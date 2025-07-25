July 25, 2025

It’s been yet another mildly positive week for the major indexes, with just about everything up in the 0.5% to 1% range coming into Friday. Once again, that keeps the intermediate-term trend of the market pointed up, which, combined with the many other positive current (broad market healthy, defensive stocks lagging) and big-picture (blastoff indicators flashing green from May and June) measures, the path of least resistance remains up.

We continue to monitor a couple of things. The first is the action of leading growth stocks, which have become decidedly more mixed of late—it’s not bearish, but more and more names have simply been chopping sideways or have made no net progress (some ups but then back down) for a few weeks. Earnings season will be key, as a rash of breakdowns could affect the market as a whole … but a bunch of positive reactions could offer up some higher-odds entries. (We’ve added a few more stops to an already-long list in case this stalling leads to some breakdowns; see below.)

The second thing we’re keeping an eye on are some signs of speculation and complacency—the indexes are very quiet, volatility is at multi-month lows, and we’ve seen some meme-type stocks start to pop, all happening three and a half months off the market’s April panic low (a timeframe that, historically, has seen some pullbacks).

Because of that, we don’t think now is the time to floor the accelerator, and are comfortable holding some cash on the sideline and being more selective on the buy side, at least until we see some higher-odds setups.

Even so, we don’t want to overstate the cautious case: While it’s good to keep your feet on the ground (raise stops, partial profits, look for good entries, etc.), the vast majority of the evidence is positive and many stocks are working well. We’ll keep our Market Monitor at a level 7 right here, but we could move it back up a notch come Monday. Either way, you should thinking bullishly.

SUGGESTED BUYS

Shake Shack (SHAK) is one of many growth names that has stalled out this month and is approaching its 50-day line—but if you don’t own any, we think it could be a potential buy if the stock reacts well to earnings (July 31). You could nibble here with a very tight stop near 128 and see what earnings brings, or look to enter on a move above 140 after earnings (stop near 130).

Veeva Systems (VEEV) has been moving straight sideways since its big earnings gap in late May, which is tedious but not abnormal—and now it’s beginning to poke higher. If you don’t own any, you can consider starting a position around here with a tight percentage stop at 270. Earnings here aren’t out until late August/early September.

Zscaler (ZS) has lost some luster of late, first stalling out for a month and now sliding to a bit below its 50-day line. Still, the overall chart isn’t mess at all, and it’s a possible resumption pattern—we’d be intrigued by a rally north of 293 with a stop in the 270 area.

SUGGESTED SELLS

Partial Sells

If you own some Core & Main (CNM), we’d consider booking a little profit after this second leg up while it’s sticking up in the air a bit.

Full Sells

Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) – near support but been languishing since early June

ATI (ATI) – nothing wrong with holding and trailing a stop, but we’ll take the quick-ish (less than a month) profit off the table after its persistent run

Micron Tech (MU) – tripped stop as selling volume has picked up.

SUGGESTED STOPS

Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) near 49

Amer Sports (AS) near 35.5

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) near 47

Boot Barn (BOOT) near 158

Core & Main (CNM) near 59

Cloudflare (NET) near 175

Credo Tech (CRDO) near 83

Curtiss-Wright (CW) near 452

DoorDash (DASH) near 223

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) near 42

GE Vernova (GEV) near 480

Insmed (INSM) near 94

Life 360 (LIF) near 58

Pan American Silver (PAAS) near 27.5

Shake Shack (SHAK) near 128

Uber (UBER) near 84

Urban Outfitters (URBN) near 68

Valero Energy (VLO) near 135

Veeva Systems (VEEV) near 270

Zscaler (ZS) near 272

