June 6, 2025

We’re now three weeks into this general market consolidation, and from a top-down perspective, it’s been according to plan, with very little giveback (and even some upside testing from the big-cap indexes) even as the market has been hit with some uncertainties (on-again, off-again U.S.-China trade, U.S. debt downgrade, Russia-Ukraine tensions).

Most important, all of our intermediate-term timing indicators (trend, broad market, growth vs. defense) are still positive, too, which bodes well.

As for leadership, it’s pretty much the same story it has been: It’s OK, but could use improvement. There are a fair number of institutional-quality names doing well, but there’s still a decent amount of hit-or-miss action, as well as some selling on strength, with relatively few names hitting new highs as of yet. To be fair, we see a lot of setups that could easily get moving if the market has another run, and we wouldn’t expect huge numbers of new highs just yet after the big wipeout in March/April. But we’ll need to see more firms let loose on the upside eventually if this rally is to continue.

Now, short-term, we would point out that it’s been relatively low stress now for a few weeks—there hasn’t been much “testing,” and usually when that happens, the market has a way of hitting a pothole. We’re not predicting that, but just keeping an open mind should we hit some turbulence.

All in all, we’re pretty much in the same stance as we have been—we’re leaning bullish, and big picture, are optimistic the market will be nicely higher in the months ahead. But we’re also still holding some dry powder as we look for more stocks to stage powerful breakouts, as opposed to just names running back up toward their prior highs.

We’ll again leave our Market Monitor at level 7, though we remain flexible should the market’s character change for better or worse.

SUGGESTED BUYS

Commodity names are always tricky, but Comstock Resources (CRK) remains one of (if not the) leading natural gas names, and it’s tightened up very nicely the past three weeks alongside the market. We’re OK buying on a move above 25 or so, with a stop near 22.

SUGGESTED SELLS

Partial Sells

Amphenol (APH) and Roblox (RBLX) are both leaders, but both have accelerated higher a bit this week—longer term, of course, they still look good, but we’d be OK shaving off some shares on this week’s move and holding the rest of your positions

Full Sells

iRhythm (IRTC) – looks fine, but not the biggest mover, so we’ll take our profit off the table

Netflix (NFLX) – we’ve owned it since right after the market bottom, and we’ll sell this mega-cap name on strength. Nothing wrong with trailing a stop but we’re trying to nail down some profits on the way up, and NFLX is a bit extended after the last few days

SUGGESTED STOPS

Adtalem Education (ATGE) near 117

Amphenol (APH) near 80

Carpenter Tech (CRS) near 209

CommVault (CVLT) near 171

CrowdStrike (CRWD) near 428

Expand Energy (EXE) near 108.5

Guidewire (GWRE) near 220

Howmet Aerospace (HWM) near 155

Insulet (PODD) near 295

Mosiac (MOS) near 33 – the firm cut guidance on production woes (though selling prices are better than expected); if all’s well it should hold up, but if not, we’ll take the rest of our profit

Nutrien (NTR) near 56

On Holding (ONON) near 53

Sea Ltd (SE) near 142

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) near 216

Uber (UBER) near 79

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.

