Cabot Top Ten Trader Issue: October 13, 2025

While the market has remained generally healthy, there have been a few shots across the bow in recent weeks, and last week was another, with Friday’s big selloff on China tariff fears hitting just about everything out there, including the broad market, though today’s bounce took some sting out of that. Overall, after six months with hardly any pullbacks and with the broad market having waved a yellow flag a couple of weeks ago, the market could easily be ready for a “real” correction—however, anticipating such a decline isn’t advised, and while it’s close, the intermediate-term trend remains up and, frankly, most leadership (mostly Top Ten) stocks have been acting relatively well. Don’t get us wrong, our antennae are up and we continue to advise being selective, but we’re mostly focused on the next few days: A strong bounce in leaders and the indexes would be positive, but a break of last week’s lows would likely usher in a volatile, corrective period. For now, with most of the evidence unchanged, our Market Monitor remains at a Level 7

This week’s list has something for everyone, though it’s again full of more growth-y titles. Our Top Pick is Nextracker (NXT), part of the newly strong solar group, whose stock is strong and actually rebounded to a new high today. Aim for dips if you want in.

Stock Name Price Buy Range Loss Limit Advanced Mirco Devices (AMD) 216 204-212 181-185 Ascendis Pharma (ASND) 209 205-210 187-190 ASML Holding (ASML) 981 1000-1025 875-890 Constellation Energy (CEG) 385 373-386 337-340 Dell Technologies (DELL) 154 156-160 137-140 Newmont (NEM) 89 85-87.5 76.5-77.5 NexTracker (NXT) ★ Top Pick ★ 87 81.5-84 70.5-72 Southern Copper (SCCO) 134 127-131 112-114 TTM Technologies (TTMI) 55 57-59 50-51 United Therapeutics (UTHR) 440 432-442 388-394

Stock 1

Advanced Mirco Devices (AMD)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 216 204-212 181-185

Why the Strength

Advanced Micro Devices needs no introduction, as it’s a huge chip player that’s traditionally had its hands in many of the sector’s fast-growing cookie jars, but it’s been playing second fiddle in the AI wars to this point; for instance, in Q2, data center revenue was up a nice 14% from year ago, but that pales in comparison to Nvidia and others that grew at far faster rates. Still, it’s worth noting that the firm’s chips for gaming consoles and a variety of PCs boomed 69% and made up nearly half of total revenues, with a very bright outlook there as the company is a big player for many gaming consoles. And, back to the data center, AMD’s deal last week should be a game-changer for the business starting next year (initial buildout in the second half of 2026) and a perception changer for investors starting now: The firm inked a deal with OpenAI to supply six gigawatts of chips (various sorts, including computing, graphics and data processing), led by the firm’s MI450 AI chip, which will be built on a new architecture that some think could outpace Nvidia’s newer chips (also likely out next year), but should at least be more competitive. In terms of numbers, analysts peg each gigawatt of buildout to be worth something like $15 billion or $20 billion to the company; OpenAI is getting lots of stock warrants (like options) as part of the deal, which will make it financially incentivized to complete the entire project. To be fair, that deal continues the trend in AI where there’s some circular financing (AMD is getting paid, but giving back stock, etc.), but there’s little doubt the firm’s per-share metrics are set to catapult (one analyst sees earnings doubling by 2027 or 2028) and the market is starting to discount that here, with OpenAI’s validation of the firm’s newer chips also a big tailwind. The Q3 report is due November 4, with an Analyst Day coming November 11, both of which will be key.

Technical Analysis

AMD was the dog’s dinner from the spring of 2024 through the low in April, losing nearly two-thirds of its value. But the stock turned up from there with hardly any bottoming action, gapping up on earnings in May and gliding up to 185 or so in August. The correction after that did crack the 50-day line but wasn’t bad given the prior move—and then last week’s OpenAI deal sent shares skyward. Today’s action wasn’t amazing, so we’ll aim to enter on dips.

Market Cap $349B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 56 FY 2023 2.65 Current P/E 68 FY 2024 3.31 Annual Revenue $29.6B FY 2025e 3.84 Profit Margin 11.7% FY 2026e 6.15

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 7.69 32% 0.48 -30% One qtr ago 7.44 36% 0.96 55% Two qtrs ago 7.66 24% 1.09 42% Three qtrs ago 6.82 18% 0.92 31%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 2

Ascendis Pharma (ASND)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 209 205-210 187-190

Why the Strength

Ascendis is a biopharma company focused on developing therapies for rare endocrinology disorders and cancers. Its drugs are based on its proprietary TransCon (“transient conjugation”) technology platform, which combines known biology with the benefits of predictable sustained-release technologies that allow for tailored drug delivery. Among the company’s approved drugs (which were developed and launched using the TransCon platform) is the top-selling Skytrofa (lonapegsomatropin), a human growth hormone used for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency (GHD) in pediatric patients ages one year or older, as well as Yorvipath (palopegteriparatide), a hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism (hypoPT). In July, Ascendis greatly broadened its market for Skytrofa after the U.S. FDA approved it as a once-weekly treatment for adults with GHD (the catalyst for the stock’s recent show of strength). More recently, the company has submitted a marketing authorization application to the European Medicines Agency for its drug TransCon CNP (navepegritide), aimed at treating children with achondroplasia (a genetic disorder that affects bone growth, leading to short stature and other physical features). Management believes TransCon CNP is “well positioned” to become the leading monotherapy treatment for achondroplasia; the FDA is currently conducting a priority review of the drug for that indication, with a decision expected by Nov. 30. Also accounting for the recent strength were Q2 results that featured revenue of $184 million that increased a whopping 360% from a year earlier (up 61% sequentially) and a per-share loss of 75 cents that beat estimates by 77 cents. Looking ahead, analysts see several years of solid top-line growth ahead and expect Ascendis to become EPS positive by the first quarter of 2026, with earnings surging over $4 for the full year (likely conservative).

Technical Analysis

After etching out a year-long trading range, ASND changed character in February, and while that was followed by a big hiccup during the tariff selloff, shares snapped back to new highs a couple of weeks later. The advance since then has been stair-step, with rests for a few weeks followed by good-volume moves to new highs, and it looks to be doing that again, as ASND spent August and September going mostly sideways before pushing to new highs this month. If you’re game, we’re OK starting a position here, albeit with a relatively tight (percentage-wise) stop in the 190 area.

Market Cap $9.59B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E N/A FY 2023 -9.44 Current P/E N/A FY 2024 -6.53 Annual Revenue $539M FY 2025e -3.00 Profit Margin N/A FY 2026e 4.29

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 186 383% -0.97 N/A One qtr ago 109 6% -1.71 N/A Two qtrs ago 180 18% -0.66 N/A Three qtrs ago 64 27% -1.92 N/A

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 3

ASML Holding (ASML)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 981 1000-1025 875-890

Why the Strength

ASML has long been not only one of the most important players in the chip equipment space, but really, in all of technology, with its systems being the key cog in producing many of the most advanced semiconductors out there. In fact, the company has a monopoly in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines that can etch super-thin lines, allowing for faster performance and the like. And with AI boosting demand for those types of offerings, you’d expect to see those machines (and some others from the company) in big demand. But a few things have stood in the way of that, including some Chinese export controls that dented sales as well as delayed purchases from Taiwan Semi, which dominates global chip production; ASML’s newest, priciest EUV offering (called High NA, it goes for $400 million a pop!) hasn’t seen the adoption hoped for from Taiwan Semi, at least to this point, as it’s trying to get the most out of its current equipment. Still, the writing is on the wall that business will improve, especially with memory chip prices going through the roof and many seeing Intel as looking to invest heavily in new equipment—while 2026 should be a slow-growth year, many see orders picking up starting right around now, which will lead to deliveries and a boost to profits later next year and beyond. That leads us to the big event: Earnings are due Wednesday (October 15), likely in the morning before the market open, with analysts looking for sales and earnings to rise 11%, but a lot of focus will be on order flow—if management has good tidings, its likely ASML’s recent strength can persist.

Technical Analysis

Despite the strength in the chip sector, ASML’s been a laggard this year, actually topping out back in the summer of 2024 and, while showing a little upside after this April’s low, it never really made much progress. But the stock has been a different animal since September started, zooming from support near 700 to over 1000 in just a few weeks before last week’s reversal toward the 25-day line. Like many names in this week’s report, we’ll set our buy range up a bit from here, entering if the stock stabilizes and rebounds, preferably after earnings this week. Last note—the stock price is big, but that doesn’t mean ASML can’t make some big moves; just buy fewer shares.

Market Cap $368B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 49 FY 2023 21.95 Current P/E 37 FY 2024 19.92 Annual Revenue $35.3B FY 2025e 26.05 Profit Margin 32.7% FY 2026e 29.55

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 9.07 36% 6.96 62% One qtr ago 8.37 47% 6.49 93% Two qtrs ago 9.59 20% 7.08 23% Three qtrs ago 8.31 18% 5.88 16%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 4

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 385 373-386 337-340

Why the Strength

Nuclear power stocks started coming back into favor at the start of the decade, as the carbon-free energy source was seen as a crucial piece of reducing climate change-driving emissions. But it’s AI’s seemingly insatiable electricity demand that has the sector taking off. As the largest operator of nuclear plants in the U.S. (and the largest clean-energy producer when you add in its portfolio of wind, solar and hydroelectric plants), Constellation Energy is in prime position to benefit from the explosion of electricity needs from AI, recently inking a 20-year deal to supply Meta, for instance. The combination of new demand and mandates in many states to mothball coal-fired plants means there is strong movement to construct or revive shuttered nuclear plants across the country. New York, for one, is now calling for a gigawatt of nuclear power to be constructed after decades of action reducing the state’s capacity. Constellation isn’t the hottest nuclear stock in the market—small-scale plant start-ups have seen the most enthusiasm—but if you believe rising electricity demand will continue unabated, it’s one of the blue-chip stocks in the space. It also is moving to a more aggressive growth-by-acquisition stance: An announced buy of Calpine for $29.1 billion (paid mostly in stock) will add a fleet of 79 natural gas plants in the important California market; management says the addition will help Constellation maintain double-digit annual earnings per share growth through the decade. Additional tax credits in the tax and spending bill passed this summer expanded incentives introduced under a few years back and should add at least $200 million to the bottom line thanks to lower taxes. The numbers here can be a bit wonky on a quarter-to-quarter basis, but the underlying growth trends are solid; earnings are due November 7.

Technical Analysis

CEG has made good progress over the past couple of years, though that’s included a lot of big potholes, too, including this spring’s swoon that took the stock well below its 40-week line. The recovery from there was quick, but then CEG effectively went dead for months, hovering between 300 and 350, just south of its prior highs. But now the stock shows signs of getting going … if the market allows it. We’re OK with a nibble around here, though we’d keep the position on the small side given the market’s volatility.

Market Cap $115B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 39 FY 2023 6.28 Current P/E 43 FY 2024 8.67 Annual Revenue $24.8B FY 2025e 9.42 Profit Margin 13.1% FY 2026e 11.59

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 6.10 11% 1.91 14% One qtr ago 6.79 10% 1.82 0% Two qtrs ago 5.38 -7% 2.44 40% Three qtrs ago 6.55 7% 2.74 29%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 5

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 154 156-160 137-140

Why the Strength

Tech giant Dell is well known for its laptops and personal computers, but in recent quarters, growth in its AI infrastructure segment has been eclipsing the legacy PC business. This was made even more evident in the second fiscal quarter (ended August), as record sales were driven mainly by its Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), which saw revenue of nearly $17 billion increase 44% from the year-ago Q2. Total revenue of $30 billion in Q2 increased 19%, while per-share earnings of $2.32 beat estimates by three cents. The company shipped $10 billion of AI solutions in the first half of fiscal 2026, surpassing total shipments in the previous year, which helped deliver a record sales quarter in its Servers and Networking business, which grew 69%. The top brass described the demand for its AI solutions as “exceptional,” prompting Dell to raise full-year AI server shipment guidance to $20 billion, more than double the year-ago sales level. Enterprise orders grew sequentially in Q2, with buying increasing across several industries, including financial services, health care and manufacturing, with interest particularly strong for Dell’s new NVIDIA RTX Pro 6000 AI Factory solutions. Elsewhere, the Client Solutions Group (CSG), which includes PCs, software and peripherals, is still stagnant (up just a smidge in the quarter), but the firm expects things to gradually improve there as the “PC refresh” continues, driven by replacement demand from an aging installed base and, while it’s still in its infancy, a shift to AI PCs and laptops—which Dell expects to become a meaningful revenue contributor over the coming quarters for both consumer and commercial customers. (The company is already seeing early traction with models such as the Dell XPS 14 and 16 Plus AI laptops and the Dell Slim Desktop.) The excellent results prompted the company to return $1.3 billion to shareholders in Q2 through buybacks and dividends (1.4% dividend yield, share count down around 5% from a year ago). Management also guided for full fiscal year revenue to increase 12% to a midpoint of $107 billion, with earnings forecast to increase 17% both this year and next.

Technical Analysis

After a huge downturn that ran from last year’s June through this April, DELL turned the corner with a quick snapback to 115 and then a steady advance into mid-August above 140. Shares did have a hiccup there, dipping below the 50-day line after earnings, but the damage wasn’t bad, and DELL took off again late last month, zooming to new highs before last week’s market-induced dip. We’ll set our buy range up a bit from here, looking to enter on a resumption of the latest breakout.

Market Cap $102B EPS $ Annual (Jan) Forward P/E 16 FY 2024 7.37 Current P/E 18 FY 2025 8.15 Annual Revenue $102B FY 2026e 9.53 Profit Margin 6.5% FY 2027e 11.21

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 29.8 19% 2.32 19% One qtr ago 23.4 5% 1.55 17% Two qtrs ago 23.9 7% 2.68 18% Three qtrs ago 24.4 10% 2.21 30%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 6

Newmont (NEM)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 89 85-87.5 76.5-77.5

Why the Strength

A major Wall Street investment bank last week underscored “eroding trust” in the U.S. dollar as a key reason behind this year’s relentless gold price rally. Meanwhile, after just hitting a record $4,000 an ounce, a growing chorus of analysts and mining company executives are now predicting $5,000 as the yellow metal’s next long-term target. Enter Newmont, the world’s largest gold miner by production, with operations in North and South America, Australia and Africa, boasting the industry’s largest gold reserves (134 million attributable ounces) while also producing copper, silver, zinc and lead as byproducts. At a recent mining industry conference, Newmont said its current focus is on four active mining and development projects across its 11 total Tier-1 mining assets. The first is an expansion project to extend the life of its Tanami mine in Australia beyond 2040, while increasing throughput to enable future growth, with a goal of adding up to 200,000 gold ounces of output per year during the first five years following the full ramp-up (2028 to 2032). A second project in Ghana should add four open pits and a standalone mill to its existing operations, with the potential addition of up to 325,000 gold ounces annually between 2026 and 2030, and with an all-in sustaining cost (AISC, a key metric) of a ridiculously low $850/ounce during those years. Another major project in Australia involves two caves, one of which has already begun producing ore, with the other under development, with combined reserves of 6 million gold ounces and 1.3 million copper tons. (The fourth project, also in Australia, is currently under review.) Collectively, Newmont expects these projects will “materially” increase gold production for the company into the next decade at a “reasonably competitive” AISC overall that should produce strong profit margins. Additionally, Newmont emphasized recent improvements to its balance sheet, which it says allow it to focus on investing in other high-return projects in low-risk mining jurisdictions. In Q2, sales of $5.3 billion increased 21% year over year and earnings of $1.43 nearly doubled, while adjusted EBITDA of $3 billion grew by an impressive 50%. When the company announces Q3 earnings on October 23 (post-market), Wall Street sees earnings and revenue growth of 11% and 74%, respectively, with many more quarters of growth coming in 2026.

Technical Analysis

NEM’s had a nice run from a multi-year low in February 2024 through October of last year. But that began what ended up being a big, long base-building effort that lasted into mid-July. The breakout came on Q2 earnings, leading to a steep, persistent uptrend that nearly took the stock up to 90. NEM gyrated a little bit with the market before storming back today; we think taking a swing at it on weakness will make for a good risk-reward situation.

Market Cap $93.5B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 15 FY 2023 1.57 Current P/E 17 FY 2024 3.48 Annual Revenue $20.6B FY 2025e 5.84 Profit Margin 43.5% FY 2026e 6.76

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 5.32 21% 1.43 99% One qtr ago 5.01 25% 1.25 127% Two qtrs ago 5.65 43% 1.40 204% Three qtrs ago 4.61 85% 0.81 125%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 7

Nextracker (NXT) ★ Top Pick ★

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 87 81.5-84 70.5-72

Why the Strength

Solar stocks have a solid underlying, long-term growth outlook, but there always seem to be a lot of moving parts, often involving government policy (subsidies, tariffs, etc.) both here and overseas. However, after months of uncertainty, those factors have come in better than expected (the big tax and spending bill passed this summer phased out some solar subsidies, but the extent of those and the timing were much slower than feared), which is one reason Nextracker is picking up steam. The company is the #1 provider of solar trackers worldwide (it has the top position in both the U.S., Latin America and Europe and it continues to take share), which move solar panels gradually through the day to maximize the amount of solar energy they collect; while it does add cost to a project, it’s worth it for big solar farms, and core as well as recent product releases (like those that reduce severe weather risk) are selling well. That said, there’s more to the story, as Nextracker has a very solid balance sheet ($740 million cash, no debt) that’s allowing it to do some M&A in an effort to broaden its platform—the company bought an outfit called Bentek earlier this year ($78 million cash) to push into the eBOS market (eBOS is basically a collection of electrical components that are needed to interconnect everything in a solar plant), while prior acquisitions should help with solar project site development (producing maps from AI-enabled drone imagery), provide robotic cleaners for solar cells at large sites and autonomous inspection and fire protection robots for solar plants; Nextracker thinks non-tracker revenue can total $1.4 billion by 2030 (and make up one-third of business), while the core tracker business lifts mid-single digit and free cash flow remains strong. More details will come on October 23 (earnings report) and November 14 (Analyst Day).

Technical Analysis

NXT topped early last year and, after a good-sized decline, essentially bottomed out for many months into the April low. Shares saw some buying on earnings in May and then were news-driven for a few months as the big tax and spending bill worked its way through Congress. Mid-August saw a character change, with strong buying leading to the upside run of the past few weeks. A shakeout into the low- to mid-80s would be tempting.

Market Cap $12.3B EPS $ Annual (Mar) Forward P/E 20 FY 2024 3.06 Current P/E 19 FY 2025 4.22 Annual Revenue $3.10B FY 2026e 4.20 Profit Margin 25.0% FY 2027e 4.47

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 864 20% 1.16 25% One qtr ago 924 26% 1.29 34% Two qtrs ago 679 -4% 1.03 7% Three qtrs ago 636 11% 0.97 49%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 8

Southern Copper (SCCO)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 134 127-131 112-114

Why the Strength

Mining disruptions in Chile and Indonesia (two huge producers of copper) are tightening global supply of the red metal, while another big miner, Canada, has also lowered its annual production outlook. The combination of rapidly diminishing global supply, coupled with strong worldwide demand and the weakest first-half start of the year for the U.S. dollar (in which copper is priced) since the 1970s, is boosting prices for the metal. To that end, a major Wall Street bank turned heads last week when it predicted that copper prices will hit a record $12,000 per metric ton in the first half of next year, up nearly 10% year-on-year if realized, which is welcome news for Southern Copper. The Phoenix-based outfit is one of the world’s largest integrated copper producers, with operations in Mexico and Peru, and it owns one of the largest proven reserves for the metal with the industry’s lowest cash costs and longest mine life. Strong commodity pricing aside, Southern has a lot of fundamental drivers in its favor, including secular demand from the energy transition and electrification trends, plus relentless demand for the metal in AI data centers (which require denser and thicker copper cables for power distribution and cooling systems). After a string of solid growth quarters, Southern reported a flat Q2, with a 2% decline in revenue and earnings of $1.22 a share that were the same as a year ago (though they did beat estimates by 10%). While copper production of 239,000 tons was down just over 1% from a year ago, the decreased output from its Mexican mines was partially offset by gains at its Toquepala mine in Peru. Significantly, management pointed out that global copper inventories across major exchanges had fallen by around 28% as of late summer, leaving stocks near multi-year lows (a dynamic that persists as of early October). Among the other metals that Southern mines, zinc production increased 56%, silver production grew 15% and molybdenum output was 4% higher. When the company releases Q3 results on October 24 (post-market), analysts expect both the top and bottom lines to grow 9% (likely too conservative) with a string of earnings gains in the quarters that follow. A 2.1% dividend yield is an added attraction.

Technical Analysis

SCCO had a nice run into May 2024, but that began a long, grinding correction that didn’t end until the April low earlier this year. The rebound over the next few months wasn’t that impressive, with shares having another stumble in July. But then SCCO changed character, with some tight trading in August, a breakout in September and a rush to new highs before last week’s market-induced dip. Today’s rebound was obviously good to see, though we’ll aim to enter on dips from here.

Market Cap $102B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 26 FY 2023 3.08 Current P/E 29 FY 2024 4.26 Annual Revenue $11.9B FY 2025e 4.89 Profit Margin 50.6% FY 2026e 4.84

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 3.05 -2% 1.22 0% One qtr ago 3.12 20% 1.17 26% Two qtrs ago 2.78 21% 0.99 77% Three qtrs ago 2.93 17% 1.11 44%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 9

TTM Technologies (TTMI)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 55 57-59 50-51

Why the Strength

TTM is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and radio frequency (RF) components and assemblies. Its end markets include aerospace/defense (A&D), computing/networking, automotive and medical, and it offers products for everything from communication systems and mission systems to radar and surveillance. Accounting for much of the strength for TTM in recent quarters has been the ongoing tailwind in AI infrastructure, which has driven demand for the firm’s data center computing and networking products (21% of the firm’s total sales). To support this growth, the firm has announced the acquisition of a 750,000 square foot facility in Wisconsin to enhance its high-volume domestic production of advanced PCBs across key markets, particularly for data center computing and networking for generative AI applications. The new facility is expected to significantly shorten the lead time required to bring new U.S. capacity online as required by its customers. Total revenue in Q2 of $730 million increased 21% year-on-year, with per-share earnings of 58 cents beating estimates by 24 cents and adjusted EBITDA of $110 million jumping 31%. The sanguine results were supported by contributions from the firm’s data center computing, networking, medical, industrial and instrumentation end markets. On the A&D front, revenue was “much better” than expected at 45% of total sales for the quarter, with a “solid” program backlog of approximately $1.5 billion. Also supporting this segment, the company said that the proposed Golden Dome missile defense project, along with various priorities in the recently signed U.S. defense budget bill, would benefit TTM since these missile and space-related projects tie in with the firm’s radar systems. Elsewhere, the company’s medical/industrial/instrumentation (15% of total sales) segment saw growth accelerate to 28% due to increased demand from robotics. Looking ahead, analysts see the bottom line growing by nearly 50% in Q3 (report due October 29).

Technical Analysis

TTMI spent well over a decade establishing a lateral base, and this effort paid off last summer when the stock finally broke out decisively above the trading range ceiling and rallied to 30 by February. After that, the market-wide correction carried the stock back down to 16, but the reversal in early April kicked off the most dynamic performance of TTMI’s history, with a massive run to 50 and, after a few weeks of rest, and push above 60. Now we see shares retreating with the market but finding support near the 25-day line. We’ll set our buy range a bit up from here, looking to enter if (and only if) the stock resumes its uptrend.

Market Cap $5.54B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 23 FY 2023 1.33 Current P/E 27 FY 2024 1.68 Annual Revenue $2.65B FY 2025e 2.31 Profit Margin 9.8% FY 2026e 2.61

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 731 21% 0.58 49% One qtr ago 649 14% 0.50 79% Two qtrs ago 651 14% 0.60 46% Three qtrs ago 617 8% 0.41 -5%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 10

United Therapeutics (UTHR)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 440 432-442 388-394

Why the Strength

United Therapeutics is a mid-cap biotech with a range of treatments for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Its primary franchise is Tyvaso, an inhalable mist of the drug trepostinil, which is used to treat adults suffering from PAH, while a powder version called Tyvaso-DPI treats PAH and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease. Two weeks ago, United Therapeutics announced bullish trial results for a form of Tyvaso to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), saying a nebulized Tyvaso solution met its primary efficacy endpoint of demonstrated improvement relative to placebo. The company estimates there are over 100,000 IPF patients in the U.S., and given that the drug can cost up to $34,000 a month, investors are obviously thinking big things. That said, approval is still probably two years away, but it shows the Tyvaso pipeline continuing to offer growth for United Therapeutics even 23 years after its initial approval by the FDA. The business also is active in researching ways to improve organ transplants, a related field because it’s believed Tyvaso would play a role in the treatment of recipients. The business said the first patient has been treated in a clinical study of a bioengineered external liver assist product called miroliverELAP; it’s the first study of a manufactured organ alternative. While the company doesn’t provide guidance, management has sounded confident this year about its ability to sustain double-digit revenue growth well into the future. For Q3, probably being reported at the end of the month, Wall Street expects sales to tick up 9% to around $813 million, with earnings per share of $7.32, up 15%, though the company regularly tops estimates. Also helping the cause is a reasonable valuation, just 17 times trailing earnings, which is far lower than many biotech peers.

Technical Analysis

UTHR had a nice run into late last year but then topped in November, sagged earlier this year with the market and remained on its knees through August—but the Tyvaso trial news gapped the stock back to its highs near Labor Day, and shares continued to move higher, approaching 450 before the pullback of the past few days. We’re OK starting small here or (preferably) on further dips as the action looks controlled.

Market Cap $19.9B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 16 FY 2023 19.81 Current P/E 17 FY 2024 24.64 Annual Revenue $3.08B FY 2025e 27.20 Profit Margin 51.1% FY 2026e 29.39

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 799 12% 6.41 10% One qtr ago 794 17% 6.63 7% Two qtrs ago 736 20% 6.19 42% Three qtrs ago 749 23% 6.39 19%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Previously Recommended Stocks

Date Stock Symbol Top Pick Original Buy Range 10/13/25 HOLD 8/18/25 Alnylam Pharm ALNY ★ 435-445 465 9/2/25 Amphenol APH 112-115 124 9/22/25 ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP 92.5-95 89 8/4/25 Argenx ARGX 672-687 801 8/11/25 Arista Networks ANET 134.5-138.5 148 9/29/25 Broadcom AVGO ★ 342-348 357 9/15/25 Cameco CCJ ★ 84-87 92 10/6/25 Celstica CLS 225-233 261 10/6/25 Century Aluminum CENX 27.5-29 33 10/6/25 Ciena CIEN 145-150 165 7/7/25 Cloudflare NET 182-187 222 9/22/25 Coupang CPNG 31.5-32.5 32 9/22/25 CrowdStrike CRWD 485-500 509 9/29/25 DoorDash DASH 267-273 273 9/15/25 First Solar FSLR 223-226 226 9/22/25 Frontline FRO 22-22.6 23 5/5/25 GE Aerospace GE 205-211 298 4/21/25 GE Vernova GEV ★ 325-330 647 10/6/25 Grab Holdings GRAB 6.1-6.4 6 7/14/25 Kinross Gold KGC 16.3-16.8 26 9/22/25 Lam Research LRCX ★ 125-128 138 6/16/25 Life 360 LIF ★ 60.5-63 103 9/29/25 Lumentum LITE 148-155 161 9/29/25 Lyft LYFT 21.2-22 20 9/15/25 Madrigal Pharm MDGL 416-428 429 9/29/25 Mirum Pharm MIRM 71-73 72 9/2/25 MongoDB MDB 305-312 319 8/11/25 MP Materials MP 69-72 95 7/21/25 Nebius Group NBIS 54-55.5 135 6/16/25 Oracle ORCL 204-209 308 9/29/25 Rambus RMBS 97-101 97 9/15/25 Scorpio Tankers STNG 56.5-58.5 54 10/6/25 Shopify SHOP ★ 160-165 154 10/6/25 Snowflake SNOW 238-245 247 10/6/25 SSR Mining SSRM 21.7-22.5 24 9/29/25 Valero Energy VLO 166-170 161 10/6/25 Vertiv Holdings VRT 155-160 179 9/22/25 Vulcan Materials VMC 294-300 303 WAIT 10/6/25 Wayfair W 91.5-94 76 SELL 9/22/25 Baidu BIDU 128-132 126 9/8/25 Baker Hughes BKR 46.5-48 45 9/15/25 CH Robinson CHRW 129.5-132 124 6/9/25 Credo Tech CRDO 76-79 150 8/18/25 D.R. Horton DHI 159-163 152 9/15/25 Evercore EVR 333-339 316 7/14/25 Seagate Tech STX 142-146 220 9/15/25 Sea Ltd SE 184-188 183 9/22/05 Xometry XMTR ★ 47-49.5 50 DROPPED 9/29/25 AeroVironment AVAV 293-303 410 9/29/25 Ionis Pharmaceuticals IONS 60-62 71

