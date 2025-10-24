October 24, 2025

It’s been another hectic but positive week in the market, with the major indexes pushing back to their prior highs or, in some cases, out to new high ground after this morning’s inflation report, albeit with another wobble in the middle of the week. Still, when looking at the evidence, the top-down measures remain positive.

Individual stocks have been trickier, though. Many highfliers suffered their sharpest corrections in many weeks (often down 25% to 35% from their highs); given their big runs, that didn’t crack their uptrends and most have bounced, but it does bear watching. For others, there were a few changes in characters (gold stocks, some growth names cracking support), too.

That said, with so many stocks having effectively marked time for the past two or three months, we also see a lot of stocks near the top of their ranges, ready to go if earnings please. In fact, we’re already seeing a couple of names among this group probe new highs.

All told, we continue to lean bullish, but (a) the up-down-up-down action is still with us, especially among many individual stocks, and (b) earnings season over the next three weeks will likely tell the intermediate-term tale for many names.

In the meantime, we’re continuing on the same path we’ve been on: Focusing on strong names at decent entry points, and for names we own, taking things on a stock-by-stock basis, banging out some partial or full profits on the way up. If we see a rash of breakouts or breakdowns in the weeks ahead, we’ll probably change our tune, but for now we’re sticking with what’s been working and see what comes.

SUGGESTED BUYS

Lumentum (LITE) had an accelerating uptrend into early September before beginning a five-week, up-and-down consolidation. Now the 50-day line has advanced (above 150) and shares are near their recent highs—a decisive move above 175 would be tempting, with a loose stop near 150.

Rambus (RMBS) staged a nice breakout from a long-term base in September, only to backtrack in recent weeks. But after a shake lower on Wednesday, RMBS pushed nicely higher yesterday, moving back above the century mark. We think it’s a good risk-reward around here with a stop near 92.

SUGGESTED SELLS

Partial Sells

Nextracker (NXT) is gapping up nicely on earnings today—if you have a decent-sized stake, you can consider letting some go on this pop and holding the rest with a stop above your cost.

Full Sells

GE Vernova (GEV) – tripped stop; shares have bounced back nicely, so if you happen to still own it, you can hold with a stop near 550 or so, though there is a lot of overhead above 600.

Grab Holdings (GRAB) – tripped stop.

Kinross Gold (KGC) – tripped stop as gold hit an air pocket.

Mirum Pharm (MIRM) – tripped stop and 50-day line.

MP Materials (MP) – breakout failed and stock sliced support.

Nebius (NBIS) – tripped stop, taking our big gain off the table.

SSR Mining (SSRM) – tripped stop during the precious metals dip.

SUGGESTED STOPS

ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) near 91

Amphenol (APH) near 122

Argenx (ARGX) near 760

Broadcom (AVGO) near 325

Celstica (CLS) near 246

Century Aluminum (CENX) near 28.5

Constellation Energy (CEG) near 345

Frontline (FRO) near 22

Life360 (LIF) near 86

Lumentum (LITE) near 151

Lyft (LYFT) near 19

Madrigal Pharm (MDGL) near 407

MongoDB (MDB) near 299

Rambus (RMBS) near 92.5

Scorpio Tankers (STNG) near 55

Shopify (SHOP) near 152

United Therapeutics (UTHR) near 405

Valero Energy (VLO) near 160

