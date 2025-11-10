Cabot Top Ten Trader Issue: November 10, 2025

A Key Juncture

On balance, there’s little doubt the evidence worsened last week, as the intermediate-term trend was on the fence, the broad market continued to have issues (elevated new lows, slipping breadth, etc.) and more air pockets emerged for some leading titles. And yet, most leaders didn’t crack (some actually raced higher after earnings), and the big-cap indexes didn’t either, so the question was whether a “real” correction was getting underway … or this would be yet another shakeout-type decline that gives way to higher prices. So far, of course, it’s looking like the latter, with support Friday afternoon and the ending of the longest-ever government shutdown boosting sentiment today. On Friday’s update, we dropped our Market Monitor to a level 6, but we’re going to quickly change course and go back to 7 today—and then stay flexible as we see whether a year-end run is getting underway or whether more volatility is coming.

This week’s list again has a growth tilt to it, which we find encouraging given the selling we saw in many areas of the market of late. Our Top Pick is Corning (GLW), which is a steadier leader in the AI (and solar) space and is testing its 10-week line for the first time—look to enter on strength and use a tight-ish stop.

Stock Name Price Buy Range Loss Limit Affiliated Managers (AMG) 260 254-261 233-236 Comfort Systems (FIX) 974 910-945 820-845 Corning (GLW) ★ Top Pick ★ 89 90-92.5 80.5-82 Datadog (DDOG) 200 193-200 166-170 Expedia (EXPE) 268 255-263 228-234 JFrog (FROG) 64 61.5-64 52.5-54 Semtech (SMTC) 75 73-75.5 65-66.5 Warrior Met Coal (HCC) 82 77.5-80.5 68.5-70 Wesco (WCC) 261 254-262 225-229 Xometry (XMTR) 66 62-64.5 54-55.5

Stock 1

Affiliated Managers (AMG)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 260 254-261 233-236

Why the Strength

Affiliated Managers Group is about as straightforward a Bull Market stock as there is: As its name suggests, the company has equity stakes in many independent investment firms (dubbed affiliates) throughout the country, providing them with growth capital, distribution, strategy help and even investment products to sell to their client bases, while the company benefits from businesses that are growing and throwing off a ton of cash flow. All told, it has stakes in more than 40 affiliates that combined have $804 billion of assets under management, and over time the firm has branched out from classic stock picking houses to those investing in private firms, wealth management operations and others with specific, unique angles (fixed income, green energy, you name it). Business has always been good and very profitable (60% pre-tax margins!), though things have been relatively stagnant for a while as getting new business has been tough with net cash outflows at its affiliates. But that’s been changing of late, especially in Q3, with $9 billion coming in the door ($17 billion year to date), led by newer (non-equity) strategies (five new partnerships in alternative investment managers this year, including a recent one that will expand alternative credit offerings). That helped revenues tick up 2% and saw EBITDA boom 17% in Q3, though the real excitement is about what comes after that, with Wall Street seeing double-digit sales and earnings (and likely faster EBITDA) growth in 2026 as money loosens up and cash inflows continue. One more plus: Given the big cash flow here, the top brass hasn’t been shy about buying back shares (down 6% from a year ago), which will only help. It’s a solid story assuming the bull market continues.

Technical Analysis

AMG isn’t going to be your fastest horse, but the stock can trend nicely when it’s in gear, like now. Shares didn’t do much in 2023 and 2024, with this year’s February-April correction bringing the stock down to levels it saw in late 2023. But AMG had a great persistent uptrend after that, finally stalling out near 250 for a few weeks—but last week’s big-volume earnings push higher moved it back to new highs. We’re OK taking a swing at it around here with a stop near 240.

Market Cap $7.37B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 9 FY 2023 19.50 Current P/E 11 FY 2024 21.36 Annual Revenue $2.04B FY 2025e 25.28 Profit Margin 59.5% FY 2026e 30.02

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 528 2% 6.10 27% One qtr ago 493 -1% 5.39 15% Two qtrs ago 497 -1% 5.20 -3% Three qtrs ago 524 4% 6.53 -5%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 2

Comfort Systems (FIX)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 974 910-945 820-845

Why the Strength

Comfort is a major provider of commercial and industrial building systems, including HVAC, plumbing, fire protection and electrical. Its operations are heavily skewed toward its Mechanical segment (79% of annual revenue), specializing in HVAC system installation, repair and replacement, with Electrical handling electrical construction and engineering and accounting for the rest of the business. In recent quarters, large-scale mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) contracts tied to new construction—particularly for data centers—have driven most of Comfort’s results, including most recently in Q3, which saw construction accounting for 86% of its revenue, with projects for new buildings representing 61% and existing building construction 25%. Service revenue was up 11%, but with the faster growth in construction, that figure is moving higher. Additionally, Comfort’s institutional markets “remained strong” and took in 22% of Q3 revenue, with education, health care and government customers providing most of this business. Total revenue of $2.5 billion increased 35% from a year ago, with earnings of $8.25 beating estimates by 31%. Another meaningful part of Comfort’s growth strategy is M&A, with a total of 20 acquisitions made over the last five years that’s allowed Comfort to expand its technical capabilities, geography and service lines. It snapped up two firms last month, including the Michigan-based contractor FZ Electrical (specializing in electrical and low-voltage systems for complex industrial and commercial projects) and Florida-based Meisner Electric (electrical installation, low voltage systems and maintenance for healthcare and other sectors). Looking ahead, the top brass said the firm is entering the final quarter of 2025 with a backlog 62% higher than it was at this time last year, with project pipelines that remain at “historically high levels.” Wall Street sees earnings up 17% next year, but that’s likely conservative as estimates (and the backlog) continue to chug higher.

Technical Analysis

FIX has had a big run from its lows earlier this year, so it’s not in the early innings of its advance—but the recent earnings reaction and mild pullback of late tell us the buyers are still in control. The stock broke to new highs in July and, after some tightness, rallied to north of 800 before another small rest that tested the 50-day line. But the earnings gap up was huge, and while the 1000 level has been round-number resistance, the pullback during the recent market pothole was mild. If you want in, aim for dips and use a looser stop. (FYI, the stock price is high, but the stock moves a bunch—as always, focus on the dollars invested and just buy fewer shares.)

Market Cap $33.7B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 31 FY 2023 8.74 Current P/E 41 FY 2024 14.60 Annual Revenue $8.32B FY 2025e 26.24 Profit Margin 15.1% FY 2026e 30.78

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 2.45 35% 8.25 102% One qtr ago 2.17 20% 6.53 75% Two qtrs ago 1.83 91% 4.50 67% Three qtrs ago 1.87 38% 4.09 60%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 3

Corning (GLW) ★ Top Pick ★

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 89 90-92.5 80.5-82

Why the Strength

Corning is well known as a major glass producer—particularly for smartphones and tablets—but it’s also one of the world’s leading manufacturers of low-loss fiber-optic cable used extensively in optical communication technology. Soaring demand for optical communications equipment used in the ongoing AI infrastructure build-out has been a big reason for the company’s strength in recent quarters, but a ramp of Corning’s Michigan-based solar products business is also contributing. Leading the growth in Q3 was the firm’s Optical Communications Enterprise segment, which saw sales increase 58% year over year thanks to the continued strong adoption of Corning’s new Gen AI products, particularly from data center customers. The segment’s excellent showing contributed to company-wide revenue of $4.3 billion that increased 21%, with per-share earnings of 67 cents beating estimates by a penny and free cash flow of $535 million that the company said puts it “on track for another year of strong free cash flow growth.” Beyond AI, the firm inked a new partnership with Apple involving a commitment of $2.5 billion to produce all iPhone and Apple Watch cover glass in the U.S., establishing the world’s largest and most advanced smartphone production line at Corning’s Kentucky facility. Another highlight of the quarter was the launch of the nation’s largest solar ingot and wafer facility, with more than 80% of its wafer production capacity already committed for the next five years. (Corning expects to triple its solar run rate by 2027, adding $1.6 billion of new annualized revenue while moving closer to its goal of building a $2.5 billion revenue stream in solar by the end of 2028.) Corning also entered into collaborations with GlobalFoundries (to develop detachable fiber connector solutions for that firm’s silicon photonics platform) and QuantumScope (for ceramic separator manufacturing capabilities for Quantum’s solid-state lithium-metal batteries). For Q4, management guided for sales of around $4.4 billion (up 13% if realized) and said the firm is on track to achieve its operating margin target of 20% in Q4, a year ahead of plan. Analysts see earnings up 20%-plus next year.

Technical Analysis

GLW had a strong rebound from its early April low, launching a smooth run-up for the next three months as it approached its high in July. The breakout came right after that, thanks to Q2 earnings, with shares overcoming resistance and running into the upper 80s by early October. Since then, shares have bounced around but haven’t made any net progress, digesting its gains while the 50-day line catches up. We’ll look to enter on a bit more strength.



Market Cap $73.3B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 28 FY 2023 1.70 Current P/E 37 FY 2024 1.96 Annual Revenue 1$4.9B FY 2025e 2.52 Profit Margin 19.0% FY 2026e 3.03

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 4.10 21% 0.67 24% One qtr ago 3.86 19% 0.60 28% Two qtrs ago 3.45 16% 0.54 24% Three qtrs ago 3.50 17% 0.57 46%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 4

Datadog (DDOG)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 200 193-200 166-170

Why the Strength

Datadog was a pandemic darling due to its leading position in observability and application performance monitoring, which saw big demand from big companies as the cloud era accelerated; these firms have tons of differing point solutions and need to make sure everything is working together as it should. The company has greatly expanded its offerings over time (cloud security, software delivery, cloud service management, etc), and of course AI should be a driver going forward—Datadog’s Bits AI offering looks to be big, as it’s essentially an AI agent put within a client’s monitoring, development and security modules that automatically solves problems (often before engineers open their laptops to address the issue); some features are still in preview mode but should be released soon. There are also language model observability products that allow clients to assess the quality and security of AI models and allow for debugging if needed. The long-term backdrop for all of Datadog’s services has been great due to cloud and AI migration, and the numbers have been solid for a while, with business from both AI and non-AI players has been doing great (in Q3, usage growth from non-AI customers was the fastest in 12 quarters). To be fair, there have been fears the firm could lose a big client—OpenAI is reportedly building its own observability products for its models, which many feared would result in Datadog taking a big revenue hit … but it looks like OpenAI has renewed its deal with the company for the next several quarters, likely removing that overhang for a while at least. That puts the focus back on the underlying business, which looks great: In Q3, sales (up 28%) and earnings (up 20%) breezed past expectations, while free cash flow for the nine months through September rose 17% and came north of $1.70 per share (well ahead of earnings). To be fair, growth is supposed to be solid not spectacular (20% to 25%) going forward, but it’s looking like Datadog is back to being the key observability cog for the cloud and AI booms.

Technical Analysis

DDOG really hasn’t been a leading stock since the pandemic boom, with any spurts higher being met with long listless periods—and at its April lows, shares were no higher than they were in late 2023. But the stock rebounded nicely after that, and after ramping into early July, it built a shallow, proper launching pad, with a move to multi-month highs early last month and some tightness—and then last week’s decisive breakout. We’re OK starting a position here or (preferably) on dips with a looser stop near 160.

Market Cap $67.0B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 83 FY 2023 1.32 Current P/E 97 FY 2024 1.82 Annual Revenue $3.21B FY 2025e 2.00 Profit Margin 28.2% FY 2026e 2.30

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 886 28% 0.55 20% One qtr ago 827 28% 0.46 7% Two qtrs ago 762 25% 0.46 5% Three qtrs ago 738 25% 0.49 11%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 5

Expedia (EXPE)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 268 255-263 228-234

Why the Strength

Expedia needs no introduction, as it’s the second largest online travel agency (OTA) next to Booking.com, operating not just its namesake property but Hotels.com, VRBO, Hotwire, Orbitz, Travelocity, CarRentals.com and others—all told, the firm booked a whopping 108 million room nights in the most recent quarter that, along with some flights, car rentals and experiences, were worth $30.7 billion in the third quarter alone. The company has been doing well for a while now, but the stock has turned strong for a couple of reasons, the first of which is that business is actually picking up steam: In Q3, Expedia gained global market share and saw room nights up 11% from a year ago (up high single digits in the U.S., the fastest growth pace in three years), while some newer opportunities like business-to-business bookings (up 26%, the 17th straight quarter of double-digit growth) and advertising (up 16%) continue to crank ahead. All of that led the top brass to push up its Q4 and full-year guidance (7% revenue and bookings growth this year, up from a prior view of 4%, as the back half of 2025 accelerates). The other big thing here is the business model—Expedia runs a very tight ship since it’s simply connecting travelers with providers, which means margins and free cash flow are big: In Q3, EBITDA margins were 33%, and the top brass expects more margin expansion ahead, while free cash flow for the prior 12 months (September 2024 to September 2025) came in just shy of $3 billion—not only was that up big (29%) from a year ago, it’s miles ahead of net income (totaling nearly $23 per share!), allowing for a token dividend (0.6% yield) and a decent share buyback program (share count down 3.5% from a year ago in Q3). And given that growth is actually picking up (and AI initiatives are boosting customer happiness and automating some functions), it’s fair to expect more solid earnings and free cash flow growth in 2026. It’s not the hottest stock out there, but we think Expedia could surprise on the upside.

Technical Analysis

EXPE showed signs of getting going in late 2024, rallying to multi-year highs around 200 before stalling out for a bit and correcting hard with the market early this year. The rebound from there was just OK, with marginal new highs notched in August, but shares couldn’t sustain their momentum, essentially going sideways for a couple of months as 230 acted as resistance. But Friday’s earnings reaction looks decisive—we’ll aim for dips given that EXPE isn’t usually a go-go stock.



Market Cap $32.0B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 15 FY 2023 9.69 Current P/E 15 FY 2024 12.11 Annual Revenue $14.4B FY 2025e 14.88 Profit Margin 27.4% FY 2026e 17.66

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 4.41 9% 7.57 23% One qtr ago 3.79 6% 4.24 21% Two qtrs ago 2.99 3% 0.40 90% Three qtrs ago 3.18 10% 2.39 39%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 6

JFrog (FROG)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 64 61.5-64 52.5-54

Why the Strength

JFrog specializes in software development systems that can span the whole of a client’s enterprise and help build secure and increasingly interoperable applications. A driving force is that IT heads at large businesses want to move their operations to having a single source of records, compared to today, where firms have tons of different software and security systems that each have their own siloed data. The terminology of JFrog’s offerings can be cryptic—DevOps, DevSecOps, MLOps, MLSecOps—as can client “binary” and “artifactory” uses. Basically, it all boils down to clients using JFrog’s offering to have better end-to-end control when building their own software for clients, boositng productivity and providing better security and quality control as well. It’s a good business so far: JFrog’s revenue rose 26% year over year in its Q3 earnings announced last week (another quarter of slightly accelerating growth), to $137 million. The improvement came mainly from traditional cloud users that continue to power the business, as the company is succeeding in converting cloud customers who find their own demand exceeding their plan step up to pricier guaranteed contracts. The company added about 150 clients who spend more than $100,000 annually last quarter, bringing that high-spending cohort to more than 1,100. Earnings per share also blew away estimates, coming in at $0.22 when Wall Street expected $0.16. Growth in Q4 is seen coming in at 26%, with sales around $137 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.19, give or take a penny. Longer term, AI is seen adding to JFrog’s tailwinds, with Nvidia recently saying JFrog’s software is especially good for scaling up AI agents (that can automate many talks), one of the hot spots of corporate AI spending. The complexity of AI also opens doors for sales of JFrog’s system to detect vulnerabilities in AI agent design. Analysts currently see growth slowing, but the market clearly doesn’t.

Technical Analysis

FROG took a big hop higher Friday on earnings, surging 27% in one day, shattering round-number resistance around 50 and lifting the stock out of a base-on-base formation (two rest periods, one sitting on top of the other) that had been forming since May. When you throw in the beautiful weekly volume cluster back in August, there are clear signs big investors (420 own shares, up from 340 nine months ago) are getting in. We’re OK entering here or preferably on dips, albeit with a loose stop.



Market Cap $6.87B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 69 FY 2023 0.51 Current P/E 76 FY 2024 0.65 Annual Revenue $502M FY 2025e 0.78 Profit Margin 23.2% FY 2026e 0.87

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 137 26% 0.22 47% One qtr ago 127 23% 0.18 20% Two qtrs ago 122 22% 0.20 25% Three qtrs ago 116 19% 0.19 0%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 7

Semtech (SMTC)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 75 73-75.5 65-66.5

Why the Strength

The data center sector is undergoing what some have styled a “seismic shift” as momentum continues building for networking solutions that offer higher bandwidth, lower latency and better energy efficiency. At the cutting edge of this trend is Semtech, which offers high-performance semiconductors, IoT systems and cloud connectivity services for consumer, enterprise and industrial customers. Driving the recent strength for the California-based company is a string of high-bandwidth interconnect 800G design wins with several top hyperscalers in the U.S. and China, strongly contributing to its data center growth and revenue gains. The wins are considered critical since Semtech’s 800G LPO laser driver (LPO stands for linear pluggable optics; it removes the digital signal processor, making for much lower power consumption and lower latency) is the world’s only compliant driver in the market under current industry guidelines for low-power optical modules used in high-speed data centers and high-performance computing. This, in turn, positions Semtech as the standard for hyperscalers looking for ways to reduce power usage, with the firm’s high-speed active copper cables (ACC) boasting between a 60% and 90% power consumption savings versus digital signal-based alternatives. The boost to Semtech provided by the accelerating adoption of ACC by hyperscalers was recognized by a couple of major investment banks last month (another reason for the stock’s strength), based not only on the firm’s growing ACC footprint, but also on its long-range, low-power (LoRa) wireless platform offerings used as a supporting technology for IoT applications; analysts see use cases for LoRa increasing for commercial drones, automation/robotics and handsets, too. In its latest earnings, the company reported fiscal Q2 (ended July) revenue of $258 million, up 20% from a year ago, and earnings of 41 cents a share that nearly quadrupled from a year ago, driven by “strong contributions” from data center and LoRa sales. When the outfit releases Q3 results (likely in early December), analysts see revenue of $266 million (up 12%) and EPS of 45 cents (up 71%), with bottom-line growth expected to remain strong through next year. It’s an interesting story.

Technical Analysis

SMTC knifed lower starting from a mid-January peak at just under 80 and ending in late April at about 25. However, the turnaround from there was immediate as shares recovered above the 50-day line by early May and have remained above it ever since, with the first test of the trend line occurring in August and with the latest one taking place last week. More interestingly, shares have moved straight sideways for the past month and flashed some tight weekly closes (usually a sign of accumulation). Breakouts are tricky in this environment, but we’re OK starting a small position on today’s move with a stop near the 50-day line.



Market Cap $6.24B EPS $ Annual (Jan) Forward P/E 43 FY 2024 0.14 Current P/E 48 FY 2025 0.88 Annual Revenue $997M FY 2026e 1.66 Profit Margin 16.7% FY 2027e 2.14

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 258 20% 0.41 273% One qtr ago 251 22% 0.38 533% Two qtrs ago 251 30% 0.40 N/A Three qtrs ago 237 18% 0.26 999%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 8

Warrior Met Coal (HCC)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 82 77.5-80.5 68.5-70

Why the Strength

Last week, the White House added 10 minerals to the list of commodities the U.S. federal government deems essential for the nation’s economy, including metallurgical coal, which is used to make coke fuel for steel production. The news, along with a just-released Q3 earnings report, was welcome for Warrior Met Coal, which prompted the stock’s latest show of strength. Warrior produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical (or “met”) coal for the steel industry, operating two active underground mines in Alabama, with a third one under development. The company boasts some of the most extensive reserves of met coal assets in the U.S., with a focus on high-quality “hard-coking” coal used for steelmaking that allows it to sell at premium prices on the export market. In what analysts have described as a “transformational” development for Warrior, the company just started mining last month at Blue Creek, a new development project in Alabama, several months ahead of schedule. It’s expected that Blue Creek will allow the company to increase its annual coal sales by six to seven million tons, which would amount to an 80% increase from last year’s total sales. What’s more, Blue Creek is expected to contribute to an operating cost savings for Warrior, in turn resulting in a margin improvement while strongly contributing to higher EBITDA and free cash flow going forward. Last week’s Q3 report was a big reason for the latest buzz, with revenue of $329 million holding steady year-on-year, thanks to record quarterly sales volumes of 2.4 million short tons, (up 27%) and total production volumes that rose 17%, all while earnings of 70 cents a share beat estimates by a head-turning $1.01. However, EBITDA of around $71 million was 10% lower, with Warrior stating that “significantly weaker” conditions in the global steelmaking market, driven primarily by ongoing depressed steel demand, excess Chinese steel exports and oversupply of steelmaking coal, is a near-term headwind. But investors are clearly focused on the highly anticipated Blue Creek development, which management said “significantly increases our production capacity and has already begun contributing to revenue and free cash flow,” while allowing the firm to increase its full-year 2025 production volume guidance by around 10%. Following a tough stretch, analysts see Warrior’s sales and earnings surging next year, with the bottom line expected to lift well over $5 per share.

Technical Analysis

HCC hit a major peak at 75 last November and then fell into a correction over the next five months along with coal prices. It found strong support around 40 in April and then etched out a bottom over the next couple of months before turning up with the broader coal market in July. The ride from there was steady, with shares respecting their 10-week line as they made their way higher, and last Thursday’s earning pop brought the breakout. We’ll aim to get in on minor weakness with a stop back in the upper 60s.



Market Cap $4.27B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 14 FY 2023 9.55 Current P/E 102 FY 2024 4.92 Annual Revenue $1.23B FY 2025e 0.51 Profit Margin 7.0% FY 2026e 5.62

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 329 0% 0.70 -13% One qtr ago 298 -25% 0.11 -92% Two qtrs ago 300 -40% -0.16 N/A Three qtrs ago 298 -18% 0.15 -94%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 9

Wesco (WCC)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 261 254-262 225-229

Why the Strength

Wesco is a leader in the electrical parts space, with a catalog boasting 1.5 million products from around 45,000 suppliers and marketed to more than 150,000 active customers globally. The company serves electrical, industrial and data communications end markets, with each Wesco location tailored to meet the inventory, service and logistics needs of its local markets. Unsurprisingly, a number of high-tech growth trends are contributing to the outfit’s recently accelerating growth, including increasing activity in electrification, automation and, of course, AI data center growth. The latter trend is driving much of the strength for Wesco, with its Communications and Security Solutions (CSS) segment seeing excellent demand from data center customers across 50 countries—and with its data center and network infrastructure sales alone expected to increase 50% this year compared to 2024. (The CSS segment also provides products and services for video surveillance, fire and intrusion detection, access control and more.) Meanwhile, Wesco’s Electrical and Electronic Solutions (EES) business is benefiting from the continued boom in automation, electrification and industry reshoring projects, while its Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS) segment has returned to growth in the second half of this year thanks to a rebound in utility spending. Accounting for the latest share price strength was the recent earnings, with Q3 revenue of $6.2 billion increasing 13% from a year ago (the fastest growth rate in many quarters) and per-share earnings of $3.92 that beat estimates by 10 cents. All three segments delivered growth in the quarter—the first time since Q1 2023—with total data center sales of $1.2 billion setting a new quarterly record (up 60%). The UBS business also continued to show signs of improvement with increased investor-owned utility sales growth in the quarter. Analysts see the acceleration trends continuing, with earnings up 22% in 2026, which will likely prove too low.

Technical Analysis

WCC had been in a very choppy, very gradual uptrend during the past few years, with a chunk of that being wiped away during the early-year decline. But the stock has acted differently since the low, with a smooth upmove to slightly above its prior highs in July and August, and then a very quiet, calm rest period with support at 200. WCC’s earnings breakout two weeks ago was solid, as was last week’s tight action despite the market’s hectic action. We’re OK taking a swing at it here.

Market Cap $12.5B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 16 FY 2023 14.60 Current P/E 20 FY 2024 12.22 Annual Revenue $22.9B FY 2025e 13.43 Profit Margin 4.2% FY 2026e 16.32

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 6.20 13% 3.92 9% One qtr ago 5.90 8% 3.39 6% Two qtrs ago 5.34 0% 2.21 -4% Three qtrs ago 5.50 0% 3.16 19%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 10

Xometry (XMTR)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 66 62-64.5 54-55.5

Why the Strength

The operator of a marketplace that allows for ordering of custom parts on demand, Xometry blew past expectations for sales and earnings in its third quarter, reported last week. Revenue hit $181 million, $18 million better than forecast three months prior by management, while AI-powered pricing optimization and order routing for tariff minimization widened gross profit to $6.19 a share, resulting in net income of $0.11, a penny better than consensus. The Maryland-based company is focused on being asset-light, using some 4,300 partners worldwide for contract work on machined, die-stamped, injection-molded and 3-D printed parts, though it does own some facilities itself. In addition to attracting new buyers and suppliers, Xometry is seeing increased business from existing customers, with repeat customers spending 9% more in the latest period than in the past. Part of the company’s secret sauce is making more of its capabilities accessible online, so customers can better envision what the company’s custom processes can do for them. The more Xometry builds up that capability, the easier it is for its systems to automatically quote prices without human intervention. That does mean Xometry is paying a premium to lure programmers from other tech companies, but the ease-of-use focus widens its competitive moat. Xometry is still largely serving an American customer base, but it has grown international orders to about a quarter of sales from just 2% five years ago. Europe is the focus of most of the international expansion, and the company just completed the rollout of a collaborative platform for clients there called Teamspace, allowing them to collaborate on designing custom orders and giving multiple parties order tracking and other inventory management capabilities. Even with the uncertain macro environment between economic headwinds and tariffs, Xometry sees Q4 sales rising 23% to about $183 million (likely conservative) and sees runway to continue to post a 20%-plus growth rate into the future. Analysts see earnings really taking off next year, too.

Technical Analysis

XMTR staged a massive breakout after its Q2 report in early August, which brought a solid (not spectacular) run to as high as 58. However, shares got dragged down by the weak broad market, slipping under the 50-day line in October and living there for a bit (and also knocking us out of our prior trade). But last week’s Q3 reaction was very bullish, with shares also ignoring any of the market’s wobbles. It’s volatile, so we’ll aim to enter on dips with a looser stop in the lower 50s.



Market Cap $3.29B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 84 FY 2023 -0.40 Current P/E 222 FY 2024 -0.04 Annual Revenue $644M FY 2025e 0.33 Profit Margin 3.4% FY 2026e 0.77

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 181 28% 0.11 450% One qtr ago 163 23% 0.09 N/A Two qtrs ago 151 23% 0.02 N/A Three qtrs ago 149 16% 0.06 N/A

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Previously Recommended Stocks

Date Stock Symbol Top Pick Original Buy Range 11/10/25 HOLD 8/18/25 Alnylam Pharm ALNY ★ 435-445 442 9/2/25 Amphenol APH 112-115 144 10/27/25 Applied Digital APLD 29.5-32 31 10/13/25 ASML Holding ASML 1000-1025 1040 10/20/25 Axsome Therapeutics AXSM 133-136 138 10/27/25 Carpenter Tech CRS ★ 308-318 328 11/3/25 Caterpillar CAT 550-560 571 10/6/25 Ciena CIEN 145-150 209 11/3/25 Cloudflare NET ★ 243-249 241 9/22/25 CrowdStrike CRWD 485-500 558 5/5/25 GE Aerospace GE 205-211 312 11/3/25 Guardant Health GH 90-94 98 6/16/25 Life 360 LIF ★ 60.5-63 93 9/29/25 Lumentum LITE 148-155 260 9/29/25 Lyft LYFT 21.2-22 24 10/20/25 MKS MKSI 134-138 159 9/2/25 MongoDB MDB 305-312 374 10/20/25 Morgan Stanley MS 159-163 165 10/13/25 Nextracker NXT ★ 81.5-84 107 10/20/25 Nvidia NVDA 190-195 199 10/27/25 PBF Energy PBF 32-33 40 10/27/25 Peabody Energy BTU 31-32.5 30 10/27/25 Pegasystems PEGA 63-65 60 9/15/25 Scorpio Tankers STNG 56.5-58.5 65 10/6/25 Snowflake SNOW 238-245 269 10/13/25 Southern Copper SCCO 127-131 140 11/3/25 Teradyne TER 173-178 184 10/13/25 TTM Technologies TTMI 57-59 70 11/3/25 Twilio TWLO 132-136 131 10/13/25 United Therapeutics UTHR 432-442 454 11/3/25 Valaris VAL 55.5-57.5 56 9/29/25 Valero Energy VLO 166-170 179 10/6/25 Vertiv Holdings VRT 155-160 188 11/3/25 Viavi Solutions VIAV 16.4-16.9 18 11/3/25 Wayfair W 97.5-101 113 WAIT 11/3/25 Cameco CCJ 105-108 94 11/3/25 Tesla TSLA 476-486 445 SELL 8/11/25 Arista Networks ANET 134.5-138.5 137 10/20/25 AeroVironment AVAV ★ 352-364 334 10/20/25 Celsius CELH 61-63 45 10/13/25 Constellation Energy CEG 373-386 361 10/13/25 Dell Technologies DELL 156-160 143 9/22/25 Frontline FRO 22-22.6 24 10/27/25 Galaxy Digital GLXY 37.5-39.5 32 10/27/25 Hexcel HXL 72-74 68 10/6/25 Shopify SHOP ★ 160-165 159 DROPPED None this week

The next Cabot Top Ten Trader issue will be published on November 17, 2025.

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.