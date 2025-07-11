July 11, 2025

The major indexes have been relatively quiet this week, with most flat-ish after this morning’s pullback. That keeps the intermediate-term, top-down evidence positive. And the big-picture setup that’s in place from the first of the year continues to portend higher prices when looking months down the road.

That said, we are seeing some convulsions under the surface, particularly when it comes to growth stocks—there have now been three good-sized “rotation” days, with leadership titles getting hit while the broad market strengthens.

To be clear, a rotation can be good for the market—should the leaders rest normally while more names kick into gear, it can serve to broaden things out and create more buyable names. Indeed, we have been able to find more off-the-beaten-path names showing strength as the number of new highs remains resilient.

However, to us, the key is whether the growth leaders do rest normally … or whether they flash abnormal action, with huge-volume selling and/or breaks of support. In the latter case, it’s usually not a good thing, with the strengthening broad market soon following the leaders lower.

So far, we’d say the action has been mostly normal, meaning few legitimate breakdowns. That said, following a few quiet weeks in June and the recent three days of distribution, we are seeing more names close in on key support. When you combine that with the fact that we’re now three months into the rally (a time frame that often brings some digestion) and we do have our near-term antennae up.

All that said, we don’t want you to get the wrong idea: Overall, we’re bullish, and as mentioned above, the odds favor the market and many stocks will be nicely higher when looking months down the road. So we’re mostly thinking about cutting laggards and being selective on the buy side for now, while possibly looking to add to real leaders if they hold support.

Given the action, we will drop our Market Monitor to a level 7 here and see how things go.

SUGGESTED BUYS

We continue to like the tight, proper action with Coupang (CPNG), which is riding north of its 25-day line; the big-volume, two-week kickoff to the advance back in May should portend good things over time. We’re OK with a small buy here or on dips and a stop in the 27 area.

Zscaler (ZS) has been quiet for a few weeks but is now getting caught up in some growth stock selling—maybe it’s a top, but so far the action is totally normal as the 50-day line (nearing 280) catches up. We’re OK starting a small position here or on further dips, with a stop in the 270 area.

SUGGESTED SELLS

Partial Sells

None this week

Full Sells

Guidewire (GWRE) – tripped stop. Disappointing action overall since the big earnings gap

Insulet (PODD) – nicked stop

Intuit (INTU) – looks OK overall, but no progress for over a month and shares are nearing multi-week lows. We’ll cut bait.

Kyndryl (KD) – hasn’t been able to get going, falling back into its prior range

Shake Shack (SHAK) – looks fine, but with some market wobbles, we’ll book the small, quick profit.

SUGGESTED STOPS

Amer Sports (AS) near 35

CF Industries (CF) near 91

Core & Main (CNM) near 57

Credo Tech (CRDO) near 81

Curiss-Wright (CW) near 440

CrowdStrike (CRWD) near 465

GE Vernova (GEV) near 440

Guardant Health (GH) near 45.5

Insmed (INSM) near 90

Life 360 (LIF) near 56

Mosaic (MOS) near 34.5

Pan American Silver (PAAS) near 27

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) near 221

TransMedics (TMDX) near 120

Uber (UBER) near 82

Urban Outfitters (URBN) near 66

Veeva Systems (VEEV) near 269

Wingstop (WING) near 315

Zscaler (ZS) near 270

