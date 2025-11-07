November 7, 2025

Last week we talked about the split tape and said that, while sticking with our stance due to some positives (including some fresh breakouts from growth stocks), our antennae were up should we see a change in character. And this week was a step in that direction, as all the indexes are sporting losses, this time led by the big-cap indexes—as of this morning, the S&P and Nasdaq are off 2% or so, with smaller losses posted by other indexes.

That puts the intermediate-term trend on the fence by our measures: Just about every non-big-cap index has dipped below its 50-day line (small and mid-caps, equal-weight indexes, growth indexes, etc.), and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are essentially testing theirs right now. Obviously, a decisive crack of the intermediate-term trend wouldn’t be good, especially as other key factors (the number of new lows continues to be big and growing) are looking iffy.

We will say, however, that high relative strength stocks (read: Top Ten stocks) aren’t a horror show—there’s been some names that have cracked, yes, but we still see a lot of already-strong stocks holding firm (or even extending their gains with big bullish earnings reactions) with a few more fresh breakouts, too.

When you put it together, it’s fair to say the evidence has gotten worse—it’s not 2008 out there, of course, but more areas of the market are struggling, most indexes are looking heavy and some leaders have cracked.

If you’ve been following our advice, you likely already have some cash on the sideline, so we’re not advising a major retreat from here. But we are going to knock our Market Monitor down to a level 6 and stay flexible—if the market implodes from here, we’ll turn intermediate-term defensive (the odds strongly suggest the long-term bull market has further to run), but if we see yet another strong rebound we could be set up for a year-end run. Stay tuned.

SUGGESTED BUYS

We’re not big on buying breakouts in a tough market environment (most will fail), but Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) had a nice shakeout/support on earnings this week and actually popped to higher highs yesterday while many things got hit. We’re OK with a nibble or just keeping it near the top of your watch list.

SUGGESTED SELLS

Partial Sells

We’d book another round of partial profits in Lumentum (LITE), which went bananas after earnings this week. Sell some, hold the rest.

We’d also consider letting a few shares go of MKS (MKS) after it popped on earnings yesterday—again, sell some and trail a stop for the rest.

Same goes with PBF Energy (PBF) – it reacted well to earnings this week, giving us a quick double-digit gain. In this environment, booking a little makes sense.

And with TTM Technologies (TTMI) – same story, with a nice post-earnings move (after an initial shakeout). Sell some, hold the rest.

Full Sells

Arista Networks (ANET) – hit on earnings after multiple rejections in the 158 to 162 area

Celsius (CELH) – big breakdown on earnings

Constellation Energy (CEG) – tripped stop

Galaxy Digital (GLXY) – cracking with most crypto instruments

Shopify (SHOP) – tripped stop as post-earnings move has been sour.

SUGGESTED STOPS

AeroVironment (AVAV) near 310

Amphenol (APH) near 124

ASML Holding (ASML) near 965

Ciena (CIEN) near 153

Dell Technologies (DELL) near 144

Frontline (FRO) near 22.5

Hexcel (HXL) near 65

Life360 (LIF) near 86

Lumentum (LITE) near 185

Lyft (LYFT) near 19.5

MKS (MKS) near 132

MongoDB (MDB) near 320

Morgan Stanley (MS) near 157

Nextracker (NXT) near 90

Nvidia (NVDA) near 174

PBF Energy (PBF) near 31.5

Pega Systems (PEGA) near 57.5 – recent breakout on earnings close to failing

Scorpio Tankers (STNG) near 57

Snowflake (SNOW) near 245

Southern Copper (SCCO) near 129

TTM Technologies (TTMI) near 59

United Therapeutics (UTHR) near 424

Valero Energy (VLO) near 165

