October 17, 2025

It’s been an eventful past week, with the market tanking last Friday on a flare-up in U.S.-China trade tensions, followed by a volatile-but-solid bounce for a couple days, only to see renewed distribution pop up again yesterday as bad debt fears take hold among financial stocks. All told, the indexes are up nicely on the week (though still flat to down if you include last Friday’s hiccup).

Looking at the evidence, it actually hasn’t changed too much, but there are some storm clouds that bear watching. For now, the intermediate-term trend of the indexes is still technically up, though it’s mostly on the fence, with most indexes just below or just above their respective 50-day lines. The same can be said about individual stocks, with a fair amount of bending out there but not a lot of breaking … at least to this point.

Still, we have seen some yellow flags of late, with fewer names participating on the upside (more stalling out), with more speculative names running and with the number of stocks hitting new lows remaining too high for comfort. We’d also say that, while we don’t specifically trade based on this, seeing financial stocks give up the ghost after a prolonged market run is rarely a good sign.

If the market and more leaders do break, we’ll probably move to a more cautious posture; after a six-month run, decisive weakness could lead to a period of consolidation in the market, where there’s a lot more volatility than opportunity for a while. That said, there are also many names that have marked time for the past 6 to 12 weeks—and if earnings season goes well, there could be a bunch of names to sink our teeth into.

Right now, though, we’re sticking with our current stance and seeing how things play out: We mostly advise taking things on a stock-by-stock basis, selling or paring back on names that crack support while giving a chance to those in good shape, albeit while holding a chunk of cash on the sideline. We’ll keep our Market Monitor at a level 7, but we’ll let you know if that changes going ahead.

SUGGESTED BUYS

Broadcom (AVGO) does have resistance in the 360 to 370 area, but except for a shake to the 50-day line last Friday, it’s been handling itself very well in recent days, and the stock’s five-week rest looks normal. We’re not opposed to a small buy here and a stop around 320.

SUGGESTED SELLS

Partial Sells

Celestica (CLS) has popped quickly from our entry earlier this month, despite the market—we’d bang out some partial profits on this strength while holding the rest.

Full Sells

Cloudflare (NET) – tripped our tight stop and the 50-day line. Doesn’t look awful but hasn’t gotten going in two months.

DoorDash (DASH) – 285 has rejected the stock twice this month, this time resulting in a sharp selloff. There is support near here if you want to hold, but we’ll cut bait and look elsewhere.

Vulcan Materials (VMC) – not the worst chart, but it’s been unable to get moving and is showing us a tiny loss after this week’s selling.

SUGGESTED STOPS

As we wrote in the intro, there haven’t been many breakdowns out there to this point—but in case that changes, we again have lengthy list of updated stops to protect our profits

ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) near 89

Amphenol (APH) near 116

Argenx (ARGX) near 745

Broadcom (AVGO) near 320

Cameco (CCJ) near 81

Celestica (CLS) near 235

Coupang (CPNG) near 30.5

GE Vernova (GEV) near 540

Grab Holdings (GRAB) near 5.5

Frontline (FRO) near 21.5

Kinross Gold (KGC) near 23.5

Lam Research (LRCX) near 130

Life360 (LIF) near 86

Lyft (LYFT) near 18.8

Madrigal Pharm (MDGL) near 405

Mirum Pharm (MIRM) near 70

MongoDB (MDB) near 292

Nebius (NBIS) near 107

Rambus (RMBS) near 91

Scorpio Tankers (STNG) near 52.5

Shopify (SHOP) near 146

SSR Mining (SSRM) near 21.9

Valero Energy (VLO) near 154.5

