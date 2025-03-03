Cabot Top Ten Trader Issue: March 3, 2025

Staying Defensive—and Flexible

Last week saw the softness in leading growth titles spread to most of the market, dragging down every major index and causing another rash of breakdowns among high relative performance-type names. Just looking at the evidence, most indexes are now in intermediate-term downtrends (or, at least, aren’t in uptrends), and there’s no question market leadership has taken a hit—the odds favor many of the highest fliers that have melted down will need time (at the very least) to repair the damage. That said, the rest of the market isn’t in nearly as bad shape, and what we’re watching closest is if (and if so, how well) the market can bounce: Obviously, a strong, big-volume, multi-day bounce in the market and fresher leading names would be encouraging, but so far upside has been limited to hours at a time before the sellers return. Right now, we think it’s best to play defense (our Market Monitor now stands at a level 4) but to also remain flexible as we see how big investors react to the sudden air pockets in many names.

This week’s list has a lot of names that have gone through corrections in recent weeks and months—likely kicking out most weak hands and, in many cases, resetting their uptrends. Our Top Pick is old friend Nutanix (NTNX), which is trying to break free from a nine-month rest; given the market, we’d keep it small if you enter and see how the market and breakout attempt go from here.

Stock Name Price Buy Range Loss Limit Amer Sports (AS) 30 31.5-32.5 26.5-27 Clearwater Analytics (CWAN) 30 32-33 27-28 Eli Lilly (LLY) 928 895-915 815-825 Exelixis (EXEL) 39 36.5-37.5 32.5-33 Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) 173 168-171 157-159 Light & Wonder (LNW) 110 106.5-109 97.5-99 Nutanix (NTNX) ★ Top Pick ★ 77 75-77.5 66.5-67.5 Stride (LRN) 139 132-135 120-122 Viking Holdings (VIK) 47 49.5-50.5 44.5-45.5 Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) 69 67-69 61.5-62.5

Stock 1

Amer Sports (AS)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 30 31.5-32.5 26.5-27

Why the Strength

Amer Sports is the parent company of 11 sporting goods brands, with outdoor technical clothing brand Arc’teryx, ski and shoe brand Salomon and ball and racket maker Wilson the three largest, together accounting for 90% of revenue; niche ski and baseball brands including Atomic and Louisville Slugger are also contributors. Though its brands are well known in the U.S. and Europe, it’s China that drives Amer’s growth—they’re rapidly opening Arc’teryx and Salomon stores throughout China, appealing to the middle-class consumers with money to spend and a desire to be outdoors while also being fashionable. Salomon’s hybrid hiking-walking shoe, for instance, has basically created a category of its own with Chinese shoppers. Management is planning to do much the same with Wilson, with Tennis 360 stores opening up across China, driven by Olympics-spurred interest in racket sports and a partnership with Roger Federer. The Asia connection is built into the business, which was bought last decade by four Chinese companies, including Tencent and ANTA Sports, along with Lululemon founder Chip Wilson. So far, it’s been good for business: China sales leapt 54% in Q4, reported last week, making it both the largest and fastest growing area for Amer. Revenue in Asia outside China grew 52%, while the Americas and Europe were well behind though showed growth after essentially being flat in the prior period. For 2025, management expects total revenue to grow around 14% to $5.9 billion, a figure that has analysts projecting $0.69 earnings per share, up nicely from $0.47 in 2024. Foreign exchange headwinds and tariffs will affect the business a bit—Wilson sees the most China-sourced goods entering the U.S. among Amer’s brands—but management says supply chain flexibility means it can lower the impact, as only 10% to 15% of Amer’s sales in the U.S. come from China-made goods. More important is that margins are likely to continue to lift, which should drive earnings nicely higher this year and next.

Technical Analysis

AS has been running higher since August, though the big breakout came in November after Q3 earnings, which prompted a big, persistent rally for the next couple of months. AS finally ran into selling at 34 near the end of January, and the dip reached as low as 26 last Tuesday—but we like the support seen since that shakeout, with last week as a whole looking like big-volume support. We’ll set our buy range up a bit from here, as further strength would tell us that the buyers remain active; use a looser stop if you enter.

Market Cap $14.8B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 42 FY 2023 -0.23 Current P/E 62 FY 2024 0.46 Annual Revenue $5.18B FY 2025e 0.69 Profit Margin 9.7% FY 2026e 0.93

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 1.64 23% 0.17 N/A One qtr ago 1.35 17% 0.14 N/A Two qtrs ago 0.99 16% 0.05 N/A Three qtrs ago 1.20 13% 0.10 100%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 2

Clearwater Analytics (CWAN)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 30 32-33 27-28

Why the Strength

Clearwater Analytics has a great growth story that should persist for many years if the top brass pulls the right levers: The firm looks to have one of the best, most comprehensive cloud software suites for big asset managers that increasingly have to deal with ever more complex regulations and risk reporting requirements, with investments in dozens of different currencies in dozens of different asset classes (including “Level 3” and other alternative assets like derivatives, patnerships and more that aren’t traded or priced every day) and, of course, various tax lots and tax rules, too. Most have dealt with these by purchasing limited point solutions that help with one or two of these complications, but Clearwater makes their lives much easier: Its platform (100% subscription-based) ingests, aggregates and reconciles all of a client’s data, with one accounting and risk, regulatory and performance platform for all functions. Clearwater definitely seems to have something special: Over the past four years, bids for new business that have reached the proposal stage have resulted in an 80% win rate (among current clients it sports a whopping 98% gross retention rate, so once they sign up, they stay), and the company thinks it’s playing in an $11 billion (and growing) addressable market for asset managers, insurance firms and even some corporations. Not surprisingly, growth has been rapid and reliable: Clearwater’s Q4 saw revenue growth accelerate to 28%, while EBITDA lifted 40% and EBITDA margin lifted to a very healthy 33%; annualized recurring revenue was up 25% as well, and same-customer revenue growth was up 16%. The firm’s acquisition of Enfusion ($1.5 billion) should broaden its offerings, too; analysts see the top line lifting nearly 20% annually through 2026 while margins expand. We like it.

Technical Analysis

CWAN broke out from a big basing structure last August and had a solid three-month run, with earnings in early November causing a huge spike—but that gap ended up being an intermediate-term top, with a 29% drop into mid-January. Shares began to perk up from there, and the earnings gap two weeks ago has held despite the market’s wobbles. We’ll set our buy range up a smidge from here, thinking a small position on a move above 32 sets up a decent risk-reward situation.

Market Cap $7.63B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 57 FY 2023 0.33 Current P/E 66 FY 2024 0.46 Annual Revenue $453M FY 2025e 0.54 Profit Margin 35.8% FY 2026e 0.66

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 127 28% 0.13 30% One qtr ago 116 22% 0.12 33% Two qtrs ago 107 19% 0.10 25% Three qtrs ago 103 21% 0.10 43%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 3

Eli Lilly (LLY)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 928 895-915 815-825

Why the Strength

Eli Lilly needs no introduction, being a blue-chip drugmaker for years and, more recently, seeing sales and earnings go through the roof thanks to both Mounjaro (for Type 2 diabetes) and Zepbound (for weight loss), which is the same drug but marketed under different names for the two different indications. Sales for those have gone ballistic and, frankly, will be the main driver of investor perception for the quarters to come: In Q4 alone, the two labels brought in revenue of $5.4 billion and are expected to grow rapidly from here, thanks in large part to official launches in many markets outside the U.S. in the months to come. That said, the firm has plenty of other irons in the fire, with numerous blockbuster drugs on the market, including one for leukemia (peak annual sales likely to be $3 billion-ish in the years ahead; just received positive recommendation for approval in Europe), one for certain breast cancers (sales of $1.6 billion in Q4, up 36%) and an early-stage Alzheimer’s drug that’s on the market and, despite competition, is expected to tally peak annual sales in the $2 billion range down the road. All in, management sees the top line booming another 30%-plus this year while earnings lift 77%, with 2026 likely to see another very solid (nearly 30% earnings growth) boom in the bottom line and with more expected beyond that. (The firm announced a gigantic investment in four new manufacturing facilities in the U.S. to support expansion in the years ahead.) While the valuation is up there (70x trailing earnings; market cap approaching $900 billion), the top brass is returning more and more of its increasing cash hoard to shareholders, with a token dividend (0.7% yield, which was recently hiked) and a new (as of December) $15 billion share buyback program, which it expects to execute over the next three years. It’s obviously not an unknown story, but growth here should remain rapid and reliable for a long time to come.

Technical Analysis

LLY had a huge run from early 2023 into last summer and, like many stocks that did so, it then needed to rest—and it did so, first pulling back 23% in the summer, and then after a quick rebound, dipping 27% from its highs as it (barely) undercut its lows from earlier that year … action which usually is enough to reset the overall advance and knock out most weak hands. After a retest of support above 700 in mid-January, LLY has been perking up, running back to within 5% of its highs, thanks in part to a bullish earnings reaction. If you want in, we’re OK nibbling on dips with a stop in the low 800s.

Market Cap $873B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 40 FY 2023 6.32 Current P/E 70 FY 2024 12.99 Annual Revenue $45.0B FY 2025e 22.98 Profit Margin 40.9% FY 2026e 29.20

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 13.5 45% 5.32 114% One qtr ago 11.4 20% 1.18 999% Two qtrs ago 11.3 36% 3.92 86% Three qtrs ago 8.77 26% 2.58 59%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 4

Exelixis (EXEL)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 39 36.5-37.5 32.5-33

Why the Strength

The science of genomics is revolutionizing cancer treatment by allowing researchers to identify specific genetic mutations within a patient’s tumor, in turn facilitating a targeted approach to treating it. At the forefront of this approach to oncology is California-based biotech Exelixis, which uses genomics to develop drugs for treating cardiovascular disease, obesity and diabetes, but with a special focus on cancer therapies. On that front, the firm’s blockbuster Cabometyx (also marketed as Cometriq) is its main commercial offering and a central revenue contributor. The company further leverages its existing medications while expanding research into developing new therapies, including the investigational Zanzalintinib for treating various types of advanced or metastatic cancers (and which Exelixis sees as a future revenue driver). Trial results of Zanzalintinib combined with the immunotherapy cancer drug Atezolizumab for treating metastatic colorectal cancer are expected in the second half of this year. Additionally, Exelixis has an opportunity to get Cabometyx approved for another indication—to treat advanced neuroendocrine tumors—in April. In the latest earnings call, Exelixis said its IND pipeline (which includes investigational compounds that are in clinical development for cancer and other serious diseases) is full for the next several years, with plans for a “significant number” of data presentations at major scientific meetings throughout 2025. The company’s financials are solid, as highlighted by recent Q4 results: Revenue of $567 million increased 18% year-on-year, and EPS of 55 cents beat estimates by six cents. For full-year 2025, it expects revenue of $2.25 billion (up 4% if realized), led mainly by Cabometyx sales. Share buybacks are a big part of the attraction, too—a $500 million buyback plan announced last August should be completed in Q2, with another $500 million program set to launch after that. The trial results will be key, but Exelixis looks like a reliable, profitable and reasonably valued biotech with upside if new indications are approved and the pipeline progresses.

Technical Analysis

EXEL has made good progress over the past year, but mainly in stair-step fashion, with a nice ramp last July and August and, after a couple of months of sideways action, another rush higher into the 37 area in November. EXEL again went sideways from there, with a big shakeout in January, but shares have marched to new highs in the past three weeks. If you’re game, we’ll set our entry range down a bit toward support.

Market Cap $10.6B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 19 FY 2023 0.90 Current P/E 19 FY 2024 2.00 Annual Revenue $2.17B FY 2025e 2.03 Profit Margin 37.3% FY 2026e 2.35

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 567 18% 0.55 67% One qtr ago 540 14% 0.47 370% Two qtrs ago 637 36% 0.84 171% Three qtrs ago 425 4% 0.17 6%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 5

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 173 168-171 157-159

Why the Strength

The rising volatility levels all sorts of assets are currently experiencing have naturally prompted investors to turn their attention to defensive-oriented titles. And while it may seem counterintuitive, financial clearinghouse operators typically benefit from such environments since market turbulence leads to increased trading volumes, hence higher revenues from transaction fees. That’s where Intercontinental Exchange comes into play. Formed in 2000, the Atlanta-based operator oversees some of the world’s largest stock markets, commodity exchanges and global derivatives markets through its clearing platform and regulated exchanges (12 in total). Its three main business segments include Mortgage Technology (digital workflow tools to address inefficiencies and mitigate risks in the U.S. residential mortgage market), Fixed Income (bond pricing and execution services) and Data Services (reference data, analytics and indexes). The company’s business benefits from trading fees as well as recurring subscriptions, both of which tend to expand along with market volatility. Energy markets have been particularly volatile for some time, which has enabled Intercontinental’s energy-related trading segment to become a key revenue driver in the past year, thanks to rising hedging demand amid geopolitical, regulatory and macroeconomic concerns. A 22% year-on-year jump in natural gas and environmental product sales, which represent nearly half of its energy revenues, contributed to total Q4 revenue of $3 billion that increased 14% and per-share earnings of $1.52 that were in line with estimates. Also contributing to the strength was the interest rate business, which grew 38% in the quarter, driven by record trading volume for corporate, municipal and agency bonds. Additionally, 2025 is off to a “strong start,” with January volumes up 21% and open interest 11% higher, led by growth in global energy (up 13%) and interest rate products (up 17%). Earnings should grow at double-digit rates from here, and margins remain spectacular, too.

Technical Analysis

ICE broke out from a two-year base last July and enjoyed a 20% rally before running out of steam in late October. A three-month dip followed, with shares finally bottoming out just south of the 200-day line, but the buyers resumed control in mid-January. Earnings helped the stock return to its prior highs a couple of weeks ago, with follow-on strength since. If you want in, aim for dips toward the rising 25-day line.

Market Cap $98.3B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 25 FY 2023 5.62 Current P/E 28 FY 2024 6.07 Annual Revenue $11.8B FY 2025e 6.72 Profit Margin 38.7% FY 2026e 7.54

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 3.03 14% 1.52 14% One qtr ago 3.03 25% 1.55 6% Two qtrs ago 2.90 24% 1.52 6% Three qtrs ago 2.80 13% 1.48 5%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 6

Light & Wonder (LNW)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 110 106.5-109 97.5-99

Why the Strength

Cross-platform global gaming provider Light & Wonder (L&W) is a top provider of casino slot machines, tabletop games, lottery systems and digital gaming solutions. A big part of the Las Vegas-based outfit’s business (around 70%) in recent years was land-based casino gaming, but the company just announced it’s exiting a slice of that business, looking to sell its live dealer offerings (which it had just begun to sell in 2023) in order to focus more on first-person-perspective (dubbed 1PP) content and monetization. In its latest earnings call, the company said that under the newly appointed iGaming segment CEO, the firm will commit more resources to its 1PP online game offerings, including First-Person Blackjack (a simulated experience where a single user plays against AI in a virtual casino setting), First-Person Roulette and immersive slot machines like 88 Fortunes (one of its top sellers overall) and Dancing Drums. To be fair, L&W admits the decision to exit live casino diminishes some of its addressable market, but there’s still “significant growth” potential in states where iGaming is legal (not to mention more states are approving iGaming each year). What’s more, management said its recent acquisition of Grover Gaming, a leading provider of electronic pull-tabs for charitable gaming in the U.S., provides the company with an “attractive recurring revenue base” along with a “sticky customer base.” The company also expressed confidence that it would meet its $1.4 billion cash flow target for 2025, with Grover-derived sales contributing to that goal. The company’s Q4 results were a key reason for the stock’s latest rally, as revenue of around $800 million increased 4% year-on-year, with earnings of $1.42 a share beating estimates by a whopping 53 cents. On a full-year basis, total sales increased 10%, with the growth driven by strong performance across all the firm’s segments. Gaming revenue increased to $2.1 billion (up 12%), driven by continued momentum in Gaming machine sales, which increased 22% primarily on market share gains in North America and Australia. SciPlay (the online and digital arm) revenue rose to $821 million (up 6%) and delivered record payer metrics and expanded the firm’s direct-to-consumer, high-margin revenue channel. iGaming revenue, meanwhile, increased 9% to $299 million, reflecting continued momentum in the U.S. and international markets—and obviously, the company’s renewed focus on all things digital should help going forward. While growth should be modest going ahead, it should be reliable (a good thing in this environment), with estimates likely proving conservative.

Technical Analysis

LNW had a tough correction in March and April of last year, and while it rallied for months after that, it never really kicked into gear (new price highs but the relative performance line never did). That led to a sharp break in September and a tough correction into January—all told, LNW made no net progress for about 14 months. But that correction looks to be over now, as shares tightened up near the lows, and the last three weeks have shown excellent, big-volume accumulation. Today’s reversal near resistance isn’t a surprise; if you want in, look to enter on further weakness.

Market Cap $9.75B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 20 FY 2023 4.18 Current P/E 21 FY 2024 5.32 Annual Revenue $3.19B FY 2025e 5.51 Profit Margin 19.0% FY 2026e 6.81

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 797 4% 1.42 20% One qtr ago 817 12% 1.34 24% Two qtrs ago 818 12% 1.41 38% Three qtrs ago 756 13% 1.14 24%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 7

Nutanix (NTNX) ★ Top Pick ★

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 77 75-77.5 66.5-67.5

Why the Strength

Nutanix provides a software platform for managing hybrid multi-cloud environments that has been called a “one-pane-of-glass” solution. It basically combines compute, storage and networking into a single platform to run apps and data across public and private clouds with unified management and simplified operations, saving huge time and money for big companies that have expansive IT systems. There’s a long-term growth angle here, with firms looking to simplify their systems on one offering, but in addition, the company’s growth in recent quarters has been boosted from enterprises that want to “quickly and efficiently deploy their GenAI applications on real-life use cases.” Last week’s fiscal Q2 (ended January) report was the reason for the stock’s strength, as results came in at the high end of guidance across all metrics. Revenue of $655 million increased 16% from a year ago, with earnings of 56 cents beating estimates by nine cents. Even more important was the fact that annual recurring revenue (ARR, a key metric) of $2.1 billion increased 19% and free cash flow remained strong, growing 15% and coming in nicely ahead of reported earnings (about 63 cents per share). The company saw its second quarter in a row of year-over-year new logo growth exceeding 50%, with strength seen across all segments and with several new Global 2000 customer wins, including a major energy technology company that switched to Nutanix from another platform due to the former’s cost efficiency. Specifically, Nutanix’s customer count jumped by 710 from the prior quarter, to 27,870, which was the highest quarterly increase in 18 quarters. (The company is also seeing “momentum” from customers migrating to the firm from cloud competitor VMware, driven largely by Nutanix’s simplified management platform, while VMware sees some convulsions after its sale to Broadcom.) The excellent results prompted a number of upgrades, with a major investment bank upping its price target on the stock, in part due to anticipated share gain from VMWare and “long-term upside” from partnerships with Dell, Cisco and Red Hat. For the full fiscal year, analysts see top- and bottom-line growth of 17% and 23%, respectively.

Technical Analysis

NTNX was a leader during the market rally that kicked off near Halloween 2023, but the late-May earnings report topped the stock and led to a sharp 41% correction. The stock did rally back from there, but after testing its prior high in November, the stock fell back into another base-building effort—but this one was much more controlled (20% from high to low), with some tightness last month and a nice earnings-induced breakout last Thursday. We’re OK with a small buy around here or further weakness, but keep it small given the weak environment.

Market Cap $20.4B EPS $ Annual (Jul) Forward P/E 47 FY 2023 0.60 Current P/E 50 FY 2024 1.31 Annual Revenue $2.32B FY 2025e 1.61 Profit Margin 26.6% FY 2026e 1.88

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 655 16% 0.56 22% One qtr ago 591 16% 0.42 40% Two qtrs ago 548 11% 0.27 13% Three qtrs ago 525 17% 0.28 250%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 8

Stride (LRN)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 139 132-135 120-122

Why the Strength

Stride is a technology-based learning services company, offering tutoring, K-12 classes, continuing education and professional certifications. Though it’s been around for 25 years, Stride got a big boost during the pandemic, when remote schooling, including full class days online, opened many parents and policymakers to the utility of online learning. Stride is the largest operator of online schools, both its own offered as state-certified full-time alternatives when permitted; and schools that partner with local districts to supplement or fill-in class needs. One lesson from the pandemic for investors has been that demand for remote learning is continuing unabated on an annual basis—Stride had 230,000 students last quarter, continuing a run of annual post-pandemic student increases driven mainly in the K-12 area. More parents want their children to be able to study while traveling or to fill in perceived educational gaps with additional classes. Unlike other educational institutions, Stride is also fairly insulated from potential federal funding cuts; it estimates about 5% of its revenue comes from federal sources directly or indirectly. That’s enabled management to hike guidance for the current fiscal year (ending in June) to $2.34 billion or so, a 15% increase over fiscal 2024 at the top end. That’s in line with what the first half of Stride’s 2025 has shown so far. In fiscal Q2, ended Dec. 31, Stride posted 16% sales growth, to $587 million, with the next couple of quarters likely growing in the 13% to 15% range. The only softness has been in adult learning and its medical certificates programs as Stride looks to deemphasize pitching individual adults on programs and partnering with corporations for employee education instead. It’s a solid, steady growth story.

Technical Analysis

LRN was in a decent uptrend when a nosedive in October took shares below the 40-week line and threatened to break the stock—but shares soared on earnings after that as quarterly results (and enrollment trends) encouraged bulls. Shares kited higher from there, and after a rest near year-end, popped on earnings again and reached 145 touched last month. So far, LRN has pulled in mildly, which is a solid sign of relative strength; if you want in, aim to nibble on a bit more weakness.

Market Cap $5.90B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 20 FY 2023 2.97 Current P/E 22 FY 2024 4.69 Annual Revenue $2.19B FY 2025e 6.64 Profit Margin 22.1% FY 2026e 7.31

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 587 16% 2.03 32% One qtr ago 551 15% 0.94 755% Two qtrs ago 534 10% 1.42 41% Three qtrs ago 521 11% 1.60 23%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 9

Viking Holdings (VIK)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 47 49.5-50.5 44.5-45.5

Why the Strength

Viking Holdings looks like a classic follow-on play in the cruise sector, where for years the big players (especially Royal Caribbean) have thrived due to tight capacity and booming demand—and now Viking looks like the new upstart in the sector, with a different business angle than most others, as well as an aggressive expansion plan and flawless execution of late. The firm is best known for its culture-rich river cruises that feature less (or no) gambling, kids and general raucousness, and more learning-based activities, tours/stops at various cities, nicer food (including cooking classes involving food from destinations) and the like. That said, Viking is also doing a good business in more traditional ocean cruises, too, with both segements producing about half of revenue and EBITDA, and as mentioned above, the top brass is looking to expand in a big way: It currently has 90-ish ships on the water, but has 16 more river ships ordered (all to be delivered through 2026) and 10 ocean liners (deliveries spread out through the next many years), which means overall capacity (up 5% last year, likely up 12% this year) is heading meaningfully higher. And it’s having no trouble filling all that supply—as of November, about 70% of 2025 capacity was already sold out, with ocean bookings (up 30%) and river bookings (up 22%) for this year already well above 2024’s levels, which was itself a boom year. To be fair, Royal Caribbean did announce it would likely be moving into the river cruise business in the years ahead, which increases competition, but it’s unlikely to affect the growth story. Analysts see top-line growth accelerating going forward while the bottom line booms, though earnings (due March 11) will be key.

Technical Analysis

VIK has been in a general uptrend since coming public in May of last year, with its initial breakout happening in October, so it’s still early in its overall advance. That said, the breakout didn’t get very far, with shares effectively forming a base-on-base pattern during the past few months, with a higher high and higher low and support near the 50-day line. Earnings will obviously have an impact, but we’re OK with a small buy should VIK rebound strongly over the next couple of weeks.

Market Cap $20.5B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 21 FY 2022 0.92 Current P/E N/A FY 2023 -4.31 Annual Revenue $5.11B FY 2024e 1.45 Profit Margin 23.7% FY 2025e 2.32

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 1.68 11% 0.89 N/A One qtr ago 1.59 9% 0.36 -18% Two qtrs ago 0.72 14% -1.15 N/A Three qtrs ago 1.12 27% -1.38 N/A

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 10

Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 69 67-69 61.5-62.5

Why the Strength

Gold prices have reached record highs in 2025, driven largely by safe-haven demand over a mix of concerns both old and new, including inflation, the tense geopolitical climate and tariff plans. The supportive backdrop for gold is one reason why Wheaton shares are outperforming, as the company is benefiting from higher production and accelerating sales growth. The Vancouver-based operation is one of the world’s largest precious metals streamers with agreements with 20 mining companies for more than 19 operating mines and nine development projects to purchase all or a portion of their gold, silver or cobalt production in exchange for an upfront payment. Most of Wheaton’s silver and gold streams are based on a fixed cost per ounce that is significantly below market prices (typically 20% or less of the prevailing spot price), which provides it with a substantial profit in view of elevated prices. Wheaton just announced total 2024 production numbers of 633,000 gold equivalent ounces (GEOs), up 2% from 2023’s levels, with output expected to nose ahead to 635,000 GEOs this year. But as new projects come online, there should be a real growth story here, as Wheaton sees GEOs lifting to a whopping 870,000 in 2029 and 950,000 by 2034. The strong production guidance prompted several analysts to hike their target prices for Wheaton (another reason for the strength), with one projecting Wheaton’s GEO guidance to reach the upper end of the range this year. The bullish production news was further solidified by the recent addition of two new precious metals streaming agreements, including the Koné Project—one of the highest quality gold projects in Africa—which is forecast to contribute “meaningful near-term production” for Wheaton. When the firm releases Q4 results on March 13, analysts expect 25%-ish growth on both the top and bottom lines, with 30% earnings growth expected in 2025.

Technical Analysis

WPM was stuck in a lateral range for the better part of a year and entered 2024 on a downbeat note when the resurgent gold and silver markets came to the rescue. The stock turned up last March and broke out soon afterward, continuing a choppy uptrend for many months before hitting a record peak at 68 in late October. A three-month correction followed that saw shares pull back 18%, but it found support just under the 40-week line and turned up again in late January, riding to a new high last week and again this morning (before the market reversed). We’re OK taking a swing here or (preferably) on dips.

Market Cap $30.6B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 36 FY 2022 1.12 Current P/E 51 FY 2023 1.18 Annual Revenue $1.22B FY 2024e 1.44 Profit Margin 58.9% FY 2025e 1.90

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 308 38% 0.34 26% One qtr ago 299 13% 0.33 6% Two qtrs ago 297 38% 0.31 35% Three qtrs ago 314 33% 0.36 57%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Previously Recommended Stocks

Date Stock Symbol Top Pick Original Buy Range 3/3/25 HOLD 2/24/25 Akero Therapeutics AKRO 48-50.5 46 2/18/25 Alamos Gold AGI 21.7-22.3 23 2/24/25 Alkermes ALKS 34-35 34 7/29/24 Argenx ARGX 475-490 623 1/27/25 Axsome Therapeutics AXSM 99.5-101 127 2/10/25 Capital One COF 196-200 195 1/27/25 Deere DE 472-485 466 8/5/24 DoorDash DASH 117-122 198 2/10/25 Doximity DOCS 80-82 68 12/23/24 Dutch Bros. BROS 51.5-53 76 2/10/25 Expedia EXPE 198-203 193 11/25/24 Flutter Entertainment FLUT 269-278 271 2/10/25 Franco-Nevada FNV 138.5-141 141 1/27/25 GE Aerospace GE 197-200 202 12/23/24 Kyndryl KD ★ 33.5-35 37 2/24/25 Life Time Group LTH 29.5-30.5 31 5/20/24 On Holding ONON ★ 37-38.5 48 1/27/25 Netflix NFLX 940-960 973 1/6/25 Penumbra PEN 245-250 286 2/18/25 Qifu Technology QFIN 42-43.5 39 2/24/25 Royalty Pharma RPRX 32-33 34 2/24/25 Silicon Labs SLAB 146-150 134 2/10/25 Take-Two Interactive TTWO ★ 208-214 208 2/24/25 TD Synnex SNX 139-142 135 WAIT 2/24/25 Alibaba BABA 125-128 131 2/24/25 Insulet PODD 290-295 273 2/24/25 Monday.com MNDY 315-325 278 SELL 2/18/25 Airbnb ABNB 155-159 141 2/20/24 Applovin APP ★ 55-57.5 337 2/10/25 Celestica CLS 125-130 92 1/21/25 Cloudflare NET 122-125 142 1/27/25 Corning GLW 51.5-53 48 2/18/25 DraftKings DKNG ★ 50-52 42 2/3/25 Instacart CART 47-48.5 39 2/18/25 Procore Technologies PCOR 86-88.5 74 10/21/24 Rubrik RBRK 37-39 61 DROPPED 2/18/25 Confluent CFLT 36-37.5 30 2/18/25 Pinterest PINS 40-41.5 36 2/18/25 Roku ROKU 100.5-102.5 80

The next Cabot Top Ten Trader issue will be published on March 10, 2025.

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.