hitting new highs, while other breadth measurements are also a bit iffy.

Is that a signal to sell? Not to us—the market will often sort things out within a couple of weeks without many reverberations, but it is a sign selling pressures on the broad market have picked up, which is often seen before the market runs into some issues. Bottom line, we’d like to see breadth improve soon; the longer this continues the greater the chance some market-wide potholes appear.

Ironically, though, when it comes to growth-oriented names, we’re seeing some improved action—strength is still concentrated in AI infrastructure names (including some speculative ones), but some fresher breakouts have been acting well and a few more names are setting up—though the chop factor (selling on strength in many issues) is still with us.

All told, we’re sticking with our Market Monitor at a level 7, but we think the next week or two will be key—if the broad market weakness spreads, that could obviously cause issues given the big rally we’ve already seen, though a pick-up in fresh breakouts (from names that have sat around the past 1 to 3 months) would be a plus.

In the meantime, we’re taking some (partial and occasionally full) profits on the way up and holding a little cash, but also aiming to add fresh names at higher-odds entries.

SUGGESTED BUYS

MongoDB (MDB) has been cool as a cucumber after its big late-August earnings gap, basically moving sideways for a month or so—but now it’s starting to pick up. If you don’t own any, you could consider starting a position around here with a stop in the 285 area.

SUGGESTED SELLS

Partial Sells

We’ve already taken some off the table with Nebius (NBIS), but we’d favor shaving off a few more shares after the two upside gaps this week.

Lam Research (LRCX) has continued higher with most storage plays—we’re OK shaving off some shares with a double-digit profit and holding the rest.

Same story with Tower Semiconductor (TSEM), which is up more than 10%—we like to book a little profit, move our stop toward breakeven and, ideally, hold the rest for a longer-term move.

Full Sells

Comfort Systems (FIX) – booking a profit; nothing wrong with trailing a stop if you prefer.

Curtis Wright (CW) – looks fine but the breakout hasn’t really kicked into gear over three weeks. We’ll get out just with a tiny gain.

Reddit (RDDT) – tripped stop and broke the 50-day line

Rocket Cos. (RKT) – tripped stop on big volume.

SUGGESTED STOPS

ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) near 86.5

Amphenol (APH) near 113

Argenx (ARGX) near 705

Baker Hughes (BKR) near 46.5

Cameco (CCJ) near 78

Cloudflare (NET) near 205

Credo Tech (CRDO) near 136

D.R. Horton (DHI) near 163

Evercore (EVR) near 320

GE Vernova (GEV) near 535

Kinross Gold (KGC) near 21.5

Kratos (KTOS) near 79

Life 360 (LIF) near 96

MongoDB (MDB) near 285

Nebius (NBIS) near 95

Sea Ltd (SE) near 177

Seagate (STX) near 205

Taiwan Semi (TSM) near 259

Xometry (XMTR) near 46.5

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.

