Cabot Top Ten Trader Issue: July 7, 2025

Some Rotation but Still Mostly Sunny

We’re firmly in the summertime at this point, but nothing’s changed with the market from a top-down point of view: It’s bullish, with the intermediate- and (for the big-cap indexes anyway) longer-term trends pointed up, and now we’re seeing new highs expanding as more stocks join the parade, which is all to the good. Indeed, our biggest conviction remains the overall market, with numerous bullish breadcrumbs pointing to nicely higher prices in the months to come. Individual stocks remain trickier, as we saw some rotation out of growth and into some other areas last week—if leaders decisively crack, that could be bearish, but to this point, the action has mostly served to broaden the advance, which is a good thing. Of course, earnings season is dead ahead and trade headlines have started to come out this week; throw in a bit of short-term giddiness and we wouldn’t be shocked to see some ups and downs. But, all in all, we’re following the positive evidence—we’ll leave our Market Monitor at a level 8.

This week’s list is definitely broader than it has been in recent weeks—still some growth leaders, but also names that are beginning to emerge. Our Top Pick is Viking Holdings (VIK), which is part of the newly strong cruise group that’s breaking out on the upside.

Stock Name Price Buy Range Loss Limit Allegro Microsystems (ALGM) 35 32.5-34 28-29 AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) 46 42-44 35-36.5 Boot Barn (BOOT) 163 158-164 142-144 Cameco (CCJ) 75 70-72 61-62.5 Cloudflare (NET) 193 182-187 162-165 Green Brick Partners (GRBK) 63 66-67.5 60-61 Nvidia (NVDA) 158 155-159 136-138 Urban Outfitters (URBN) 71 73.5-74.5 65-66 Viking Holdings (VIK) ★ Top Pick ★ 55 53.5-55 47.5-48.5 Wynn Resorts (WYNN) 108 103-106 92-93.5

Stock 1

Allegro Microsystems (ALGM)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 35 32.5-34 28-29

Why the Strength

Allegro is a fabless developer of sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs that support emerging technologies for industry (building and factory automation) and automotive (motors, chargers and batteries) customers, as well as for clean energy, cloud infrastructure and consumer end markets. Allegro’s focus of late has been on its strategic areas, including its automotive, industrial, data center, robotics and medical markets. In fiscal 2025 (ended in March), the company released 50% more products compared to its IPO year of 2020, with an aim of targeting what it sees as a $12 billion addressable market opportunity. In particular, Allegro has emphasized the potential of TMR magnetic sensors (used in automotive applications like steering angle sensors, wheel speed sensors and electric power steering, as well as in industrial equipment and healthcare devices), projecting a 30% annualized growth rate through 2030. After a dry stretch, the firm’s automotive business saw a return to growth in fiscal Q4, with its portfolio of e-mobility solutions (brushless DC drivers and sensors for various EV applications) leading to an 8% sequential revenue increase. Allegro also highlighted several design wins across EV applications (including a charging program in China) and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)—including electromechanical braking systems with a European automaker—during the quarter, with more than 70% of recent design wins in the areas of e-mobility and data centers. Total revenue of $193 million increased 16% from a year ago, with earnings of six cents a share topping estimates by a penny, with automotive and industrial segments showing sequential growth (all reasons for the stock’s strength). And that should be the start of a new business upleg: Management expressed confidence in achieving the firm’s long-term financial targets, including double-digit sales growth, 58% or greater gross margins and operating margins above 32%, while analysts see earnings ratcheting up from here.

Technical Analysis

ALGM was in the doghouse for most of the last two years, peaking just north of 50 in July 2023 and falling under 19 last November and, after a multi-month rally attempt, plunging to 16 at the market’s April low. But the turnaround took place immediately, with earnings in mid-May bringing a huge gap up that brought shares near multi-month highs—and after a brief rest, ALGM has been rallying steadily in the past few weeks. We’re not chasing it here, but some sort of shakeout should be buyable.

Market Cap $6.62B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 69 FY 2023 1.35 Current P/E 149 FY 2024 0.24 Annual Revenue $725M FY 2025e 0.52 Profit Margin 6.3% FY 2026e 0.95

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 193 -20% 0.06 -76% One qtr ago 178 -30% 0.07 -78% Two qtrs ago 187 -32% 0.08 -80% Three qtrs ago 167 -40% 0.03 -92%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 2

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 46 42-44 35-36.5

Why the Strength

AST Spacemobile is building the first space-based cellular network. It’s in the midst of launching 60 satellites through 2026 to build out its first coverage for the U.S. and Japan. The “Bluebird” satellites provide cellular network coverage that is compatible with existing LTE and 5G phones and networks, and has been successfully tested with Vodafone and AT&T. AST has memoranda of understanding with some 50 cellular network providers that combined have three billion subscribers, including Rakuten Mobile, Bell Canada and Verizon. In the long run, the company sees $100 billion in demand over the next 10 years for satellite-based cellular, given the fact that even highly developed countries have wide gaps in coverage due to lack of cell tower build-out and geographic features that make full coverage by land difficult. To bridge the gap between now and the 60-satellite future, AST Spacemobile has a $42 million contract with the federal government to provide services from the first five Bluebirds in the sky and is already booking deals for terrestrial-based gateways (signal transmitting towers on land), inking $13 million of deals last quarter, part of what it expects will be about $10 million a quarter in gateway business. The company also just signed a second federal deal with the Defense Innovation Unit, a secretive department with a $2 billion budget; management says the contract probably generates tens of millions of dollars in revenue annually when fully up and running. Building out the network is capital-intensive, but AST has $875 million in cash and a $45 million quarterly cash burn rate, so there’s plenty of runway there. Wall Street expects the just-completed second quarter to produce a mere $6 million in sales and a loss per share of $0.21. More closely watched will be the pace of satellite manufacturing to meet the network rollout goals, which, if on target, should put enough devices in orbit to trigger $50 to $75 million in new federal government and commercial partner opportunities later this year. Analysts see revenues getting off the mat in Q3 and rising to $260 million for all of 2026. It’s an interesting (albeit speculative) story.

Technical Analysis

ASTS had a massive run into the summer of last year when growth stocks went wild before correcting sharply and gyrating wildly for about 10 months. But June brought a character change, with shares beginning to advance … and then continuing to soar for a few weeks on heavy volume, pushing the stock up to 54. The correction since then has been sharp, but reasonable, and we think it could set up an entry—if you want in, we’re OK starting small on further dips and using a loose leash given ASTS’ volatility.

Market Cap $15.0B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E N/A FY 2023 -1.07 Current P/E N/A FY 2024 -1.94 Annual Revenue $5.0M FY 2025e -0.90 Profit Margin N/A FY 2026e -0.66

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 1.0 N/M -0.20 N/A One qtr ago 2.0 N/M -0.18 N/A Two qtrs ago 1.0 N/M 1.10 N/A Three qtrs ago 1.0 N/M -0.51 N/A

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 3

Boot Barn (BOOT)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 163 158-164 142-144

Why the Strength

Boot Barn is a specialty retailer of western-themed apparel – cowboy boots, belt buckles, denim outfits – as well as blue-collar (mostly ranch and energy industry) work clothing and lifestyle themes such as Nascar fandom and hunting, fishing and outdoor living. Viewed in that light, it’s the sole national retailer in the category, with 459 stores (as of the end of March, up 15% from a year ago), though it has regional competitors, especially Cavender’s in Texas, and Tractor Supply and Amazon in some categories nationwide. Boot Barn’s customer has been remarkably consistent over the past decade, with the customer type, channel sold through and mix of goods sold largely identical. The one difference is that sales keep rising: Boot Barn has posted a 19% compounded annual growth rate since 2013 and is projecting $2.15 billion in sales this fiscal year (ending next March), up from $1.91 billion in 2024. While the chain is American-driven, it faces the same tariff headwinds as other retailers, since just 4% of its goods are U.S.-made. But management feels confident tariffs won’t hurt too much, about $8 million over the current and next quarter. That’s partly because Boot Barn turns its inventory fairly slowly (less than twice a year) which allowed it to stockpile goods ahead of the tariff hikes while also working with vendors to drop products that will be low-margin post-tariff and adjusting quality and origin of goods, too. China, which supplied 24% of products by revenue, will decline to 5% by this time next year. That should leave the company’s core strategy intact: Raise sales by increasing store count each year by around 15% or so—it’s targeting 65 to 70 in the next 12 months—thanks to excellent store economics. Under newly permanent CEO John Hazen (he had been interim CEO since November 2024), who previously led the digital commerce division, Boot Barn aims to boost online sales, which has been neglected under the prior CEO (online’s contribution actually fell in recent years as pandemic effects wore off). Hazen sees the 13% revenue advance seen for fiscal 2026 producing $6.24 of earnings per share, a 12% rise, though many see that as conservative should the tariff situation come under control.

Technical Analysis

BOOT effectively topped last September, with a double top in late January leading to a huge plunge with the market on the tariff fears, with shares getting cut in half by April. The recovery has been equally fierce, with the stock taking back nearly all lost ground after management’s bullish May earnings report before stalling out. BOOT has been chopping mostly sideways since mid-May, though the late-June dip led to a quick snapback on good volume. We’re OK starting small here or on weakness, and potentially adding on a powerful lift above 170.

Market Cap $5.05B EPS $ Annual (Mar) Forward P/E 26 FY 2023 5.57 Current P/E 29 FY 2024 4.85 Annual Revenue $1.91B FY 2025e 5.39 Profit Margin 11.0% FY 2026e 6.39

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 454 17% 1.22 21% One qtr ago 608 17% 2.21 22% Two qtrs ago 426 14% 0.95 6% Three qtrs ago 423 10% 1.20 8%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 4

Cameco (CCJ)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 75 70-72 61-62.5

Why the Strength

With energy-intensive industries like artificial intelligence and data centers creating a boom in electricity needs, we’re seeing a return to nuclear power—which has caused uranium prices to soar over the past year. The re-acceleration in uranium demand was also helped along by the U.S. executive order that the Federal government would support domestic uranium enrichment capacity, cut regulations and accelerate licenses for reactors as part of an ambitious goal of expanding U.S. nuclear energy capacity from around 100 gigawatts (GW) to 400 GW by 2050, and having 10 new large reactors under construction by 2030—all of which bodes well for Cameco (covered in the June 2 issue). Also benefiting the Canada-based company was the latest decision by the world’s largest uranium fund, the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust, to buy around $200 million worth of physical uranium—twice the amount it previously signaled in its agreement with underwriter Canaccord Genuity, driven by strong investor demand (another reason for Cameco’s recent strength). Indeed, Cameco is benefiting from multiple trends in the global uranium market, including what it sees as “significant financial benefits” from its 49% ownership stake in Westinghouse Electric, which should help provide a nice boost to EBITDA this year thanks to that firm’s participation in the construction project for two nuclear reactors at the Dukovany power plant in the Czech Republic. Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Westinghouse is in talks with the U.S. government to build as many as 10 large-scale nuclear reactors as part of the aforementioned U.S. nuclear initiative. On the financial front, Cameco’s Q1 revenue of $789 million increased 25% from a year ago on the back of higher average realized uranium prices, with earnings of 16 cents a share jumping 45%, though adjusted EBITDA of $353 million was up just 2%. Still, the firm’s base of longer-term supply deals is bringing higher prices over time and should kick earnings nicely higher for years to come.

Technical Analysis

We missed getting into CCJ after it never entered our suggested buy range last month, but we’re aiming to enter on any pullback from here. After peaking around 62 last December and dipping to the 35 area this spring, the stock’s action since then has been exceptional. It returned to resistance in late May after a powerful multi-week rally, then broke out to new highs last month on a plethora of bullish industry-related headlines. Shares have started to consolidate a bit of late, and we think dips of a few points would be enticing.

Market Cap $32.0B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 70 FY 2023 0.88 Current P/E 100 FY 2024 0.67 Annual Revenue $3.29B FY 2025e 1.04 Profit Margin 15.1% FY 2026e 1.59

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 789 25% 0.16 45% One qtr ago 1183 40% 0.36 44% Two qtrs ago 721 25% 0.06 -73% Three qtrs ago 599 24% 0.15 36%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 5

Cloudflare (NET)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 193 182-187 162-165

Why the Strength

Cloudflare has become the state-of-the-art content delivery network out there with connections to 13,000 networks in more than 330 cities, allowing firms of all sizes (including more than one-third of the Fortune 500) to improve the performance and security of their various web properties, while also allowing programmers to more easily deploy applications—all for generally less cost compared to doing it all in-house and on-premises. Growth has been rapid and reliable for many years, and now AI looks like it will provide another tailwind—the company’s Workers AI module has proven to be a hit, letting its customer base integrate AI functions into their applications on Cloudflare’s network, which, again, makes it far easier, quicker and generally cheaper to deploy AI agents (which help automate routine tasks) and engage in AI inference (getting forecasts/outlooks from already-trained AI models). Indeed, while surely coming off a small base, the top brass said in the Q1 conference call that Workers AI inference requests on its network were up 50-fold from a year ago, while actions through the firm’s AI gateway were up 13-fold! Between AI and the core business, more and more big fish are taking the plunge with Cloudflare—in Q1, not only did sales rise 27%, thanks in large part to big customers (it signed its biggest ever deal at $130 million in Q1 and said it’s actively hunting more nine-figure deals; the number of customers paying over $1 million lifted 48%), but remaining performance obligations rose a very strong 39% as clients build their tech stock around Cloudflare. Some of the profit numbers are depressed due to investments (including in sales staff) and some differing contract structures that mess with the timing of revenue, but after an adjustment this year (single-digit earnings growth expected), earnings should lift by 30% in 2026, and we think all of those estimates will prove conservative. This remains a great growth story.

Technical Analysis

NET’s breakout attempt earlier this year from an 11-month structure looked promising, but then shares got flushed during the market downturn (cut in half from the highs), which would normally take many months to repair. But after a so-so initial bounce, the Q1 report completely changed the stock’s character—NET quickly soared above 150 and then continued to glide right back to its old highs by early June. There’s been some bumps in the road since then (including some selling after a convertible offering in June), but each one found support near the 25-day line. With 200 round-number resistance right above here, we’ll again aim to enter on some weakness.



Market Cap $66.0B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 239 FY 2023 0.49 Current P/E 248 FY 2024 0.75 Annual Revenue $1.77B FY 2025e 0.80 Profit Margin 15.3% FY 2026e 1.03

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 479 27% 0.16 0% One qtr ago 460 27% 0.19 27% Two qtrs ago 430 28% 0.20 25% Three qtrs ago 401 30% 0.20 100%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 6

Green Brick Partners (GRBK)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 63 66-67.5 60-61

Why the Strength

Despite stubbornly high mortgage rates and subdued sales volumes in some parts of the country, the U.S. single-family housing market is holding in there relatively well amidst low inventories (with an estimated shortfall of around five million homes), which is supporting prices—particularly for early-stage buyers (like Millennials). Residential land developer and homebuilder Green Brick is focused on this segment, with a big footprint in the stronger real estate markets of Texas, Georgia and Florida, where populations are growing faster than the national average. Upwards of 70% of Green Brick’s business is located in the vibrant Dallas-Ft. Worth (DFW) region, considered the #1 real estate market in the country by some estimates, and further supported by favorable long-term demographic trends. Unlike most of its industry competitors, Green Brick owns the land it develops, with its subsidiaries building the houses on it. This vertically integrated, land-heavy business model allows Green Brick to reduce reliance on outside contractors while reducing costs (helped along by its numerous relationships with material suppliers)—all of which allows it to scale much faster than peers while producing industry-leading gross margins. In Q1, the outfit posted revenue of $498 million that increased 11% from a year ago, and while earnings of $1.67 missed estimates by 5%, they rose from last year, and there was plenty of other good news in the quarter. Among the highlights were 910 homes closing (up 11%), new home orders (forward-looking metric) reaching a quarterly record of 1,106 (up 3%), a 29% sequential ending backlog value increase (to $594 million) and a buoyant homebuilding gross margin of 31%. Going forward, management expects continued demand driven by household formation among Millennials and Gen Z’ers “despite macroeconomic headwinds,” while its mortgage arm (launched last December) is set to expand operations and contribute “meaningful net income” in the second half of 2025. Of course, the hubbub about further Fed rate cuts in the second half of 2025 (and falling Treasury rates) have investors thinking this year’s small earnings pullback will be it before another leg up in the business.

Technical Analysis

GRBK has tended to form multi-month troughs during slow industry times, followed by strong breakouts (particularly when bond yields decline). It broke out of its previous trough last July, with shares rallying from 55 to just shy of 85 before topping in October. A correction followed, with the stock returning to support and forming another trough over the last six months. However, GRBK has lately shown signs of strength, being one of the first homebuilders to test its longer-term 40-week line as falling rates have brought in some buyers. We’ll set our buy range up a bit from here, looking to enter on a clearer sign of strength.

Market Cap $2.85B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 9 FY 2023 6.14 Current P/E 8 FY 2024 8.24 Annual Revenue $2.15B FY 2025e 6.90 Profit Margin 21.3% FY 2026e 7.47

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 498 11% 1.67 4% One qtr ago 567 26% 2.31 46% Two qtrs ago 524 25% 1.98 27% Three qtrs ago 561 23% 2.32 42%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 7

Nvidia (NVDA)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 158 155-159 136-138

Why the Strength

Nvidia needs no introduction—it might be the most popular (and/or the most well-known stock) out there, and for the most part, it’s been the flag-bearer of the AI bull market, with a series of chips and solutions that essentially make the firm the bullet provider in the AI wars. Indeed, its graphics processing units (GPUs) are considered essential for training and deploying AI models, particularly large language models (LLMs). Its latest product, the GB300 NVL72, is currently generating a lot of buzz in the tech world: It’s a next-generation AI offering designed specifically for “large-scale inference” (or AI reasoning) tasks, where a system actually provides recommendations and forecasts that are actionable. The rack-scale, liquid-cooled supercomputing platform is 10 times more user responsive, and delivers around 1.5 times more AI performance over the previous NVL72 version and can perform reasoning tasks an astonishing 50 times faster than older systems. Last week it was announced that AI cloud computing firm CoreWeave (of which Nvidia owns a chunk) became the first hyperscaler to deploy the GB300 (a reason for the stock’s latest show of strength), which follows last month’s announcement that Super Micro Computer launched a range of enterprise AI solutions built on Nvidia’s Blackwell architecture (on which the GB300 is also based) to accelerate AI factory deployments in the European market. Nvidia’s leading suite of Blackwell are the latest generation of high-performance GPUs designed for large-scale AI and accelerated computing workloads and are particularly designed to improve AI inference and deep learning, with up to 25 times lower cost and energy consumption compared to the previous Hopper architectures. To be fair, growth has been slowing from the breakneck pace of 2023 and early 2024, but the future is still extremely bright: In its most recent quarter, sales lifted 69% while earnings were up 33%, and analysts see the bottom line rising 44% this year and 32% next, both of which should prove conservative.

Technical Analysis

After a massive run from early 2023 to last June, NVDA hit 140, which effectively marked a top—shares nosed to 150 or so in the fall, but the relative performance line (not shown in the chart here) never really confirmed, resulting in the sharp slide into the market’s April low. However, the stock did find huge-volume support near the bottom, and after popping above long-term moving averages in mid-May, it persistently nosed higher—until leaping to new highs the past two weeks. It’s obviously not in the first inning of its overall run, but we’re OK taking a swing at it here or on dips.

Market Cap $3.89T EPS $ Annual (Jan) Forward P/E 37 FY 2024 1.30 Current P/E 49 FY 2025 2.99 Annual Revenue $149B FY 2026e 4.32 Profit Margin 53.8% FY 2027e 5.72

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 44.1 69% 0.81 33% One qtr ago 39.3 78% 0.89 71% Two qtrs ago 35.1 94% 0.81 103% Three qtrs ago 30.00 122% 0.68 152%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 8

Urban Outfitters (URBN)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 71 73.5-74.5 65-66

Why the Strength

We’ve never been huge fans of “old retail,” which usually consists apparel firms that are profitable businesses but see earnings ebb and flow over time depending on the environment as well as whether the top brass catches new fashion trends—though, when they’re successful, they can have solid multi-week runs before falling back somewhat. Thus, the first reason Urban Outfitters is strong is because its base business, which still makes up the vast majority of the pie, is picking up steam: The firm’s core retail business that targets mostly 20- and 30-somethings via three brands (its namesake stores, as well as Anthorpologie and Free People’s) saw sales grow just 6.4% in Q1, but same-store sales lifted nearly 5%, including a 7% bump at Anthropologie, which led to a nice increase in profitability and points toward better things ahead. But what may be changing the perception of the company as a whole is its subscription division; dubbed Nuuly, it allows women to pay a monthly fee ($98 per month) to rent six items from its online store that consists not only of Urban’s goods but those from a couple dozen other established brands as well as from a few newer designers, too; users can wear items as much as they want and don’t have to worry about wear and tear or laundry (it’s all covered by the monthly fee)—and if you like something, you can simply buy the item and replace it with a new one at the end of the month. It sounds niche-y, but it’s been a relative hit, with 380,000-ish subscribers signed up at the end of April, up 53% from a year ago, which drove Nuuly revenue up 60%. The catch is that it’s still just one-tenth or so the size of the core retail segment, so it’s possible it’ll be too small to matter much—but earnings growth for the company as a whole has been accelerating in recent quarters and trashed estimates in Q1 ($1.16 vs. 83 cents expected) partly thanks to Nuuly. Analysts see earnings growth picking up nicely this year (up 23%), while a solid share buyback program (share count down 4% from a year ago) is also helping the cause. If Nuuly continues its growth trends, we think Urban can surprise on the upside.

Technical Analysis

URBN was an OK performer for the past couple of years, making some upward progress but with a lot of stops and starts—indeed, at its lows in April, shares had made no net progress for over a year. But the stock’s quick snapback to new highs (by mid-May) was impressive, the monstrous-volume lift after the Q1 report was an eye opener, and the stock’s calm, low-volume rest (nearly tapping the 10-week line) of the past few weeks all raise the odds that URBN has changed character. Today’s action wasn’t ideal, so we’ll set our buy range above today’s high—a move up there in the next couple of weeks will likely kickstart a run.

Market Cap $6.82B EPS $ Annual (Jan) Forward P/E 15 FY 2024 3.24 Current P/E 16 FY 2025 4.07 Annual Revenue $5.68B FY 2026e 5.02 Profit Margin 8.0% FY 2027e 5.51

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 1.33 11% 1.16 68% One qtr ago 1.64 10% 1.04 51% Two qtrs ago 1.36 6% 1.10 25% Three qtrs ago 1.35 6% 1.24 13%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 9

Viking Holdings (VIK) ★ Top Pick ★

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 55 53.5-55 47.5-48.5

Why the Strength

Whether it’s due to the rotation into the broad market, hopes for Fed rate cuts (and falling Treasury rates) or something else, cruise liner stocks have turned very strong, with many just now breaking free of their multi-month consolidations as big investors see the travel boom continuing. Viking is the newest name (in terms of the stock market) in the group, coming public just over a year ago, but it’s thriving thanks to a more unique focus: The firm is the leader in river cruises, which generally have few kids and no gambling, instead focusing on the cultural aspects of the many destinations the ship will stop at during its voyage (for instance, there may be meals and even cooking classes that revolve around the next destination). Viking has tended to have great reviews and a loyal customer base, and it often has much better booking visibility than its peers—at the end of Q1, not only was 92% of its rooms booked for this year, but 37% were already locked up for 2026 (Q1 saw overall occupancy at 94.5%; through May 15, 2026, bookings for next year were 11% higher in dollars than they were at the same time last year). With that said, Viking is also big in ocean cruises as well—usually smaller ships compared to its peers; ocean-related revenues make up nearly half the total—and for both segments, the top brass is looking to expand in a big way: The firm has 27 committed orders for new river cruise ships on the books, along with 11 ocean vessels, not to mention a bunch more options it can exercise down the road if things are going well. All told, capacity should grow 12% this year and another 8% in 2026, which is helping results remain strong—in Q1, revenues were up 25% while EIBTDA was solidly in the black (12% of revenues, up from a small loss a year ago), and analysts see steady mid- to upper-teens top- and bottom-line growth ahead. Obviously, if the global economy tanks, all bets are off, but it looks like big investors are betting on the opposite with Viking and many of its peers.

Technical Analysis

VIK looked great right up until the market’s implosion this year, which took shares down as much as 40% at the April lows. Like many names, the recovery was impressive, but Q1 earnings actually caused some hesitation—after getting back to 49 in mid-May, shares ended up bobbing and weaving for five weeks with the 25-day line providing support. But now VIK (and the entire group) is letting loose on the upside, with a decisive breakout on a string of accumulation (up 10 of 11 days). We’re OK entering here or (preferably) on further dips.

Market Cap $24.6B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 23 FY 2023 -4.29 Current P/E 165 FY 2024 0.25 Annual Revenue $5.52B FY 2025e 2.43 Profit Margin 15.1% FY 2026e 3.04

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 0.90 25% -0.24 N/A One qtr ago 1.35 21% 0.45 N/A Two qtrs ago 1.68 11% 0.08 N/A Three qtrs ago 1.59 9% 0.04 -91%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 10

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 108 103-106 92-93.5

Why the Strength

Sports tourism, which involves travelling to watch sporting events, is witnessing a surge of popularity in the U.S., particularly in destinations like Las Vegas. The phenomenon was credited with fueling a big jump in meetings growth for the town, leading other major U.S. cities in year-on-year event volume growth over the last two months. A major beneficiary of this trend is Wynn Resorts, the well-known purveyor of destination casino resorts, with locations in Las Vegas, Boston, Macau and Cotai (as well as an online gaming platform, WynnBET). Wynn is capitalizing on Las Vegas’s recent tourism influx and is increasing investments in its Las Vegas property, including the opening of Zero Bond, a private members-only social club with exclusive events and access to upscale facilities (scheduled to open later this year), plus renovations to the Encore Tower. Beyond Wynn’s Vegas properties, Macau is another big contributor to its financial strength, with last week’s announcement that gross gaming revenue in the Chinese territory increased 19% in June, to $2.6 billion, resulting in the latest share price surge for Wynn. (The latest Macau results represent 88% of the revenue level from pre-pandemic 2019.) The company said business in the territory has been “very good” of late, with improved market share and EBITDA margins in Q1, plus “healthy” volumes and a 31% turnover increase. Additionally, the firm just entered the lucrative U.K. gaming market with the purchase of Wynn Mayfair from Crown Resorts, which expands Wynn’s footprint in Europe and the Middle East, and which the company thinks will give it a presence in a global gateway city, as well as creating a conduit for guests to visit other resorts (particularly Wynn Al Marjan Island, due to open in early 2027 in the United Arab Emirates). Top- and bottom-line results for the company were disappointing in Q1, with revenue of $1.7 billion declining 9% from a year ago and earnings of $1.07 missing estimates by 17 cents (which management blamed on tariff-related uncertainty), but even so, its key properties posted strong operational performance, with Las Vegas boasting a healthy table win percentage (up 25%) and a 19% increase in slot handle, while Macau maintained market share and Encore Boston Harbor also posted strong slot volumes. More important is that business should pick up going forward—Wynn expects acceleration across the business and, to that end, it repurchased $200 million in shares during Q1 and another $100 million in early Q2. Wall Street expects softer earnings for 2025 but sees a return to growth in 2026 and beyond.

Technical Analysis

WYNN has been out of favor for a few years, but the latest broad market strength and fundamental positives are bringing in the buyers. Shares topped in mid-2023 and bumped downhill during the next two years, with lower lows in late 2023 (83), summer 2024 (72) and, finally, this April (65). But shares found big-volume support at the lows and changed character quickly, racing to six-month highs six weeks after the low, and after a dip to support, WYNN is now challenging yearly highs. Dips of a few points would be tempting.

Market Cap $11.0B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 22 FY 2023 4.10 Current P/E 19 FY 2024 6.02 Annual Revenue $6.96B FY 2025e 4.89 Profit Margin 8.7% FY 2026e 5.50

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 1.70 -9% 1.07 -33% One qtr ago 1.84 0% 2.42 27% Two qtrs ago 1.69 1% 0.90 -9% Three qtrs ago 1.73 9% 1.12 23%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Previously Recommended Stocks

Date Stock Symbol Top Pick Original Buy Range 7/7/25 HOLD 6/30/25 Akero Therapeutics AKRO 51-53 51 5/27/25 Amer Sports AS ★ 36.5-38.5 38 6/23/25 ATI ATI ★ 80.5-83.5 88 6/30/25 Broadcom AVGO 265-270 275 6/23/25 CF Industries CF 94-97 95 6/9/25 Core & Main CNM 56-58.5 62 5/12/25 Coupang CPNG 25-26 30 6/9/25 Credo Tech CRDO 76-79 92 4/14/25 CrowdStrike CRWD 392-397 503 6/23/25 Curtiss-Wright CW 455-465 489 6/30/25 DoorDash DASH 233-238 246 6/30/25 Freeport McMoRan FCX 42.5-44 45 5/5/25 GE Aerospace GE 205-211 248 4/21/25 GE Vernova GEV ★ 325-330 529 6/16/25 Guardant Health GH 51.5-53 49 4/28/25 Guidewire Software GWRE ★ 203-206 233 6/23/25 Insmed INSM 97.5-101 96 4/7/25 Insulet PODD ★ 263-268 299 6/9/25 Intuit INTU 740-755 782 5/27/25 Kyndryl Holdings KD 40.5-42 43 6/16/25 Life 360 LIF ★ 60.5-63 64 6/30/25 Micron Technology MU 120-123 119 5/5/25 Mosaic MOS 29-30 38 6/16/25 Oracle ORCL 204-209 233 4/14/25 Palantir PLTR 97.5-101 139 6/9/25 Pan American Silver PAAS 28.5-29.5 29 4/7/25 Roblox RBLX 57-59 107 6/16/25 Royalty Pharma RPRX 34-35.5 36 3/17/25 Rubrik RBRK 66.5-69 90 6/23/25 Shake Shack SHAK 132-137 140 5/27/25 Snowflake SNOW 200-207 225 2/10/25 Take-Two Interactive TTWO ★ 208-214 242 6/16/25 TechnipFMC FTI 33-34 35 5/12/25 Toast TOST 41.5-43 45 6/23/25 TransMedics TMDX 132-135 125 4/21/25 Uber UBER 75.5-77 97 5/19/25 Urban Outfitters URBN 58.5-60.5 71 6/2/25 Veeva Systems VEEV ★ 274-280 282 6/16/25 Wingstop WING 339-347 325 5/5/25 Zscaler ZS ★ 228-235 315 WAIT 6/30/25 Royal Caribbean RCL 295-305 328 SELL 6/16/25 Alnylam Pharm ALNY 311-317 323 6/2/25 Badger Meter BMI 248-254 238 5/12/25 Comstock Resources CRK 22-23 24 5/27/25 Dycom Industries DY 222-230 252 6/23/25 EQT EQT 58-59.5 56 4/28/25 Sea Ltd SE 132-135 151 6/9/25 Soleno Therapeutics SLNO 79-80.5 85 DROPPED 6/23/25 Coinbase COIN 283-295 356 6/23/25 Dave DAVE 195-205 278 6/23/25 Jabil JBL 199-204 225

The next Cabot Top Ten Trader issue will be published on July 14, 2025.

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.