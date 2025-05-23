May 23, 2025

After a solid rally from the April lows, this week has been a tough one, with a combination of the U.S. debt downgrade (handled well), rising Treasury rates (handled less well) and today’s threat of big tariffs on the E.U. (not being handled well at all) has caused the indexes to skid—as of this morning, the big-cap indexes are off about 3% on the week, while broader measures are off 4%-plus.

Stepping back, while the decline this week isn’t fun, it hasn’t really changed the intermediate-term picture too much given the big prior run-up—while taking hits, the intermediate-term trend of the major indexes is still up, as is our Aggression Index (growth vs. defensive stocks), and leading (or potential leading) names have been retreating normally thus far. To be fair, the broad market has become a bit iffy (mostly due to the rise in rates), but net-net, there’s still more good than bad out there.

To us, the biggest fly in the ointment remains the lack of a lot of institutional-quality leadership—yes, there are a few names marching to new highs, but for the most part, breakouts from liquid names have been scarce, even as some speculative thinner names have been moving. Of course, it’s possible this sort of dip could easily be the final news-driven shakeout that paves the way for a bunch of leadership to get going—but, as always, we want to see it happen to confirm the good news.

All in all, the current dip is acceptable, but what happens next week will be vital. Because the evidence is mostly positive, we’re keeping our Market Monitor at a level 7—but how the market acts from here will be key, with further big dips raising the possibility of a deeper retrenchment (re-test?) or base-building period, while a resumption of the rally possibly offers a lot of lower-risk entries. Stay tuned.

SUGGESTED BUYS

Uber (UBER) did show good volume on its breakout to new highs a couple of weeks ago, and while it’s pulled in this week with the market and with some renewed Robotaxi (from Tesla) fears, it looks normal. If you don’t own any, you could start a position here with a stop in the high 70s, which seems like a decent risk/reward.

SUGGESTED SELLS

Partial Sells

If you bought recently (or have a big position from our April entry), we think ringing the register on a few Roblox (RBLX) shares makes sense—the stock looks great, but after a huge run from the lows, we think trimming up here is a good idea.

Full Sells

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT) – was bouncing OK off the lows but rejected a couple of times near resistance.

Fortinet (FTNT) – still setting up, but doesn’t look as strong as many other names in the same group.

Marex (MRX) – tripped stop as post-earnings decline picked up steam.

SUGGESTED STOPS

Commvault (CVLT) near 164

CrowdStrike (CRWD) near 396

Exelixis (EXEL) near 40

Expand Energy (EXE) near 105

Guidewire (GWRE) near 196

Insulet (PODD) near 278

Netflix (NFLX) near 1040

Nutrien (NTR) near 55

ServiceTitan (TTAN) near 110

Spotify (SPOT) near 595

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) near 208

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.

