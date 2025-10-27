Cabot Top Ten Trader Issue: October 27, 2025

Still Positive, but Earnings Will Be Key

While there are new headlines each week that push and pull the overall market and individual sectors, the overall picture mostly remains the same: From a top-down perspective, the buyers continue to show up where they “should” after every pullback (usually near the 50-day line), keeping the intermediate-term trend of the major indexes up; we’ve even seen some improvement in the broad market, which waved a yellow flag of its own in late September. Individual stocks remain trickier, and with earnings coming for most, that will probably tell the tale—so far, we’re seeing the same patterns though, with (a) upside action overall but (b) lots of day-to-day choppiness, selling on strength and news-driven action. We have seen a couple more breakouts of late, which is encouraging, but tonight we’ll stick with our level 7 on the Market Monitor and monitor how the gaggle of earnings reports are received in the days ahead.

This week’s list has something for everyone, including recent earnings winners, setups heading into quarterly reports and pullbacks in names that are already in strong uptrends. Our Top Pick is Carpenter Technology (CRS), which after correcting and consolidation in the summer and fall has re-emerged on the upside.

Stock 1

Applied Digital (APLD)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 34 29.5-32 24.5-25.5

Why the Strength

Applied Digital is one of a handful of new-age firms that are going by the HPC (high-performance computing) label—the firm actually has an interesting and odd history, but suffice it to say that it was formed in its current iteration a few years ago to focus on bitcoin mining, where it set up large data centers with lots of computing power to mine crypto assets, leading to up-and-down results as bitcoin came in and out of favor. However, with the insatiable need for computing power for AI, the firm has shifted gears into the HPC realm, which has the stock red hot and the numbers set to take off: Essentially, Applied Digital provides all of the infrastructure (physical data centers with tons of GPUs, power, cooling, etc.) and leases them long-term to both established hyperscalers and some neocloud operators that use it for their various (usually AI) functions. (Applied’s facilities are in North Dakota, too, which the top brass thinks gives it an advantage, given the low-ish power costs there and ample supply.) The company has a few irons in the fire—its Polaris Forge 1 campus just opened its first building today (100 megawatts worth of computing power), with two more buildings coming (one in the second half of 2026, one in the first half of 2027, 150 MW each); CoreWeave has leased all three buildings, with the contract for them worth an estimated $11 billion over 15 years! Given the demand, Applied is also going ahead with a second campus, and it’s reportedly already inked deals with two hyperscalers worth about $5 billion over 15 years for its future construction. There could be more in the works, too, as it has a partnership with Macquarie, where that investment firm could provide capital to build another huge set of data centers. Revenues should start flowing now that the first building is open, with $550 million expected in 2026 and much more down the road.

Technical Analysis

For years APLD was a volatile, low-priced name that moved up and down usually based on bitcoin prices. But the move to HPC has changed the stock’s character, with the massive move up you can see in recent weeks and months. Of course, that makes this a high-risk proposition, so it’s not for the rent money, but after its recent, quick decline (40 to 29), we’re thinking another controlled dip toward the 25-day line would be tempting. If you buy, keep it small and use a loose leash.

Market Cap $9.35B EPS $ Annual (May) Forward P/E N/A FY 2024 -0.11 Current P/E N/A FY 2025 -0.06 Annual Revenue $192M FY 2026e -0.43 Profit Margin N/A FY 2027e -0.16

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 64.2 48% -0.03 N/A One qtr ago 38.0 41% -0.03 N/A Two qtrs ago 35.7 -2% -0.01 N/A Three qtrs ago 53.7 -2% -0.01 N/A

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 2

Carpenter Technology (CRS) ★ Top Pick ★

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 316 308-318 269-273

Why the Strength

Carpenter makes high-performance specialty alloys and process solutions used across several key industries, including aerospace/defense (A&D), energy and medical. The Philadelphia-based company creates and refines metals like stainless steels, high-temperature superalloys and soft magnetic alloys for customers in these industries, also playing a role in the electrification sector by offering alloys for fuel assemblies, control rods and steam generators that are used in nuclear power plants. The A&D sector is the most important business segment for Carpenter, accounting for over 60% of annual sales and driven by aerospace supply chain ramp-ups as manufacturers like Boeing and Airbus increase build rates to fill their massive backlogs. Further supporting the strong sales outlook is the growth of AI data centers, which have bumped up demand for the firm’s turbine alloys that are designed to withstand high heat and corrosion within gas power generators in these facilities. In last week’s fiscal Q1 (ended September, and the reason for the stock’s latest breakout), the company highlighted that its energy end-market is being driven by the accelerating AI-related demand for power generation, which it sees as “only getting stronger” with order intake up 41% year over year in the quarter. It contributed to total revenue of $734 million, which increased 2%, while per-share earnings of $2.43 beat estimates by 30 cents. A&D had a particularly strong showing, with bookings for this end-market up 23% sequentially and continuing a “very positive trend” over recent quarters. Carpenter also reported completing negotiations on several long-term agreements with aerospace customers with “significant value realization.” It further exceeded expectations in its Specialty Alloys segment, which saw its fifteenth consecutive quarterly margin increase (at 32%), with operating income of $171 million increasing 27%. And while its space sub-market is a smaller part of the business, the top brass said it’s seeing large increases in activity from this area over the last few quarters, with space customers reporting expectations for “significant ongoing demand.” Looking ahead, Carpenter guided for fiscal 2026 (ending next June) operating income of $680 million at the midpoint (up 30% if realized), with this metric expected to balloon as high as $800 in fiscal 2027, driven mainly by A&D end-markets and supply constraints in key specialty alloys.

Technical Analysis

CRS had a big run for most of 2024 and, after getting hit for a few weeks with everything else this spring, surged to higher highs into July of this year. That said, the quarterly report that month knocked the stock lower, leading to many weeks of tight-ish trading in the 230 to 250 area, where shares were located when the fiscal Q1 report came out last week. The breakout from there looks decisive, though—we’re OK buying some here or (preferably) on dips with a stop in the 270 area.

Market Cap $15.7B EPS $ Annual (Jun) Forward P/E 32 FY 2024 4.74 Current P/E 37 FY 2025 7.47 Annual Revenue $2.89B FY 2026e 9.80 Profit Margin 18.4% FY 2027e 11.56

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 734 2% 2.43 40% One qtr ago 756 -5% 2.21 21% Two qtrs ago 727 6% 1.88 58% Three qtrs ago 677 8% 1.66 95%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 3

Coeur Mining (CDE)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 18 19.5-20.5 16.7-17.2

Why the Strength

Silver recently closed above $50 per ounce, surpassing a previous record set in 1980, thanks in part to growing demand for the metal for its use in EVs, data centers and solar farms—but also because of tightening supplies in London and Shanghai vaults due to a record short squeeze for silver. The precious metal’s strong showing of late is further being driven by safety-related demand as investors are looking for ways to hedge against ongoing geopolitical and tariff-related uncertainty. Experiencing strength from these trends is Chicago-based Coeur Mining, which has mining operations in both the U.S. (Alaska, Nevada and South Dakota) and Mexico (Chihuahua and Sonora). Historically renowned for its silver mining operations, the company has shifted more of its focus into gold in recent years, although its mining portfolio has strong exposure to both metals, with total gold production increasing by around 20% year-on-year in 2024 and silver production jumping 60%—and with management seeing this year’s production for both metals increasing by roughly the same amounts. (Coeur also has a significant interest in the Silvertip mine in British Columbia, which is one of the world’s highest-grade silver-zinc-lead projects.) Rising prices for both metals enabled Coeur to achieve all-time records in Q2 across several metrics, including free cash flow of $146 million, which enabled repayment of the remaining balance on the firm’s revolving credit facility, in turn funding initial share buybacks under a new repurchase program, plus a higher cash balance at the quarter’s end. The company expects its balance sheet to continue strengthening at a “rapid pace” with the potential to be in a net cash position at year-end, led by continued progress at its open-pit silver/gold mine in Nevada and the first full quarter of contribution from its Sonora underground gold/silver mine. When Coeur reports Q3 earnings on Wednesday (post-market), Wall Street sees top- and bottom-line growth of 69% and 113%, respectively, with analysts seeing many quarters of big growth beyond that.

Technical Analysis

CDE broke out of a multi-month lateral base in May, and after an initial rally to 9.5 in early June, spent a couple more months tightening up. The next phase of its bull market began in early August, with shares soaring for several consecutive weeks on the back of broad precious metals strength and reaching a 12-year high at 23 earlier this month. Now, of course, all precious metal stocks are exhaling, and it’s always possible a top is in. But we think it’s a classic “knockout” setup: If shares can rebound strongly after today’s test of the 50-day line and earnings are pleasing, we think CDE could have another run.

Market Cap $12.0B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 21 FY 2023 -0.23 Current P/E 35 FY 2024 0.18 Annual Revenue $1.46B FY 2025e 0.88 Profit Margin 40.7% FY 2026e 1.15

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 481 116% 0.20 N/A One qtr ago 360 69% 0.11 N/A Two qtrs ago 305 71% 0.11 N/A Three qtrs ago 314 61% 0.12 N/A

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 4

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 41 37.5-39.5 32.5-33.5

Why the Strength

Galaxy Digital is styling itself as the investment bank for the crypto- and AI-centric future. Founded by Michael Novogratz, the billionaire co-founder of Fortress Investment Group, part of Galaxy’s operations look very much like a major Wall Street brokerage, with institutional trading services, risk management products, including derivatives and structured products as well as mergers and acquisitions advisory services, all focused on blockchain-backed assets. Galaxy also offers crypto trading and other products to retail investors through its GalaxyOne app and invests like a venture capitalist firm in high-conviction crypto-related businesses. Overall, Galaxy has about $650 million in venture investments, $1.3 billion of cryptocurrencies in its portfolio and $200 million in other liquid investments. Another piece of Galaxy’s strategy is building and managing data centers for AI firms. It’s constructing the Helios facility in rural Texas, a 1,500-acre campus that will produce 800 megawatts of energy for itself, with plans for expanding to 2.7 gigawatts. CoreWeave has signed on to be the anchor tenant and, once the three-phase opening is complete by 2028, Helios should generate more than $1 billion in revenue annually. Galaxy’s business is already big: It saw gross revenue of $29.2 billion last quarter with gross transaction costs of $28.3 billion, for net revenue of almost $1 billion that, so far, is throwing off a lot of profit, producing net income $505 million, good for $1.01 per diluted share. The traditional Wall Street approach applied to crypto doesn’t mean Galaxy’s business will be as predictable as traditional investment firms. It’s still very much about buying into the belief that everything from stocks to real estate to gold will end up tokenized in some form, driven by some recent blockchain-favorable legislation. The company claims there is the potential to tokenize more than $700 trillion in assets, compared to the $6 trillion market cap of all crypto today. It’s an interesting situation.

Technical Analysis

GLXY went public in May at 19.5 and has been on a volatile ride since. That’s been mostly to the upside, but quick drawdowns of 10% or more over a session or two happen with some frequency. The breakout in late September led to a quick rush into the low 40s, with a lot volatility last week after earnings. Still, GLXY is respecting the 25-day line and is perched near its highs—we’ll aim to get in on minor weakness with a loose stop near 33.

Market Cap $13.7B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E N/A FY 2023 0.67 Current P/E 80 FY 2024 1.01 Annual Revenue $67.6B FY 2025e -0.01 Profit Margin 0.7% FY 2026e -0.19

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 29.2 235% 1.01 N/A One qtr ago 9.06 2% -0.01 N/A Two qtrs ago 12.9 31% -0.86 N/A Three qtrs ago 16.4 108% 0.34 -54%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 5

Hexcel (HXL)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 74 72-74 64-65

Why the Strength

Hexcel is an aerospace, defense and space component supplier, with a specialty in composites, where a firm combines two or more materials (often a strong fiber with a resin mix) that results in a “new” material that has many advantages, including being stronger and lighter than straight metals with a longer life span, too—Hexcel is the #1 player in aerospace composites by sales and production capacity with a huge product range, all of which provides solid barriers to entry. And that should be a good thing over time, as newer planes use far more composites than older ones—the Boeing 787 and Airbus A350 are the most composite-rich planes out there but make up just 7% of the global fleet (for now), meaning big upside down the road. Indeed, the combined backlogs of Boeing and Airbus should translate to $10 billion of future sales to Hexcel! That said, 2025 as a whole has been a transition year as the commercial aerospace supply chain recovers (inventory destocking, especially in relation to the Airbus 350), which has led to the softness seen during the past three quarters, but (a) Hexcel has remained solidly profitable with decent free cash flow, and (b) management said in its Q3 report that it’s now seeing orders from the big industry players that support those firm’s expectations of higher production rates in 2026 and beyond. (The firm said once Boeing and Airbus hit their announced build rates, Hexcel should see an additional $500 million in incremental annual revenue just from existing contracts.) Translation: The company’s business is set to boom in 2026, with analysts seeing earnings up 37% (likely conservative) and with management going ahead with an accelerated buyback of $350 million (about 6% of the market cap). It’s a solid long-term growth story that’s just emerging from a soft period.

Technical Analysis

HXL isn’t going to be your fastest horse, but we think it’s starting a fresh run, with last week’s earnings likely marking a change in character. Shares sank to multi-year lows in April with most everything else, but then had a steady advance after that before flattening out for a couple of months into last week’s earnings report. Despite the so-so numbers, the reaction was beautiful as 2026 (and beyond) estimates went northward—we’re OK taking a swing at it here with a stop near the pre-earnings level.

Market Cap $5.79B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 39 FY 2023 1.81 Current P/E 40 FY 2024 2.03 Annual Revenue $1.89B FY 2025e 1.80 Profit Margin 7.8% FY 2026e 2.44

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 456 0% 0.37 1-Feb One qtr ago 490 -2% 0.50 -17% Two qtrs ago 457 -3% 0.37 -16% Three qtrs ago 474 4% 0.52 12%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 6

PBF Energy (PBF)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 33 32-33 28-29

Why the Strength

Steadying crude prices and an improvement in margins for petroleum refiners are lifting the earnings outlook for firms like PBF Energy. The New Jersey-based company is one of the largest independent petroleum refiners and suppliers of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, lubricants, petrochemical feedstock and other petroleum products. With crack spreads (the difference between the price of crude oil and the price of refined products like gasoline and diesel) starting to pick up and with PBF cutting costs (the firm is on track to exceed its refining business savings targets, with a goal of $230 million in annual savings for this year and $350 million in 2026), investors are sniffing out a big turnaround next year. Additionally, the company’s Martinez refinery in California (acquired from Shell in 2020) is a key asset that has significantly expanded PBF’s West Coast operations while allowing it to grow its overall refining capacity for gasoline, jet fuel and diesel. PBF shut down the refinery earlier this year due to a fire, and while some units have since resumed partial operations, the refinery is not yet operating at full capacity. However, a full restart is expected by the end of this year, which analysts anticipated will allow PBF to lower its per‐barrel costs and support higher margins over time. Another reason for the recent optimism is investor perception that PBF can leverage rising energy demand from power-hungry AI data centers, while also benefiting from recent U.S. sanctions on major Russian oil suppliers over the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. In Q2, PBF posted revenue of $7.5 billion (down 14% year-on-year), plus a per-share loss of $1.03 which beat estimates by 18 cents. Despite the mixed results, management was upbeat over what it saw as “marked improvement over the last few quarters” and “constructive tailwinds” with crude supply. Further out, the company is aiming at $33.5 billion in annual revenue (a roughly 4% yearly sales rate if realized) and a big improvement in earnings within a couple of years. When it releases Q3 earnings on Thursday (pre-market), analysts expect the per-share loss to narrow, with earnings turning positive by the first half of next year.

Technical Analysis

PBF followed its energy sector peers higher after the spring market bottom, taking flight from its lows and chopping its way higher, with sharp pullbacks along the way that have generally found support near the 10-week line. The latest of these saw PBF dip from 34 to 27.5 right quick, but once again support held, and the group’s strength late last week is a good sign. We’ll aim to enter on minor weakness, though with earnings coming up this week, we’d keep positions small ahead of the report.

Market Cap $3.91B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E N/A FY 2023 11.32 Current P/E N/A FY 2024 -3.89 Annual Revenue $30.3B FY 2025e -5.58 Profit Margin N/A FY 2026e 1.13

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 7.48 -14% -1.03 N/A One qtr ago 7.07 -18% -3.09 N/A Two qtrs ago 7.35 -20% -2.82 N/A Three qtrs ago 8.38 -22% -1.50 N/A

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 7

Peabody Energy (BTU)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 28 31-32.5 26-27

Why the Strength

Despite widespread efforts to phase out its use, coal remains a major part of the global energy mix, accounting for roughly 35% of global electricity generation in 2025, with new capacity coming online led by China, India and the U.S. A major player in this space is Peabody Energy, a pure-play coal provider focused on mining and selling it for its use in steelmaking (metallurgical, or “met” coal) and electricity generation (thermal). In recent years, the company has been increasingly focused on the higher-margin met coal market, shifting its portfolio towards greater seaborne (export) metallurgical coal to capture a portion of higher-growth Asian demand. Even so, Peabody is still recognized as the largest thermal coal producer in the U.S., underpinned by its operations in the coal-rich and low-cost Powder River Basin (PRB) in Montana and Wyoming, plus mines in the nation’s Midwest and Western regions. On that score, it stands to benefit from the White House’s recently unveiled plan to open more than 13 million acres of federal land for leasing to coal miners, while providing $625 million in funds to expand power generation from coal as part of a broad initiative to help revive the industry. Peabody also sees increasing domestic demand for electricity, providing the potential for utilities to boost output from coal plants that are running well below full capacity. All of that could result in more than 250 million tons annually of additional demand in the coming years by the company’s estimate (though it should be noted that industry experts consider this estimate to be an optimistic “theoretical maximum”). Financial results for the firm were sour in Q2, with revenue of $890 million down 15% from a year ago, with the bottom line in the red. However, in looking ahead, Peabody increased its full-year volume guidance by five million tons for its PRB and seaborne thermal coal, while reducing full-year cost targets for three of its four operating segments. Analysts see a banner 2026, with revenues up and earnings booming as additional demand kicks into gear. Q3 earnings are due out Thursday (pre-market).

Technical Analysis

BTU spent three years essentially treading water in a lateral range between 18 and 32. A brief rally attempt late last fall ended in November, with shares losing energy after that and collapsing into 2025. However, the reversal from there was immediate, and after establishing a base in May-June, BTU started to go wild on the upside in September, notching new highs before the recent sharp-but-normal pullback. We’ll aim to enter if we see a resumption of the recent strength over the next couple of weeks.

Market Cap $3.53B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 414 FY 2023 5.00 Current P/E 28 FY 2024 2.73 Annual Revenue $4.04B FY 2025e 0.07 Profit Margin N/A FY 2026e 2.77

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 0.89 -15% -0.22 N/A One qtr ago 0.94 -5% 0.27 N/A Two qtrs ago 1.12 -9% 2.50 -81% Three qtrs ago 1.09 1% 0.74 -8%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 8

Pegasystems (PEGA)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 67 63-65 57.5-58.5

Why the Strength

Pegasystems bills itself as providing the leading AI-powered platform for enterprise transformation, embodied by Pega Infinity, a software portfolio that brings together the company’s low-code development, workflow/automation, decisioning and AI capabilities. It includes Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time, AI-powered decision engine which can predict a customer’s behavior and recommend the next best action to take across channels in real-time; as well as Pega Platform, which offers AI-powered workflow automation that boosts the efficiency of clients’ processes and operational workflows. (There are several other offerings marketed to financial services, healthcare, communications, government, insurance, manufacturing and high-tech customers.) Last week’s Q3 report shined a spotlight on accelerating AI deals and agentic AI features that are helping the company increase its long-term backlog (which is growing faster than revenue, and a reason for the recent strength). Record total sales of $381 million grew 17% from a year ago, with earnings of 30 cents a share beating estimates by 50% and free cash flow rising to a record $338 million (up 38%). Pega Cloud annual contract value (ACV) growth accelerated to 27% in the quarter, driving the strong cash flow and supporting the firm having a “significant year of buybacks.” Subscription services revenue, which includes Pega Cloud and maintenance, rose 18% to $264 million, while subscription license revenue increased 33% to $61 million. In the earnings call, management said its generative AI tool (dubbed Pega Blueprint offering), which helps developers quickly design and prototype enterprise applications, is a “game changer” that accelerates the path from design to production, often allowing client deployments to go live in under 100 days. Pega noted that as more of its client workloads migrate to Pega Cloud (over 85% of ACV growth this year has been generated by it), it reinforces the long-term strength of its subscription model, prompting the firm to predict a strong finish to 2025. Analysts see things slowing down, but given the size of the recent beats, that’s almost surely conservative.

Technical Analysis

PEGA has been chopping its way higher in recent years, mostly with the help of big earnings reactions. Following a big decline into the April low this year, the stock gapped up sharply on earnings and proceeded to make jagged progress up to the 60 level a couple of times before pulling back. But last week’s earnings reaction was another good one, with PEGA spurting to new highs and holding its ground on good volume. If you want in, we’re OK starting a position on dips.

Market Cap $11.3B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 32 FY 2023 1.24 Current P/E 30 FY 2024 0.15 Annual Revenue $1.73B FY 2025e 2.08 Profit Margin 18.6% FY 2026e 2.25

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 381 17% 0.30 58% One qtr ago 385 1% 0.28 8% Two qtrs ago 476 44% 0.77 221% Three qtrs ago 491 4% 0.81 -9%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 9

TransMedics (TMDX)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 133 140-145 122-124

Why the Strength

For more than fifty years, organ transplantation relied on a rudimentary method: Placing a donated organ in a plastic bag, packing it in ice and rushing it to a recipient before the ice melted, which hopefully kept the organ in good shape. The process often left organs effectively dead during transit, frequently causing tissue damage and reducing the success of surgeries. TransMedics has transformed this outdated system with its Organ Care System (OCS), a technology that keeps hearts beating, lungs breathing, and livers producing bile during transport by infusing them with a proprietary, blood-based solution. This innovation allows surgeons to utilize about 85% of donated organs—more than double the rate possible under traditional methods—while cutting post-surgery complications roughly in half. The company, which now handles about half of all U.S. organ transports, handles around 7,000 organs a year and expects 2025 revenue near $580 million, with earnings per share of $1.79. TransMedics is working with the FDA on trials for next-generation heart and lung preservation systems that could match the 98% acceptance rate it has already achieved for livers. The company plans to double flight frequency of its current fleet of 21 aircraft to meet demand before expanding its fleet, which eases some CapEx concerns. Management believes volume could rise to 10,000 organs annually within a year, driving revenue toward $1 billion, and eventually to 20,000 to 30,000 organs annually within five years, making TransMedics the dominant force in the U.S. transplant market. Wall Street increasingly feels that could happen, with two brokerages issuing positive notes this month. Q3 earnings come after the close of trading Wednesday and are sure to drive sentiment. Consensus is for revenue to rise 33% to about $145 million with a tripling of earnings per share to $0.36. It’s usually a tricky quarter each year, so a surprise higher or lower could come.

Technical Analysis

TMDX had a big run into the fall of last year, then an almost-as-large decline before getting up and going a week after the market bottomed in April. That move was very sharp but only lasted 10 weeks before the current multi-month consolidation that’s seen shares trade within a 32% range and hold support in the 100 to 105 area three times. Now TMDX is perking up, with earnings on Wednesday being the key—it’s a nice setup and we’ll look to enter if we see strength after earnings.

Market Cap $4.45B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 56 FY 2023 -0.77 Current P/E 67 FY 2024 1.01 Annual Revenue $532M FY 2025e 2.33 Profit Margin 23.0% FY 2026e 2.81

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 157 38% 0.92 163% One qtr ago 144 48% 0.70 100% Two qtrs ago 122 50% 0.19 58% Three qtrs ago 109 64% 0.12 N/A

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 10

Vertiv Holding (VRT)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 193 185-193 157-159

Why the Strength

Vertiv was one of the first AI infrastructure stocks to get moving back in 2023, and after a long re-set, it’s still a leader today, with a set of solutions that are seeing continually growing demand, leading not just to excellent numbers but a booming book of business going forward. The company is a leading player in many data center infrastructure cookie jars, from power solutions (UPS, DC power systems, etc.) to racks and enclosures and, on the service side, monitoring and management, both via digital monitoring and in-person teams. While it’s hard to get exact figures, a bigger part of business likely centers around the firm’s cooling equipment (including liquid cooling solutions), where it’s one of the big players and works in concert with big clients for their needs; also helping are investments Vertiv has made over time in capacity, allowing clients to trust that the company will be able to supply their ever-growing needs. While there are some headwinds (Europe has been sluggish, tariffs are raising costs a bit), that’s being overwhelmed by U.S. demand: In Q3, organic revenue growth was 28% while earnings of $1.24 per share lifted 63% and beat by 26 cents, while orders in the quarter were up a whopping 60% from a year ago (it booked around 40% more orders than it filled), leading to a $1 billion sequential increase in the backlog to $9.5 billion, up 30% from a year ago. And, importantly, that backlog just includes firm orders, so the many recent deals announced by cloud firms for data center leasing and capacity will likely boost demand for Vertiv for years down the line, and that says nothing about the service opportunity as all these data centers get up and running. Analysts see a bit of a slowdown ahead (sales growth slowing to the high teens late next year), but we’re thinking that will prove conservative given the AI spending boom that’s taking place.

Technical Analysis

VRT had a monster run to its highs late last year before going over the falls with the market, and while the comeback from the lows was impressive, the stock really didn’t make much net progress (up 8 points total) from April 2024 to August of this year—a big re-set. Now, though, VRT is freewheeling again, lifting to new highs before earnings and, while there was a little shakeout after the report, the stock has rebounded nicely. It’s a bit extended, but we’re OK taking at swing at it here or (preferably) on dips of a few points with a loose stop.



Market Cap $71.1B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 46 FY 2023 1.77 Current P/E 48 FY 2024 2.86 Annual Revenue $9.71B FY 2025e 4.06 Profit Margin 21.6% FY 2026e 5.08

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 2.68 29% 1.24 63% One qtr ago 2.64 35% 0.95 42% Two qtrs ago 2.04 24% 0.64 49% Three qtrs ago 2.35 26% 0.99 77%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

