July 18, 2025

The market had another generally positive week, though it was more muted—the broader indexes came into Friday mostly flat and the S&P was up less than a percent, with the Nasdaq doing a bit better.

All told, that keeps the top-down evidence in good shape, with all the major indexes still solidly above their 50-day lines (all are actually above their 25-day lines), with broad market in good shape and with defensive-type stocks still mostly lagging. Combine that with the very bullish bigger picture (including the unusual strength seen in the past three months that portends great things down the road) and you should keep your optimist’s hat on.

Even so, this week revealed a few more potholes and stalling out among growth areas—at this point, retail, medical/biotech, software, payments and even cybersecurity are doing more chopping than advancing, for instance. To be sure, there are many names still acting well, but there remains a flavor of rotation out there, with many strong stocks taking a breather while some out of favor titles pick up steam.

Throw in earnings season ramping up and the fact that the market’s been running for three and a half months without any pullback and we think it’s fine to trim your sails—pruning and/or tightening stops on laggards, considering partial profits on a strong name or two that’s extended in both price and time and being a bit more selective on the buy side.

Overall, though, we don’t want to sound too cautious—we do think some wobbles are possible and earnings season always throws us some curve balls, but the trends are clearly up and the odds favor the market is still early-ish in a new uptrend that will bring us much higher over time. We’ll keep our Market Monitor at a level 7, but will stay flexible as quarterly reports roll in.

SUGGESTED BUYS

DoorDash (DASH) was slow on the uptake this rally, but decisively moved to new highs before running into some selling near 250. The pullback, though, has been normal and has tagged the 25-day line—if you don’t own any, you could start a position here with a stop in the 215 area.

SUGGESTED SELLS

Partial Sells

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) is off to a great start, triggering our entry and zooming higher. We’d consider taking a few chips off the table on this pop and holding the rest with a stop just above your cost.

We like Cameco (CCJ) overall, but if you’ve scored a quick 10% gain since our entry a couple of weeks ago, we might trim a bit and hold the rest

Full Sells

CF Industries (CF) – close to tripping stop and initial rally off support seems to be failing

CrowdStrike (CRWD) – tripped stop and the sector looking more ragged than before

Royalty Pharma (RPRX) – it’s fine but the breakout in mid-June hasn’t gone anywhere

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) – continues to lag and now seeing increased distribution

TechnipFMC (FTI) – the setup looked pristine a week ago, but four straight days of heavy-volume selling damages the short- to intermediate-term picture. You could use a tight stop near 32, but we think shares need time to re-set.

SUGGESTED STOPS

Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) near 49

Amer Sports (AS) near 35.5

Core & Main (CNM) near 57.5

Credo Tech (CRDO) near 82

Curtiss-Wright (CW) near 448

DoorDash (DASH) near 215

GE Vernova (GEV) near 450

Guardant Health (GH) near 45.5

Insmed (INSM) near 93

Life 360 (LIF) near 57

Micron Tech (MU) near 109

Mosiac (MOS) near 34.5

Pan American Silver (PAAS) near 27

Shake Shack (SHAK) near 128

Uber (UBER) near 83

Urban Outfitters (URBN) near 66

Veeva Systems (VEEV) near 269

Zscaler (ZS) near 270

