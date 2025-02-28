Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
Top Ten Trader
Discover the Market’s Strongest Stocks
Premium Growth Advisories  Cabot Top Ten Trader

February 28, 2025

The selloff in leading stocks that started last week has continued, and now it’s spilled over into the major indexes, as it usually does—most indexes were down 2% or more on the week, including the Nasdaq down 5% and many growth measures off 4%-plus.

February 28, 2025
Mike Cintolo

The selloff in leading stocks that started last week has continued, and now it’s spilled over into the major indexes, as it usually does—most indexes were down 2% or more on the week, including the Nasdaq down 5% and many growth measures off 4%-plus.

Meanwhile, for leading growth titles, the maelstrom has continued, with most slicing lower again this week on another round of heavy volume—bringing with it more breakdowns. Overall, the intermediate-term trend is pointed down at this point for the major indexes and most stocks, while the broad market is weakening as well. We’ll likely be lowering our Market Monitor another notch at least come Monday, given the damage among leaders.

As for the market as a whole, we feel similarly about the market right now as we did when the AI infrastructure stocks were suddenly clobbered on the DeepSeek news: There’s a chance (one in three? one in four?) that this will prove to be a big shakeout following a two-month chop-fest, kicking out the weak hands and paving the way for a sustained rally … and if that happens, it would unusual (and very bullish). That said, the odds favor that some time is going to be needed for sentiment to fade, for big investors to reposition their portfolios and for fresh leadership to set up.

Now, to be fair, most of the down action of late has come in growth leaders that have had huge runs over the past 6 to 18 months—frankly, for many of these, our guess is that a top is in for a while (many months), though near-term bounces are possible and could be ferocious percentagewise. We offer no forecasts, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see a bounce start somewhat soon.

Encouragingly, though, we’re not having that hard a time filling a watch list of resilient stocks with good stories and numbers. If the market can get off its duff, we’ll be focusing on these sorts of names. For now, though, there’s not much that’s actually going up—just resilient action.

Put it all together and we’re remaining flexible, but there’s no question the sellers are in control of most leading stocks and the major indexes are obviously struggling. We advise holding plenty of cash and limiting new buying while we wait for the selling storm to pass.

SUGGESTED BUYS

We don’t have any raging buys at this point, but we would say precious metals names (like Franco-Nevada, FNV) have set up nicely, while Take-Two (TTWO), GE Aerospace (GE), Dutch Bros (BROS) and Axsome (AXSM) are some of the more resilient names out there that also sport some growth. Worth watching at the very least, and if you’re aggressive, you could nibble here or on dips.

SUGGESTED SELLS

Partial Sells

None this week

Full Sells

Airbnb (ABNB) – the complete give-up of the big earnings gap is a bad look.

AppLovin (APP) – bounces are possible, but the severe selling after a humongous run tells us a top is likely in.

Celstica (CLS) – tripped stop, though from a big-picture point of view, it’s holding near its 50-day line, which is far better than most peers. Still, we cut the loss.

Corning (GLW) – tripped stop and support near 50.

DraftKings (DKNG) – the setup (nice base, big breakout, great numbers, early stage) works most of the time, but the market has gotten in the way and tripped our loss limit.

Instacart (CART) – cracked on earnings.

Procore (PCOR) – like most recent earnings winners, the move has been given up.

Rubrik (RBRK) – tripped stop; similar to CLS, its overall position isn’t awful but it will likely need time to build a new launching pad.

Shopify (SHOP) – tripped stop.

Snowflake (SNOW) – tripped stop, and while it did rally on earnings yesterday, shares faded badly.

SUGGESTED STOPS

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) near 114
Cloudflare (NET) near 140
Deere (DE) near 470
DoorDash (DASH) near 182
Doximity (DOCS) near 67.5
Dutch Bros (BROS) near 69
Netflix (NFLX) near 950
Penumbra (PEN) near 265

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.
Mike Cintolo
Mike Cintolo
A growth stock and market timing expert, Michael Cintolo is Chief Investment Strategist of Cabot Wealth Network and Chief Analyst of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader. Since joining Cabot in 1999, Mike has uncovered exceptional growth stocks and helped to create new tools and rules for buying and selling stocks. Perhaps most notable was his development of the proprietary trend-following market timing system, Cabot Tides, which has helped Cabot place among the top handful of market-timing newsletters numerous times.
Discover hot stocks and investing tips from Cabot analysts in our free Cabot Wealth Daily newsletter delivered right to your inbox.
We understand your email address is private. We promise to never sell, rent or disclose your email address to any third parties.