July 3, 2025

Most of June saw quiet action, with the market doing little despite good or bad news. But the last two weeks have seen a change in that—first, in a good way last week, with the major indexes and most everything rallying to new highs, but second, this week saw a good-sized rotation out of all things growth and into other areas, with the Dow Industrials and even defensive sectors (consumer staples) leading while most growth titles softened.

We’d also note that some near-term sentiment measures spiked, too, as those sitting out the rally threw in the towel to join the party. (Big-picture sentiment measures are still firmly near multi-year lows.)

Overall, the market as a whole continues to look great—the trends of the major indexes and much of the broad market is strongly up, and the big-picture evidence of tepid sentiment, blastoff green lights in May/June and more tell us the odds favor nicely higher prices in the months ahead.

However, this week’s growth wobbles are an eyebrow-raiser, with many growth leaders getting dented while lagging areas picked up steam. Of course, this could be a short-term gyration (maybe due to repositioning post-quarter end), or something longer lasting.

To this point few names have actually flashed abnormal action, so it’s simply volatility within an uptrend—though if that changes, it would be a negative; while rotations sounds promising, if they’re so severe that they take out leading titles, it’s rarely constructive.

Right now, though, it’s only been a couple of iffy days for growth and good days for the broad market, with few legitimate breakdowns. We’ll leave our Market Monitor at a level 8, though next week will be key in terms of leadership—further rotation will likely having us taking a step toward shore, but a broadening out without leadership failures could be a good thing.

SUGGESTED BUYS

Guardant Health (GH) remains set up just shy of prior highs—a move above 53.5 or so would be tempting, with a tight stop near 48 assuming it stages that breakout attempt. (For now, 46 makes for a more reasonable stop).

SUGGESTED SELLS

Partial Sells

We’ve taken some off the table before, but given the wobbles in growth stocks, we’re OK shaving off a few more shares of Roblox (RBLX) if you own a decent stake—shares look great, but have had an extended intermediate-term run. Sell some, hold the rest.

Full Sells

Comstock Resources (CRK) – there is some support near here, but the big giveback of the latest rush higher looks iffy.

Dycom Industries (DY) – taking a small profit on the way up

Sea Ltd (SE) – normal test of the 50-day line looking uglier after this week’s growth stock selloff

Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) – taking a small profit in a speculative name

SUGGESTED STOPS

Badger Meter (BMI) near 233

CF Industries (CF) near 89

Core & Main (CNM) near 56

Credo Tech (CRDO) near 79

CrowdStrike (CRWD) near 459

EQT Corp. (EQT) near 54.5

GE Vernova (GEV) near 435

Guidewire (GWRE) near 223

Insulet (PODD) near 296

Kyndryl (KD) near 38.5

Mosiac (MOS) near 34.5

Pan American Silver (PAAS) near 27

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) near 221

Uber (UBER) near 80

Urban Outfitters (URBN) near 66

Veeva Systems (VEEV) near 267

Wingstop (WING) near 315

