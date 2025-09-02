Cabot Top Ten Trader Issue: September 2, 2025

Trickier and Trickier

For the past two months, the market has been positive according to most top-down indicators, but it’s gotten a lot trickier as time has gone on, with many growth areas cracking intermediate-term support, with repeated bouts of rotation (and, occasionally, re-rotation) as money sloshes back and forth and, more generally, with upward progress slowing down after an extended (more than four months from the late-April liftoff) run. The good news is that even after today’s broad selling, the intermediate-term trend remains pointed up and many Top Ten stocks are holding their own, so we’re not saying today’s shot across the bow is definitely going to lead to more downside action. But just going with what we’ve seen, it’s getting tougher to make (and keep) much money, with lots of movement and news-driven action but not a lot of progress, even from the big-cap indexes (little net progress since late July). Right here, we’ll keep our Market Monitor at a level 7, but we think holding some cash, taking some profits on the way up and raising stops remains a good strategy.

Despite the rotation, we did see some earnings winners last week among growth stocks, and this week’s list has a few alongside names from other areas of the market. Our Top Pick is Xometry (XMTR), a smaller name that broke out powerfully last month and has a solid story—shares are a bit thinly traded, so start small and aim for dips.

Stock Name Price Buy Range Loss Limit Amphenol (APH) 109 112-115 102-103.5 Astera Labs (ALAB) 174 164-172 140-144 BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) 50 49-51 44-45 Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) 67 62.5-64.5 56-57 MongoDB (MDB) 319 300-312 262-269 Pure Storage (PSTG) 77 73-75.5 64-65.5 TopBuild (BLD) 417 407-417 372-377 Trip.com (TCOM) 72 73.5-75.5 66-67 United Airlines (UAL) 105 99-102 90-92 Xometry (XMTR) ★ Top Pick ★ 51 47-49.5 40-41

Stock 1

Amphenol (APH)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 109 112-115 102-103.5

Why the Strength

It’s no secret that interconnect solutions like cables and circuits are critically important for today’s advanced technologies, which is why companies that provide the essential pathways for data, power and signals to travel are experiencing huge growth. Amphenol is a leader in the field of advanced sensing technology for a growing array of applications across several key industries. The firm’s portfolio encompasses a broad spectrum of products that includes measuring critical data for real-time decision-making (like temperature sensing and pressure monitoring), providing interconnect solutions (connectors and cable assemblies for EV battery packs and charging stations, for medical imaging and patient monitoring), as well as high-performance aerospace systems for harsh environments (such as fiber optics and printed circuits for avionics and engine systems). Amphenol has been in expansion mode of late after a series of well-timed acquisitions, including its February purchase of medical interconnect solutions provider LifeSync—which Amphenol sees creating “great value” with LifeSync’s $100 million in annual sales—while also buying CommScope’s connectivity and cable solutions business last month. Even more recent is its purchase of Trexon, which provides interconnect technology primarily for the defense market; the Boston-based Trexon has facilities in both the U.S. and the U.K. and is expected to have 2025 sales and EBITDA margins of approximately $290 million and 26%, respectively. (The acquisition, expected to close in Q4, will be included in Amphenol’s Harsh Environment Solutions segment and is expected to be accretive to the bottom line in the first year after closing.) On the earnings front, Amphenol saw its Q2 revenue of $5.7 billion jump by an eye-opening 57% year-on-year, driven by “strong organic growth” in all of its end markets, as well as contributions from the recent acquisitions, with earnings of 81 cents a share beating estimates by 14 cents. Looking ahead, management sees the “electronification revolution” accelerating and providing new growth opportunities in all its diversified end markets, guiding for Q3 sales and earnings to increase 36% and 58%, respectively.

Technical Analysis

APH was one of the first growth-y names to get going after the market bottom in April, with the Q1 report leading to a big gap up and a beautiful, persistent advance ever since. The one major wobble came after Q2 earnings, with some wild intraday action, but the stock held above its 25-day line and reached 112 early last month. Along with most growth names, APH has stalled out since then, but remains perched near its highs as the 50-day line catches up—we’ll set our buy range up from here, buying on a lift to new highs with a stop near that 50-day line.

Market Cap $133B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 36 FY 2023 1.51 Current P/E 45 FY 2024 1.89 Annual Revenue $18.8B FY 2025e 3.03 Profit Margin 24.4% FY 2026e 3.43

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 5.65 57% 0.81 84% One qtr ago 4.81 48% 0.63 58% Two qtrs ago 4.32 30% 0.55 34% Three qtrs ago 4.04 26% 0.50 28%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 2

Astera Labs (ALAB)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 174 164-172 140-144

Why the Strength

Astera Labs is one of the firms at the forefront of the AI infrastructure boom, with best-in-class and purpose-built connectivity solutions for large-scale AI and cloud deployments, which has many big clients rushing to its door. While the details of the networking ins and outs can give you the proverbial ice cream headaches, Astera’s lead positioning is based on some easier-to-understand factors: Its offerings work for a variety of protocols (ethernet, CXL, PCIe), so it’s relatively neutral on that front; its Cosmos software offers outstaning data speed monitoring and management is key (effectively boosting speeds and lowering latency for all the firm’s products); while Astera has partnerships across the industry, along with new offerings (its Scorpio line of products launched late last year but should be more than 10% of revenues this year, its third product line of at least 10% of sales, and Scorpio should account for most of revenue within a few years) that are keeping it near the front of the sector. Management here is thinking very big, with scale-up connecticity for AI rack infrastructure adding $5 billion of market opportunity by 2030, and the firm is clearly taking advantage today as demand ramps: Growth has been rapid here for many quarters, and encoruagingly, sales growth accelerated in Q2 a bit (up 150% from a year ago) while earnings more than tripled, leading the top brass to handily hike the outlook for the quarters ahead. To be fair, growth is expected to slow from the recent breakneck speeds (Q3 sales up “only” 83%, Q4 up 54%), but Astera has been crushing estimates in recent quarters, and the bullishness of management’s long-term view (it sees a new wave of advanced AI infrastructure buying just beginning and lasting many years) has many big investors (603 funds owned shares at the end of June, up from 383 nine months ago) thinking earnings could end up growing many-fold from here. It’s definitely a glamour name that will move around, but if the AI infrastructure group can withstand some of the recent rotation, Astera should do well.

Technical Analysis

ALAB had a huge run above its post-IPO high late last year, but then the first three-plus months of this year were a horror show, with the stock losing about two-thirds of its value. The initial bounce was solid, followed by two months of tight trading—and then ALAB broke out in late July and exploded higher afterwards, with a very reasonable 13-day rest since then, including a test of the 25-day line today. If you’re not already in, you can aim to enter on a bit more retrenchment.

Market Cap $30.3B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 115 FY 2023 -0.12 Current P/E 138 FY 2024 0.82 Annual Revenue $605M FY 2025e 1.58 Profit Margin 44.9% FY 2026e 2.03

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 192 150% 0.44 238% One qtr ago 159 144% 0.33 267% Two qtrs ago 141 179% 0.37 208% Three qtrs ago 113 206% 0.23 N/A

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 3

BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 50 49-51 44-45

Why the Strength

BridgeBio is a biotechnology company that seeks to bridge the gap between genetic research and unmet patient needs. Its first drug to get to market, Attruby, is already looking like a blockbuster—it rolled out this year and already has tallied more than $100 million of prescriptions in less than two full quarters on the market, with Wall Street projecting the drug could top $3.3 billion in revenue by the early 2030s. Attruby is an oral medicine to treat cardiomyopathy of wild-type or variant transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR-CM), which it does by almost totally stabilizing TTR, a key disease protein in ATTR-CM. Higher stabilization is associated with reduced cardiovascular-related hospitalization and mortality. Even though Attruby is now the third treatment being sold for ATTR-CM (from Pfizer and Alnylam, the latter of which we’ve recently written about), the TTR stabilization could make Attruby the most effective option of the three, at least according to the company. Attruby scripts rose 30% per week in Q2 to finish at 3,071 patients on the drug through 1,074 prescribers. That helped the company ring up $111 million of sales in the period, mostly from Attruby sales in the U.S. and $39 million from licensing and royalties. Expectations are high that Attruby will be approved for further needs, with Phase III trial readouts expected late this year for ADH1 and BBP-418 for limb-girdle, a type of muscular dystrophy that affects various muscles, including the heart. Next year, trial results will come for infigratinib for achondroplasia, which is a type of dwarfism. Should Attruby gain approval for both, they are expected to bring significant groups of new patients, some of whom have no pharmaceutical treatment options available. BridgeBio doesn’t provide any forward guidance, while consensus analyst estimates are for Q3 revenue of $107 million, followed by $129 million in Q4, with the early 2026 view of $778 million in sales, up 65% from this year. Attruby launch costs ticked up the net loss to $0.95 in Q2, but losses are expected to ease from here. It’s speculative and there’s some competition, but BridgeBio has solid potential.

Technical Analysis

After collapsing during the 2022 bear market, BBIO rallied back nicely to just over 40 in late 2023, but then spent all of the next year and the first five months of 2025 building a giant launching pad. The breakout came in early June, and BBIO has been orderly since then except for one big shakeout that came after earnings early last month. Shares battled with round-number resistance near 50 a few times but seem to be overcoming it—we’re OK with a small position here or on minor weakness and a stop in the mid-40s.

Market Cap $9.83B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E N/A FY 2023 -3.91 Current P/E N/A FY 2024 -3.64 Annual Revenue $237M FY 2025e -3.51 Profit Margin N/A FY 2026e -1.79

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 111 999% -0.95 N/A One qtr ago 117 -45% -0.77 N/A Two qtrs ago 5.9 N/M -1.40 N/A Three qtrs ago 2.7 N/M -1.11 N/A

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 4

Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 67 62.5-64.5 56-57

Why the Strength

Lattice is known for its low-power, small-footprint programmable chips—specifically FPGAs (Field Programmable Gate Arrays)—which are used across multiple industries, including communications, computing, industrial and automotive. While the latter industry has been a key growth driver for the firm in the last few years, AI-driven communications and computing demand have been the main catalysts behind its latest strength. Indeed, business has been slow for a while, but despite releasing mixed earnings results for Q2, with revenue of $124 million unchanged from a year ago and EPS of 24 cents in line with estimates, investors see accelerating growth ahead with strong cash flow, along with new product and design wins. In the quarter, a weaker showing in the company’s Industrial & Automotive segment was overshadowed by strong demand for its general-purpose and AI-optimized servers in the Computing segment, along with related strength in data center infrastructure—including network interface cards, switches, routers and security appliances—in the Communications business. On the earnings call, the top brass elaborated further and said it’s seeing “impactful growth opportunities” from major design wins alongside AI accelerators in cloud data centers, wired communications, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and infotainment in automobiles, and far-edge AI applications. These end markets are expected to provide a tailwind for Lattice in the quarters ahead, with additional strength anticipated from aerospace, vision systems and security, grocery logistics, industrial robots and humanoids (or human-like robots). For the latter, the company’s vision kits and FPGAs help robots “see” and interpret their surroundings using lidar, radar, and cameras—all of which are essential for humanoids to function in dynamic environments—with Lattice stating this is the area it’s “most excited about.” Aside from robotics, the company sees medical and aerospace/defense as “strong growth drivers” for this year and next. Wall Street sees sales and earnings growth turning positive in the current quarter and accelerating nicely from here, with a 40% earnings boom expected in 2026. It looks like a good turnaround story.

Technical Analysis

Following an early-year drop into early April, LSCC recovered nicely in the weeks that followed, making it back to 56 in May before it ran into strong resistance. Shares bobbed and weaved from there, with the 40-week line offering resistance, but the earnings report a month ago changed LSCC’s character, and shares are now attacking the highs from February. We’ll aim to enter on a bit more weakness.

Market Cap $9.09B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 63 FY 2023 2.01 Current P/E 78 FY 2024 0.90 Annual Revenue $488M FY 2025e 1.05 Profit Margin 27.8% FY 2026e 1.47

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 124 0% 0.24 4% One qtr ago 120 -15% 0.22 -24% Two qtrs ago 117 -31% 0.15 -67% Three qtrs ago 127 -34% 0.24 -55%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 5

MongoDB (MDB)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 319 300-312 262-269

Why the Strength

MongoDB is a new-age database firm, with a document-oriented (not tables and rows) data format that is flexible and can handle various types of data, from structured to semi-structured to unstructured, making it better suited for a wide range of applications (from web and mobile apps to analytics platforms) than standard databases—which is why it’s one of the most widely adopted document databases, with companies such as Expedia, Lyft, and eBay among its users. Last week saw a record surge in the stock price after the company surpassed fiscal Q2 2026 (ended in July) expectations and raised its outlook for the rest of the year. Revenue of $591 million increased 24% from a year ago, with per-share earnings of $1.00 beating estimates by 33 cents and free cash flow of $70 million comparing favorably to negative $4 million a year ago. The sanguine results were driven by revenue growth from its key product, Atlas, a unified, cloud-based database-as-a-service platform that automates tasks and allows developers to focus on building applications; it saw revenues up 29% in the quarter and represent 74% of the firm’s total, while adding over 5,000 customers year to date—the highest ever in the first half of the year. Billings also accelerated (up 26%), operating margins were “strong” (at 15%) and non-Atlas recurring revenue came in ahead of expectations (up 7%) as MongoDB continues to have success selling incremental workloads into its existing customer base. On the earnings call, the top brass also highlighted the strength from large U.S. customers, a trend MondoDB credited to go-to-market changes when targeting strategic accounts, with over 70% of the Fortune 500 now customers, as well as seven of the world’s 10 largest banks, 14 of the largest 15 health care companies and nine of the 10 largest manufacturers, which it said demonstrate MongoDB’s “suitability for high-volume, mission-critical workloads.” In the wake of the robust earnings report, several major Wall Street institutions raised their target prices for the company (another reason for the strength)—analysts see the top line lifting 17% or so this year and next.

Technical Analysis

MDB had a huge dip from February 2024, when it hit 500, through April of this year, when it slid as low as 140 as the tariff selloff bottomed, with numerous poor earnings reactions during that time. The rally off the bottom wasn’t anything to write home about at first, but there was a bullish earnings move in June, and after a couple of months of ups and downs, last week’s Q2 report was obviously an eye-opener, with two straight big-volume buying days driving MBD to an eight-month high. We’ll aim to enter on dips, though we’re not expecting a big drop if the market holds together.

Market Cap $25.7B EPS $ Annual (Jan) Forward P/E 85 FY 2024 3.42 Current P/E 72 FY 2025 3.66 Annual Revenue $2.22B FY 2026e 3.73 Profit Margin 18.4% FY 2027e 4.34

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 591 24% 1.00 43% One qtr ago 549 22% 1.00 96% Two qtrs ago 548 20% 1.28 49% Three qtrs ago 529 22% 1.16 21%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 6

Pure Storage (PSTG)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 77 73-75.5 64-65.5

Why the Strength

Pure Storage is a leading innovator in the enterprise storage industry, specializing in flash-based data storage hardware and software solutions for bigger deployments—think modern data centers rather than smartphones and the like. Its flagship products, FlashArray and FlashBlade, deliver high performance, scalability and efficiency for mission-critical workloads. Predictably, the ongoing AI revolution is driving demand for the company’s offerings, providing it with a powerful growth driver. But aside from enterprise-level storage infrastructure product demand, growing sales of the firm’s storage-as-a-service (STaaS) platform, dubbed Evergreen//One (which unifies on-premises and public-cloud storage resources into a single data storage subscription), along with the related Cloud Block Store, have been the key growth drivers more recently. In fiscal Q2 2026 (ended in August), revenue of $861 million increased 13% year over year and per-share earnings of 43 cents beat estimates by four cents, driven by a 14% improvement in subscription services revenue. Key metrics like annual recurring revenue (ARR) and remaining performance obligations (RPOs, or unearned revenue from signed contracts) were even stronger, growing 18% and 22%, respectively, and it looks like its partnership with Meta to supply one to two exabytes of storage is beginning to kick in (and the top brass said there’s interest from other hyperscalers, too), all of which led many analysts to up their outlooks. Additional highlights from the quarter included the introduction of a new data management architecture that unifies an enterprise’s entire storage footprint into a single, virtualized global data cloud, along with several new next-generation storage products designed to support high-performance and scalable workloads across diverse enterprise use cases. The company also launched Portworx for KubeVirt, a virtualization-centric storage solution for Kubernetes, enabling more cost-effective and simplified management of software-based computer, or virtual machine, workloads. For fiscal Q3, management guided for 15%-ish growth on both the top and bottom lines, with analysts seeing a slow acceleration from there—but that’s likely too conservative given the firm’s growth tailwinds from AI infrastructure and hyperscaler demand.

Technical Analysis

PSTG etched a big double top last year and then went over the falls with everything during the tariff tantrum, bottoming in April with most other names. The initial rebound was solid, but then shares went silent, treading water along the 40-week line for three months. But last week’s quarterly report catapulted the stock to new highs on a huge pickup in volume (7.5x average trade)—if you want in, try to get in on a bit more of a post-earnings pullback.

Market Cap $25.4B EPS $ Annual (Jan) Forward P/E 40 FY 2024 1.40 Current P/E 48 FY 2025 1.70 Annual Revenue $3.35B FY 2026e 1.95 Profit Margin 17.2% FY 2027e 2.41

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 861 13% 0.43 -2% One qtr ago 779 12% 0.29 -9% Two qtrs ago 880 11% 0.45 -10% Three qtrs ago 831 9% 0.50 0%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 7

TopBuild (BLD)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 417 407-417 372-377

Why the Strength

TopBulid is a big player in insulation installation and distribution, though it also does good business in roofing, HVAC systems distribution, plumbing and more; it remains very levered to the residential housing sector (60% of revenues), though in recent years it’s diversified in a big way, so that 40% of its business is geared toward commercial and industrial clients. Impressively, while residential construction has been soft during the last few years of higher mortgage rates, TopBuild has been able to hold its bottom line near its all-time highs (miles above pre-pandemic levels) over time; Q2 saw total revenue fall 5% (specialty distribution was up 1.1% while installation was off 8% or so), though earnings were off just 2% thanks to some costs cuts and a big share buyback program (the share count was down a whopping 9.5% in Q2 from a year ago). That’s all to the good, but the stock is strong today for two reasons: First, TopBuild has historically been active on the M&A front (43 buyouts since 2015) and it made a big buy recently, spending $810 million to acquire Progressive Roofing, a firm with north of $400 million of revenue thanks to a solid position in commercial roofing, with a high level of steady, recurring service work (70% of the firm’s business is service and re-roofing work, which isn’t discretionary). Then, of course, there’s the Fed, with the market expecting a renewed easing cycle (92% chance of a rate cut in September as of this morning, with a 47% chance of a second cut in October) that many expect to finally get the residential housing market moving. The Q2 report saw earnings beat by 4% from an already-elevated level, and analysts see the bottom line lifting to a new high next year—and even that figure should prove conservative if the market’s rate cut expectations are correct.

Technical Analysis

BLD had a nice run into early 2024, but from there it stalled out for a couple of months and then entered a long, grinding decline, with the ultimate low coming in April of this year after a 46% top-to-bottom decline. There were a few weeks of bottoming action after that, but BLD began to change character in June, running up seven weeks in a row and, after a three-week rest, bursting as high as 446 after earnings. We think the recent rest period presents a solid entry point, with a stop just under the 50-day line.

Market Cap $11.8B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 21 FY 2023 19.73 Current P/E 21 FY 2024 21.02 Annual Revenue $5.21B FY 2025e 20.20 Profit Margin 15.8% FY 2026e 21.83

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 1.30 -5% 5.31 -2% One qtr ago 1.23 -4% 4.63 -4% Two qtrs ago 1.31 2% 5.13 9% Three qtrs ago 1.37 4% 5.68 5%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 8

Trip.com (TCOM)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 72 73.5-75.5 66-67

Why the Strength

As of this summer, outbound travel demand in China has returned to pre-pandemic levels, with millions of Chinese—including a notable wave of new travelers (six million to be exact)— heading to foreign destinations like Europe, Australia and other Asian countries. As a top provider of accommodation reservations, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management, Trip.com is thriving from this trend. The online booking website offers customers deals in over 1.7 million hotels across more than 200 countries, with China its most important market. The company is benefiting from its recent pivot to making AI a cornerstone of its long-term strategy by integrating it across its entire platform, including booking, planning and customer support. For instance, the outfit’s AI assistant, TripGenie, has lately experienced a 50% increase in engagement by helping customers make faster decisions. It’s not only outbound but also inbound travel that’s driving demand, as travel to China is the firm’s fastest-growing segment—thanks in part to China’s recent traveler-friendly policy changes (mainly visa exemptions), resulting in increased international interest. These trends were highlighted in last week’s Q2 results, which revealed that outbound reservations on the company’s international travel platform increased by over 60% year over year, with management encouraged by the “strong momentum” across all segments of the industry. Inbound travel bookings surged over 100% and outbound hotel and air ticket bookings exceeded pre-Covid levels by 20%. To be fair, the firm missed estimates on both the top and bottom lines in Q2, but the numbers were solid (revenue of $2.1 billion increased 17%, EBITDA was up 10%), and investors see solid growth ahead. Further out, the company expects inbound travel to become a key growth engine, as visa policies continue to ease and China’s global appeal rises, with plans to partner with 200,000 hotels over the next three years while aiming to double inbound bookings. It’s a solid story.

Technical Analysis

TCOM was a strong performer between early 2022 and late 2024, with shares more than quadrupling between those years. However, the stock ran out of steam last December after breaching the 76 level, and from there it entered a choppy correction—the absolute low was in April, but the next few months didn’t see much of a recovery. Still, after some tighter trading, last week’s quarterly report pushed the stock back to its old high on solid volume, with some post-earnings weakness alongside the market. We’ll set our buy range up a bit from here, looking to enter on a resumption of the earnings strength.

Market Cap $51.8B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 20 FY 2023 2.74 Current P/E 20 FY 2024 3.59 Annual Revenue $8.00B FY 2025e 3.63 Profit Margin 38.2% FY 2026e 4.14

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 2.07 18% 1.01 1% One qtr ago 1.91 16% 0.82 -1% Two qtrs ago 1.75 20% 0.60 6% Three qtrs ago 2.27 20% 1.25 25%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 9

United Airlines (UAL)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 105 99-102 90-92

Why the Strength

Airlines have been cranking out big profits for years, really since the recovery following the pandemic slump, but the stocks haven’t responded as much for a couple of reasons—one is a huge debt load (partially built up during the pandemic to keep themselves afloat), and the other is a constant investor fear that the economy might hit a pothole and crimp demand. While there are obviously risks, we think investor perception may finally turn the corner as fundamental results remain great, progress continues to be made on debt and liabilities and, of course, potential Fed rate cuts could boost consumer confidence and spending. United Airlines is obviously one of the big boys in the sector, and the firm continues to crank out huge cash flow: In Q2, sales were only up 2% and earnings fell 7%, but both of those were from very elevated levels, with earnings of nearly $4 per share and free cash flow of $3.50 per share or so, with the outlook for an acceleration in demand for Q3. The debt load here does remain up there (including operating leases), but it continues to shrink year over year while the firm also buys back some shares. (In Q2, it paid off from cash on hand a huge $6.8 billion claim against its loyalty assets, leaving them unencumbered, even as the share count fell 2% from a year ago.) The outlook can change in a hurry (good or bad), but the top brass sees earnings centered around $10 per share this year, with analysts thinking that figure can grow 20%-plus next year as costs (including fuel costs, which remain under control) are tame and demand stays firm while the firm grabs market share (capacity up 5.9% in Q2, above the industry-wide 3.5% bump). It’s not a buy-and-hold-forever situation, of course, but we think United’s huge cash flows should continue to entice buyers.

Technical Analysis

UAL had an amazing run from the August low last year until a top in January of this year (including up 18 weeks in a row, which is obviously a big clue of institutional demand) before falling 55% during the market’s implosion earlier this year. The recovery was a bit disjointed, but UAL continued to make higher highs and lows, and the rally since August 12 is a good sign. There’s still resistance up here, so we’ll aim to enter on minor weakness.

Market Cap $34.0B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 10 FY 2023 10.05 Current P/E 9 FY 2024 10.61 Annual Revenue $57.9B FY 2025e 10.38 Profit Margin 11.0% FY 2026e 12.71

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 15.2 2% 3.87 -7% One qtr ago 13.2 2% 0.91 N/A Two qtrs ago 14.7 5% 3.26 63% Three qtrs ago 14.8 8% 3.33 -9%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 10

Xometry (XMTR) ★ Top Pick ★

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 51 47-49.5 40-41

Why the Strength

Xometry makes custom parts on demand using its own facilities and a network of partners who can machine, die-stamp, mold and 3-D print parts. The Maryland-based company says using AI algorithms to improve manufacturing and marketing is providing significant tailwinds, helping boost sales 23% in the second quarter to $163 million and gain market share in the highly fragmented custom manufacturing universe; management credits AI with pushing gross margins up to over 35% today from 25% four years ago. Improving margins resulted in nine cents of earnings per share in Q2, compared to a loss of a penny a year ago. The new tariff regime lends some uncertainty to the business, but Xometry says it has been passing through higher costs to customers in its pricing, with seemingly little dampening of demand. For the current quarter, management says sales should be $168 million, give or take $1 million, about 19% higher from a year ago, with improving margins leading Wall Street to expect 11 cents of earnings. While Xometry does own some domestic facilities, it is focused on being asset-light, investing in more AI to improve predictive pricing and order routing to some of its 4,300 global partners to make parts that will be the most cost-effective and tariff-light option, depending on where the end-customer is. The company is also in the midst of an expansion of its in-house software solutions to the European Union, rolling out Teamspace, which gives clients group access to planning, pricing and ordering capabilities, and beefing up its Enterprise arm to develop deep relationships with E.U. enterprises seeking scale and greater speed to market. All the growth has been happening while manufacturing activity has generally been weak for the past four years, especially in Europe. If and when manufacturing takes a turn toward consistent growth, the business should be able to ride the wave. As it stands, analysts see sales and earnings plowing ahead for many quarters to come.

Technical Analysis

XMTR has been all over the place during the past couple of years, with sharp multi-month down- and up-trends. The latest pothole came during the market’s implosion this spring, but the stock did snap back more than halfway in short order. And then came the change in character—instead of another big dip, XMTR tightened up, with the Q2 report bringing a monstrous-volume (eight times average volume) breakout, allowing shares to make choppy upside progress from there. We’ll aim to enter on a dip of a couple of points from round-number resistance near 50, and use a loose stop given the volatility.

Market Cap $2.51B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 146 FY 2023 -0.40 Current P/E 263 FY 2024 -0.04 Annual Revenue $605M FY 2025e 0.34 Profit Margin 2.9% FY 2026e 0.75

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 163 23% 0.09 N/A One qtr ago 151 23% 0.02 N/A Two qtrs ago 149 16% 0.06 N/A Three qtrs ago 142 19% 0.02 N/A

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Previously Recommended Stocks

Date Stock Symbol Top Pick Original Buy Range 9/2/25 HOLD 8/18/25 Alnylam Pharm ALNY ★ 435-445 447 8/25/25 Amer Sports AS 39.5-41 38 8/4/25 Argenx ARGX 672-687 706 8/11/25 Arista Networks ANET 134.5-138.5 136 8/4/25 Armstrong World AWI 186-190 195 7/28/25 Astera Labs ALAB 115-119 174 8/18/25 Bloom Energy BE 41-43.5 51 8/18/25 Celsius CELH 56-58.5 61 7/7/25 Cloudflare NET 182-187 208 8/11/25 Construction Partners ROAD 111-114 118 8/4/25 Corning GLW ★ 61.5-63.5 68 6/9/25 Credo Tech CRDO 76-79 124 8/18/25 D.R. Horton DHI 159-163 170 8/18/25 Expedia EXPE 204-208 212 7/14/25 Five Below FIVE 131-135 150 5/5/25 GE Aerospace GE 205-211 275 4/21/25 GE Vernova GEV ★ 325-330 580 8/4/25 GeneDX WGS 98-103 128 8/18/25 Gold Fields GFI 29-30 34 8/11/25 Granite Construction GVA ★ 104.5-107 107 8/25/25 Guardant Health GH 60-62 66 8/11/25 Hinge Health HNGE 57.5-59 56 6/23/25 Insmed INSM 97.5-101 145 8/25/25 Installed Bldg Products IBP 255-265 259 8/25/25 Invesco IVZ 21.2-21.8 22 7/14/25 Kinross Gold KGC 16.3-16.8 21 6/16/25 Life 360 LIF ★ 60.5-63 87 8/25/25 Mercury Systems MRCY 65-67 68 8/25/25 Modine Manufacturing MOD 135-140 134 8/11/25 MP Materials MP 69-72 67 7/21/25 Nebius Group NBIS 54-55.5 66 6/16/25 Oracle ORCL 204-209 225 8/4/25 Reddit RDDT 190-198 220 8/18/25 Rocket Cos. RKT 17.4-18.0 17 8/18/25 Rocket Labs RKLB ★ 47.5-49 49 7/14/25 Seagate Tech STX 142-146 171 7/28/25 TechnipFMC FTI 35.5-37 38 8/18/25 TempusAI TEM 75.5-79 78 8/25/25 Wynn Resorts WYNN 104-106 125 WAIT 8/25/25 Madrigal Pharm MDGL 393-405 435 8/25/25 Primoris Services PRIM 110-113 116 SELL 8/4/25 CBRE Group CBRE 151-154 159 7/14/25 Five Below FIVE 131-135 150 8/4/25 iRthythm Tech IRTC 160-164 171 7/28/25 Nasdaq NDAQ 93.5-95.5 94 7/7/25 Nvidia NVDA 155-159 171 8/11/25 Shopify SHOP 143-147 139 5/19/25 Urban Outfitters URBN 58.5-60.5 68 6/2/25 Veeva Systems VEEV ★ 274-280 270 7/7/25 Viking Holdings VIK ★ 53.5-55 62 DROPPED 8/11/25 Western Digital WDC 71-73 82

