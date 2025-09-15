Cabot Top Ten Trader Issue: September 15, 2025

Still Plenty of Chop—But Some More Leadership Emerges

For the most part, the story remains the same with the market, as most of the evidence is positive, though not necessarily powerful—the major indexes are in mostly gradual uptrends (though we have seen a nice lift in recent days from the big-cap indexes), while most individual stocks are also trending up, albeit with plenty of chop and selling on strength, even in stronger areas of the market. The good news is that, for the first time in a while, we’re starting to see a little broadening in leadership: AI-related names remain strong (though, again, even there we’re seeing some chop), and now more medical and online names are starting to shape up along with some more cyclical plays (which have less big-picture upside, but they can still have good intermediate-term runs). Of course, it’s now the second half of September, which is notorious for weak action, though we’ll just take it as it comes. Today, we’ll stick with our current stance—Market Monitor at a level 7—though we could tweak that if we continue to see more names emerge.

This week’s list has something for everyone, from strong Ai-related names to cyclical outfits, and from those in strong uptrends to those with nice setups. Our Top Pick is Cameco (CCJ), which has the look of a potential liquid leader of the nuclear space—and after seven weeks of choppy action, is starting to break out on the upside.

Stock Name Price Buy Range Loss Limit Cameco (CCJ) ★ Top Pick ★ 86 84-87 74-75 CH Robinson (CHRW) 133 129.5-132 116-118 Curtiss-Wright (CW) 519 525-535 475-480 Evercore (EVR) 345 333-339 302-305 GeneDX (WGS) 122 119.5-123.5 105-108 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) 426 416-428 370-375 Micron Technology (MU) 158 146-151 129-131 Scorpio Tankers (STNG) 61 56.5-58.5 49-50.5 Sea Ltd (SE) 190 184-188 166-168 Taiwan Semi (TSM) 261 256-261 232-234

Cameco (CCJ) ★ Top Pick ★

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 86 84-87 74-75

Cameco is the world’s largest publicly traded uranium producer and the business is benefiting from the surge in electricity demand sparked by AI and data centers. Uranium prices are back on the upswing in the spot market after spiking to long-term highs last year, then nearly dropping in half in April as economic fears mounted. The business in North America tends to be dominated by long-term contracts, so Cameco was shielded from a lot of the bear move—but since contracts are usually based at least in part on spot prices, the company will benefit from the recent double-digit rally in spot uranium prices (and likely ink more new deals ahead). More importantly, in recent years there’s been a budding renewal of interest in nuclear in the U.S., with the departments of Energy and Defense encouraging firms to craft designs for small nuclear reactors that can be built in one place and transported and operated somewhere else, like a remote Alaskan town or military base abroad. That is coming to fruition with designs now approved that should bring increased demand from the original intentions and probably more, with plants to feed AI data centers in years to come. The power demands also means 10 more traditional nuclear plants are also in planning around the country—that will help Cameco’s Westinghouse Electric Co. division, which it owns 49% of (with private equity group Brookfield owning the rest). Westinghouse is the longest-running commercial nuclear power plant and plant services company in North America, and that outfit’s reactor designs should be chosen by at least some of the planned plants in the U.S. in addition to five planned in Europe. Even when it loses plant bids, its intellectual property often generates revenue anyway, like the $170 million Cameco received from plants using Westinghouse technology when a Korean company won recent bids to build in Europe. That will help Westinghouse contribute $550 million in EBITDA to Cameco’s results this year and potentially more down the road. Meanwhile, as opposed to many speculative nuclear players, this company has a great track record, with sales and earnings kiting higher in recent quarters and with analysts looking for a 30%-plus earnings gain in 2026. We like it.

CCJ enjoyed a strong and also persistent run from its April lows, moving easily out to new highs before hitting resistance around 80 in July. Since then, shares have seen some ping-pong action, with lots of downs (including a shakeout below its 50-day line) and ups within a (mostly) 10 point range. But now, after hanging around its highs, CCJ is starting to break out on the upside—we’re OK starting a position around here.

Market Cap $34.0B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 69 FY 2023 0.88 Current P/E 60 FY 2024 0.67 Annual Revenue $3.58B FY 2025e 1.12 Profit Margin 39.2% FY 2026e 1.55

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 877 47% 0.71 373% One qtr ago 789 25% 0.16 45% Two qtrs ago 1183 40% 0.36 44% Three qtrs ago 721 25% 0.06 -73%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

CH Robinson (CHRW)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 133 129.5-132 116-118

Ongoing conflicts, trade tensions, tariffs and port disruptions are just some of the problems that are contributing to supply-chain disruptions affecting global freight movements and increasing shipping costs. It’s also why the services of logistics supporters like C.H. Robinson are in high demand right now. The Minnesota-based company offers multiple freight services—including truckload and less-than-truckload (LTL)—as well as intermodal and ocean transportation, brokerage, warehousing and transport management assistance; its sprawling network consists of over 83,000 customers and 450,000 contract carriers across five continents. After benefiting from strong freight demand in the post-Covid surge, C.H. Robinson suffered setbacks in late 2022 through 2023 as global inventories piled up in several industries, prompting shippers to scale back and resulting in lower volumes across the firm’s service lines. However, the company staged a solid rebound last year thanks to a successful strategic transformation that’s resulted in a leaner operating model, a focus on core businesses and a redirection of resources to geographic areas with higher growth or margin potential. C.H. Robinson believes the rebound is still in its early stages, with growth in recent quarters led by a market-leading performance in both truckload and LTL in North America, plus new wins and improving portfolio yield from its global forwarding business (ocean, air and ground freight transportation and logistics). Although Q2 revenue of $4.1 billion was 8% lower year-over-year (mainly driven by the divestiture of the firm’s Europe Surface Transportation business), enterprise-wide income increased 12% and per-share earnings of $1.29 beat estimates by 13 cents. In the earnings call, management emphasized its adoption of advanced AI automation software and the introduction of new digital solutions, including a U.S. tariff impact analysis tool and expanded item-level supply chain visibility for global customers. Going forward, the outfit expects investments in new technology will drive margin expansion and market share gains, providing “financial momentum across market cycles.” Wall Street sees earnings growth of 9% this year and 13% next, thought that’s likely conservative.

After a long 20-month slide, CHRW bottomed in April 2024, changed character in May and had a nice run into the end of last year. Then came the market-induced drop (25% for this stock from top to bottom) into early April, with shares mostly bottoming out through July. But the Q2 report changed CHRW’s character again, with the stock marching higher since then and holding the 25-day line on a pullback two weeks ago. If you want in, aim to enter on minor weakness.

Market Cap $15.6B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 27 FY 2023 3.30 Current P/E 26 FY 2024 4.51 Annual Revenue $17.0B FY 2025e 4.93 Profit Margin 4.8% FY 2026e 5.56

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 4.14 -8% 1.29 12% One qtr ago 4.05 -8% 1.17 36% Two qtrs ago 4.18 -1% 1.21 142% Three qtrs ago 4.64 7% 1.29 47%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Curtiss-Wright (CW)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 519 525-535 475-480

Curtiss-Wright (covered in the June 23 issue) is a major name in the aerospace and defense (A&D) sector; the 95-year-old outfit provides critical components such as actuators, controls, and valves, while also supplying motion control and power-related equipment to global customers in industrial, commercial power, defense and energy markets. The A&D industry is the big driver here, accounting for 70% of the company’s business, and with worldwide military spending gobbling up a growing portion of national budgets, sales for its defense electronics offerings are particularly robust. At an industry conference last week, Curtiss-Wright emphasized that it’s “aggressively pursuing some very meaningful content” for aircraft modernization, as well as electronic platforms for the naval shipbuilding industry. The top brass also said the White House’s “Golden Dome” defense system initiative will be a “very strong program” for several of the firm’s product platforms, including for tactical communications and electromechanical actuation equipment, radars and edge computing. Beyond A&D, the company also has a growing presence in the booming commercial nuclear space (largely the aftermarket), with a strong position in small modular reactors (or SMRs, a top priority for the firm)—it’s partnered with X-energy to advance that company’s advanced Xe-100 SMR, which is designed to be deployed for industrial and data center customers. In Q2, revenue of $877 million grew 12% from a year ago with $1 billion in new orders, plus earnings per share of $3.19 beat estimates by 11 cents and free cash flow of $117 million (up 17%). The main drivers behind the solid performance were higher sales in the Naval & Power segment, plus “continued momentum” in Defense Electronics, with low-teens sales growth in commercial nuclear (thanks to a ramp-up in several SMR design developments) a strong contributor. In the wake of earnings, management expanded its share repurchase program by $200 million, and last week announced yet another $200 million expansion expected to result in record annual share buybacks (a reason for the stock’s latest strength). Looking ahead, Curtiss-Wright expects full-year sales growth to be led by Defense Electronics (up 10% if realized) and Naval & Power (up 12%), with analysts seeing top- and bottom-line growth of 10% and 19%, respectively.

We exited our previous position in CW last month with a decent profit after the stock ran into strong resistance around 510. Prior to that, the stock impressed with a powerful and persistent show of momentum (up 12 weeks in a row on mostly above-average volume) and relative strength. But after running out of steam in early August and spending the last few weeks tightening up, it looks like CW is trying to break out again in the wake of last week’s buyback announcement. We’ll set our buy range a bit above here, looking to enter on a more decisive lift.

Market Cap $19.2B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 39 FY 2023 9.38 Current P/E 42 FY 2024 10.91 Annual Revenue $3.31B FY 2025e 12.93 Profit Margin 18.1% FY 2026e 14.08

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 877 12% 3.23 21% One qtr ago 806 13% 2.82 42% Two qtrs ago 824 5% 3.27 3% Three qtrs ago 799 10% 2.97 17%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Evercore (EVR)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 345 333-339 302-305

After several years of dormancy, there’s a growing expectation on Wall Street that big M&A deals will pick up in the coming months—in fact, according to some analysts, dealmaking activity in 2026 could potentially reach record levels driven by pent-up demand and looser money (assuming the Fed has more cuts in store). Evercore is a leading global independent investment banking advisory firm, operating through two segments: Investment Banking & Equities (including advisory for M&A, real estate and private capital fundraising) and Investment Management (wealth management services to high-net-worth individuals, foundations and endowments). M&A is a significant part of Evercore’s recent business, with the firm being rated as a top M&A advisor globally in several categories, including being #1 in the overall financial services sector and in the Asia-Pacific region by deal value. To prepare for next year’s anticipated dealmaking boom, Evercore just acquired a British boutique investment bank, Robey Warshaw, in part to strengthen its market position in Europe, but also to further its global expansion strategy. Beyond M&A, other areas of the firm’s business showed significant strength in Q2, which drove revenue of $839 million that increased 21% year-on-year and per-share earnings of $2.42 that beat estimates by 64 cents. In particular, the company’s strategic defense and shareholder advisory group remained “highly active” in the quarter as the number of activist campaigns in the U.S. reached new records in the first half of the year. Also contributing to the strength were liability management and restructuring, which saw “strong activity levels,” and private equity, which Evercore expects to remain “active in the near term.” The firm’s private capital advisory business also delivered a record first half and Q2, with the wealth management segment seeing assets under management (AUM) rise to $14.5 billion, a new record for the firm. Looking ahead, Evercore expects “greater clarity and stability in the market” will support continued improvement in the investment banking environment. Wall Street sees earnings growing 35% this year and 44% in 2026, driven partly by increasing M&A strength.

EVR has seen over five months of consistent strength, with each month since the early April bottom posting higher highs—and with the stock also recently making relative performance highs versus the financial sector and the broader market. Although shares briefly stumbled after the Q2 earnings in late July, the 25-day line quickly came to the rescue and helped push the stock higher last month and into September. We’ll set our buy range down from here, looking to enter on a normal exhale.

Market Cap $13.2B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 26 FY 2023 6.46 Current P/E 30 FY 2024 9.42 Annual Revenue $3.26B FY 2025e 12.73 Profit Margin 18.2% FY 2026e 18.42

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 838 21% 2.42 34% One qtr ago 699 19% 3.49 64% Two qtrs ago 980 24% 3.41 69% Three qtrs ago 738 29% 2.04 57%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

GeneDX (WGS)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 122 119.5-123.5 105-108

After months of lagging, we’re seeing more and more medical-related names get moving, and GeneDX is one of them, with a growth story that has just really started to ramp up over the past few quarters. The firm’s claim to fame is its best-in-class genome (complete set of DNA) and exome (just the protein part of DNA) tests, backed up by its library of DNA and gene/disease pair information, which stands more than 850,000 strong in terms of genomes and exomes with seven million other relevant data points (all of which grows with each test)—all of which is why GeneDX is chosen by eight of 10 geneticists. (The firm has actually discovered more than 500 disease/gene relationships, giving it a better understandings of many rare diseases.) The company thinks the market is huge, mostly among kids: Children with rare diseases often undergo 16 tests over five years (many misdiagnoses), and the firm thinks its just scratching the surface of its potential, with NICU (just 4% penetrated), pediatricians (less than 1% penetrated) and newborn screening (mostly non-existant now but potentially millions of patients) growing nicely but clearly in the very early stages. GeneDX does have some legacy testing businesses, but the genome/exome is where the growth is—in Q2, overall revenues leapt 46%, led by a 69% boom in genome/exome testing (28% increase in testing volume, with higher pricing as well); those tests made up 41% of the total, a figure that’s increasing meaningfully quarter by quarter (was 33% three quarters ago). The bottom line boomed to 50 cents per share as well, miles above estimates, and the top brass sees about a 50% boom in genome/exome revenue this year (on a 30% increase in the number of tests). Analysts do see growth slowing going ahead, but GeneDX has been crushing estimates, so it’s possible next year’s earnings figure will be a lot higher than what’s expected right now. It’s a good, unique story with a huge runway of growth if management pulls the right levers.

After a giant run into late last year, WGS began to thrash around violently, holding up well during the market decline this year but eventually getting clocked on earnings at the end of April. Buyers began to show up in late-June, and after a few more weeks of bottom-building, the stock reacted well to earnings, kicking off a nice run to new highs. WGS has eased a bit of late as the 25-day line has caught up—it’s volatile, but we’re OK taking a swing at it around here with a stop under 110.



Market Cap $3.56B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 69 FY 2023 -5.33 Current P/E 86 FY 2024 0.29 Annual Revenue $363M FY 2025e 1.79 Profit Margin 14.4% FY 2026e 2.47

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 103 46% 0.50 N/A One qtr ago 87.1 40% 0.27 N/A Two qtrs ago 95.6 67% 0.65 N/A Three qtrs ago 76.9 44% 0.04 N/A

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 426 416-428 370-375

Madrigal’s Rezdiffra, a once-daily pill for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (dubbed MASH), is one of the best launches of a specialty drug in the past decade—approved in March 2024, revenues have gone wild since the launch, helping the business tally a whopping $213 million in revenue in Q2 of this year. MASH is a severe form of fatty liver disease, where fat buildup leads to inflammation and scarring of the liver, which can in turn can lead to cirrhosis, liver cancer and even liver failure. Rezdiffra works, in part, by activating a thyroid hormone receptor in the organ which reduces liver fat accumulation. Management targeted its marketing to 14,000 prescribers in the U.S. at launch, with 6,000 of those deemed especially important. Madrigal data shows that 80% of the 6,000 group have already prescribed Rezdiffra, as well as 60% of the larger physician group. The company says that’s an indicator of future strength and is a reason why investors think Rezdiffra is on its way to blockbuster status ($1 billion-plus annual sales) right quick. Madrigal revenues–almost all Rezdiffra–are expected to hit $875 million this year, up from $180 million last year, and then chug to more than $1.4 billion next, when Madrigal should turn its first net profit (estimates are for nearly $4 per share but that could be very conservative) after years of big losses. The growth isn’t just coming from the U.S., either, as Europe is expected to help the bottom line going forward—Germany is first up to see the drug before year’s end. Madrigal isn’t the only player in MASH treatment, though–-Wegovy maker Novo Nordisk recently received approval for its GLP-1 to treat MASH, but Madrigal believes their focused target market and better Rezdiffra results means their offering will ultimately profit from the publicity Novo Nordisk brings. As a pill, Rezdiffra also sees more patient adherence to sticking with treatments, as opposed to injectable GLP-1s. Firms with just one drug are obviously a bit speculative, but we think this story has big potential.

We just recommended MDGL three weeks back, but we never got in as a pullback never arrived—but while still in great shape, the stock has now mostly marked time since Labor Day as the 25-day line catches up, so we’re taking another swing at it. We like the huge consolidation going back to the fall of last year (part of a multi-year base-building effort), and the persistent run to new highs on generally solid volume (five weeks up in a row, four on above-average weekly volume) tells us higher prices after this rest/pullback finishes up. We’re OK nabbing some shares here or on further weakness.

Market Cap $9.63B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E N/A FY 2023 -19.99 Current P/E N/A FY 2024 -21.90 Annual Revenue $515M FY 2025e -9.29 Profit Margin N/A FY 2026e 3.84

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 213 999% -1.90 N/A One qtr ago 137 N/M -3.32 N/A Two qtrs ago 103 N/M -2.71 N/A Three qtrs ago 62.2 N/M -4.92 N/A

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Micron Technology (MU)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 158 146-151 129-131

The upturn in the memory chip market, driven by limited production and stronger-than-anticipated demand (mainly from data center clients), is just one of the key growth drivers for storage solutions giant Micron. Last week, a major investment bank said it expects Micron’s upcoming fiscal Q4 earnings report (due September 23) to be led by the firm’s DRAM memory offerings thanks to relentless AI sector demand, in turn leading to “potential upside” for the stock (a reason for its latest show of strength). Beyond AI, Micron sees another long-term growth driver in what it calls “on-device processing,” which represents a shift away from data (and analytics, AI and more) being handled exclusively in centralized cloud data centers, instead being processed locally on the device itself (including smartphones, laptops, wearable devices, etc.), avoiding the need to constantly send raw data back to the cloud. Indeed, with the AI story expanding beyond data centers to the consumer/industrial “edge,” Micron thinks this could be an even bigger market going forward, with several of its products geared toward this—including its recently released LPDDR5X memory product that allows 20% faster data transfer rates and 20% lower power consumption to support real-time AI processing on mobile devices, as well as the G9 UFS 4.1 storage solution for complex AI computations directly on smartphones. Management also sees long-term strength in its domestic memory market leadership (Micron is the country’s sole memory chip producer), as the current focus is on having “U.S.-based partnerships in the U.S. with U.S.-based manufacturing.” To that end, Micron has made a $200 billion commitment to U.S.-based R&D and manufacturing and is now the only memory company in the world building front-end fabs domestically. Micron’s fiscal Q3 results (ended in May) featured revenue of $9.3 billion that increased 37% year-on-year, with earnings of $1.91 a share topping estimates by 30 cents and tripling from a year ago. Expectations are high for next week’s earnings to again beat expectations, with analysts predicting revenue of $11 billion and EPS of $2.78 (up 43% and 135% year-over-year, respectively). But even more important is any multi-quarter outlook that takes into account the booming memory prices being seen; analysts currently see the just-started fiscal year bringing $13 per share.

MU knifed to new lows in the April selloff, extending its decline from its June 2024 top—but that was the low, with shares surging higher until the end of June. The correction from there was tedious, with MU breaking its 50-day line on a pickup in volume a month later … but that led to a quick rebound and another few weeks of base-building. And now the stock has broken out and gone vertical as the memory pricing environment has done the same. We don’t advise chasing it here, but think some shakeout-type action would be enticing.

Market Cap $176B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 20 FY 2023 -4.45 Current P/E 23 FY 2024 1.30 Annual Revenue $33.8B FY 2025e 8.02 Profit Margin 26.7% FY 2026e 13.01

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 9.30 37% 1.91 208% One qtr ago 8.05 38% 1.56 271% Two qtrs ago 8.71 84% 1.79 N/A Three qtrs ago 7.75 93% 1.18 N/A

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 61 56.5-58.5 49-50.5

Shipping stocks of all stripes (drybulk, petroleum, cargo, you name it) are some of the most cyclical out there—when business slows and there’s oversupply in the industry, things can get very hairy, but after dry times, there can be big, elongated booms that produce extended advances as dayrates for the vessels rise. After two years of stagnation and what should be a tough 2025, it’s looking like the next sector upturn is on the way, which is helping Scorpio, one of the leading petroleum shippers out there, with what the company says is the largest (99 total vessels, most of which are larger-sized) and most modern (average age of its fleet is under 10 years, which is younger than its peers) fleets out there; it also has no newbuilds on order (translation: $0 in newbuild CapEx), giving it huge operating leverage to upticking day rates. As for the sector, the real low point was back in 2021, leading to a couple of years of boom times—and while this year looks like a downer, there are many positives: Refinery closures, EU sanctions and big oil demand has led to record levels of seaborne exports and higher mileage traveersed (net-net, mileage is up more than 20% from that low area a few years ago), while the orderbook is on the lower end of its 25-year range and 30% of the global fleet is 20-plus years old, which could lead to higher levels of scrapping—all of which means a big increase in supply shouldn’t be an issue, at least for many quarters. When you combine all that with Scorpio’s conservatism during the recent slow period (balance sheet is in great shape, etc.) and earnings, which have remained solidly positive despite the recent dip ($1.41 per share in Q2, coming in 33 cents above estimates), should start to head higher again in Q4 of this year; while analysts see $6.25 per share next year, the way these cycles go, that should prove very conservative. A 2.7% dividend yield is an added plus. Obviously, it’s not a buy-and-hold-forever situation, but it looks like a fresh upturn is underway.

As mentioned above, shipping stocks can be as cyclical as they come, and after boom times, STNG fell hard from the middle of last year (north of 80) to the April low this year (near 30). The recovery from the bottom was jagged but made progress over time, respecting the 10-week line as shares approached resistance near 50. And the past month as seen STNG accelerate higher, booming as investors look ahead to a better times. We don’t advise chasing it here, but dips of a couple of points would be tempting with a stop close to 50.

Market Cap $2.99B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 10 FY 2023 10.46 Current P/E 12 FY 2024 10.08 Annual Revenue $916M FY 2025e 5.72 Profit Margin 29.5% FY 2026e 6.25

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 230 -40% 1.41 -61% One qtr ago 214 -45% 1.03 -74% Two qtrs ago 204 -39% 0.63 -77% Three qtrs ago 268 -8% 1.75 -8%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Sea Ltd (SE)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 190 184-188 166-168

Singapore-based Sea Ltd. is one of the leading online sales, entertainment and financial services providers in Southeast Asia and South America. The business offers a wide-ranging retail platform called Shopee, customized for 11 countries, and a games division called Garena. Sea also has banking services, including digital payments through SeaMoney and a full-service digital bank called MariBank. The company is expanding financial services offerings to Shopee buyers with a product called Monee, providing small loans such as buy now pay later services. Monee revenue has grown 50% over the past year, helping Shopee gross merchandise value sold rise 25% in the first half of the current fiscal year. Monee is also seen as an entryway to convert shoppers to customers of longer-term loan products at Sea’s other divisions, which currently have 30 million borrowers. Shopee’s core business of selling and delivering stuff is also doing well, thanks to a focus on quicker delivery (half of its goods get to buyers in two days) and a program to get more third-party sellers to buy advertisements on the site. Meanwhile, Garena is recovering from a slump that had seen 10 straight declining quarters until ticking higher in last year’s Q4; Garena revenue rose 23% in the most recent second quarter, anchored by offerings such as Call of Duty, EA Sports FC and Free Fire, which has 100 million active daily users. For the year, Garena sales should be up 30%, says management. For Sea as a whole, sales and earnings growth has been very strong and most see that continuing—for Q3 ending September 30, analysts see 31% sales growth while earnings nearly double, and the firm has been crushing estimates recently, so that should prove too low. Longer term, analysts expect Sea to widen its margins from higher commissions, ad sales and fast-growing loan volume; analysts see 2026 bringing another 50%-ish gain in the bottom line.

SE is one of many names that got hit in April but then quickly snapped back to new highs … only to then mark time for a while (in this case, two-plus months) and test support near the pre-April highs a couple of times. But SE’s early-August quarterly report saved the day, gapping the stock to new highs on huge volume; while there’s been some chop (like the near-10% drop in six days a couple of weeks ago), the trend has been up and shares hit new highs last week. We’ll try to get in on a bit more retrenchment.

Market Cap $112B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 54 FY 2023 0.25 Current P/E 102 FY 2024 0.74 Annual Revenue $19.4B FY 2025e 3.60 Profit Margin 11.3% FY 2026e 5.31

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 5.26 38% 0.64 391% One qtr ago 4.84 30% 0.65 N/A Two qtrs ago 4.95 37% 0.39 N/A Three qtrs ago 4.33 31% 0.24 N/A

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Taiwan Semi (TSM)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 261 256-261 232-234

AI demand has Taiwan Semiconductor selling as much as the chip maker can produce with 2025 revenue now expected to rise 30% in dollar terms to $124 billion. TSM’s 3-nanometer and 5-nanometer chips underpin AI technologies and other high-speed (and fast growing) processes, so the extended outlook for the business continues to look better each period, as token usage–the base measurement of units of data used in AI–continues to exceed projections. In the near-term, the new tariff structure in the U.S. appears to be affecting the business less than feared both because buyers are willing to pay up–Apple, NVIDIA and Intel are three major customers–but also partially due to expectations of a new rulemaking that could lower the levy on its semiconductors since 70% of this company’s sales are from American companies; if at least 20% of the imported product is “transformed domestically” (meaning a bunch of work is done here in the States) there’s a discount on the tax. Also bound to help is the construction of $165 billion in plants in Arizona sparked by grants under the Biden administration which will also focus on chip formats and research and development around AI. Taiwan Semi’s first plant started 4-nanometer wafer production last year and is operating at full speed. A second plant, making 3-nanonmeter products, has just finished construction with strong initial interest from customers. Startup costs for the plants are crimping margins just a tad, but that’s seen easing over coming quarters. The current quarter should bring in revenue of TWD 851,851 ($31.5 billion in dollar terms) with earnings per share of TWF 15.46, equal to $2.63 per NYSE-listed ADS, but maybe even better–the company said last week August revenue was 33% higher than a year ago, which the market applauded. Wall Street sees slowing but steady growth ahead (earnings up “only” 14% in 2026), but like most things AI, Taiwan has been surpassing estimates so that will probably prove conservative.

TSM regained its pre-tariff highs in June after bottoming in April on the tax shock, and then rallied up to round number resistance near 250 in mid-July. But then came a rest period, with shares spending a month and a half months forming a tight base in the 225 to 250 area (ballpark). After a couple of small dips under the 50-day line, shares saw a nice buying volume cluster that drove the stock to new price and relative performance highs, telling us the uptrend is likely resuming. We think TSM is a good risk/reward around here, with a stop in the 235 area.

Market Cap $1.34T EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 26 FY 2023 5.27 Current P/E 29 FY 2024 6.90 Annual Revenue $108B FY 2025e 9.98 Profit Margin 51.3% FY 2026e 11.34

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 32.0 54% 2.63 79% One qtr ago 25.2 36% 2.10 54% Two qtrs ago 26.5 30% 2.20 47% Three qtrs ago 23.9 41% 1.97 57%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Previously Recommended Stocks

Date Stock Symbol Top Pick Original Buy Range 9/15/25 HOLD 8/18/25 Alnylam Pharm ALNY ★ 435-445 461 9/2/25 Amphenol APH 112-115 119 8/4/25 Argenx ARGX 672-687 757 8/11/25 Arista Networks ANET 134.5-138.5 145 7/28/25 Astera Labs ALAB 115-119 231 9/8/25 Baker Hughes BKR 46.5-48 46 9/2/25 BridgeBio Pharma BBIO 49-51 51 7/7/25 Cloudflare NET 182-187 226 9/8/25 Comfort Systems FIX 690-715 782 8/11/25 Construction Partners ROAD 111-114 126 6/9/25 Credo Tech CRDO 76-79 164 8/18/25 D.R. Horton DHI 159-163 172 5/5/25 GE Aerospace GE 205-211 287 4/21/25 GE Vernova GEV ★ 325-330 629 8/4/25 GeneDX WGS 98-103 122 8/18/25 Gold Fields GFI 29-30 39 8/11/25 Granite Construction GVA ★ 104.5-107 109 8/11/25 Hinge Health HNGE 57.5-59 58 8/25/25 Installed Bldg Products IBP 255-265 261 9/8/25 Insulet PODD 338-344 340 7/14/25 Kinross Gold KGC 16.3-16.8 23 9/8/25 Kratos Defense KTOS ★ 65.5-67 71 9/2/25 Lattice Semi LSCC 62.5-64.5 64 6/16/25 Life 360 LIF ★ 60.5-63 102 8/25/25 Mercury Systems MRCY 65-67 73 8/25/25 Modine Manufacturing MOD 135-140 152 9/2/25 MongoDB MDB 305-312 334 8/11/25 MP Materials MP 69-72 66 7/21/25 Nebius Group NBIS 54-55.5 91 6/16/25 Oracle ORCL 204-209 302 9/2/25 Pure Storage PSTG 73-75.5 87 8/4/25 Reddit RDDT 190-198 264 8/18/25 Rocket Cos. RKT 17.4-18.0 21 7/14/25 Seagate Tech STX 142-146 211 8/18/25 TempusAI TEM 75.5-79 85 9/2/25 TopBuild BLD 407-417 415 9/2/25 Trip.com TCOM 73.5-75.5 74 8/25/25 Wynn Resorts WYNN 104-106 123 9/22/05 Xometry XMTR ★ 47-49.5 52 WAIT 9/8/25 Ciena CIEN 113-116 136 9/8/25 Karmen Holdings KRMN 57.5-60 64 9/8/25 SanDisk SNDK 64.5-67 90 9/8/25 SoFi Technologies SOFI 24-25 28 9/8/25 Talen Energy TLN 365-379 405 SELL 8/18/25 Bloom Energy BE 41-43.5 67 8/18/25 Expedia EXPE 204-208 228 8/25/25 Guardant Health GH 60-62 55 6/23/25 Insmed INSM 97.5-101 143 8/25/25 Invesco IVZ 21.2-21.8 22 8/25/25 Primoris Services PRIM 110-113 124 7/28/25 TechnipFMC FTI 35.5-37 39 DROPPED 9/2/25 United Airlines UAL 99-102 105

The next Cabot Top Ten Trader issue will be published on September 22, 2025.

