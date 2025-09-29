Cabot Top Ten Trader Issue: September 29, 2025

Stock-by-Stock Situation

The market is still in fine overall shape, with the major indexes holding above moving averages and, at the moment, shaking off some of the distribution seen last week. Under the hood, though, it’s becoming more and more of a mixed situation, with some stocks looking outstanding and racing higher ... but with just as many marking time and some others actually coming under pressure, including some leading names that saw shots across the bow last week. To be clear, there remains a lot more good than bad when examining the evidence, and frankly, we do see a lot of setups out there, so if the buying power spreads to some non-AI risk-on-type names, we think we could see a batch of fresher breakouts. But for the here and now, we advise simply taking things on a stock-by-stock basis—holding your strong performers (albeit also raising stops and potentially booking a partial profit here or there), while cutting bait with those that lag or crack support and keeping some powder dry. We’ll again leave our Market Monitor at a level 7—we’ve had good success finding winners but don’t advise flooring the accelerator at this point.

This week’s list is growth-ier despite some potholes seen last week, which is a plus. For our Top Pick, we’re going with a blue chip: Broadcom (AVGO) is clearly a leader in the AI chip theme, and the recent post-earnings pullback sets up an opportunity if the stock can rally from here.

Stock Name Price Buy Range Loss Limit AeroVironment (AVAV) 309 293-303 260-265 Broadcom (AVGO) ★ Top Pick ★ 328 342-348 302-307 DoorDash (DASH) 273 267-273 243-246 Halozyme (HALO) 74 72-73.5 66-67 Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) 64 60-62 52-53 Lumentum (LITE) 163 148-155 131-134 Lyft (LYFT) 23 21.1-22 18.1-18.6 Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) 73 71-73 64-65 Rambus (RMBS) 104 97-101 83-86 Valero Energy (VLO) 172 166-170 149-152

AeroVironment (AVAV)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 309 293-303 260-265

The market for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs, or drones) remains robust in 2025, driven by technological advancements and increasing applications in both the commercial and public sectors. Of note, recent developments in AI are allowing drones to play a far more critical role in warfare, with AI-powered drones independently grouping in swarms to identify and engage targets, thus reducing risk to human soldiers and providing breakthrough strategic advantages for armies. AeroVironment is a leader in this market, with its products also including unmanned ground vehicles and loitering munition systems (drones that hover over a target area before locating and crashing into it). On the UAV front, AeroVironment recently released its Red Dragon one-way attack drone, built on the firm’s AVACORE shared software architecture, and which can command and integrate swarms for tactical missions. The company plans to use Red Dragon to position itself as a leader in battlefield autonomy, but it’s also likely to be a primary supplier for federal initiatives such as the Pentagon’s Replicator program, which involves fielding thousands of low-cost UAVs (including swarms) on the battlefield. More broadly, the company is focused on becoming a full-spectrum defense tech leader, and to that end, this year’s acquisition of defense tech contractor BlueHalo allows AeroVironment to incorporate that firm’s AI and counter-drone technologies into its top offerings, including the all-electric P550 drone for reconnaissance and strike missions (recently delivered to the U.S. Army as part of its Long-Range Reconnaissance program). What’s more, the Army has awarded AeroVironment with a $1 billion, five-year contract for the firm’s Switchblade loitering munitions. Financially, the company’s fiscal Q1 (ended July) results were a big reason for the stock’s latest pop, as revenue of $455 million soared by a whopping 140% from a year ago, and while EPS of 32 cents missed estimates by two cents, backlog was a record $1.1 billion and bookings came in at $399 million. For fiscal year 2026, the company expects the growth to continue, with revenue of around $2 billion, about 80% of which is already booked; earnings should perk up at a mid-teens pace this year and accelerate after.

AVAV hit a peak last November at 237 and entered a decline over the next few months before bottoming out just above the century mark in early April. The reversal that followed that low was immediate, with a powerful snapback to new highs, highlighted by a massive earnings move in late June. AVAV has been up and down since, but the latest rally above the 300 level looks promising. We’re OK starting a position on a bit of a pullback.

Market Cap $15.0B EPS $ Annual (Apr) Forward P/E 82 FY 2024 3.00 Current P/E 112 FY 2025 3.27 Annual Revenue $1.09B FY 2026e 3.68 Profit Margin 2.3% FY 2027e 4.59

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 455 140% 0.32 -64% One qtr ago 275 40% 1.61 274% Two qtrs ago 168 -10% 0.30 -52% Three qtrs ago 189 4% 0.47 -52%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Broadcom (AVGO) ★ Top Pick ★

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 328 342-348 302-307

AI and cloud virtualization are two of the tech sector’s biggest drivers, and Broadcom is a blue-chip provider of both through its networking chips and its VMware business, acquired in late 2023. The company enjoys a critical role in the AI space through its specialty in custom-designed AI chips used by hyperscale customers, as well as providing high-performance networking chips designed to speed up AI data crunching, including the just-released Tomahawk Ultra (an Ethernet switch that provides extremely low-latency networking, which is critical for the frequent communication needs of large-scale AI models). Meanwhile, on the virtualization front, Broadcom provides virtual machine software through VMware, which allows enterprises to run multiple virtual computers on a single physical server—in effect making it easier and cheaper to build a data center. The acquisition of VMware has enabled Broadcom’s infrastructure software segment to significantly expand revenues (including a 17% year-on-year increase in the quarter ending in July, to $6.8 billion), while also allowing Broadcom to transition VMware’s existing customers to bundled subscription offerings (which tend to increase average sales per customer while providing longer-lasting revenue streams), with Broadcom landing some solid deals of late. Accounting for much of the stock’s latest strength was the Q3 report, which saw total revenue of $16 billion increase 22%, with per-share earnings of $1.69 beating estimates by three cents, adjusted EBITDA of $10.7 billion jumping 30% and free cash flow of $7 billion also lifting 47% to a new record. The quarter’s strength was led by sales of custom AI accelerators, networking and VMware, with management guiding for AI chip revenue of $6.2 billion in fiscal Q4 (up 19% if realized) and infrastructure software revenue to increase 15%, to $6.7 billion, while Wall Street sees earnings plowing ahead for many quarters to come (up 37% next fiscal year).

AVGO led its semiconductor space peers off the floor from the early spring lows, hitting new highs in early June, earlier than most others, in a sign of leadership. Shares had a couple of smaller wobbles in the summer (first real pullback in August, down 11% from top to bottom) but held the 10-week line and then AVGO then gapped up on earnings earlier this month. The action of the past couple of weeks has been down, but orderly, as the stock has tagged its 25-day line. We’ll set our buy point up a bit from here with a stop under the 50-day line.

Market Cap $1.58T EPS $ Annual (Oct) Forward P/E 50 FY 2023 4.23 Current P/E 53 FY 2024 4.87 Annual Revenue $60.0B FY 2025e 6.75 Profit Margin 61.3% FY 2026e 9.27

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 16.0 22% 1.69 36% One qtr ago 15.0 20% 1.58 44% Two qtrs ago 14.9 25% 1.60 45% Three qtrs ago 14.1 51% 1.42 28%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

DoorDash (DASH)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 273 267-273 243-246

DoorDash is a classic emerging blue chip, with a rapid, reliable growth story that institutions love (a whopping 2,500 funds owned shares at the end of June) that should play out for years. The big idea here, of course, is that the company is the King of Delivery: The firm’s vast network of drivers and (importantly) top-end technology has created a powerful network effect, with more merchants listing on the firm’s marketplace, which attracts more customers and drivers, which attracts even more merchants. Restaurants remain the main driver today overall (growth accelerated in Q2 in that area), and the runway of growth here is very long as U.S. delivery levels are far below those in other countries. That said, faster growth is being seen both overseas (its acquisition of Wolt gave it a big presence in Europe three years ago, with healthy growth since) as well as in newer delivery markets (think grocery, convenience and drug stores, among others), which are gradually becoming more popular among users. Helping the cause are its subscription offerings (DashPass and Wolt+), which offer great value for those that use the service at least somewhat regularly and, of course, make users much stickier; indeed, management says new user cohorts are larger than prior year levels, while ordering amounts are similar, which tells you there’s still lots of untapped market out there. As you can see in the table below, growth here remains consistently solid in the 20% to 25% range on the top line, and while the valuation is up there, EBITDA (up 52% in Q2) and free cash flow are much bigger than reported earnings. It’s not a completely new story, of course, but it remains a good one.

DASH has been in a long-term uptrend since early 2023, and while progress has slowed, shares have shown little distribution and are set up in a very reasonable seven-week base. The stock was volatile early this year but held up relatively well (staying near the 40-week line) given the market’s implosion, then returned to new highs in June. The early-August Q2 report did bring some selling, but the 50-day line generally held, DASH tightened up and now the stock is sneaking back toward its highs. There is some resistance near here, but we like the risk-reward—we’re OK entering here with a stop just under 250.

Market Cap $112B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 106 FY 2023 -1.42 Current P/E 146 FY 2024 0.29 Annual Revenue $11.9B FY 2025e 2.47 Profit Margin 8.3% FY 2026e 3.94

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 3.28 25% 0.65 N/A One qtr ago 3.03 21% 0.44 N/A Two qtrs ago 2.87 25% 0.33 N/A Three qtrs ago 2.71 25% 0.38 N/A

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Halozyme (HALO)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 74 72-73.5 66-67

Halozyme has always had a good story that oozes growth and free cash flow: Years ago the firm came up with a new kind of drug delivery, dubbed Enhanze, which breaks down an enzyme in the body that prevents bulk liquid flow, allowing for much quicker infusions (minutes instead of hours) of drugs with no real side effects; it’s both more convenient for patients but, even more importantly, effectively frees up space in crowded infusion centers. Halozyme has teamed with many big players (Vyvgart for Argenx is the most recent big one to ramp in recent years, and more indications are on the way for various drugs), producing lots of milestone revenue and a big, growing stream of royalties. So what’s the problem? Patents, or specifically, the uncertainty surrounding them—many think starting in 2029 or so royalties could dry up, though management has made some moves it strongly believes will keep business humming for many years beyond that; even so, there’s some litigation (initiated by Halozyme against Merck) going on that could have an outcome in the middle of next year. Beyond patents, some draft guidance from Medicare rattled the stock in the spring, though again, management thinks there won’t be a meaningful change in results once all is said and done. Thus, the situation is news-driven—but it’s really about investor perception, and it looks like many are gradually getting past the worries and focusing on the cold, hard results that remain excellent: In Q2, sales growth accelerated again (bolstered by a 65% boom in royalty revenue) while earnings breezed past estimates ($1.54 per share beat by 30 cents and was up 69%), leading to a guidance range going forward. The valuation here is low given the growth (14x trailing earnings), which means a lot of the uncertainty is likely already priced in.

HALO has been a bucking bronco during the past year-plus, but the latest persistent run to new highs looks promising. The stock hit a peak around 65 in August of last year before pulling back sharply into the low 40s in November. Then came a rally back to that mid-60s area earlier this year before Medicare guidance fears again hammered the stock back into the 40s. But after holding its own, HALO tightened up and rallied 11 of 12 weeks to new price highs near 80. The latest dip has seen a bit of elevated volume, but we think it’s a solid risk-reward around here, with a stop under the 50-day line.

Market Cap $8.63B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 12 FY 2023 2.77 Current P/E 14 FY 2024 4.23 Annual Revenue $1.18B FY 2025e 6.08 Profit Margin 73.3% FY 2026e 8.09

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 326 41% 1.54 69% One qtr ago 265 35% 1.11 41% Two qtrs ago 298 30% 1.26 54% Three qtrs ago 290 34% 1.27 69%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 64 60-62 52-53

Ionis Pharmaceuticals is a genetic medicine company focused on RNA-targeted treatments, with seven FDA-approved drugs on the market today. The latest success is Tryngolza, which is the only approved treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome. It’s a rare affliction, affecting about 3,000 Americans, which prevents the body from fully breaking down fats, causing inflammation of the pancreas, abdominal pain and milky-looking eyes. Tryngolza hit the market this year and sales have exceeded expectations, tallying about $26 million in the first half of the year, with management saying full-year prescriptions should come in at $75 to $80 million. But the far bigger news is that drug should see its market expand many-fold: The top brass also expects to get approval for Tryngolza for patients who suffer from severe hypertriglyceridemia (basically, hugely elevated triglycerides, over 500 milligrams per deciliter), with recent top-line results showing a 55% to 72% reduction in triglyceride levels after six months, while significantly reduciing (85% less!) acute pancreatic attacks (the big risk even for those who with the disease that have taken on lifestyle changes). That would be a big market and, according to some, means Tryngolza’s peak potential will be in the $2 billion-plus range if approval goes through. In recent weeks, Ionis did get approval for a Dawnzera, to treat hereditary angioedema, and its launch is underway, with peak sales seen hitting $500 million eventually. Those two drugs follow on a series of RNA-based treatments Ionis has rolled out this decade, including its first blockbuster and biggest revenue producer, Spinraza, which treats spinal muscular atrophy. Along with other drugs, Ionis is expecting $800 million in 2025 sales, a 14% increase over 2024. The business is still pouring a lot of money into research and development and launching new drugs, so Ionis posts consistent losses, but the focus right now is on how big Tyngolza can be if the new approval goes through.

We could get into a bunch of details of IONS’ up-and-down action for the past couple of years—but the stock looks like a new animal after the Tryngolza trial results a few weeks ago. The stock had tightened up nicely before the news came out, which is a plus, and beyond the massive-volume gap to new highs, IONS has handled itself well since, holding firm as the 25-day line works to catch up. It’s speculative, but we’re OK with a small position on dips.

Market Cap $10.2B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E N/A FY 2023 -1.82 Current P/E N/A FY 2024 -2.16 Annual Revenue $945M FY 2025e -2.61 Profit Margin N/A FY 2026e -3.18

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 452 101% 0.85 N/A One qtr ago 132 10% -0.74 N/A Two qtrs ago 227 -30% -0.43 N/A Three qtrs ago 134 -7% -0.72 N/A

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Lumentum (LITE)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 163 148-155 131-134

Demand for Lumentum’s optical hardware for data transmission is growing dramatically, as the AI explosion and increasingly sophisticated mobile phones drive orders for its laser-based products that allow superior data transmission, sensing and imaging capabilities. The growth is impressive: In its 2025 fiscal fourth quarter (ending in June, reported in August), cloud hardware grew 67% year on year, outpacing management’s heightened expectations that cloud should grow 20% annually for the foreseeable future. Sales of particular chips, Lumentum’s EML wafers, have doubled in the past year, a clear sign that the increased capacity the company is bringing online can’t come soon enough. Management sees fiscal 2026 as a breakout year for the 100-gigabyte and 200-gig versions of the EML chips, with demand from hyperscalers providing about half of the booming demand. Lumentum isn’t just an AI business, though, as its products are increasingly present in mobile phones as manufacturers add 3-D sensing capabilities in top-end devices, with the features eventually making their way into mid- and entry-level phones. It’s one of the hot areas of the $10 billion market for optical sensing components in telecom. A third arm, representing about a tenth of sales, industrial applications, is slower growing and more variable but is seeing a modest uptick this year. The combination should mean Lumentum reports quarterly record revenue the current (September) quarter of around $525 million, which would be a 56% jump year-over-year, with net income coming in just north of $1 a share, up from $0.18 a year ago. Given that management sees high demand for its offerings that are in relatively limited supply over at least the next nine months, Lumentum’s pricing power should support a blockbuster 2026 with earnings approaching $5 per share—and even that could prove conservative.

LITE started to get going in the second half of last year, but the early-2025 market meltdown brought shares back to where they started. But in an unusual move, the stock has been pretty much all up since the bottom, with the breakout coming in July and the stock accelerating higher into September. The stock finally wobbled a bit with the growth stock weakness last week, but LITE found some support near the 25-day line (and round-number support around 150). We’ll set our buy range down a few points from here, looking to start a position if the stock sees another minor wobble.

Market Cap $11.2B EPS $ Annual (Jun) Forward P/E 33 FY 2024 0.44 Current P/E 78 FY 2025 2.06 Annual Revenue $1.65B FY 2026e 4.87 Profit Margin 15.8% FY 2027e 6.49

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 481 56% 0.88 N/A One qtr ago 425 16% 0.57 533% Two qtrs ago 402 10% 0.42 75% Three qtrs ago 337 6% 0.18 -25%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Lyft (LYFT)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 23 21.1-22 18.1-18.6

Lyft has been playing second fiddle to Uber in the ride sharing industry for years, but after some rough post-pandemic times, the company has been doing well thanks in part to new management (came aboard in 2023) with solid (not spectacular) growth year by year thanks to industry growth, partnerships with some big players (United Airlines, DoorDash, Chase, Alaska Airlines and more recently Baidu) and international expansion (including via a recent acquisition that the top brass says expands Lyft’s total addressable market to 300 million rides annually). That said, when it comes to investor perception, the trick has been figuring out how a widely expected industry move to autonomous vehicles in the years ahead will play out—but a recent announcement has investors thinking Lyft may be a big player there, thanks in large part to what it sees as its best-in-class fleet management system: Lyft and Waymo (owned by Google and thought by many to be at or near the lead in autonomous driving technology) have extended a partnership to launch autonomous taxis in Nashville, TN next year; some of that will involve matched ride sharing, but a big part involves Lyft’s FlexDrive management system, which makes sure those driverless vehicles are well maintained (which includes depots, repair centers and handles maintenance, deployment, sourcing and more) and thus minimizes downtime and issues while extending an auto’s life. (Lyft is even building a purpose-built autonomous vehicle facility with charging and service available just for this deal.) The news has many thinking Lyft’s FleetDrive will make it a big player in the industry’s AV future. As for the here and now, growth is good, with Q2 sales and bookings up in the low double digits while EBITDA lifted a strong 26% and free cash flow came in at nearly 78 cents per share, miles above reported earnings. The top brass sees similar growth ahead, though the stock will surely be affected by any further autonomous deals both here and overseas.

LYFT has been hacking around since early 2024, but it looks to have changed character in recent weeks. After a strong initial snapback from its April lows, the stock went dead again, with pullbacks to 14.2 (June) and 13.3 (in August) that left you wondering if the next big move would be down. But LYFT has done excellently since its Q2 report, lifting to multi-month highs earlier this month and then booming to multi-year peaks following the Waymo news. If you want in, aim for dips under 22 and use a loose stop.



Market Cap $8.90B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 21 FY 2023 0.65 Current P/E 32 FY 2024 0.95 Annual Revenue $6.11B FY 2025e 1.05 Profit Margin 2.8% FY 2026e 1.24

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 1.59 11% 0.10 -58% One qtr ago 1.45 14% 0.01 -93% Two qtrs ago 1.55 27% 0.28 56% Three qtrs ago 1.52 32% 0.29 21%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 73 71-73 64-65

Mirum develops novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases (affecting a small number of patients, and for which there is often a lack of established treatments), particularly rare liver diseases affecting both children and adults. Among its commercialized medications are its flagship oral drug, Livarli, for patients with Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC) who have cholestatic pruritus—an intense, persistent itching that occurs as a result of blocked bile flow in the liver. The company’s other approved therapies include Cholbam (cholic acid) capsules, which treat bile acid synthesis disorders, and Ctexli (chenodiol) tablets, which treat cerebrotendinous xanthomatosis (CTX, involving a buildup of abnormal cholesterol metabolites in the brain, tendons and other organs). Mirum is also developing other treatments, including Volixibat, a Phase III investigational treatment for cholestatic liver diseases and primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), along with MRM-3379, a therapy in Phase II development for Fragile X syndrome, a rare neurocognitive disorder. The quarterly report was the main catalyst for the recent share price strength, with Q2 revenue of $128 million increasing 64% year-on-year, while the per-share loss of 12 cents beat estimates by 21 cents. The quarter’s impressive results featured continued global sales momentum in Livmarli (up 87%), which Mirum said “reinforces our belief that the medicine will reach and help more patients than we initially projected” and which prompted the firm to raise guidance. Management said it’s also on course for three important late-stage clinical milestones in 2026, with a key study of Volixibat to be completed this year, with topline data expected to be reported in next year’s Q2. The results also attracted the attention of a major Wall Street institution, which initiated a “buy” recommendation on the stock based on Mirum’s growth prospects, with Livmarli’s opportunities across three indications forecast by the firm to reach peak sales of over $1 billion and Volixibat sales modeled to reach nearly $600 million in peak sales. Analysts expect 2025 revenue to grow 50%, with growth moderating—but still solid—at around 20% in each of the next few years. The story is a bit speculative but high potential.

MIRM got going in a big way during the middle of last year, and then chopped its way higher until this year, with shares eventually etching a solid (32% deep, 22 weeks long) base-building effort through July. The breakout and upside follow-through from that point has been a thing of beauty, with the three-week dip since then looking normal. We’re OK entering around here with a stop in the mid-60s.

Market Cap $3.66B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E N/A FY 2023 -4.00 Current P/E N/A FY 2024 -1.85 Annual Revenue $605M FY 2025e -0.59 Profit Margin N/A FY 2026e 0.13

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 128 64% -0.12 N/A One qtr ago 112 61% -0.30 N/A Two qtrs ago 99.4 43% -0.50 N/A Three qtrs ago 90.4 89% -0.30 N/A

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Rambus (RMBS)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 104 97-101 83-86

Surging demand for high-performance memory and connectivity solutions in the AI and data center markets is driving growth for Rambus. The California-based outfit is a provider of high-speed memory interface chips and security IP solutions that improve data center connectivity and help alleviate the so-called “memory wall”—the bottleneck between processors and memory. Memory interface chips are the company’s main sales driver—including its Compute Express Link (CXL) and PCI Express interface solutions, which enable servers to combine resources and speed up data transfer between main processors (hosts) and accelerators—and industry analysts expect ongoing AI and data center investment in Rambus’ products in this area to continue through at least 2027. Aside from these offerings, Rambus also develops connectivity and security solutions used in autonomous vehicles and Internet of Things devices, including the CryptoManager Security IP solutions platform for secure device provisioning, connectivity and lifecycle management for both AVs and IoT applications (including consumer, industrial and general devices). In view of this, the firm’s overall strength lies in its capital-light business model, which combines highly profitable IP licensing (thanks to its extensive portfolio of patents and technology) with expanding chip sales to create large free cash flows and high switching costs that protect its market position. In Q2, the company reported record sales and cash generation, with revenue of $172 million that increased 30% year over year and per-share earnings of 53 cents that rose 48% and beat estimates by four cents. The top brass said the chip business “continues to be a key growth engine” for Rambus, with “sustained leadership” in DDR5 memory interface chips and “growing traction” for new products, and which it says positions the firm “exceptionally well” to capitalize on the accelerating demand for high-performance computing and AI infrastructure. Analysts see 20%-ish bottom-line growth this year and next.

RMBS topped in early 2024 before going into what turned out to be a long, deep consolidation, with a big plunge in the summer of last year and a similar low etched in April of this year. But the action from that bottom has been excellent, with RMBS hitting multi-month highs in late-July and going wild this month, rising above the century mark before some recent hesitation. We’ll set our buy range down from here, aiming to enter on a shakeout.

Market Cap $11.0B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 41 FY 2023 1.12 Current P/E 44 FY 2024 1.81 Annual Revenue $646M FY 2025e 2.48 Profit Margin 48.7% FY 2026e 2.90

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 172 30% 0.62 48% One qtr ago 167 41% 0.60 76% Two qtrs ago 161 32% 0.56 51% Three qtrs ago 146 38% 0.49 104%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Valero Energy (VLO)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 172 166-170 149-152

A recent push by the White House for countries to stop buying Russian crude oil in an attempt to pressure Russia to end its war in Ukraine is rallying oil prices. Moreover, Ukraine has increased its attacks on Russian refineries, providing an additional boost to prices as it tightens global oil supplies—developments that are helping U.S. refineries by widening their profit margins. Among them is Valero, an established name in the petroleum sector with extensive operations in processing, refining and marketing fuels like gasoline, diesel and other fuel products. The San Antonio-based company also has a burgeoning “green energy” business which includes the production of ethanol, renewable diesel (made from waste feedstocks like recycled animal fats and used cooking oil) and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF, made from waste-derived resources). Tightening refining capacity and strong international demand for refined products are contributing to improving crack spreads (the difference between the cost of oil input and market prices for refined petroleum products), which in turn is increasing Valero’s free cash flow generation. Utilization is also improving for the company: In Q2, the firm set a U.S. Gulf Coast record for the amount of crude oil processed into gasoline, diesel and other products, and with U.S. diesel inventories at their lowest level in almost 30 years, the firm’s diesel output lifted 10%. That higher output is partially due to optimization efforts that focused on upgrading and enhancing its traditional refining operations— including a $230 million fluid catalytic cracking unit optimization at one of its Louisiana refineries—as well as investments to give the firm the flexibility to process lower-cost feedstocks, including heavy sour crude oil (which analysts believe could help contribute to a sizable EBITDA increase for Valero next year as heavier OPEC barrels come to market). Elsewhere on the green fuels front, the outfit has initiated a new large-scale SAF project at its Port Arthur, Texas, renewable diesel plant to convert renewable diesel capacity into SAF to meet rising demand. On the financial front, while revenue of $30 billion was 13% lower in Q2, earnings of $2.28 beat estimates by a healthy 51 cents and analysts see the bottom line turning up sharply starting in Q3. A 2.5% dividend is an added plus.

VLO topped in March 2024 near 185 and didn’t bottom until the April puke low near 100 this year. This spring’s rebound in crude prices helped to rejuvenate the stock, with shares rallying nicely into July, where it met with strong resistance. The pullback to the 40-week line was normal, though, and VLO has been trending higher since, with the last two weeks bringing above-average buying volume as shares race toward last year’s high. We’ll aim to enter on dips, though we’re not expecting a huge retreat.

Market Cap $54.6B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 21 FY 2023 25.02 Current P/E 35 FY 2024 8.46 Annual Revenue $124B FY 2025e 8.31 Profit Margin 3.2% FY 2026e 11.50

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 29.9 -13% 2.28 -16% One qtr ago 30.3 -5% 0.89 -77% Two qtrs ago 30.8 -13% 0.64 -82% Three qtrs ago 32.9 -14% 1.14 -85%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Previously Recommended Stocks

Date Stock Symbol Top Pick Original Buy Range 9/29/25 HOLD 8/18/25 Alnylam Pharm ALNY ★ 435-445 447 9/2/25 Amphenol APH 112-115 121 9/22/25 ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP 92.5-95 92 8/4/25 Argenx ARGX 672-687 719 8/11/25 Arista Networks ANET 134.5-138.5 143 9/22/25 Baidu BIDU 128-132 135 9/8/25 Baker Hughes BKR 46.5-48 50 9/15/25 Cameco CCJ ★ 84-87 85 9/15/25 CH Robinson CHRW 129.5-132 132 7/7/25 Cloudflare NET 182-187 218 9/8/25 Comfort Systems FIX 690-715 805 9/22/25 Coupang CPNG 31.5-32.5 33 6/9/25 Credo Tech CRDO 76-79 146 9/22/25 CrowdStrike CRWD 485-500 488 9/15/25 Curtiss-Wright CW 525-535 531 8/18/25 D.R. Horton DHI 159-163 170 9/15/25 Evercore EVR 333-339 340 9/15/25 First Solar FSLR 223-226 224 5/5/25 GE Aerospace GE 205-211 294 4/21/25 GE Vernova GEV ★ 325-330 599 7/14/25 Kinross Gold KGC 16.3-16.8 24 9/8/25 Kratos Defense KTOS ★ 65.5-67 89 9/22/25 Lam Research LRCX ★ 125-128 131 6/16/25 Life 360 LIF ★ 60.5-63 106 9/15/25 Madrigal Pharm MDGL 416-428 442 9/2/25 MongoDB MDB 305-312 317 8/11/25 MP Materials MP 69-72 68 7/21/25 Nebius Group NBIS 54-55.5 110 6/16/25 Oracle ORCL 204-209 282 8/4/25 Reddit RDDT 190-198 241 8/18/25 Rocket Cos. RKT 17.4-18.0 20 9/15/25 Scorpio Tankers STNG 56.5-58.5 57 9/15/25 Sea Ltd SE 184-188 181 7/14/25 Seagate Tech STX 142-146 230 9/15/25 Taiwan Semi TSM 256-261 275 9/22/25 Tower Semiconductor TSEM 64.5-67 70 9/22/25 Vulcan Materials VMC 294-300 303 9/22/05 Xometry XMTR ★ 47-49.5 56 WAIT 9/22/25 Frontline FRO 22-22.6 23 SELL 9/22/25 Affirm Holdings AFRM 85-88 76 7/28/25 Astera Labs ALAB 115-119 199 8/11/25 Construction Partners ROAD 111-114 127 8/4/25 GeneDX WGS 98-103 113 8/11/25 Granite Construction GVA ★ 104.5-107 109 8/11/25 Hinge Health HNGE 57.5-59 50 8/25/25 Installed Bldg Products IBP 255-265 250 9/8/25 Insulet PODD 338-344 311 9/2/25 Pure Storage PSTG 73-75.5 83 9/2/25 Trip.com TCOM 73.5-75.5 76 8/25/25 Wynn Resorts WYNN 104-106 133 DROPPED 9/15/25 Micron Tech MU 146-151 164

