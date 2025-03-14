March 14, 2025

Stocks are bouncing this morning, but overall, it’s been another down week for the market, with the major indexes probing new correction lows as recently as yesterday. That obviously keeps the intermediate-term evidence pointed down, whether you’re looking at the trends of the major indexes, the action of individual stocks (70% of S&P 500 stocks and 80% of the broad market came into today south of their 50-day lines) or broader measures (new lows are swamping new highs each day).

Thus, right here, we’re remaining in our bunker—we’ll likely keep our Market Monitor at a level 3 come Monday.

Now, as we look ahead, we could increase our exposure a bit (not a huge amount, but a notch or two on the Market Monitor) if we see the market embark on a bounce phase—and we are seeing a few near-term rays of light on that front.

Sentiment-wise, one of the granddaddy surveys (Investors Intelligence) is at levels usually associated with market lows (even if it’s a temporary low), while for the broad market, the peak in stocks hitting new lows actually occurred last Tuesday (March 4), so we’re seeing a short-term positive divergence (a sign selling pressures are lessening a bit). Moreover, some of the hardest-hit glamour stocks haven’t fallen further (net-net) during the past two-plus weeks.

Throw in today’s early strength and we could finally be getting close to a bounce phase, but we’ll have to see how it goes—if we can get off our knees, it could provide some near-term opportunities and, more important, should allow for some of the market’s wheat (future leadership) to separate from the chaff.

For the here and now, though, the market has had trouble rallying for more than a few hours—until that changes, we advise staying mostly safe on the sideline and waiting patiently for the buyers to step up.

SUGGESTED BUYS

Good stocks can go bad in a hurry in weak markets, but so far, Alibaba (BABA) is consolidating very nicely after its huge January-February advance. If you don’t own any, we’re OK with a small buy here and a stop near 115.

SUGGESTED SELLS

Partial Sells

None this week

Full Sells

Eli Lilly (LLY) – the complete give-up of the recent move not only is ugly near term, but makes the past few months look toppy.

SUGGESTED STOPS

Given the volatility and the fact we’re mostly on the sideline, we’re not placing hard-and-fast stops on many names right now. When things improve and we extend our line, that will change, but for now, we’re mostly monitoring stocks and sectors for potential future leadership.

Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) near 41

Alamos Gold (AGI) near 22.5

Alkermes (ALKS) near 31.5

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) near 114

Life Time Holdings (LTH) near 27

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) near 195

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.

