Cabot Top Ten Trader Issue: September 22, 2025

It was another solid week for the market, with the major indexes moving up modestly and, continuing a nascent trend, with a bit more leadership emerging on the upside, with some medicals and online outfits joining the AI infrastructure group and a smattering of other names—though we’re still seeing plenty of choppy (selling on strength) action, too. Near term, we do think risk is a bit elevated, partly due to the recent run (pretty much straight up in the big-cap indexes this month), partly due to the calendar (late September and early October is usually tricky) and partly due to some near-term complacency (with last week’s Fed cut helping sentiment)—thus, we’re being a bit choosy when it comes to both stock selection and entry points right now (many buy ranges today are lower than current prices). That said, when it comes to the intermediate-term (and longer-term) evidence, it remains much more positive than negative, so we’re not making any grand adjustments here—we’ll keep our Market Monitor at a level 7 this week while also raising stops and taking partial profits on the way up to protect some very solid gains.

This week’s list is another well-rounded one, with some fresher breakouts and setups from a variety of sectors. Our Top Pick is Lam Research (LRCX), a well-run chip equipment firm that has lifted off powerfully from a two-month rest period. Try to enter on dips of a few points.

Stock Name Price Buy Range Loss Limit Affirm Holdings (AFRM) 90 85-88 77-79 ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) 96 92.5-95 82.5-84 Baidu (BIDU) 137 128-132 108-111 Coupang (CPNG) 32 31.5-32.5 29-29.5 CrowdStrike (CRWD) 493 485-500 427-435 First Solar (FSLR) 219 223-226 196-199 Frontline (FRO) 23 22-22.6 20-20.3 Lam Research (LRCX) ★ Top Pick ★ 132 125-128 108-111 Tower Semi (TSEM) 69 64.5-67 55.5-57 Vulcan Materials (VMC) 300 294-300 277-280

Affirm Holdings (AFRM)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 90 85-88 77-79

Affirm Holdings was the original glamour stock in the buy now, pay later segment back in 2021, but as money got tighter in the post-pandemic era and as competition heated up in the space (including from giants like Amazon, which offer some options on their own site), many left it for dead. But the top brass has proved the doubters wrong as the company has thrived, continually taking share in what is a giant, growing market (its gross merchandise value is still a fraction of one percent of the entire U.S. retail market). One of the big pulls here is Affirm’s commitment to no hidden or late fees, many 0% interest loans (most of the cost for these is paid by merchants in order to close the sale) and clear, straightforward terms for any loans that do carry interest (including no compounding); its credit systems can offer basically something different for everyone depending on their profile, with Affirm’s constantly improving machine-learning algorithm finding relatively high credit-worthy borrowers (charge-off rate of 3.5% is reasonable and hasn’t moved much in recent years). There’s also an Affirm credit card that offers its buy now, pay later for users; it has 2.3 million users and made up about 10% of the company’s total gross spending, and when all of that is combined with an ever-growing merchant list (377,000 clients at the end of June, up 24%), growth has been great on the top line and profits are beginning to gush. Of course, there’s still credit risk here (it both holds many loans as investments, but also packages and sells some, too), so if the economy turns bad, the company will take a hit—but with the Fed easing (which, by the way, lowers Affirm’s interest costs when borrowing from lenders to fund consumer purchases) and the tariff worries mostly in the past, the odds favor any huge economic wobble isn’t coming soon. Analysts see the bottom line soaring for many quarters to come as the company pulls the right levers and takes market share.

AFRM had a big rally phase during the growth stock boom last year, but after a marginal new high in February of this year, the stock went over the falls during the March-April implosion. However, impressively, the action from there has been pretty much all up with the occasional rest of a few weeks, with new recovery highs in June, early August and then a big spike in late August after earnings. That pop saw some retrenchment, but AFRM has held its 25-day line and pushed back to new closing highs last week. Given the volatility here, we’ll aim to enter on dips and use a loose leash.

Market Cap $30.0B EPS $ Annual (Jun) Forward P/E 100 FY 2024 -1.67 Current P/E 692 FY 2025 0.15 Annual Revenue $3.22B FY 2026e 0.92 Profit Margin 8.2% FY 2027e 1.51

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 876 33% 0.20 N/A One qtr ago 783 36% 0.01 N/A Two qtrs ago 866 47% 0.23 N/A Three qtrs ago 699 41% -0.31 N/A

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 96 92.5-95 82.5-84

ANI is a diversified bio-pharma specializing in several areas, including rare disease treatments like Cortrophin Gel (for autoimmune disorders), as well as a broad range of generic pharmaceuticals. The Minnesota-based company’s portfolio includes cardiovascular, autoimmune and oncology drugs, with a more recent focus on ophthalmology after a recent acquisition of retinal disease specialist Alimera Sciences. In the last several months, ANI has garnered a lot of attention as many see the company positioned to generate long-term top- and bottom-line growth thanks largely to the sales prospects of its lead product, Cortrophin Gel. The drug, which works by stimulating the adrenal glands to release cortisol and other corticosteroids has uses for diseases like multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, skin conditions and respiratory disorders; it’s now widely viewed as having the potential to expand into ophthalmology and other indications, a development that could expand the drug’s annual sales from this year’s estimated $275 million to between $400 and $600 million a few years down the road. Indeed, ANI’s ophthalmology portfolio, including Iluvien (for diabetic macular edema) and Yutiq (for chronic, non-infectious uveitis), plus the company’s moves to strengthen its retina assets, are key reasons behind the stock’s recent strength. ANI is also positioning its rare disease business to be a big growth driver, primarily via label expansions for its existing commercialized drugs (with neurology, pulmonology and nephrology diseases among the targeted indications), as well as from growing adoption of the existing core assets via new delivery options (including Cortrophin Gel’s newly released pre-filled syringes). In Q2, the company posted revenue of $211 million that jumped 53% year-on-year (driven by total rare disease drug sales of $104 million), plus per-share earnings of $1.80 that beat estimates by 39 cents (the latest reason for the stock’s strength). For 2025, Wall Street sees nearly 40% growth on both the top and bottom lines, followed by several more years of more modest upside. A reasonable valuation (13x this year’s estimates, which are likely conservative) helps the cause.

ANIP approached long-time resistance in the 70 area in May of this year, actually moving to new highs for a couple of weeks, but like so many medical names, shares fell apart afterwards, with a sharp three-week dip back into the 50s. The action after that was mostly quiet, with shares holding the 40-week line but not making any real forward progress—but the Q2 report changed that, with a huge-volume breakout leading to a steady march to 100 before the recent near-term rest. We’re OK picking up some shares on weakness.

Market Cap $2.10B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 69 FY 2023 4.71 Current P/E 86 FY 2024 5.20 Annual Revenue $747M FY 2025e 7.25 Profit Margin 23.1% FY 2026e 7.93

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 211 53% 1.80 76% One qtr ago 197 43% 1.70 40% Two qtrs ago 191 45% 1.63 63% Three qtrs ago 148 13% 1.34 6%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Baidu (BIDU)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 137 128-132 108-111

Baidu is China’s largest search engine—the so-called “Google of China”—with a market share of around 60% across all devices in the nation. Like Google, it also provides other digital offerings, such as online maps (Baidu Maps), a Wikipedia-style site (Baidu Baike) and a cloud storage service (Baidu Cloud). Partly accounting for Baidu’s latest strength is the fact that it has been actively expanding its investments in AI, with significant activity reported in recent months. According to Bloomberg, AI spending by the company and other Chinese e-commerce platforms is projected to be $32 billion this year—more than double the amount spent in 2023. In declaring an “all-in AI pivot,” Baidu has committed to heavy investment in AI chips and large language models, as well as an increased focus on its fully autonomous ride-hailing service, Apollo Go, by enhancing autonomous technology via AI. The initiatives are designed to offset a struggling core advertising business, while positioning Baidu as a leader in China’s AI sector. The company also released its latest AI reasoning model (dubbed Ernie X1.1) along with other AI advancements at its deep learning developer conference last week; Baidu said Ernie X1.1 has shown “major advancements in factuality, instruction following and agentic capabilities,” with its overall performance surpassing that of DeepSeek. Even better, Baidu is creating standalone products with AI agentic capabilities for industry use, including so-called “digital employees” used in roles like marketing managers, loan officers and car salesmen, so that businesses can potentially offload both routine and skilled tasks to AI. On the financial front, Baidu reported mixed results in Q2, with revenue of $4.6 billion that was 4% lower from a year ago and earnings of $1.90 that beat estimates by four cents. Encouragingly, quarterly strength was led by its AI Cloud business, which the firm said delivered “robust and healthy” sales growth, supported by its strengthening full-stack AI capabilities and comprehensive end-to-end AI products and solutions, and which helped mitigate near-term pressure in the online ad business. Apollo Go, meanwhile, “accelerated global expansion” while actively exploring new business models. Earnings are taking a big step back this year, but analysts see a bottom rebound coming soon and the market thinks bigger things are on the horizon in the AI and autonomous areas.

BIDU had a quick run-up from 80 last September to 115 in early October, but shares folded back to the starting point over the next several weeks. What followed was a tedious, multi-month basing pattern that saw shares alternating between 75 and 105 from November through April, then a tightening phase in the four months heading into late August, which laid the groundwork for what followed. This month’s positive AI-related news was the catalyst for the stock’s rocket ride higher that came on some of the best volume seen in years. The move looks like a real turning point; we don’t advise chasing it here, but some sort of normal wobble should provide an opportunity.

Market Cap $47.6B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 18 FY 2023 11.39 Current P/E 14 FY 2024 10.53 Annual Revenue $18.5B FY 2025e 7.70 Profit Margin 17.3% FY 2026e 8.44

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 4.57 -2% 1.90 -34% One qtr ago 4.47 2% 2.55 -7% Two qtrs ago 4.68 -5% 2.63 -15% Three qtrs ago 4.78 1% 2.37 -15%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Coupang (CPNG)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 32 31.5-32.5 29-29.5

Coupang is the market of choice for millions of shoppers in South Korea and other Asian markets, integrating a vast array of goods into a single one-stop online shop (it’s often referred to as the “Amazon of South Korea”). Of the company’s two major segments, Product Commerce is by far the largest, accounting for 87% of annual revenue, with the Developing Offerings segment picking up the rest. The former segment mainly serves South Korea, which is the linchpin for Coupang’s growth story: Although the country has experienced a softer economy in the last couple of years due to external trade pressures, weaker exports and demographic factors, its e-commerce sector is booming. What’s more, recent reports indicate Coupang’s core business in South Korea is strong, with revenue growing, customers staying engaged and margins improving, enabling the company to move toward more consistent profitability. Another big part of the firm’s growth story is its heavy reliance on automation, which is increasing operational efficiency within the company. Across its more than 100 fulfillment centers worldwide (most located in South Korea), Coupang is becoming more reliant on robotics and an AI-driven management system, with the top brass highlighting these technologies as a “long-term enabler of both top line growth and margin expansion.” Yet another area where Coupang is increasingly investing is in its GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) business segment, which it sees expanding as AI use cases grow. Under its newly rebranded Coupang Intelligent Cloud business, the company provides GPUaaS not only for its internal applications but also offers these services to external clients, including research institutions and startups. Additional new ventures include its entry into Japan’s booming food delivery market (via Rocket Now), Coupang’s second overseas expansion since 2023; its Rocket Delivery service (offering fast, next-day delivery on groceries and a wide range of other items) is showing huge promise in Taiwan by becoming one of the country’s most-downloaded shopping apps (management sees Taiwan as a high-potential developing market with revenue momentum expected to build in the coming quarters). In Q2, revenue of $8.5 billion increased 16% year-on-year, while EBITDA lifted a very solid 30%, and Wall Street sees sales growth picking up a bit from here while the bottom line continues to escalate. It’s a solid international growth story.

CPNG built a double-bottom base from November of last year through this year’s major April low, but it recovered beautifully, with two big-volume weeks of buying after Q1 earnings bringing a breakout in May. Shares rose from there, though the three-week dip in July/August (after the Q2 report) did break support—but instead of plunging, CPNG steadied itself, with huge-volume buying coming in earlier this month. We’re OK taking a swing at the name on the recent minor dip with a stop just under 30.

Market Cap $59.4B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 206 FY 2023 0.26 Current P/E 186 FY 2024 0.22 Annual Revenue $32.3B FY 2025e 0.16 Profit Margin 2.3% FY 2026e 0.53

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 8.52 16% 0.02 -71% One qtr ago 7.91 11% 0.06 20% Two qtrs ago 7.97 21% 0.04 -50% Three qtrs ago 7.87 27% 0.06 20%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 493 485-500 427-435

CrowdStrike is an emerging blue chip in the cybersecurity sector, with an all-in-one platform that many big clients are choosing to standardize on—that’s a big draw compared to what many now have, which often includes many disparate solutions for different areas of security (one for identity, one for endpoint, one for cloud, and having to make sure they’re all talking to each other correctly and the IT team is trained on them, too.). Indeed, the company started out way back when with endpoint security, but has been steadily expanding its offerings (now more than 30 modules; a huge 48% of clients buy six or more, with 23% having at least eight) that cover most everything, including a bunch of new-age niches (cloud security, next-generation identity, automatic event management to prevent breaches)—and all of this is powered by AI and machine learning, leading to what many see as best-in-class protections. The only hitch in the past few years was a big, company-inflicted one: A failed update in the summer of 2024 caused a lot of the world economy to shut down for more than a few hours and damaged the firm’s reputation; while there was nothing wrong with the underlying product, it did cause growth to slow for a while. But the stock came alive last week after the top brass said it sees growth accelerating going forward: Indeed, net new bookings (how much new business was inked in the quarter) just returned to positive territory last quarter, with 17% growth expected in that metric this year and another 20% in 2026—and this is just new bookings, so all of this will allow annualized recurring revenue growth (which was up 20% in the quarter ending July) to pick up steam as well, all while free cash flow grows at an even faster pace than revenue. Translation: After a year-plus blocking and tackling following its huge snafu, CrowdStrike appears to be back on track, with a very long runway of rapid and reliable growth likely in the quarters and years to come.

CRWD had a great run through last June before the summer snafu cut the stock off at the knees. Shares did recover from there and, while it got wacked around this spring with everything else, it eventually moved to new price highs near 500 by the end of June. Then came another correction, this one tedious (22% deep) but reasonable, with some support and tightness near the 40-week line. And finally, last week, came the buying, spurred on by the Analyst Day. The 500 level could provide some near-term resistance, but we’re OK buying a small amount here or on dips, with the idea of averaging up on further strength.



Market Cap $125B EPS $ Annual (Jan) Forward P/E 137 FY 2024 3.09 Current P/E 139 FY 2025 3.63 Annual Revenue $4.34B FY 2026e 3.67 Profit Margin 25.3% FY 2027e 4.76

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 1.17 21% 0.93 6% One qtr ago 1.10 20% 0.73 -8% Two qtrs ago 1.06 25% 1.03 8% Three qtrs ago 1.01 29% 0.93 13%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

First Solar (FSLR)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 219 223-226 196-199

First Solar is one of the big boys in the solar sector, producing some of the most efficient panels out there (partially thanks to its cadmium telluride panels, which are cheaper than most traditional silicon ones) mostly for the utility-scale segment of the market, and business has been great for a while thanks to huge current demand as well as a lot of business in the pipeline (the backlog of 64 GW compares to 3.6 GW sold in Q2). And the company thinks that underlying demand will continue, with 3.9 GW of orders confirmed but not booked by June and a whopping 83 GW of booking opportunities coming down the road (20 GW of which are in the mid-to-late stages of bidding). That seems straightforward enough, but the tricky part here has been government policy, whether it’s directly on solar panels (tariffs, subsidies and domestic content minimums) or inputs (aluminum and steel tariffs), it’s all had big investors wondering how things would play out. But while not perfect, it looks like the big tax/spending bill passed by Congress this summer was far better than feared (some subsidies were reduced over time, but many survived and weren’t gutted), which should allow most of the money promised in the green energy bill (from a few years ago) to continue to flow. To be fair, the credits currently account for most of the firm’s earnings, which does make you wonder—but with the passage of the bill earlier this year, it looks like most of them should be good to go for many years to come. At the end of the day, following a slowdown, analysts see growth picking up from here as earnings continue to catapult, reaching well over $20 per share in 2026. It’s not the best true growth story out there, but after a long time in the wilderness (no net progress since March 2023!), we think investor perception here is finally turning up as utility-scale solar deployments remain strong.

FSLR saw a nice spike to 300 in June of last year, but that was the top, with the stock cascading to the 120 area earlier this year on fears of lost subsidies, where shares built a bottom for a few weeks. From there, the stock hacked around on news/rumors of what would be included in the big tax/spending bill passed through Congress, but the action was generally up as shares respected their 10-week line for a few months. More recently, after a huge-volume surge in mid-August, FSLR did pull back some, but acted normally and has now returned to the highs of this four-week rest period. We’ll set our buy range up from here, looking to enter at new recovery highs with a stop just under 200.

Market Cap $22.8B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 14 FY 2023 7.74 Current P/E 18 FY 2024 12.02 Annual Revenue $5.23B FY 2025e 15.33 Profit Margin 32.1% FY 2026e 23.25

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 1097 9% 3.18 -2% One qtr ago 845 6% 1.95 -11% Two qtrs ago 1514 31% 3.65 12% Three qtrs ago 888 11% 2.91 16%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Frontline (FRO)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 23 22-22.6 20-20.3

Persistently high global crude oil demand, coupled with a volatile geopolitical backdrop affecting critical ocean shipping routes, is putting a premium on companies with the expertise to navigate these challenges efficiently. It’s also a big reason why ocean-based oil shippers are back in the spotlight, with Cyprus-based Frontline a leader (along with Scorpio, which we wrote up last week). Frontline is one of the world’s largest oil tanker shippers, with a fleet of 81 owned vessels, with a bright outlook thanks to a global tanker market that’s currently experiencing tightening supply dynamics—the global active fleet is expected to shrink this year, driven by factors such as increasing sanctions on older vessels and a significant portion of the fleet exceeding 20 years of age. That, plus a small industry-wide order book, is expected to further tighten the market, benefiting operators like Frontline. The second quarter proved to be volatile for the firm, with revenue of $480 million decreasing 14% from a year ago and earnings of 36 cents missing estimates by 19 cents—due mainly to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and tightening sanctions on Russian oil exports that led to lower average daily spot charter rates for the firm’s various tankers. However, Frontline said it’s seeing a gradual increase in utilization for the compliant tanker trade, with management expressing optimism entering the seasonal high demand period (roughly Q4 through Q1, with VLCC demand often stronger in Q1 due to heavy crude movements from the Middle East to Asia). In the Q2 earnings call, Frontline highlighted improving refinery margins, which support higher crude demand among refineries, with much of this demand originating from Asia (particularly China and India). Both import and export demand in Brazil and Guyana are also said to be performing “very, very well,” too. Additionally, the shift towards longer trade routes—especially with more U.S. Gulf exports heading to Asia—is expected to drive demand going forward. Analysts expect Q3 earnings to be soft (down 26% if realized), but that should be the low of the recent downcycle, followed by a ramp in sales and earnings well into 2026.

FRO hit a high-water mark in May 2024, peaking around 29 and then experiencing a rapid momentum reversal that saw shares fall all the way to about 13 in December, and then down to nearly 12 during the market’s implosion this spring. Recovery set in right away, though, with shares moving back above the 40-week line by June—FRO did consolidate from that point (between 17 to 20 for a few weeks), but the breakout in late August was the real deal, pushing the stock up to 24 last week. We’ll aim to enter on modest weakness from here.

Market Cap $5.17B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 13 FY 2023 2.63 Current P/E 22 FY 2024 1.78 Annual Revenue $1.82B FY 2025e 1.74 Profit Margin 17.1% FY 2026e 2.80

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 480 -14% 0.36 -42% One qtr ago 428 -26% 0.18 -71% Two qtrs ago 426 3% 0.20 -57% Three qtrs ago 490 30% 0.34 -6%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Lam Research (LRCX) ★ Top Pick ★

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 132 125-128 108-111

Ongoing explosive demand for AI and high-performance computing semiconductors are forcing chipmakers to invest heavily in advanced equipment to produce complex next-generation chips. Enter Lam Research, the well-known provider of equipment used by manufacturers of memory chips—including advanced DRAM and NAND flash chips, which are in very tight supply now, causing prices for them to rise, which, of course, should boost demand for the machines Lam produces. Indeed, the company supplies the equipment, chemicals and technologies that chipmakers like TSMC, Micron and Samsung use to produce their chips; Lam’s products are essential for wafer fabrication, including plasma etching, deposition and cleaning processes. As the manufacturing process for semiconductors used in AI-driven high-bandwidth memory and next-generation gate-all-around (GAA) technologies becomes more complex, it requires more frequent and sophisticated deposition and etching steps, in turn boosting the demand for Lam’s equipment and services. In July, Lam raised its wafer equipment fabrication (WEF) market forecast to $105 billion (up from the previous $100 billion), driven by GAA transistor demand as well as HBM and NAND layer conversions. Moreover, the outfit expects increased deposition and etch intensity to persist, benefiting its product portfolio, with higher investment in chip manufacturing expected from China next year. While growth is expected to slow from the torrid pace in recent quarters, Lam’s top positioning in memory-chip-making equipment has helped the stock as people anticipate an uptick in orders given that market’s dynamics. In fiscal Q4 (ended June), Lam reported strong sales of its atomic layer deposition tools used to add molybdenum layers in NAND flash memory—a strategically important development as AI-driven workloads expand, positioning this product line as a key revenue driver going forward. This contributed to total revenue of $5.2 billion, up 34% year over year, and per-share earnings of $1.33 that beat estimates by 12 cents. The current September quarter is expected to be strong, and expectations for the slowdown that was predicted in the quarters ahead are being scaled back. Chip equipment is cyclical, but Lam looks to be in the right markets at the right time.

LRCX fell about 50% from its peak last summer to its low in April of this year. But shares experienced a brisk rally off the lows, with the stock returning to the century mark by early June. What followed was a tight consolidation (albeit with a couple of fake-outs on the upside and downside, something seen by many stocks over the summer), and since Labor Day, LRCX has gone vertical, breaking out above 108 and surging most days on a big pickup in volume. We’ll aim to enter on a retreat of a few points, with a stop under 110.

Market Cap $161B EPS $ Annual (Jun) Forward P/E 28 FY 2024 3.03 Current P/E 31 FY 2025 4.13 Annual Revenue $22.2B FY 2026e 4.46 Profit Margin 34.5% FY 2027e 5.07

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 3.76 34% 1.33 64% One qtr ago 5.17 24% 1.04 33% Two qtrs ago 4.72 16% 0.91 21% Three qtrs ago 4.38 20% 0.86 25%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Tower Semi (TSEM)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 69 64.5-67 55.5-57

Tower Semi is an Israeli semiconductor foundry, providing technology, development and process platforms for integrated circuits in the U.S., Asia and Europe. The company specializes in customizable process technologies and also offers a design enablement platform to integrated device and fabless clients. Accounting for Tower’s recent growth is increasing market share and capacity in various radio frequency technology (RF) infrastructure segments, which are used for wireless signals supporting mobile, IoT and automotive applications. In particular, the firm’s silicon germanium (SiGe, used for high-frequency wireless and high-speed networking applications) and silicon photonics (SiPho, used for high-speed optical communications) segments are witnessing higher demand since they are critical for AI, data center and 5G telecom infrastructures, with the latter segment seeing a tripling of revenue as demand went wild. To be fair, recent results have been just OK, though they’ve tended to top expectations: In Q2, revenue of $372 million increased 6% from a year ago and earnings of 50 cents a share beat estimates by 11%. That said, future results should pick up steam in a meaningful way, thanks in part to strategic initiatives and backed by the repurposing of multiple factories towards higher capacity for RF infrastructure (namely SiGe and SiPho). Tower emphasized this business continues to gain in momentum, driven by “particularly noteworthy” expansions in data centers and AI, with customer forecasts continuing to increase. Also of note, Tower successfully prototyped a new 300-millimeter SiPho technology in the quarter, which is expected to see production in Q4 and should expand its SiPho market. The firm is also seeing recovery in its RF mobile business, which is expected to show a revenue increase close to 30% in Q3 and even stronger than that in Q4. Going forward, analysts see earnings accelerating in a big way starting in Q4 and continuing through 2026 and beyond.

TSEM had a nice uptrend from the fall of 2023 into earlier this year before getting hit with everything else during the tariff-induced selloff. The recovery from there was solid but came in a stair-step fashion, with a four-week rest just south of 50 in July and August finishing off its multi-month launching pad. The breakout came August 22, and TSEM has acted great since, moving straight up with only a day or two of selling or stalling since then. Maybe it just keeps rising, but if you want in, we think it’s better to target a pullback under 67 in this volatile name.

Market Cap $7.46B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 31 FY 2023 2.22 Current P/E 33 FY 2024 2.15 Annual Revenue $1.49B FY 2025e 2.18 Profit Margin 17.4% FY 2026e 2.81

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 372 6% 0.50 -6% One qtr ago 358 9% 0.45 -2% Two qtrs ago 387 10% 0.59 7% Three qtrs ago 371 3% 0.57 6%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Vulcan Materials (VMC)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 300 294-300 277-280

Nobody is going to confuse construction aggregates with the latest AI innovations, but this has always been a very solid (albeit stodgy) sector: Aggregates include things like natural sand, gravel, crushed stone and more, and they have very diverse end markets (basically used for all things construction), are concentrated among a few big players and, importantly, almost always see an increase in pricing every year. Vulcan Materials is the largest supplier of construction aggregates in the U.S., as well as a big maker of cement and asphalt, operating mostly in the southern (faster-growing) parts of the U.S. To be fair, overall demand (in tons) has been growing slowly in recent years as much of the housing market lags, and that continues (volume was actually down 1% in Q2, though pricing was up 8%) for now. But even with that backdrop, Vulcan has kept a lid on costs, allowing EBITDA to rise a very solid 16% in the first half of the year (with a very healthy margin of 31.4%, too). That’s good, but many investors think business will accelerate from here for a couple of reasons: First, of course, is the Fed, which has started what is likely to become some sort of easing cycle in the months to come, which in turn should help the residential market and other economically sensitive construction areas; and second, there’s been a ramp in highway contract awards by Federal and state departments (a 22% pickup in markets Vulcan operates in so far this year) that will goose demand for its offerings. Some of these positives have already started to filter down into results (in July, daily shipments were up double digits in some of the firm’s southeastern markets; revenue growth is seen picking up to 14% in Q3), and management is guiding to full-year EBITDA growth of 19% this year, with hopes of similar or faster gains in 2026 should the single-family housing market improve. It’s obviously not changing the world, but Vulcan is a solid operation, and the stock seems to be lifting out of a big-picture consolidation (see more below).

VMC is in a very long-term uptrend, but it has long periods where it goes dead before the underlying bull trend reasserts itself. That seems to be the situation today—the stock reached 277 or so in March 2024 and nicked marginal new highs near the end of last year, but net-net shares didn’t do much from last March until August of this year. But after a very tight period, VMC has begun to tick higher, with big-volume buying after earnings in late July and with shares currently challenging the 300 level. We’re OK snagging some here, albeit with a tight percentage stop around 280 in case the sellers appear.

Market Cap $39.4B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 35 FY 2023 6.99 Current P/E 38 FY 2024 7.54 Annual Revenue $7.58B FY 2025e 8.42 Profit Margin 19.8% FY 2026e 9.85

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 2.10 4% 2.45 4% One qtr ago 1.63 6% 1.00 25% Two qtrs ago 1.85 1% 2.17 49% Three qtrs ago 2.00 -8% 2.22 -3%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Previously Recommended Stocks

Date Stock Symbol Top Pick Original Buy Range 9/22/25 HOLD 8/18/25 Alnylam Pharm ALNY ★ 435-445 460 9/2/25 Amphenol APH 112-115 124 8/4/25 Argenx ARGX 672-687 740 8/11/25 Arista Networks ANET 134.5-138.5 145 7/28/25 Astera Labs ALAB 115-119 237 9/8/25 Baker Hughes BKR 46.5-48 48 9/15/25 Cameco CCJ ★ 84-87 86 7/7/25 Cloudflare NET 182-187 228 9/8/25 Comfort Systems FIX 690-715 822 8/11/25 Construction Partners ROAD 111-114 137 6/9/25 Credo Tech CRDO 76-79 163 9/15/25 Curtiss-Wright CW 525-535 518 8/18/25 D.R. Horton DHI 159-163 164 5/5/25 GE Aerospace GE 205-211 301 4/21/25 GE Vernova GEV ★ 325-330 641 8/4/25 GeneDX WGS 98-103 130 8/11/25 Granite Construction GVA ★ 104.5-107 111 8/11/25 Hinge Health HNGE 57.5-59 57 8/25/25 Installed Bldg Products IBP 255-265 257 9/8/25 Insulet PODD 338-344 335 7/14/25 Kinross Gold KGC 16.3-16.8 24 9/8/25 Kratos Defense KTOS ★ 65.5-67 81 6/16/25 Life 360 LIF ★ 60.5-63 102 9/15/25 Madrigal Pharm MDGL 416-428 440 9/2/25 MongoDB MDB 305-312 324 8/11/25 MP Materials MP 69-72 73 7/21/25 Nebius Group NBIS 54-55.5 107 6/16/25 Oracle ORCL 204-209 328 9/2/25 Pure Storage PSTG 73-75.5 88 8/4/25 Reddit RDDT 190-198 258 8/18/25 Rocket Cos. RKT 17.4-18.0 20 9/15/25 Scorpio Tankers STNG 56.5-58.5 58 9/15/25 Sea Ltd SE 184-188 193 7/14/25 Seagate Tech STX 142-146 229 9/15/25 Taiwan Semi TSM 256-261 273 9/2/25 Trip.com TCOM 73.5-75.5 78 8/25/25 Wynn Resorts WYNN 104-106 126 9/22/05 Xometry XMTR ★ 47-49.5 55 WAIT 9/15/25 CH Robinson CHRW 129.5-132 134 9/15/25 Evercore EVR 333-339 353 9/15/25 Micron Tech MU 146-151 165 SELL 9/2/25 BridgeBio Pharma BBIO 49-51 52 8/18/25 Gold Fields GFI 29-30 42 9/2/25 Lattice Semi LSCC 62.5-64.5 75 8/25/25 Mercury Systems MRCY 65-67 77 8/25/25 Modine Manufacturing MOD 135-140 151 8/18/25 TempusAI TEM 75.5-79 86 9/2/25 TopBuild BLD 407-417 403 DROPPED 9/8/25 Ciena CIEN 113-116 139 9/8/25 Karmen Holdings KRMN 57.5-60 67 9/8/25 SanDisk SNDK 64.5-67 103 9/8/25 SoFi Technologies SOFI 24-25 30 9/8/25 Talen Energy TLN 365-379 430

The next Cabot Top Ten Trader issue will be published on September 29, 2025.

