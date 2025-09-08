Cabot Top Ten Trader Issue: September 8, 2025

Continuing to Thrash Around

After a tough start following the long weekend, the market did find some support by week’s end, but overall, the situation remains the same: The evidence is more positive than not, especially when it comes to the top-down indicators, including the trends of the indexes (up) and the relative action of defensive stocks (down). But when looking at individual stocks, there are many areas that are struggling, while on a day-to-day basis, money continues to thrash around, with some names looking good for a few days before they hit a wall, with the money shifting to other sectors (often based on the news of the day). (We’re even seeing this in the strong AI infrastructure group, which has some star performers but others that are wobbling.) To be clear, that action doesn’t predict doom—this is a bull market after all—but it does mean that making and holding onto money in this environment remains a challenge, which tells us to stick with our current stance of (a) buying strong names at decent entries, but also (b) taking some partial profits and raising stops on the way up, while holding some cash as the constant rotation back and forth continues. We’ll stick with a Level 7 on the Market Monitor.

Interestingly, this week’s list does have a bit more of a growth flavor, though it’s not all AI, as other areas are seeing a bit of leadership emerge. Our Top Pick is Kratos Defense (KTOS), which has been a clear mid-cap leader of the advance and is now exhaling to its 10-week line; look to buy on a resumption of its rally.

Stock Name Price Buy Range Loss Limit Argenx (ARGX) 764 720-740 650-660 Baker Hughes (BKR) 46 46.5-48 42-43 Ciena (CIEN) 119 113-116 100-102 Comfort Systems (FIX) 713 690-715 620-635 Insulet (PODD) 350 338-344 307-310 Karman Holdings (KRMN) 63 57.5-60 51.5-52.5 Kratos Defense (KTOS) ★ Top Pick ★ 64 65.5-67 57-58 SanDisk (SNDK) 71 64.5-67 55.5-57 Sofi Technologies (SOFI) 26 24-25 20.8-21.3 Talen Energy (TLN) 385 365-379 325-330

Stock 1

Argenx (ARGX)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 764 720-740 650-660

Why the Strength

Biotech stocks have been a graveyard for most of the past few years, but Argenx has been an exception, with its one main drug—Vyvgart—moving from trials to the market and, now, seeing expanded indications for new ailments. In fact, that’s the biggest part of the story: Vyvgart has the potential to be a mega-blockbuster, mainly because of its “pipeline in a product” potential; management believes the drug can be applied to various autoimmune indications, driving earnings into the stratosphere. (It does have a couple of other Phase III assets that it thinks will be cranking out good results in the late 2020s, but today it’s all about Vyvgart.) The initial approval and main driver for Vyvgart was for generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), with something like 100,000 in the U.S. having it and many more overseas; that’s caused most of the growth to this point, and an approval for a pre-filled syringe version of the treatment expanded the market and made it more accessible to current patients, while there should be further label expansions for gMG ahead. (It’s the #1 branded biologic for gMG out there.) Then there’s chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), with likely a few tens of thousands globally afflicted; Vyvgart got U.S. approval for this in June, and it’s also now on the shelves in Europe and Japan, which is helping goose growth, with 2,500 patients already on the treatment. All told, the firm sees a long runway of growth ahead as it continues to penetrate these markets and as new and expanded indications gain approval; it sees the potential market of 60,000 patients by 2030, compared to 15,000 on the drug today. Meanwhile, the numbers here are excellent and improving: Sales growth remains rapid and has actually been accelerating a bit, and while those figures will slow some, the bottom line is ramping significantly, with the 2026 earnings estimate now up to nearly $25 per share, up from around $21 before the Q2 report. Of course, trial results here and there could cause volatility, but the growth story remains terrific.

Technical Analysis

ARGX changed character starting last spring, with 12 weeks up in a row off a bottoming formation, leading to a good (though not dynamic) rally phase that took the stock up to nearly 680 in January. Then came a volatile 25%, up-and-down period, with the 500-ish level being tested and held three times before shares finally rebounded for good in July with the help of Q2 earnings. After a post-earnings dip (very common to see that of late), ARGX has zoomed to new highs nicely, albeit on average volume. We’re OK buying some on dips of a couple of percent.

Market Cap $45.1B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 48 FY 2023 -5.16 Current P/E 38 FY 2024 12.78 Annual Revenue $3.12B FY 2025e 15.70 Profit Margin 15.0% FY 2026e 24.87

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 967 98% 3.74 664% One qtr ago 807 96% 2.58 N/A Two qtrs ago 761 82% 11.79* N/A Three qtrs ago 589 73% 1.39 N/A

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 2

Baker Hughes (BKR)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 46 46.5-48 42-43

Why the Strength

Despite a downward trend in crude oil prices in the last couple of years, a number of energy service players with exposure to the clean energy trend are experiencing growth. As one of the world’s largest providers of service and equipment for onshore and offshore oilfield operations, Baker Hughes is a case in point. Its business is divided across two major segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET), with offerings spanning drilling, well completions, production and subsea systems, as well as advanced industrial technologies supporting the energy transition. With governments and corporations increasing their investments in cleaner energy, Baker Hughes is well positioned to benefit from the growing demand for energy efficiency, emissions reduction technologies and infrastructure upgrades. And with a growing portion of its annual sales coming from alternative energy support services in the IET segment (44% as of 2024), the company is actively expanding its footprint in this space, including by way of acquisitions. To that end, Baker’s recent purchase of natural gas technology provider Chart Industries is intended to accelerate its transition into a clean energy and industrial technology powerhouse—the deal strengthens the firm’s position in liquefied natural gas services and increases its presence in the red-hot data center and nuclear energy markets. In recent weeks, Baker Hughes has seen some high-profile contract wins on the LNG and geothermal energy fronts (including for its refrigerant turbo compressors, which are essential components in the gas liquefaction process). On the financial front, the company reported Q2 revenue of $6.9 billion that was marginally lower from a year ago, with EPS of 63 cents that beat estimates by 14%, led by IET orders of $3.5 billion and supported by data center demand—resulting in another record backlog for the segment (reasons for the stock’s strength). Analysts have set a low bar for this year’s earnings (up 2%), but they see the bottom line picking up steam in each of the next three years as both its traditional and new energy business lines expand.

Technical Analysis

BKR broke out from big base last November and had a decent run into February before falling apart during the market’s spring plunge. The recovery from that wasn’t anything to write home about, but the late-July earnings report caused the stock to pop back to its highs, and since then, BKR has consolidated tightly for six weeks. We’ll set our buy range above here, aiming to start a position on a breakout above resistance.

Market Cap $44.9B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 19 FY 2023 1.60 Current P/E 18 FY 2024 2.35 Annual Revenue $27.6B FY 2025e 2.40 Profit Margin 12.5% FY 2026e 2.63

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 6.91 -3% 0.63 11% One qtr ago 6.43 0% 0.51 19% Two qtrs ago 7.36 8% 0.70 37% Three qtrs ago 6.91 4% 0.67 60%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 3

Ciena (CIEN)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 119 113-116 100-102

Why the Strength

The growing demand for high-speed optical networking solutions—driven by cloud providers, AI infrastructure and data center expansion—is providing a major tailwind for networking equipment and software outfit Ciena. The company specializes in optical transport and routing hardware and software that power adaptive networks for various applications, including broadband and 5G mobile networks. The market’s reception of Ciena’s stellar fiscal Q3 report (ended in July) last week was the reason for the stock’s latest pop, with revenue of $1.2 billion soaring 29% year-on-year—driven by a record quarterly order book—and earnings of 67 cents topping estimates by 14 cents. The company attributed the quarter’s excellent showing to ongoing accelerated customer demand for its offerings as high-speed networking becomes “fundamental to the underpinning, growth and monetization of AI,” with “robust demand” in its Cloud Provider and Service Provider segments (and with two customers, including a global cloud provider and a Tier 1 service provider, contributing 10% of revenue; customer concentration is commonplace across the industry). Management said initial shipments have begun for a major AI interconnect project and are expected “to ramp to hundreds of millions of dollars over the next several quarters.” Additionally, Ciena expects to at least double revenue year over year for its Interconnects portfolio this fiscal year (ending in October) and believes it’s in a position to at least double (or more) portfolio revenue again in fiscal 2026. In the earnings call, the firm said it has begun a strategic shift away from residential broadband access customers while doubling down on coherent optical systems, interconnects and coherent routing, which are mainly tailored to serve the needs of AI workloads and data center architectures. Looking ahead, Ciena guided for around 17% sales growth this year and next, though the accelerating trends make that look conservative; indeed, Wall Street sees earnings catapulting 73% in fiscal 2026.

Technical Analysis

CIEN finally got going late last year, reaching the century mark in January before falling apart from there, giving up all of its gains. But shares obviously weren’t done, with a quick recovery to the mid-80s and, after a few weeks of ups and downs, a return to the century mark last month. CIEN again rested a bit at that point, but the latest quarterly report brought the breakout, with a big gap on five times average volume. Given the penchant for most gaps to fade a bit near term, try to buy on a bit of weakness.

Market Cap $16.5B EPS $ Annual (Oct) Forward P/E 47 FY 2023 2.72 Current P/E 52 FY 2024 1.82 Annual Revenue $4.54B FY 2025e 2.48 Profit Margin 10.1% FY 2026e 4.31

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 1.22 29% 0.67 91% One qtr ago 1.13 24% 0.42 56% Two qtrs ago 1.07 3% 0.64 -3% Three qtrs ago 1.12 0% 0.54 -28%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 4

Comfort Systems (FIX)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 713 690-715 620-635

Why the Strength

The explosive growth of AI workloads, which requires immense cooling (if things get too hot, it slows performance or could produce worse side effects), has led to surging demand for specialized HVAC systems. This accounts for a sizable portion of the growth experienced by Comfort, with major hyperscalers like Amazon and Microsoft relying on the firm’s expertise in that area. The company is a key provider of commercial and industrial building systems, including HVAC, plumbing, fire protection and electrical. It operates through a diverse network of local companies that have expertise in specific areas of mechanical, electrical and plumbing services, with its business divided into two segments: Mechanical (79% of revenue), specializing in HVAC system installation, repair and replacement, and Electrical (21% of revenue), which handles electrical construction and engineering for commercial and industrial customers. But it’s not just the AI boom that’s fueling expansion for Comfort; the firm’s Electrical segment is also a big part of the growth equation, with that business increasing sales by nearly 20% last year, driven largely by increased industrial activity in the technology corridors of Texas and South Carolina (particularly for advanced manufacturing in the automotive and aerospace sectors). And with companies across the country upgrading systems to meet sustainability goals or new energy regulations, Comfort has a massive backlog of customers who require retrofitting or the installation of advanced electrical controls. (Indeed, the company recently noted that 99% of its revenue now comes from industrial and technology clients who need such services.) Illustrative of these trends, the company posted “fantastic” results in Q2, with revenue of $2.2 billion increased 20% year-on-year and with earnings of $6.53 exceeding estimates by 35%, with the backlog of just over $8 billion growing a whopping 40% from a year ago and 17% sequentially (all reasons for the stock’s latest show of strength). The top brass highlighted a sharp rise in in Mechanical segment revenue and “eye-popping margins,” mainly due to AI data center and semiconductor facility growth and despite tariff-related cost pressures. Looking ahead, Comfort expressed optimism for “continuing strong results in 2025 and continuing success into 2026,” thanks to a “historically high” project pipeline. Analysts see a slowdown next year, but the stock doesn’t seem to agree.

Technical Analysis

FIX hit a high-water mark in mid-January at 550, then promptly succumbed to the early-year market plunge. The stock ultimately fell by 50% before support was established during the early April bottom, but the bounce-back was immediate, with the stock driving consistently higher each month into late July, when the blowout earnings sent it soaring to above 700. Shares have spent the last six weeks tightening up in a narrow lateral range while the 50-day line catches up. We’re fine taking a stab here or on minor weakness.

Market Cap $24.9B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 30 FY 2023 8.74 Current P/E 38 FY 2024 14.60 Annual Revenue $7.68B FY 2025e 23.18 Profit Margin 13.6% FY 2026e 26.02

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 2.17 20% 6.53 75% One qtr ago 1.83 19% 4.50 67% Two qtrs ago 1.87 38% 4.09 60% Three qtrs ago 1.81 32% 4.09 49%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 5

Insulet (PODD)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 350 338-344 307-310

Why the Strength

Institutional investors can’t move in and out of stocks at a moment’s notice (position sizes are too big), so they put an emphasis on stocks with growth stories and numbers that should persist over time—and that’s a big reason Insulet is in a major uptrend, as its story oozes rapid and reliable growth for years to come. The firm is the leader in insulin pumps, which it calls automated insulin delivery (AID) systems—while there’s competition, Insulet’s Omnipod franchise has always been one of the leaders, and the latest version (Omnipod 5) is far out in the lead. It’s the first and only tubeless, waterproof AID in the U.S., works with a few different sensors (Dexcom or Abbott) and provides solid results for patients (20% or so more time in the “healthy” insulin range), which is why it’s the #1 most prescribed system in the U.S. and Europe. And for investors, the most important fact is it’s the first approved in the U.S. for not just Type 1 diabetics (a huge market in itself both here and overseas), but as of a year ago, for Type 2s in the U.S. as well—all told, Insulet thinks it’s playing in a market of 14 million potential patients around the globe (it’s launched in numerous countries this year alone, including Italy, Australia, Canada and more), which compares favorably to its 500,000-ish current Omnipod user base (365,000 of which are using Omnipod 5). Impressively, in Q2, 85% of new U.S. users came from those who didn’t even use a pump before (which, believe it or not, makes up most of the Type 1s and, of course, nearly all of the Type 2s out there), while 30% of new starts were Type 2s, which tells you Insulet is quickly penetrating that market. Throw in a great recurring revenue model (the pods need to be replaced every 72 hours for the most part) and the numbers are outstanding: In Q2, sales growth accelerated (up 33%) while earnings more than doubled, with analysts seeing solid 25% to 35% growth for a long time to come. The valuation is up there, but Insulet quacks like an emerging blue chip.

Technical Analysis

PODD has been making upward progress for the past couple of years, but it’s been very stair-step, with long consolidations followed by upmoves—indeed, from its peak near 280 last November, PODD made no net progress through July of this year. But the Q2 earnings report has kicked off a fresh move higher, one that’s taken the stock to new price highs (though the relative performance line, not shown here, is still a bit shy). Given the stock’s trading pattern (and round-number resistance around 350), we think there’s a decent chance of nabbing shares on dips.

Market Cap $24.5B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 75 FY 2023 2.73 Current P/E 82 FY 2024 3.24 Annual Revenue $2.36B FY 2025e 4.65 Profit Margin 16.6% FY 2026e 5.82

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 649 33% 1.17 113% One qtr ago 569 29% 1.02 67% Two qtrs ago 598 17% 1.15 -18% Three qtrs ago 544 26% 0.90 27%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 6

Karman Holdings (KRMN)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 63 57.5-60 51.5-52.5

Why the Strength

Karman is a relatively new issue, public just six months or so, but it’s the first of two defense-related outfits in this week’s issue, and we think the growth story should persist for a long time to come, as its end markets are set for plenty of growth. The company is a leading provider of advanced, high-tech systems for defense and space clients, working with at least 70 prime contractors for more than 100 different programs. The company’s offerings aren’t something the average Joe or Jane will touch—we’re talking about propulsion systems, interstage offerings (connecting two different parts of a rocket) and payload protection products for things like hypersonic missiles, drones, missile defense systems and various other applications. The boom in space launches as well as the passage of the big spending/tax bill through Congress in the summer (which locked in a lot of spending for these priorities, including simply restocking lots of ammunition which will help business) is a plus, as is the fact that lots of Karmen’s offerings are booked many quarters ahead of time—indeed, Karmen’s second half is 100% booked, with the backlog at the end of Q2 (June) totaling $719 million, which was not only up 36% from a year ago but is about twice of the last 12 months of revenue. Obviously, the ins and outs of the business are a bit hush-hush given its defense-heavy client base, but the numbers are good and picking up steam—Q2 saw sales up 35%, and while margins did slip a bit, EBITDA still rose 29% while earnings more than tripled from a year ago. Analysts see a bit of a slowdown ahead on the top line, though that’s likely to prove conservative, with earnings and EBITDA continuing to trend higher as the backlog grows. It’s a good, unique, fresh story.

Technical Analysis

KRMN just came public in February and had some ups and then downs into the April low, but it then embarked on an impressive uptrend, surging as high as 57 in July before a secondary offering (not uncommon for recent IPOs) knocked it down, with a brief 50-day line break after earnings in early August. Buk KRMN has rebounded nicely since then, with Friday’s huge-volume move to new highs obviously a positive sign. We’ll aim to enter on a normal short-term exhale.

Market Cap $8.27B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 174 FY 2023 0.03 Current P/E 281 FY 2024 0.11 Annual Revenue $392M FY 2025e 0.36 Profit Margin 13.2% FY 2026e 0.55

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 115 35% 0.10 233% One qtr ago 100 21% 0.05 67% Two qtrs ago 91.2 19% 0.01 -75% Three qtrs ago 86.0 27% 0.03 N/A

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 7

Kratos Defense (KTOS) ★ Top Pick ★

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 64 65.5-67 57-58

Why the Strength

Kratos is a defense contractor primarily serving the Department of Defense, as well as other federal agencies and states and municipalities with its public safety offerings. Long-term expectations of American defense industry spending are being hiked after a stretch of relative underinvestment since the end of the Cold War, which is obviously a tailwind, as is the expectation that some of NATO’s European partners’ military buildup will flow orders Kratos’ way. The company mainly focuses on cutting-edge military products, such as drones – the biggest revenue contributor – hypersonic weapons, propulsion systems, microwave and electronic warfare systems. The latest quarter reported last month was a blowout as orders and new contracts lay the groundwork for what should be hundreds of millions of dollars in business over the coming years. A new tactical drone system called Valkyrie appears to be on the cusp of being named a base stealth drone platform for the Marine Corps, with orders expected next year. Plus, an unexpected $750 million award from the Pentagon also came with the earnings report; called Poseidon, details are scarce besides it being a military hardware and software program that will start generating sales in 2027. Those, along with the Trump administration’s plan to beef up space warfare capabilities, should diversify the business. It’s also well woven into the defense supplier base, with partnerships on various products with companies including GE Aerospace, Lockheed Martin and Raytheon. That gives Kratos a combination of predictable business as well as good growth, which of course, is like catnip for big investors. This year, revenue is expected to be up 12% or so from 2024, coming in right around $1.3 billion, with earnings per share up a bit less. But a big growth wave in 2026 is what’s pushing the stock higher, with analysts seeing the bottom line up 43% next year and much more beyond that.

Technical Analysis

KTOS was in a good but grinding uptrend for most of 2023 and 2024, but it’s completely changed character after it tagged its 40-week line in March and April, accelerating higher for a few months on a nice pickup in volume. Given the wobbles out there among high relative strength stocks, you’d expect this name to have taken on a lot of water of late—but instead KTOS has been relatively calm, easing toward its 10-week line on decreasing volume for three-plus weeks. We’ll set our buy range a little above here, aiming to enter on a resumption of the rally.

Market Cap $10.9B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 125 FY 2023 0.39 Current P/E 135 FY 2024 0.49 Annual Revenue $1.21B FY 2025e 0.52 Profit Margin 7.5% FY 2026e 0.75

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 352 17% 0.11 -21% One qtr ago 303 9% 0.12 9% Two qtrs ago 283 3% 0.13 8% Three qtrs ago 276 0% 0.11 -8%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 8

SanDisk (SNDK)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 71 64.5-67 55.5-57

Why the Strength

SanDisk manufactures data storage devices and solutions using NAND flash technology for lots of big customers, providing solid-state drives for desktop and notebook PCs and gaming consoles, as well as flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets and other portable and wearable devices. The California-based company is a spinoff from Western Digital, which was completed in February and came after six years of post-acquisition mundane performance. Indeed, none of the anticipated benefits from the merger were realized, prompting the spin-off of Western’s flash memory business. The return of Sandisk to an independent company comes at an interesting time, thanks in equal measure to an undersupplied NAND market—driven in large part by massive AI-related demand—plus enterprise demand for solid-state drive (SSD) storage products (mainly for cloud and server providers, but also used by photographers, videographers and gamers) and new product launches. Although the company holds a 25% share of the client SSD market, it owns less than 5% of the enterprise SSD sector, so in its bid to gain traction with cloud providers and hyperscale datacenter customers, Sandisk is ramping up its newest BiCS8 NAND memory product lineup, which offers double the storage density, better performance and improved energy efficiency. As of the end of fiscal 2025 (ended in June), only around 7% of its bids used BiCS8, but it aims to reach upward of 50% by the end of fiscal year 2026. Financially, Sandisk’s recent numbers are a bit all over the place due to the spinoff, with fiscal Q4 results seeing revenues of $1.9 billion that were up 8% and nosed over estimates, while earnings of 29 cents beat by a huge 26 cents. More important, the future looks bright, with a positive note from a major investment bank last week highlighting the company’s “sharp acceleration in enterprise SSD demand” and prompting the stock’s latest show of power. The bank expects further strength for the company as its BiCS8 process ramps in the coming months, “positioning it better for 2026.” Analysts see earnings jumping 83% in fiscal 2026 (ending next June).

Technical Analysis

SNDK came public in mid-February at 35 and rallied to 58 a month later before imploding in April with the market and accounting for the typical post-IPO droop. The recovery was steady from there, with the stock lifting to 50 by June, and then came a much more well-controlled, eight-week rest period. And now we see the result, with SNDK going vertical as storage plays come into vogue. We’ll set our buy range down from here; if you enter, use a loose initial loss limit.

Market Cap $9.99B EPS $ Annual (Jun) Forward P/E 12 FY 2024 -3.85 Current P/E 20 FY 2025 3.06 Annual Revenue $7.36B FY 2026e 5.55 Profit Margin 3.3% FY 2027e 7.46

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 1.90 8% 0.29 -77% One qtr ago 1.70 -1% -0.30 N/A Two qtrs ago 1.88 13% 1.24 N/A Three qtrs ago 1.88 23% 1.83 N/A

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 9

Sofi Technologies (SOFI)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 26 24-25 20.8-21.3

Why the Strength

SoFi is a digital-only lender that targets young, higher-income individuals who aren’t drawn to traditional banks, which is a good-sized and growing portion of the population. Loan origination and interest income in the first half of the year exceeded expectations, a sign that its comprehensive offerings, including student loans, fractional IPO share offerings and estate planning, are hitting their mark with its 11.7 million customers. Most digital-only financial services firms specialize in just a handful of financial products, so SoFi’s full menu makes it distinct. Also helping: SoFi is a chartered bank, unlike a lot of digital lenders, which gives it access to overnight Federal Reserve deposit services that provide better, predictable earnings on its capital. But SoFi isn’t content to be just a bank on your phone—the business is innovating to provide new services, such as international money transfers using a blockchain-based system that converts dollars to whatever the local currency is in less than a minute. The bank is also offering more crypto trading services because surveys of its customers show most would prefer to use a bank for crypto rather than an exchange like Coinbase, which in and of itself is a big opportunity. For those holding their funds in traditional cash, a new feature called Cash Coach will tell users how they can maximize their return, even pointing out better rates at other institutions, a move management says increases its trust factor with customers. All of this has SoFi saying it expects to add three million customers in the back half of 2025, pushing annual revenue to $3.38 billion and earnings per share of about $0.31 for the full year, while keeping its regulatory-mandated capital ratios well above minimums. Analysts see growth cranking ahead for many quarters to come as the company takes share.

Technical Analysis

SOFI broke out late last year and had a nice run before going over the falls with everything else this spring, but after an initial snapback and some choppy action into June, shares took off and zoomed higher into late July. Since the Q2 report, the action has been up and down, but still positive, with support showing up at the 25-day line. It’s a volatile name, but we’re OK starting a position on dips of a point or so with a loose stop under the 50-day line.

Market Cap $30.7B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 83 FY 2023 -0.10 Current P/E 106 FY 2024 0.15 Annual Revenue $3.06B FY 2025e 0.31 Profit Margin 8.2% FY 2026e 0.55

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 855 43% 0.08 700% One qtr ago 772 20% 0.06 200% Two qtrs ago 734 19% 0.05 150% Three qtrs ago 697 30% 0.05 N/A

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 10

Talen Energy (TLN)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 385 365-379 325-330

Why the Strength

Talen is an independent power producer and infrastructure provider, with a focus on producing and selling electricity, capacity and ancillary services into wholesale power markets. The Houston-based company owns and operates a large fleet of power plants—including nuclear, natural gas and other facilities—across three U.S. states (Texas, Montana and Pennsylvania). Talen has recently expanded its partnerships, including with major firms like Amazon, to supply power for cloud data centers, moving more deeply into the role of providing energy infrastructure for the AI buildout. The firm is undertaking efforts to increase its footprint in AI data centers, which make up a huge and growing piece of electricity demand, recently acquiring two gas-powered plants: The $3.5 billion investment in mid-July sparked a number of analyst upgrades and prompted a sizable share rally, with Talen stating that “buying the plants was the fastest and cheapest way to help meet AI needs through this decade.” Additionally, the acquisitions are expected to improve the firm’s earnings and free cash flow by more than 40% in fiscal 2026, and by more than 50% through 2029. Further bolstering institutional sentiment for Talen was Q2 results, with revenue of $630 million increasing an eye-opening 29% year-on-year and easily beating estimates, while adjusted EBITDA of $90 million increased 3% and earnings of $1.50 breezed past expectations, with Talen’s relationship expansion with Amazon Web Services (which includes a doubling of previously total contracted volume to 1.9 gigawatts) and earnings-accretive acquisitions during the quarter big highlights. In the earnings call, management said that as hyperscalers continue to increase their CapEx plans, “tighter power markets and noted increased data center backlog” will provide more opportunities for Talen going forward. The numbers here are a bit wonky, but there’s no question that the arrow is pointed up.

Technical Analysis

The rally off the early April low for TLN was powerful, with shares motoring higher with barely a stop along the way and easily reaching new highs by the end of June. The first meaningful pullback followed into mid-July, with the 50-day line serving as support, but the acquisitions later that month served as the catalyst for the next phase of the rally. The stock came just shy of hitting 400 a month ago, with shares consolidating under this level since then. We suggest trying to get in on a modest retrenchment within its recent range.

Market Cap $17.8B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 60 FY 2023 10.32 Current P/E 116 FY 2024 17.67 Annual Revenue $2.14B FY 2025e 6.45 Profit Margin 15.4% FY 2026e 19.82

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 630 29% 1.50 -80% One qtr ago 390 -23% -2.94 N/A Two qtrs ago 467 -11% 1.57 -48% Three qtrs ago 650 26% 3.16 N/A

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Previously Recommended Stocks

Date Stock Symbol Top Pick Original Buy Range 9/8/25 HOLD 8/18/25 Alnylam Pharm ALNY ★ 435-445 455 9/2/25 Amphenol APH 112-115 111 8/4/25 Argenx ARGX 672-687 767 8/11/25 Arista Networks ANET 134.5-138.5 140 7/28/25 Astera Labs ALAB 115-119 216 8/18/25 Bloom Energy BE 41-43.5 53 9/2/25 BridgeBio Pharma BBIO 49-51 54 7/7/25 Cloudflare NET 182-187 218 8/11/25 Construction Partners ROAD 111-114 123 6/9/25 Credo Tech CRDO 76-79 149 8/18/25 D.R. Horton DHI 159-163 184 8/18/25 Expedia EXPE 204-208 217 5/5/25 GE Aerospace GE 205-211 278 4/21/25 GE Vernova GEV ★ 325-330 600 8/4/25 GeneDX WGS 98-103 130 8/18/25 Gold Fields GFI 29-30 36 8/11/25 Granite Construction GVA ★ 104.5-107 108 8/25/25 Guardant Health GH 60-62 60 8/11/25 Hinge Health HNGE 57.5-59 56 6/23/25 Insmed INSM 97.5-101 147 8/25/25 Installed Bldg Products IBP 255-265 279 8/25/25 Invesco IVZ 21.2-21.8 22 7/14/25 Kinross Gold KGC 16.3-16.8 23 6/16/25 Life 360 LIF ★ 60.5-63 103 8/25/25 Mercury Systems MRCY 65-67 69 8/25/25 Modine Manufacturing MOD 135-140 139 9/2/25 MongoDB MDB 305-312 323 8/11/25 MP Materials MP 69-72 63 7/21/25 Nebius Group NBIS 54-55.5 64 6/16/25 Oracle ORCL 204-209 239 8/25/25 Primoris Services PRIM 110-113 116 9/2/25 Pure Storage PSTG 73-75.5 80 8/4/25 Reddit RDDT 190-198 230 8/18/25 Rocket Cos. RKT 17.4-18.0 20 7/14/25 Seagate Tech STX 142-146 189 7/28/25 TechnipFMC FTI 35.5-37 39 8/18/25 TempusAI TEM 75.5-79 80 9/2/25 TopBuild BLD 407-417 434 9/2/25 Trip.com TCOM 73.5-75.5 73 8/25/25 Wynn Resorts WYNN 104-106 123 9/22/05 Xometry XMTR ★ 47-49.5 52 WAIT 9/2/25 Lattice Semi LSCC 62.5-64.5 67 9/2/25 United Airlines UAL 99-102 108 SELL 8/25/25 Amer Sports AS 39.5-41 37 8/4/25 Armstrong World AWI 186-190 197 8/18/25 Celsius CELH 56-58.5 56 8/4/25 Corning GLW ★ 61.5-63.5 72 7/14/25 Five Below FIVE 131-135 151 8/18/25 Rocket Labs RKLB ★ 47.5-49 47 DROPPED 8/25/25 Madrigal Pharm MDGL 393-405 454

The next Cabot Top Ten Trader issue will be published on September 15, 2025.

