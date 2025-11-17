Cabot Top Ten Trader Issue: November 17, 2025

Stay Cautious for Now

It doesn’t take a proprietary market timing system to see that the evidence has been weakening during the past few weeks—and especially during the past two weeks, as more and more leadership names have flashed abnormal intermediate-term action (big earnings air pockets, cracking 50-day lines, etc.) while the broad market has remained iffy and defensive stocks begin to perk up. That said, we can’t say the sellers have truly taken control: The major indexes are still putting up something of a fight, with the big-cap indexes holding around their 50-day lines (the intermediate-term trend is on the fence) and, frankly, with more than a few high relative strength stocks holding in there. Even so, given the deterioration of the evidence, we think it’s best to stay close to shore right now: We’ve moved our Market Monitor to a level 4, which isn’t a sign to sell wholesale, but to limit new buying in general (and to small positions) while tightening stops and holding a good amount of cash. If the market surges from here (possibly kicking off a year-end run?), we won’t hesitate to dive back in, but given what’s in front of us, we’re playing it safe and remaining flexible.

This week’s list surprisingly still has a lot of resilient growth names, which we continue to find interesting given the selling that’s been going on. Our Top Pick is Incyte (INCY), a well-sponsored medical firm with solid growth and a powerful recent breakout. Keep new positions small and aim for dips.

Stock Name Price Buy Range Loss Limit Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) 239 230-240 202-206 ATI Inc (ATI) 99 102-104 89-90.5 Barrick Mining (B) 37 35-36 31-32 CH Robinson (CHRW) 152 148-151 134-136 Incyte (INCY) ★ Top Pick ★ 104 100-102.5 89-91 Krystal Biotech (KRYS) 209 199-205 179-182 Las Vegas Sands (LVS) 65 62-63.5 55-56 Macom Tech (MTSI) 159 165-168 143-145 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) 554 518-532 458-466 Natera (NTRA) 206 198-203 177-181

Stock 1

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 239 230-240 202-206

Why the Strength

Advanced Micro Devices is a mega-cap in the chip space and among the leaders in all of its key end markets, data center, PC client/gaming and embedded systems. The non-AI businesses don’t get many headlines but are all healthy—in fact, in Q3, gaming growth came in at a huge 73%, which won’t be sustained, but a combination of new products (like AI-enabled computers) and other innovations has the top brass does looking for solid double-digit expansion in these areas over the next three to five years. But the big story, of course, is the data center, where the company has been gaining share and, thanks in part to a new processor coming out next year (MI450), could outdo Nvidia’s next-generation processor in certain performance categories for AI training and inference. (It’s more about Advanced Micro now being a legit competitor than taking over the industry.) Of course, touting new products is one thing, but getting clients is another—and the firm has, with the big change in investor perception coming with OpenAI’s deal to buy a boatload of MI450 and other chips from Advanced Micro starting in the second half of next year, and since then, Oracle has stepped up with a big (but much smaller) purchase. Analysts loved the deals, but last week’s Analyst Day put numbers on the outlook: Advanced Micro’s top brass sees 35%-plus annual revenue growth over the next three to five years (including 60%-plus growth in the data center business thanks to tens billions of dollars of already-booked business), all while margins expand and earnings go through the roof—from around $4 per share this year, management sees earnings leaping over $20 per share within three to five years! Of course, long-term projections can go up in smoke in a hurry if the industry hits a major pothole, but after years of lagging many peers (like Nvidia), we think Advanced Micro’s growth profile (and, in large part, technology) is up there with anyone. We like it.

Technical Analysis

After a long, brutal decline from March 2024 to the April low earlier this year, AMD’s recovery was very solid and persistent, running into mid-August before a reasonable seven-week rest. Then came the OpenAI deal announcement, which changed the stock’s character, with shares popping to all-time highs. The action since then has been volatile but positive, with a reasonable dip two weeks ago and a higher low last week, unlike the Nasdaq and most growth stocks. It’s aggressive, but we’re OK with a small buy around here or (preferably) on dips and a stop in the low 200s.

Market Cap $407B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 39 FY 2023 2.65 Current P/E 66 FY 2024 3.31 Annual Revenue $32.0B FY 2025e 3.89 Profit Margin 24.4% FY 2026e 6.39

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 9.25 36% 1.20 30% One qtr ago 7.69 32% 0.48 -30% Two qtrs ago 7.44 36% 0.96 55% Three qtrs ago 7.66 24% 1.09 42%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 2

ATI Inc (ATI)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 99 102-104 89-90.5

Why the Strength

Dallas-based ATI is a top producer of high-performance specialty materials, including a wide range of alloys, specialty metals and other engineered products. It serves a number of major industries including energy, medical, automotive and mining, but the aerospace/defense (A&D) sector is one of its biggest end markets, with ATI’s titanium and nickel-based alloys helping reduce aircraft weight compared with traditional steel components. The importance of this sector to ATI’s future growth was highlighted in the firm’s recent Q3 results, which featured revenue of $1.1 billion that grew 7% from a year ago and earnings of 85 cents that beat estimates by 12 cents and were up 42% from a year ago. Significantly, A&D sales reached a record high of 70% of total revenue in the quarter, marking an “important milestone” in ATI’s strategy, with long-term agreements and differentiated materials supporting “consistent growth through 2026 and beyond” thanks to the “exceptionally strong” defense market. Jet engine revenue (now 39% of total sales) grew 19%, with the order book for that segment extending into mid-2027. Defense revenue increased 51% (up 36% sequentially), with ATI being named Supplier of the Year by General Dynamics U.K. To be fair, airframe sales grew just 9% (up 3% sequentially), supported by an ongoing ramp in Boeing and Airbus production, but production rate increases for both of those huge companies signal “healthy sustained demand” for the next two years. Elsewhere, management said ATI’s expanded titanium capacity and advanced processing capabilities are driving share gains and improved pricing across OEM platforms, supporting continued margin expansion, while a rapid expansion of missile and propulsion programs nationwide are driving additional gains for ATI’s advanced materials (including high-purity zirconium). Q4 may be a bit slow, but analysts see another year of 20% to 25% earnings growth in 2026.

Technical Analysis

ATI went over the falls into the April market low, but the stock turned on a dime from there, gapped up on earnings on May 1 and ran up in a straight line to 96 in July—until the Q2 report brought a big hiccup, driving shares down to 70 within three weeks. Shares crawled higher from there without much vigor, but once again, earnings were key, with ATI gapping up to the century mark three weeks ago and holding firm despite the wobbly market. We’ll set our buy range up from here, looking for a resumption of the post-earnings move.

Market Cap $13.6B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 26 FY 2023 2.49 Current P/E 32 FY 2024 2.46 Annual Revenue $4.58B FY 2025e 3.15 Profit Margin 13.9% FY 2026e 3.86

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 1.13 7% 0.85 42% One qtr ago 1.14 4% 0.74 23% Two qtrs ago 1.14 10% 0.72 50% Three qtrs ago 1.17 10% 0.79 23%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 3

Barrick Mining (B)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 37 35-36 31-32

Why the Strength

Metals prices across the board remain strong as we head into 2025’s home stretch, with continued inflation and geopolitical concerns among the key demand drivers for gold. Meanwhile, copper price remain firm thanks to the electrification and AI buildout trends. Toronto-based Barrick has exposure to both metals, which is a big reason for its recent outperformance: The company is one of the world’s lowest-cost gold miners and is currently the second-largest by production globally, with 3.9 million ounces in attributable production as of 2024, but its expanding footprint in copper mining is anticipated to drive most of its future growth. Indeed, the end market for copper is expected to grow six-fold (!) over the next two decades, thanks in part to AI data center demand, but also from growing use in EVs, power grid expansion and various renewable markets. For this reason, Barrick has said it sees copper becoming “an increasingly meaningful part of our business.” Last week, the company announced Q3 results that included revenue of $4.2 billion (up 23% from a year ago) and earnings of 58 cents that increased 93%, along with record free cash flow of $1.5 billion (up 274% sequentially and well ahead of reported earnings)—all reasons for the stock’s latest show of strength. The sanguine results were driven by higher gold production of 829,000 ounces and copper production of 55,000 that was in-line with estimates. Although its production of the red metal was 7% lower than Q2, year-to-date production was 21% higher than the first nine months of 2024, driven by a 42% increase at its Lumwana mine in Zambia. The company said its non-core asset sales during the quarter underscored its disciplined focus on its Tier One copper and gold portfolio, including an agreement in September to sell its Hemlo gold mine in Canada to Carcetti Capital for $1.1 billion. More recently, Barrick announced a sale of its interests in its Tongon gold mine and exploration properties in Côte d’lvoire to the Atlantic Group for $305 million (both transactions are expected to close in Q4). Meanwhile on the yellow metal front, the firm just updated a study for its fully-owned Fourmile project in Nevada which it called “one of this century’s most significant gold discoveries” and confirmed its potential to become one of the world’s most valuable gold mines. In view of the quarter’s strength, management authorized a $500 million increase to the previously approved $1 billion share buyback program, while increasing the quarterly dividend (a 1.2% yield). Wall Street sees the bottom line growing 41% in 2026.

Technical Analysis

B was capped by the 21-ish level for a couple of years, with shares bobbing and weaving below that area based on the gold price. But after rallying back to that level in June, shares tightened up (a minor clue of a character change) and then broke out in July, zooming as high as 36 in September before consolidating for six weeks. Now, after testing the 10-week line, B looks to be back in gear, pushing to new highs (better than most gold stocks) after earnings last week. If you want in, we suggest aiming for minor weakness.



Market Cap $62.4B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 12 FY 2023 0.84 Current P/E 20 FY 2024 1.26 Annual Revenue $14.6B FY 2025e 2.21 Profit Margin 52.5% FY 2026e 3.12

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 4.15 23% 0.58 93% One qtr ago 3.68 16% 0.47 47% Two qtrs ago 3.13 14% 0.35 84% Three qtrs ago 3.64 19% 0.46 70%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 4

CH Robinson (CHRW)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 152 148-151 134-136

Why the Strength

Despite a persistent, multi-quarter decline in a key North American shipping index, shipping industry and logistics giant C.H. Robinson (covered in the September 15 issue) is doing very well and investors are thinking an upturn in growth is around the corner thanks to the industry and some company initiatives. Aside from trucking, the Minnesota-based company offers intermodal and ocean transportation, brokerage, warehousing and transport management assistance, with a network of over 83,000 customers and 450,000 contract carriers across five continents. But less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping was underlined by the company as the conspicuous standout in Q3, with truckload and LTL volumes both increasing by 3% from a year ago, which doesn’t sound like much but compares favorably to the 7% decline in the benchmark Cass Freight shipment index. The company credits this strength to its heavy investments in digital transformation, including its “Lean AI” strategy that uses generative AI to automate millions of shipping tasks, accelerate sales and drive improved operational efficiency. The firm’s recent AI investments have allowed for “substantial productivity gains and a lower cost-to-serve model.” Revenue of $4.1 billion declined 11% in the quarter, mainly due to lower pricing and volume in its ocean and truckload services, plus the divestiture of its Europe Surface Transportation business—but earnings of $1.40 a share beat estimates by 8% and rose a bit more than that from a year ago. In its Global Forwarding business (which handles international shipping), the firm reported a 55% increase in productivity since 2022, improving operating leverage and enabling C.H. Robinson to achieve a 30% mid-cycle adjusted operating margin target in Q3 despite the difficult market conditions. Looking ahead, the company said its AI supply chain solutions are enabling a “new era of logistics” which it believes will enable it to continue outpacing the industry, even if economic headwinds persist. It also increased its 2026 operating income target by $50 million, to about $1 billion, with per-share earnings of $6 a share expected (up 20% if realized).

Technical Analysis

CHRW bottomed in April, but as opposed to most other names, it really didn’t do much afterwards, living under its 40-week line through most of July. But the Q2 report kicked off a new uptrend, with shares rallying to 138 before correcting for a few weeks into October—leading to another gap up, this time after Q3 earnings, and CHRW has held up nicely since then despite broad market selling. We’re OK with a small position a bit lower than here with a stop near the prior highs.

Market Cap $18.0B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 26 FY 2023 3.30 Current P/E 30 FY 2024 4.51 Annual Revenue $16.5B FY 2025e 4.99 Profit Margin 5.2% FY 2026e 5.99

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 4.14 -11% 1.40 9% One qtr ago 4.14 -8% 1.29 12% Two qtrs ago 4.05 -8% 1.17 36% Three qtrs ago 4.18 -1% 1.21 142%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 5

Incyte (INCY) ★ Top Pick ★

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 104 100-102.5 89-91

Why the Strength

Incyte is a biopharmaceutical company with a strong line of cancer-treating drugs and a pipeline of additional promising treatments. Incyte’s main drug is Jakafi, which treats polycythemia vera, a type of blood cancer; myelofibrosis, a rare bone marrow disorder; and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease. Jakafi is a blockbuster and will generate more than $3 billion in revenue this year with no real competing drugs expected to hit the market for a few years. Incyte also has some smaller but fast-growing treatments as well, notably Opzelura, which treats eczema and saw sales grow 35% to $188 million in the third quarter reported at the end of October. The drug recently got FDA approval to treat mild to moderate atopic dermatitis (AD) in non-immunocompromised children ages two and up; it’s the first topical inhibitor of its type approved for pediatric use. Recent clinical data led management to say it will apply for adult AD treatment approval in the E.U. by the end of the year, which could double or triple its AD revenue within a few years. Other drugs for follicular lymphoma and a type of rectal cancer are also contributing meaningfully to the business. Altogether, Incyte says its drug portfolio will produce revenue of about $4.3 billion this year with earnings per share of $6.73, a big step up from prior years. Wall Street sees long-term growth in both sales and earnings with planned product launches coming through the end of the decade, including what analysts expect to be a blockbuster drug, Povorcitinib, to treat hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) and other skin conditions, which just completed Phase III trials. It will likely launch late next year in the U.S. and in 2027 in the E.U. Management also recently disclosed positive early trial results for treatments for certain types of colorectal and pancreatic cancers. All in all, it’s a solid drug story with a few coming catalysts.

Technical Analysis

INCY had been out of favor for a while, but like most things, it bottomed in April and began to march higher in a stair-step fashion—it flashed a lot of tightness in June and July before surging to multi-year highs in August, and then it flashed another tight area for two months before the latest big-volume rush higher. We like the action, but given the environment, we suggest entering on dips toward the century mark.



Market Cap $20.8B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 14 FY 2023 3.52 Current P/E 16 FY 2024 1.08 Annual Revenue $4.82B FY 2025e 6.73 Profit Margin 38.7% FY 2026e 7.79

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 1.37 20% 2.26 111% One qtr ago 1.22 16% 1.57 N/A Two qtrs ago 1.05 20% 1.16 100% Three qtrs ago 1.18 16% 1.43 35%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 6

Krystal Biotech (KRYS)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 209 199-205 179-182

Why the Strength

We’re not usually big fans of one drug biotech outfits, as a whiff of bad side effects, competition or poor execution can really hit the stock. But Krystal is one of two one-drug outfits in this week’s issue, both of which have bright prospects and are cranking out big results today—Krystal, in fact, is hugely profitable today despite being a relatively a small business. The firm’s claim to fame is Vyjuvek, which is a topical gene therapy for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (GEB for short), a very rare genetic skin condition that can lead to painful blistering, open wounds and more; rather amazingly, Vyjuvek works by directly delivering working copies of a missing gene to the skin, which enables it to produce a protein that binds the skin together and promotes healing. It’s the only approved FDA gene therapy for this diesease and it got off to a hot start, with sales ramping to $91 million in Q4 of last year, just over a year from its launch. Revenues have only inched ahead since then on a sequential basis, but the market is looking for better things ahead for a few reasons: First, the drug got a label expansion (now can be used starting at birth and, importantly, can be administered at home by caregivers); second, Krystal is bolstering its sales force, with results from the new hires and training expected next year; and third are some international launches, with Germany launching in late-August and Japan and France in October, which will likely impact the numbers after a few quarters. The pipeline looks good, too, with an eyedrop version for DEB patients with corneal abrasions (another side effect) in Phase III trials. It’s a solid story with real sales and earnings growth ahead; analyst expect 2026 revenue to rise north of 40%.

Technical Analysis

KRYS had a nice run into the middle of 2024, but then the sellers took over, driving the stock down 45% from its high by May of this year. The rebound this summer was nothing to write home about, but after shakeouts in August and September, KRYS changed character, moving above above its 40-week line—and it’s continued to move higher since, with a nice post-earnings push to 16-month highs. If you’re game, aim to enter on minor weakness with a stop near the 50-day line.



Market Cap $6.00B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 27 FY 2023 -2.76 Current P/E 30 FY 2024 3.42 Annual Revenue $373M FY 2025e 6.29 Profit Margin 48.7% FY 2026e 7.63

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 97.8 17% 2.66 192% One qtr ago 96.0 37% 1.29 143% Two qtrs ago 88.2 95% 1.20 161% Three qtrs ago 91.1 116% 1.52 407%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 7

Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 65 62-63.5 55-56

Why the Strength

Following an unprecedented surge during the Covid years, the market for mass gaming (electronic gaming machines, slots and low-stakes table games like Baccarat and Blackjack) experienced a period of retrenchment before launching a recovery in the last couple of years—thanks in part to a bevy of new game titles, strong console sales and a more favorable climate for consumer spending (especially for vacationers). The mass gaming rebound is a big reason behind the recent financial strength for Las Vegas Sands, the well-known leader in developing integrated resorts that combine luxury accommodation with gambling and entertainment, with a strong position in the retail and convention spaces overseas (both Macau and Singapore). The company commands a dominant share in this space overseas, with its mass gaming business (which caters mainly to non-VIP customers) being a sizable contributor to this year’s growth spurt. In Q3, this segment posted a record $905 million in revenue, reflecting 35% year-on-year growth and a whopping 122% improvement from Q3 2019 (pre-pandemic), and contributing to total sales of $3.3 billion (up 24%) and earnings of 78 cents that beat estimates by 16 cents. Further contributing was a strong performance at the company’s Marina Bay Sands property in Singapore, which posted EBITDA of $743 million that easily beat the consensus estimate of $618 million, driven by an improved bet mix and “smart” table insights, record average daily revenue per occupied hotel room and an influx of ultra-high net-worth individuals to Singapore. (Marina Bay Sands is considered a significant contributor to Singapore’s tourism industry, contributing billions to the country’s economy and creating thousands of jobs, while remaining the leading business, leisure and entertainment destination in the region.) What’s more, the top brass expects the Singapore business to “easily exceed” $2.5 billion in annual EBITDA in 2025, a 22% gain from last year if realized. The company also guided for higher capital returns, with a 20% dividend increase (1.5% yield) and “ongoing share repurchases” slated for 2026. It’s not the true blue growth story it was a decade ago, but Sands looks like an interesting turnaround play after a couple years in the doldrums.

Technical Analysis

LVS topped out way back in mid 2023, just as the bull market was getting going, and mostly bumped lower for the next couple of years, culminating with a low near 30 during the tariff panic this year. The upmove after that was relatively pristine, though, with a move over the 40-week line in early July leading to a run just above its late-2023 highs. LVS did correct sharply from there (21% in seven weeks), but the Q3 report changed the landscape, kicking off a run to multi-year highs. We think higher prices are likely, but near-term, we’ll aim to enter on a further exhale.



Market Cap $45.1B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 23 FY 2023 1.86 Current P/E 24 FY 2024 2.27 Annual Revenue $12.3B FY 2025e 2.90 Profit Margin 21.6% FY 2026e 3.21

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 3.33 24% 0.78 77% One qtr ago 3.18 15% 0.79 44% Two qtrs ago 2.86 -3% 0.59 -19% Three qtrs ago 2.90 -1% 0.54 -5%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 8

Macom Tech (MTSI)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 159 165-168 143-145

Why the Strength

Macom designs and produces high-performance semiconductor components for several major industries, from telecommunications to data centers to defense. Its products are used in a wide range of applications, such as radar systems, optical networks, industrial equipment and medical devices, providing it with exposure to multiple long-term growth tailwinds. It’s no surprise that a big reason for Macom’s strong showing of late is the ongoing hyperscale and AI-driven data center buildout, with demand for the company’s 800G and 1.6T optical interconnect products particularly robust. However, persistent demand from satellite telecommunications, industrial and defense customers are also contributing to the strength. Earlier this month, Macom’s fiscal Q4 earnings (ended October) boasted 30% year-on-year revenue growth, to $261 million, plus per-share earnings of 94 cents that beat estimates by a penny, with record annual revenue of $967 million increasing 32% from 2024 and EPS of $3.47 jumping 36%. In the earnings call, the top brass noted that Macom launched over 200 new products in 2025, with recent product innovations (those less than three years old) as a group outpacing the company’s overall revenue growth while strongly contributing to gross margins. The firm also announced plans to open two additional integrated circuit design centers in California and Europe with an aim of expanding its engineering talent base. Separately, Macom is investing to increase six-inch wafer production for gallium nitride (GaN)-based semiconductors, which are critical for data center and high-speed optical uses, at its European Semiconductor Center. Going forward, the company expects sequential fiscal Q1 growth in all its end markets, with Data Center leading at approximately 5% growth, followed by Telecom and Industrial & Defense with low single-digit growth. Macom also projected double-digit revenue growth “with no less than mid-teens on the top line” for fiscal 2026, as analysts see the bottom line up 21% (likely conservative).

Technical Analysis

MTSI saw a steady rise from mid-2022 until early November of last year, where it topped out for a couple of months and then sunk to a low of 84 during the tariff panic. The rally after that was solid but the stock stalled out shy of its prior highs in late-June, leading to a tight, three-month flat period through early-October. MTSI was shot out of a cannon from there, including a decisive, big-volume rally after the quarterly report two weeks ago. We’ll set our buy range up a bit from here, looking to buy if the stock resumes its rally.



Market Cap $12.1B EPS $ Annual (Sep) Forward P/E 39 FY 2024 2.56 Current P/E 47 FY 2025 3.47 Annual Revenue $967M FY 2026e 4.20 Profit Margin 28.2% FY 2027e 5.05

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 261 30% 0.94 29% One qtr ago 252 32% 0.90 36% Two qtrs ago 236 30% 0.85 44% Three qtrs ago 218 39% 0.79 36%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 9

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 554 518-532 458-466

Why the Strength

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals isn’t a well known name, but it has the makings of an emerging blue chip in the biotech space thanks to one potentially mega-blockbuster drug. Dubbed Rezdiffra, it was the first (back in early 2024) approved treatment for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohiepatitis (MASH for short), which is a severe form of fatty liver disease where fat can build up in that organ and cause major issues, including even cirrohisis, liver cancer or liver failure. Rezdiffra makes a big difference for patients (some resolve totally over time, many others see improvement), which has led to a ridiculously-fast uptake—in just its sixth quarter on the market, Rezdiffra brought in $287 million in revenue in Q3, up 35% from the prior quarter, with 29,500 patients on treatment. But even that is less than 10% of the (likely very conservative) 315,000 current target patient population among those the firm can reach through its set of physicians that it’s targeting. There is competition here: Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy (weight loss drug) has proven effective for MASH, too, but Madrigal’s top brass isn’t worried, thinking (a) Rezdiffra has much higher adherence for a variety of reasons (pill vs. injection; more than two-thirds stick with Rezdiffra vs. half that with Wegovy), and (b) Novo is likely to market heavily to raise awareness, which could greatly expand the entire market (many people with MASH are either undiagnosed or are diagnosed and not being treated). Beyond that are trials for Rezdiffra to treat those who already have cirrhosis (nobody approved for that yet), with results so far very encouraging; approval here won’t be for two or three years most likely but it would be another big increase in the potential market. New payment agreements might cut prices to start 2026, but management thinks uptake should be strong enough to push revenues higher sequentially anyway (a recent launch in Germany should help)—analysts see the top line surging 55% next year (probably low) while earnings leap toward $4 per share, with a lot more growth beyond that.

Technical Analysis

MDGL went nowhere from last November through August of this year (part of a huge multi-year base, in fact), but then broke out nicely in August and quickly ran up to 450. But the move never followed through, with shares hacking sideways for two months before shaking out below 400 near Halloween (and knocking us out of our position). But earnings saved the day, as MDGL has ramped since then, easily moving to new highs and, like many medicals, holding firm last week. We like the strength, but given the market and the fact shares are extended, we’ll look to enter on dips.

Market Cap $11.9B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E N/A FY 2023 -19.99 Current P/E N/A FY 2024 -21.90 Annual Revenue $740M FY 2025e -10.67 Profit Margin N/A FY 2026e 4.20

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 287 362% -4.96 N/A One qtr ago 213 999% -1.90 N/A Two qtrs ago 137 N/M -3.32 N/A Three qtrs ago 103.0 N/M -2.71 N/A

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 10

Natera (NTRA)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 206 198-203 177-181

Why the Strength

Natera is the leader in molecular residual disease testing, screening cell-free DNA (cfDNA) fragments in the bloodstream as telltale signs of the presence of disease somewhere in the body. The company established itself with a widely used prenatal test, Panorama, which is a noninvasive way of screening for a variety of fetal problems just by screening the mother’s blood. Today the business is led by a related test, called Signatera, which tests for a handful of diseases including types of breast, ovarian and colorectal cancer on a post-treatment basis, looking to see if the cancer has come back; the colorectal test is used by nearly a third of oncologists in the U.S. Even as competitors have come into the market with tests more sensitive in discovering traces of disease, Natera maintains its lead in the marketplace thanks to the depth and breadth of its sequencing, which competitors have found difficult to replicate. Natera’s consistently good revenue growth backs this up: Two weeks ago the company reported third quarter revenue of $592 million, up 35% from the year ago period, driven by a 15% rise in total test and a 54% boom in Signatera tests processed in the period, along with some higher pricing. Natera did post a $0.64 net loss, partly from management pouring money into R&D to expand the afflictions they can test for as well as gain Signatera market share rather than maximizing its profits right now. But longer term the company sees a path for 85% of tests being paid for in full down the line. Sales momentum has been so good that the company raised its sales guidance for the full year by $160 million to the midpoint just over $2.2 billion. The trend toward more states adding Medicare coverage for Signatera tests is another plus, as are trials to expand the diseases Signatera can detect, with the current “IMvigor” trials for detecting bladder cancer showing great promise.

Technical Analysis

NTRA was a big leader from the autumn low in 2023 to the stocks high late last year. But then came the long topping and digestion period, with shares falling as much as 31% by the April low and hacking sideways in a wide range for months. But after one final shakeout to end September, NTRA broke out on the upside last month and, with lots of volatility, has continued to push higher despite the iffy market. Like most names this week, we suggest entering on weakness if you want in.



Market Cap $28.3B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E N/A FY 2023 -3.78 Current P/E N/A FY 2024 -1.53 Annual Revenue $2.12B FY 2025e -2.35 Profit Margin N/A FY 2026e -1.70

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 592 35% -0.64 N/A One qtr ago 547 32% -0.74 N/A Two qtrs ago 502 36% -0.50 N/A Three qtrs ago 476 53% -0.41 N/A

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Previously Recommended Stocks

Date Stock Symbol Top Pick Original Buy Range 11/17/25 HOLD 11/10/25 Affiliated Managers AMG 254-261 251 8/18/25 Alnylam Pharm ALNY ★ 435-445 460 9/2/25 Amphenol APH 112-115 132 10/13/25 ASML Holding ASML 1000-1025 1018 10/20/25 Axsome Therapeutics AXSM 133-136 146 10/27/25 Carpenter Tech CRS ★ 308-318 332 11/3/25 Caterpillar CAT 550-560 551 10/6/25 Ciena CIEN 145-150 192 11/10/25 Comfort Systems FIX 910-945 919 9/22/25 CrowdStrike CRWD 485-500 530 11/10/25 Datadog DDOG 193-200 180 11/10/25 Expedia EXPE 255-263 244 5/5/25 GE Aerospace GE 205-211 300 11/3/25 Guardant Health GH 90-94 96 11/10/25 Jfrog FROG 61.5-64 57 9/29/25 Lumentum LITE 148-155 242 9/29/25 Lyft LYFT 21.2-22 22 10/20/25 MKS MKSI 134-138 142 10/20/25 Nvidia NVDA 190-195 186 10/27/25 PBF Energy PBF 32-33 38 10/27/25 Peabody Energy BTU 31-32.5 28 9/15/25 Scorpio Tankers STNG 56.5-58.5 62 10/6/25 Snowflake SNOW 238-245 253 11/3/25 Teradyne TER 173-178 167 10/13/25 TTM Technologies TTMI 57-59 64 11/3/25 Twilio TWLO 132-136 120 10/13/25 United Therapeutics UTHR 432-442 472 11/3/25 Valaris VAL 55.5-57.5 56 9/29/25 Valero Energy VLO 166-170 179 10/6/25 Vertiv Holdings VRT 155-160 166 11/3/25 Viavi Solutions VIAV 16.4-16.9 17 11/10/25 Warrior Met Coal HCC 77.5-80.5 78 11/3/25 Wayfair W 97.5-101 100 11/10/25 Wesco WCC 254-262 248 11/10/25 Xometry XMTR 62-64.5 56 WAIT None this week SELL 10/27/25 Applied Digital APLD 29.5-32 23 11/3/25 Cloudflare NET ★ 243-249 202 11/10/25 Corning GLW ★ 90-92.5 81 6/16/25 Life 360 LIF ★ 60.5-63 70 9/2/25 MongoDB MDB 305-312 339 10/20/25 Morgan Stanley MS 159-163 160 10/13/25 Nextracker NXT ★ 81.5-84 90 10/27/25 Pegasystems PEGA 63-65 55 11/10/25 Semtech SMTC 73-75.5 65 10/13/25 Southern Copper SCCO 127-131 127 DROPPED 11/3/25 Cameco CCJ 105-108 83 11/3/25 Tesla TSLA 476-486 409

