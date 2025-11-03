Cabot Top Ten Trader Issue: November 3, 2025

Divergent but Pockets of Strength

The big-cap indexes have been leading for a while now, but more recently, we’ve seen an even greater dichotomy out there, with the broad market actually coming under pressure (new lows are elevated and greater than new highs) with most (non-big-cap) indexes testing or breaking intermediate-term support. On the flip side, though, there are still some good-sized pockets of strength out there—in fact, while earnings season isn’t over yet, so far the number of growth-y stocks in good shape has actually increased. As we wrote last Friday, these sorts of divergences tell us the risk of some unpleasantness (be that an across-the-board correction or a sudden rotation into the beaten-down broad market) has increased, though that doesn’t guarantee it will happen and, if it does, when. Thus, it’s best to go with the flow right here—aiming to buy strong, fresh leaders at decent entry points, but also being willing to book partial profits on the way up and raise stops when needed. We’ll again leave our Market Monitor at a level 7, but we’ll be on the horn with any changes if needed.

This week’s list has has a major growth tilt, which goes along with the emergence of many growth stocks from multi-week (or, sometimes, multi-month) consolidations. Our Top Pick is Cloudflare (NET), which is getting going from a two-and-a-half-month rest following another great quarterly report.

Stock Name Price Buy Range Loss Limit Cameco (CCJ) 101 105-108 92-94 Caterpillar (CAT) 571 550-560 497-502 Cloudflare (NET) ★ Top Pick ★ 248 243-249 216-219 Guardant Health (GH) 99 90-94 76-78 Teradyne (TER) 183 173-178 152-155 Tesla (TSLA) 468 476-486 418-423 Twilio (TWLO) 136 132-136 115-117 Valaris (VAL) 57 55.5-57.5 50-51 Viavi Solutions (VIAV) 18 16.4-16.9 14.3-14.5 Wayfair (W) 103 97.5-101 85-87

Cameco (CCJ)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 101 105-108 92-94

Cameco has long been a leader in the nuclear power field as one of the big suppliers and processors of uranium (it also owns a big conversion facility and refinery) and, thanks to a 49% stake in Westinghouse, a player in nuclear reactor construction as well. After many weeks of having trouble getting going, the stock has popped because that latter business struck what looks like a gigantic deal with Uncle Sam, with the federal government committing to order $80 billion worth of nuclear power plants using Westinghouse plant technology. It’s been known since May that the government wanted to build 10 new plants in the coming years, but investors still jumped on Cameco shares with the confirmation as some numbers were put on paper. Nuclear energy has been enjoying a resurgence in recent years for both its clean energy profile and the advances in small power plant design that have the potential to replace diesel and oil as the power source in places like military bases and far-flung Alaskan towns. As with so many things lately, it’s AI that’s behind the latest push, with data center growth pushing up U.S. electricity demand in a big way after years of efficiency gains kept demand flat. That’s great for Cameco, which is the world’s largest publicly traded uranium firm and a key supplier to U.S. power plants. The addition of Westinghouse brings into the fold the longest-running commercial nuclear power plant and plant services company in North America. Westinghouse designs are also being deployed in five European plants now and its intellectual property is often used by competing design firms too, providing a royalty stream that often generates revenue anyway, like the $170 million Cameco will see from a Korean plant designer. Cameco will announce third-quarter results before the market opens Wednesday, with consensus expectations for C$751 million in revenue (about $535 million) with earnings per share of C$0.28 ($0.20)—though any further color on the Westinghouse deal and what it may mean for earnings down the road will be important, too.

CCJ had an outstanding rally from the April market lows, looking like a real leader, with a persistent advance that took shares to new highs by mid-June and as high as 80 in July. The stock then rested for a few weeks and, while it did make some upward progress starting in September, it was very hectic, with CCJ unable to really break out and returning to the 80 level two weeks ago. But the action last week looks decisive … if the stock can get through the Q3 report in one piece. We’ll set our buy range up a bit from here, looking to enter on a resumption of the deal-related rally.

Market Cap $44.5B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 92 FY 2023 0.88 Current P/E 79 FY 2024 0.67 Annual Revenue $3.58B FY 2025e 1.11 Profit Margin 39.2% FY 2026e 1.51

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 877 47% 0.71 373% One qtr ago 789 25% 0.16 45% Two qtrs ago 1183 40% 0.36 44% Three qtrs ago 721 25% 0.06 -73%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Caterpillar (CAT)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 571 550-560 497-502

Often overlooked in the ongoing AI buildout boom are the companies that supply equipment for the construction of data centers. Construction machinery giant Caterpillar is a major contributor to this trend—its excavators and dozers are widely used in data center projects—and the company’s power-generation equipment (such as turbines and generators) is even more in demand, helping to meet the massive electricity needs of AI data centers and thrusting Caterpillar into the role of an unlikely AI winner. The company has acknowledged that its reciprocating engines used for AI power, along with gas and solar turbines, are driving growth more than its iconic yellow bulldozers, while helping to expand its Energy & Transportation (E&T) unit to its largest, accounting for 40% of revenue last year. (Indeed, some analysts anticipate revenue from this segment could double or even triple in the coming years thanks to the continued data center building boom.) Last week’s Q3 numbers highlighted all of this, with revenue of $17.6 billion jumping 10% year-on-year and earnings of $4.95 a share topping estimates by the same percentage, with higher sales volume driven mainly by a 17% increase in E&T equipment sales to end users; AI data centers substantially helped, but oil/gas (up 20%) and industrial (up 5%) also did well. Management commented that it’s “pleased with the momentum” being seen across all three of its reporting segments—solar revenues were also “very strong,” while the firm’s Mining segment was “better than expected” due to the timing of deliveries to end customers for large mining trucks and off-highway trucks, while heavy construction, quarry and aggregates sales were in line with its expectations. The real head turner, though, was the backlog, which boomed to $39.8 billion, up a whopping 39% from a year ago and up 6.4% from the prior quarter, which obviously points to good things ahead. That doesn’t mean the firm will suddenly become the next hot AI stock, but the story is sound and the writing is on the wall for an upturn in the bottom line next year—analysts see 19% earnings growth in 2026, which is likely conservative.

CAT had a nice run into early 2024, but then it flattened out for nine months before sinking sharply into the April low this year. However, the off-the-bottom strength was impressive (shares rose 15 of 16 weeks from the nadir), and after a quiet seven-week rest, the stock lifted to higher highs in September. Last week’s Q3 reaction was clearly a good sign as well, though given that CAT isn’t a go-go stock, we’ll look to buy on weakness.

Market Cap $271B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 26 FY 2023 21.21 Current P/E 31 FY 2024 21.90 Annual Revenue $64.6B FY 2025e 18.43 Profit Margin 17.9% FY 2026e 21.96

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 17.6 10% 4.95 -4% One qtr ago 16.6 -1% 4.72 -21% Two qtrs ago 14.2 -10% 4.25 -24% Three qtrs ago 16.2 -5% 5.14 -2%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Cloudflare (NET) ★ Top Pick ★

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 248 243-249 216-219

All things AI infrastructure obviously remain red hot in the real world and the market, with firms selling chips, switches, routers, servers and power supplies all in favor. Cloudflare loosely plays in that field, but with a different angle—essentially offering the network itself as a service. The firm started years ago with a massive global network (more than 300 cities; connects to 13,000 other networks—all told the firm thinks 20% of all Internet traffic touches its network) that reduced latency and improved performance for websites and web apps, and it’s continued to spread its wings, currently with 55 different products ranging from performance to security, from web to email to AI and much more. The bigger draw now is, of course, AI, and here the firm has a few offerings that have hit a chord, allowing clients to run AI models, inference and agents closer to end users—as the CEO said in last week’s conference call, compared to hyperscalers, the firm is able to show “much lower cost [and] much better performance when we manage that for [others].” Business here has been great for a while, and now it’s accelerating as more customers (including more big customers—4,009 now pay at least $100k per year, up 23% from last year) are inking new and expanded deals with Cloudflare. In Q3, revenue growth accelerated again to 31%, yet remaining performance obligations (money under contract due to it in the future) lifted at an even faster 43% clip (signifying more strong growth ahead), while earnings growth outpaced revenue for the first time in a while (a trend that should continue going forward). Moreover, management thinks there’s a huge runway ahead, aiming to reach a $3 billion revenue run rate by the end of next year ($750 million per quarter, up 33% from Q3’s tally) and $5 billion by 2028 (up 122% by then). We see Cloudflare as a behind-the-scenes blue chip for the AI wave.

NET’s comeback from its big early-year, market-induced pullback was excellent, soaring nine weeks in a row to new highs right quick. From there, it stepped its way higher but started to hit some resistance in early August—while there was a minor new high in September, NET dipped again and ended up with no net progress for two and a half months. But now shares are free-wheeling again, with new price and relative performance peaks on Friday. We’re OK grabbing some here with a stop under 220.

Market Cap $87.4B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 216 FY 2023 0.49 Current P/E 268 FY 2024 0.75 Annual Revenue $2.01B FY 2025e 0.90 Profit Margin 22.7% FY 2026e 1.17

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 562 31% 0.27 35% One qtr ago 512 28% 0.21 % Two qtrs ago 479 27% 0.16 50% Three qtrs ago 460 27% 0.19 27%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Guardant Health (GH)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 99 90-94 76-78

Guardant Health has always had a great story, though its lack of profits, fears of some competition and innovation in the sector held it back. But we think a fantastic and growing set of core offerings, as well as a new test that’s growing like mad (and its Q3 report), has changed investor perception (and hopefully leaves the incessant volatility behind—see more below). The firm is mostly about liquid biopsy tests, which are able to provide massive insights just from a couple tubes of blood. The flagship offering is its 360 platform that can guide treatment decisions for those with various cancers and diseases, which is especially valuable for inconclusive (or impossible to get) biopsies. (It also offers tissue-based analysis, too, adding it to the blood results.) There’s also tests under the Response brand (to see how a patient is doing with a current treatment) and Reveal brand (to track a patient after treatment to see if any cancer has returned). And as exciting as any of them is Shield, the first FDA approved blood screening test for colorectal cancer, which is obviously a massive improvement over stool-based tests—just launched a year ago, Shield processed 24,000 tests in Q3, up from 16,000 in Q2 and 9,000 in Q1, with big growth ahead as it collaborates with some big testing players (like Quest Diagnostics). Plus, the company is aiming to make Shield a true multi-cancer detection test, with large-scale real-world data being collected now for a few tumor types. When looking at the entire portfolio, Guardant’s test volume growth has accelerated five quarters in a row (up 40% in Q3) with revenue growth doing the same, while gross margins are headed higher (up three percentage points from a year ago); earnings are still deep in the red, and this remains a negative, but with management having tons of new tests and expansion-related irons in the fire, the odds are growing that Guardant is going to be a much, much bigger company down the road.

GH has been a bucking bronco for months, with sharp moves up over a few weeks often followed by sharp pullbacks. But we’re thinking perception may have finally changed for the better, with big investors stepping up. After hacking sideways in a big range from late January to early August, the stock did break out nicely, only to see a sharp two-week dip in September. But the 50-day line held, GH pushed higher—and then last week’s earnings gap was decisive, both price- and volume-wise (all-time record weekly volume). We’ll try to enter on dips of a few points and use a loose stop.



Market Cap $11.7B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E N/A FY 2023 -3.15 Current P/E N/A FY 2024 -2.01 Annual Revenue $903M FY 2025e -3.10 Profit Margin N/A FY 2026e -2.72

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 265 39% -0.39 N/A One qtr ago 232 31% -0.44 N/A Two qtrs ago 204 21% -0.49 N/A Three qtrs ago 202 30% -0.62 N/A

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Teradyne (TER)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 183 173-178 152-155

Teradyne is known for its automated test equipment sold to some of the world’s biggest electronics firms across multiple industries—including semiconductors, storage and defense/aerospace—with a growing footprint in collaborative and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for material handling and other industrial tasks. The robotics field is likely to be a longer-term growth driver, yet right now the stock is strong because of surging demand for its semiconductor test equipment used in the production of components for AI and cloud computing applications. Among the biggest draws is Teradyne’s UltraFLEXplus automated test platform, which combines new hardware and software to address the complex testing requirements of advanced devices like those used in cloud AI, compute and memory infrastructure, with ongoing and recently announced R&D investments for new compute test capabilities also contributing. Moreover, as chip architectures become more advanced, the need for more comprehensive testing solutions across the wafer and system levels increases, in turn driving demand for Teradyne’s equipment. Business here has been slow, but the Q3 report confirmed that a big upturn is ahead: The quarter saw revenue of $769 million that increased 4% year-on-year and earnings of 85 cents a share that beat estimates by six cents (reasons for the strength), while nearly 80% of the firm’s sales was from the Semiconductor Test segment, with the rest split between Product Test (11%) and Robotics (10%). Looking ahead to Q4, the top brass said AI-related test demand remains “robust” across compute, networking and memory segments and expects it to be the “primary engine of our growth” heading into 2026. Q4 sales are forecast by Teradyne to be around $960 billion at the midpoint (up 26% from a year ago if realized), with gross margins estimated at 58% and EPS of around $1.43 (up 50%) expected, with many big quarters of growth beyond that. It’s not changing the world, but the long-term breakout (see below) on the updated view bodes well for the months ahead.

TER never did surpass its pandemic peak from 2021, with the tariff dip this year bringing the stock to the low end of its range. But shares have acted great in recent months, respecting the 10-week line as they moved higher, with last week bringing the third straight bullish earnings reaction—and pushing TER out to new all-time highs after a brief rest. It’s obviously extended here after a prolonged run, but we think there’s gas left in the tank; we’ll look to enter on dips of a few points.

Market Cap $28.9B EPS $ Annual (Jan) Forward P/E 36 FY 2023 2.92 Current P/E 57 FY 2024 3.22 Annual Revenue $2.86B FY 2025e 3.44 Profit Margin 21.7% FY 2026e 0.51

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 769 4% 0.85 -6% One qtr ago 652 -11% 0.57 -34% Two qtrs ago 686 14% 0.75 74% Three qtrs ago 753 12% 0.95 20%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Tesla (TSLA)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 468 476-486 418-423

Although Tesla’s core automotive business faces falling margins and increased competition, it still accounts for the bulk of its revenue—and, more importantly, still maintains a top position in U.S. EV sales (41% as of Q3). However, that share is shrinking—it’s down from 49% in last year’s Q3—which is one reason why the company is increasing investments in other, potentially more promising areas as it looks to the future. One of those areas is autonomous systems, which includes both self-driving taxis and humanoid robots. Tesla unveiled an autonomous taxi (sans steering wheel and pedals) last October for intended production “probably in 2026” (but possibly later given the firm’s hit-or-miss history on deadlines). It also launched a limited robotaxi service in Austin, Texas, earlier this year using its Model Y vehicles for a limited group of paying customers, with plans for further expansion in other cities across the country. Meanwhile, on the humanoid front, the company has ambitious plans for building what CEO Elon Musk calls a “robot army”—the company plans to produce millions of its Optimus humanoid robots designed for use in repetitive tasks, including home and industry applications. It’s already built a few hundred such robots this year, with full-scale production of the next version (V3) expected early next year and with a substantial ramp-up planned for later in 2026. But while those goals are widely anticipated to be lucrative future revenue drivers, they’re still largely in the planning and design stages; what’s driving business right now are mainly the EV and energy storage businesses. Tesla just posted its biggest quarter ever in Q3 in auto deliveries, selling over 497,000 vehicles globally, as buyers rushed to purchase them ahead of the loss of U.S. federal EV tax credits in September. On the energy front, deployments of the outfit’s energy storage products, Powerwall and Megapack, increased 25% and 30%, respectively, across residential (Powerwall) and utility-scale (Megapack) segments. This resulted in an overall energy generation and storage revenue surge of 44%, to $3.4 billion, with backlog for Megapacks “extending well into the future,” driven by utility and data center demand. Total revenue was $28 billion, up 12%, while EPS of 50 cents missed estimates by six cents and free cash flow of about $4 billion increased 48%. Going forward, Tesla expressed optimism in being able to produce three million vehicles annually within 24 months (up about 50% from Q3’s pace). Wall Street sees earnings dipping this year, then launching an extended run-up starting in early 2026.

TSLA broke out nicely back in November of last year and looked great for a few weeks, but the stock topped out in December and corrected hard with everything else into April. More important, the stock really didn’t bounce very well after that, with a move to 350 or so in May leading to a three-plus-month sideways period. However, TSLA ramped in September, and after a month-long rest, it’s set up nicely as we roll toward year-end—we’ll set our buy range up from here, looking to buy on a clearer move out of this range.

Market Cap $1.52T EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 204 FY 2023 3.12 Current P/E 249 FY 2024 2.28 Annual Revenue $95.6B FY 2025e 1.68 Profit Margin 9.1% FY 2026e 2.24

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 28.1 12% 0.50 -31% One qtr ago 22.5 -12% 0.40 -23% Two qtrs ago 19.3 -9% 0.27 -40% Three qtrs ago 25.7 2% 0.60 -15%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Twilio (TWLO)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 136 132-136 115-117

Twilio offers a cloud-based platform that enables developers to integrate functionalities into their apps, in turn allowing businesses to reach their customers through different channels—including text, voice, email, chat, video and more. The company’s latest share price surge was courtesy of a well-received Q3 report, which featured excellent growth in its customer base along with great performance across several key metrics, driven by broad-based strength across client segments ranging from startups to enterprises and, more importantly, showing that profitability and cash flow generation are picking up. Revenue of $1.3 billion hit a record and increased 15% from a year ago (continuing a gradual trend of accelerating growth), with earnings of $1.25 a share beating estimates by 18 cents and free cash flow (FCF) of $248 million jumping 31% (coming in more than 20% above net income). Twilio’s user base also continues to expand, with active customer accounts of 392,000 increasing 23%, while revenue from existing customers grew by 9% (compared to 5% in last year’s Q3). Twilio noted that revenue growth across its products—particularly in messaging, voice and software add-ons—are a “testament to the growing trust” in its platform among users. The top brass also said that bets on conversational AI and branded communications are also “paying off.” Notable customer wins in the quarter included a nine-figure renewal spanning multiple products with a leading cloud provider (the largest in Twilio’s history), as well as wins with Genspark AI, GoGoGrandparent, Inhabit and Paychex. Twilio also just announced the acquisition of Stytch, an identity platform for AI agents that’s built for developers to help manage authentication, authorization and fraud prevention for their applications, and which it said will augment the firm’s ability to enable “amazing digital interactions.” Following the strong performance, the outfit raised its outlook for the full fiscal year 2025 across several metrics, guiding for midpoint FCF of $925 million (up 41% if realized). To be fair, growth here won’t return to the pandemic boom days, but 10%-ish top line and faster earnings and free cash flow growth are likely for a long time to come.

TWLO had a great breakout a year ago that saw the stock run to just above 150 in late January—before going over the falls with everything else into April. While shares bounced from there, they never did approach the prior highs, with August’s sharp dip hurting the cause. But TWLO then tightened up for three months, and last week’s earnings reaction was obviously a good sign, challenging summertime resistance. There’s still resistance to chew through, but we’re OK starting small around here or (preferably) on dips.

Market Cap $20.6B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 25 FY 2023 2.45 Current P/E 29 FY 2024 3.67 Annual Revenue $4.89B FY 2025e 4.79 Profit Margin 19.6% FY 2026e 5.42

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 1.30 15% 1.25 23% One qtr ago 1.23 13% 1.19 37% Two qtrs ago 1.17 12% 1.14 43% Three qtrs ago 1.19 11% 1.00 16%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Valaris (VAL)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 57 55.5-57.5 50-51

You won’t find a group with much greater disinterest than oil stocks, which have generally been lagging for three years and where most see current policies (encouraging drilling and exploration) as likely to keep a lid on prices. But we’ve actually seen some positive earnings reactions of late, building on decent action from the April low, and Valaris looks like a potential leader if the sector turns, as it’s one of the larger offshore drillers out there: The firm has 48 rigs, including 33 jackups (shallower water usually) and 15 high specification deepwater rigs (which fetch higher prices), and despite sub-par oil prices, business has been solid here as offshore drilling has solid economics long-term even at modest pricing. Indeed, at the end of September, Valaris sported an attractive $4.5 billion backlog, $2.6 billion of which is for its deepwater floaters, a figure that’s up 13% from the past year and has been growing for years even prior to that. Looking at the jackups, there’s also good news, as Valaris’ fleet is 79% booked for next year already and 62% for 2027, offering far more certainty than most peers. Beyond that, though, is the upside—if oil prices stay down here, business should be “fine,” but should dayrates continue to pick up (they have been for the deepwater rigs) then earnings and free cash flow should boom. (Management said it’s in advanced discussions to ink deals for some drillships that are scheduled to be free in the second half of next year.) As it stands now, business may slough off a bit going forward, but free cash flow is big (about $360 million in the first three quarters of the year, or nearly $5 per share) and should stay that way in the current environment, with upside if booking activity and dayrates lift.

VAL certainly doesn’t have a great long-term chart, but for the first time in years, we’re seeing some positive momentum. The stock had a solid snapback rally into early June, moving back above its 40-week line, and while shares were up-and-down from there for the next few months, it held above that long-term trend line. And now, after etching its third higher low, VAL has popped to one-year price highs while the relative performance line also pushed above key levels. Obviously there’s risk if oil prices really tank, but we’re OK starting small here and potentially adding if the breakout follows through.

Market Cap $4.00B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 17 FY 2023 0.34 Current P/E 7 FY 2024 4.05 Annual Revenue $2.42B FY 2025e 2.12 Profit Margin 23.7% FY 2026e 3.40

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 596 -7% 2.65 201% One qtr ago 615 1% 2.06 78% Two qtrs ago 621 18% 2.20 780% Three qtrs ago 584 21% 1.78 271%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 18 16.4-16.9 14.3-14.5

Data center customer revenue powered Viavi to a better-than-expected sales and earnings report last week. The Arizona-based company provides hardware and software network services for network testing, as well as instruments for highly technical needs in various industries, including consumer electronics and banknote printing. The company posted $299 million in quarterly revenue (up 26%, the fastest growth rate in at least a couple of years) with $0.15 earnings per share (up 150%). Viavi is another company benefiting from the explosion of spending on AI, with booming demand for 800-gigabit and 1.6-terabit Ethernet, chip-to-chip and protocol testing equipment sending its network and service equipment division (NSE) up 35% to $215 million, with defense spending also a notable factor in the overall sales bump. Its other division, optics for government and aerospace applications, was up nearly 6% mainly from a rise in the anti-counterfeit applications Viavi sells. Also helping sentiment is the closing of Viavi’s acquisition of complementary network security business lines from Spirent: Management said last week the acquisition will add $200 million in revenue annually, about 10% more than it had earlier guided investors. The fact that Spirent’s lines are seasonally strong in the second half provides a nice boost for the next two quarters of Viavi’s fiscal 2026. For the second quarter, management expects total sales to come in around $365 million (up 35%), with NSE being roughly $287 million of that mark. Longer term, the increased spending on data centers could be the force that pulls Viavi from being a market laggard in recent years to a leader. The company sees the product cycle as two to three years for AI as compared to about six years for its traditional telecom clients. Analysts see earnings up 40% this fiscal year (ending next June) and 23% the next (likely conservative).

VIAV’s post-pandemic decline didn’t end until the middle of last year, which did result in a solid run into the winter … before it got yanked back down with the market. The initial recovery wasn’t anything to write home about, but the positive earnings reaction in early August changed VIAV’s character, with a calm, steady advance from there, followed by last week’s monstrous upmove following the latest quarterly release. If you want in, look for dips of a few dimes and use a loose leash.

Market Cap $3.94B EPS $ Annual (Jun) Forward P/E 27 FY 2024 0.33 Current P/E 31 FY 2025 0.47 Annual Revenue $1.15B FY 2026e 0.66 Profit Margin 14.0% FY 2027e 0.81

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 299 26% 0.15 150% One qtr ago 291 15% 0.13 63% Two qtrs ago 285 16% 0.15 150% Three qtrs ago 271 6% 0.13 18%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Wayfair (W)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 103 97.5-101 85-87

Wayfair is an e-commerce leader in the furniture and home décor space, holding the greatest market share in that space as a specialist (excluding generalists like Amazon, Target and Walmart). While online shopping for furniture has lagged other areas, it continues to gradually gain share versus in-store buying due to convenience (huge selection, free shipping, etc.), and Wayfair is benefiting. The strength of this trend was on full display last week as Wayfair easily beat estimates in delivering a solid Q3, with improving metrics across its channels, prompting the shares to rally. Total revenue of $3.1 billion increased 8% year-on-year, and per-share earnings of 70 cents beat the consensus by 26 cents. Adjusted EBITDA increased by a whopping 70%, plus the adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.7% was the highest level achieved in Wayfair’s 23-year history (outside of the pandemic period). Other metrics were decent, including orders per customer that rose 1% and spending per customer which increased 6%, with an average order value of $317 (compared to $310 a year ago). Impressively, repeat customers accounted for 80% of the total orders delivered in the quarter (unchanged), with a growing number of those orders (63%) placed on mobile devices. In the wake of the strong earnings, a number of Wall Street institutions raised their target prices for the stock, including at least two major investment banks which cited Wayfair’s accelerating sales growth and effective cost management (technology, operations and G&A costs combined are down 25%-plus over the past three years) as reasons for continued optimism. In the earnings call, management emphasized that its growth plans aren’t dependent on a housing market recovery, but on (among other things) continued efficiency gains, the completion of a multiyear re-platforming and the expansion of AI capabilities across the business. On the latter front, Wayfair said its strategic focus for AI includes using generative AI at scale to improve both customer sales and supply chain management, along with its use in “supercharging” operations and teams and powering the platform and ecosystem. After a rough couple of years, analysts see the current earnings and EBITDA surge continuing for many quarters to come.

W looked like the dog’s dinner for the past few years, unable to get off its knees in a meaningful way after the 2022 crash and nosediving to new lows during this year’s tariff panic. But after that, the stock completely changed character: Shares gapped up on earnings in May and embarked on a huge, persistent advance into September. The rest period after that was normal but did feature a tough shakeout earlier this month; but after bouncing, earnings produced the big breakout last week. If you want in, aim for dips.

Market Cap $13.5B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 36 FY 2023 -1.13 Current P/E 67 FY 2024 0.13 Annual Revenue $12.2B FY 2025e 2.35 Profit Margin 3.5% FY 2026e 2.85

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 3.12 8% 0.70 218% One qtr ago 3.27 5% 0.87 85% Two qtrs ago 2.73 0% 0.20 N/A Three qtrs ago 3.12 0% -0.25 N/A

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Previously Recommended Stocks

Date Stock Symbol Top Pick Original Buy Range 11/3/25 HOLD 10/20/25 AeroVironment AVAV ★ 352-364 368 8/18/25 Alnylam Pharm ALNY ★ 435-445 434 9/2/25 Amphenol APH 112-115 142 8/11/25 Arista Networks ANET 134.5-138.5 158 10/13/25 ASML Holding ASML 1000-1025 1067 10/20/25 Axsome Therapeutics AXSM 133-136 136 10/27/25 Carpenter Tech CRS ★ 308-318 311 10/20/25 Celsius CELH 61-63 59 10/6/25 Ciena CIEN 145-150 190 10/13/25 Constellation Energy CEG 373-386 378 9/22/25 CrowdStrike CRWD 485-500 552 10/13/25 Dell Technologies DELL 156-160 160 9/22/25 Frontline FRO 22-22.6 24 10/27/25 Galaxy Digital GLXY 37.5-39.5 35 5/5/25 GE Aerospace GE 205-211 309 10/27/25 Hexcel HXL 72-74 72 6/16/25 Life 360 LIF ★ 60.5-63 99 9/29/25 Lumentum LITE 148-155 200 9/29/25 Lyft LYFT 21.2-22 21 10/20/25 MKS MKSI 134-138 145 9/2/25 MongoDB MDB 305-312 369 10/20/25 Morgan Stanley MS 159-163 164 10/13/25 Nextracker NXT ★ 81.5-84 102 10/20/25 Nvidia NVDA 190-195 207 10/27/25 PBF Energy PBF 32-33 35 10/27/25 Pegasystems PEGA 63-65 63 9/15/25 Scorpio Tankers STNG 56.5-58.5 62 10/6/25 Shopify SHOP ★ 160-165 173 10/6/25 Snowflake SNOW 238-245 277 10/13/25 Southern Copper SCCO 127-131 138 10/13/25 TTM Technologies TTMI 57-59 70 10/13/25 United Therapeutics UTHR 432-442 439 9/29/25 Valero Energy VLO 166-170 172 10/6/25 Vertiv Holdings VRT 155-160 191 WAIT 10/27/25 Applied Digital APLD 29.5-32 33 10/27/25 Peabody Energy BTU 31-32.5 30 SELL 8/4/25 Argenx ARGX 672-687 826 9/29/25 Broadcom AVGO ★ 342-348 363 10/6/25 Celstica CLS 225-233 349 10/6/25 Century Aluminum CENX 27.5-29 31 9/15/25 Madrigal Pharm MDGL 416-428 412 10/13/25 Newmont NEM 85-87.5 82 6/16/25 Oracle ORCL 204-209 258 9/29/25 Rambus RMBS 97-101 106 10/27/25 TransMedics TMDX 140-145 125 DROPPED 10/27/25 Coeur Mining CDE 91.5-20.5 15 10/20/25 Fabrinet FN 370-385 443 10/20/25 Karmen KRMN 72-74.5 87 10/20/25 Resideo REZI 39-40.5 43 10/20/25 Roblox RBLX 141-145 108

