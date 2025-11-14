November 14, 2025

We’ve seen a handful of yellow flags for a while now, from weakening breadth to an increasing number of breakdowns and more, and last week the market saw a good-sized wobble—before support showed up where it was “supposed to” last Friday, with many high-relative-strength stocks also holding.

But that turned out to be false hope, as after one nice up day on Monday, the sellers were back, and the past couple of sessions look fairly decisive: We’ll see how today finishes up, but it looks like the intermediate-term trend is cracking for the major indexes, all while the broad market remains in tough shape (elevated number of new lows) and growth stocks are really coming undone. Indeed, just since the start of the month, we’ve seen things like the Ark Innovation Fund (ARKK) and the IBD 50 Fund (FFTY) fall 15% (!), while even the Nasdaq itself is off nearly 5%.

Beyond that, of course, we’ve seen some buying in defensive stocks (XLP and SPLV) and, of course, a rash of stocks flashing abnormal selling after big runs.

So what to make of it? While another stick save is always possible, it’s best to go with the evidence—and right now the evidence tells us the intermediate-term uptrend has cracked and the sellers are taking control. That means it’s good to cut bait with weaker names (and possibly trim huge positions), hold even more cash and focus mostly on capital preservation for the time being.

“But Mike, aren’t the longer-term signposts still bullish?” Yes, they are, and to be clear, we’re not saying the bull market is done and that another selloff like the one earlier this year is getting underway. In fact, even near term, there’s some hope—today will likely be the first time in months that the S&P 500 has dipped below its 50-day line, and after similar prior occurrences, the index was up a month later 83% of the time. Obviously, that’s the S&P 500 and not fast-moving individual stocks (the Nasdaq’s track record isn’t nearly as good), but the point is the odds still favor higher prices when looking months down the road.

However, we’re never a fan of just holding and hoping, especially after a big, prolonged run for the market and (especially) many stocks followed by some clear signs that big investors are getting out. It’s best to go with what’s in front of you … while also not sticking your head in the sand.

We haven’t been pushing the envelope for a while and have been taking profits (and partial profits) a lot in recent weeks, so we’re not selling wholesale after the straight-down move of late—but we are paring back further, cutting losses (especially in some recent breakout failures from the past couple of weeks), respecting stops and, for now, keeping buying to a minimum as we look to see if/when the market can find some support.

We’ll drop our Market Monitor to a level 5 and see how things progress.

SUGGESTED BUYS

We wouldn’t be doing much buying this second, preferring to see (a) if the market gets support and (b) if so, what stocks bounce nicely. That said, the areas that are holding well so far are those that can countertrend a market decline (like oils—VAL and PBF act well) and some medicals that are holding in there (GH is the best looking, but UTHR and ALNY are also resisting).

SUGGESTED SELLS

Partial Sells

None this week after banging out quite a few in the past month.

Full Sells

Applied Digital (APLD) – tripped loss limit as AI stocks unraveled.

Cloudflare (NET) – great-looking breakout went up in smoke with the selloff.

Life360 (LIF) – disintegrated on earnings.

Nextracker (NXT) – tripped stop after so-so guidance this week, taking the rest of our profit.

Pega Systems (PEGA) – tripped stop.

Southern Copper (SCCO) – tripping an admittedly tight stop this morning.

SUGGESTED STOPS

Amphenol (APH) near 126

ASML Holding (ASML) near 973

Carpenter Tech (CRS) near 290

Caterpillar (CAT) near 510

Ciena (CIEN) near 163

Lumentum (LITE) near 195

Lyft (LYFT) near 20.5

MKSI (MKS) near 132

MongoDB (MDB) near 324

Morgan Stanley (MS) near 158

Nvidia (NVDA) near 175

PBF Energy (PBF) near 32

Peabody Energy (BTU) near 26.5

Scorpio Tankers (STNG) near 58

Snowflake (SNOW) near 245

Teradyne (TER) near 155

Twilio (TWLO) near 119

TTM Technologies (TTMI) near 59

United Therapeutics (UTHR) near 430

Valero Energy (VLO) near 166

Wayfair (W) near 94

