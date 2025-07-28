Cabot Top Ten Trader Issue: July 28, 2025

Mostly Sunny, Chance of Pop-Up Showers

The market had yet another mostly quiet, mostly positive week, with the major indexes gliding slightly higher, which keeps the intermediate-term trend pointed up. Indeed, the vast majority of the top-down evidence is still in good or great shape, including the trends, the broad market and the lack of appetite for defensive-oriented sectors. That said, there’s no doubt things are a bit extended in time (more than three months from the kickoff point in late April) and that more stocks and sectors are beginning to lag (not awful action, but more chopping than advancing), which is one reason we’re not flooring the accelerator here. Another is the fact that earnings season really picks up this week—35%-plus of the S&P 500, along with more growth leaders, are reporting, which will obviously be key. Don’t get us wrong, we’re overall bullish, especially with regards to the big picture, and many stocks still act great—but near term we’re picking our spots and taking partial profits and raising stops when appropriate. We’ll leave our Market Monitor at a level 7.

This week’s list has a wide variety of names, with many types of names and setups. We’re going to take a swing with this week’s Top Pick: Coinbase (COIN) has earnings this week (Thursday after the close), but after a huge-volume ramp, shares have dipped on low volume to the 25-day line—we’re OK with a small buy here or on dips with a loose stop.

Stock Name Price Buy Range Loss Limit Astera Labs (ALAB) 124 115-119 100-102 Coinbase (COIN) ★ Top Pick ★ 380 368-382 318-322 Heico (HEI) 324 319-324 295-298 Interactive Brokers (IBKR) 65 61.5-63.5 55-56 Nasdaq (NDAQ) 95 93.5-95.5 84.5-85.5 Newmont (NEM) 64 62-64 56-57 Oracle (ORCL) 247 245-250 209-213 SharkNinja (SN) 120 113-116 100-102 TechnipFMC (FTI) 37 35.5-37 32-33 Veeva Systems (VEEV) 293 290-295 265-268

Stock 1

Astera Labs (ALAB)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 124 115-119 100-102

Why the Strength

Despite fears that AI spending will slow down from the past year’s torrid pace, analysts are still expecting the AI boom to continue to accelerate. Indeed, AI budgets are projected to rise significantly through the rest of 2025 and beyond, led by tech giants like Amazon, Meta and Google, which are seen spending a combined $325 billion on AI technology this year, up nearly 50% from 2024. Benefiting from its growing AI exposure is fabless semi firm Astera, which offers so-called system-aware integrated circuits, boards and rack-scale AI infrastructure that enables high-speed data transfer for AI and cloud data centers. The company recently announced a collaboration with Nvidia to provide connectivity solutions for the new NVLink Fusion ecosystem, which is an initiative by Nvidia that enables organizations to integrate custom processors (CPUs and ASICs) into Nvidia’s AI infrastructure to leverage the high-bandwidth capabilities of its latest technology. The partnership (a reason for the stock’s recent strength) is expected to improve time-to-market for Astera’s hyperscaler customers while also expanding the firm’s market opportunity. Additionally, Astera got some analyst love after the tie-up, with one investment house expecting the company’s new product pipeline to further bolster growth. Among some of its latest product ramp-ups are its PCIe Gen 6 connectivity portfolio for AI and cloud infrastructure, including the introduction of the Aries 6 PCIe Smart Gearbox (a chip designed to bridge the performance gap between different generations of data center interconnect technologies), which the firm sees as a “meaningful” contributor to future revenue (particularly as multiple hyperscalers have already started to adopt it for AI and compute platforms). On the financial front, Astera’s growth is slowing some but still rapid, with Q1 revenue of $159 million increasing by a huge 144% year-on-year, while earnings of 33 cents rose 267% and beat estimates by a nickel. When the company reports Q2 results on August 5 (post-market), analysts expect similar strength, with top- and bottom-line growth of 124% and 149%, respectively.

Technical Analysis

ALAB came public in March and after a multi-month post-IPO dip, it had a giant run into the early-year market top. The decline was vicious, and while shares did snap back nicely into mid-May, it never followed through from there, marking time near the 40-week line, well south of its prior highs. However, shares began to perk up three weeks ago and boomed last week on a big pickup in volume, which is obviously encouraging. Given the upcoming report, we advise starting small and aiming for dips, and then possibly averaging up if the report brings in further buying.

Market Cap $19.9B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 89 FY 2023 -0.12 Current P/E 115 FY 2024 0.82 Annual Revenue $490M FY 2025e 1.35 Profit Margin 40.2% FY 2026e 1.72

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 159 144% 0.33 267% One qtr ago 141 179% 0.37 208% Two qtrs ago 113 206% 0.23 N/A Three qtrs ago 76.9 619% 0.13 N/A

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 2

Coinbase (COIN) ★ Top Pick ★

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 380 368-382 318-322

Why the Strength

A crypto exchange, Coinbase is tied closely with the fortunes of Bitcoin, but the company is steadily making itself more than just a publicly traded way to trade digital assets—Coinbase is steadily expanding financial services to institutional and mom and pop investors, fashioning itself a Charles Schwab for the digital class. The expansion of cryptocurrencies, especially stablecoins (cryptos that are tied to another, financially stable asset like Treasury bills) is growing rapidly after the federal government recently passed legislation to allow private stablecoins to be issued. Coinbase has a deal with Circle, which issues the USDC stablecoin, giving it a share of the profits as usage of that coin grows. Beyond that, the new laws open up the possibility of private global payments using stablecoins, which have the benefit of being instantaneous and also having transaction transparency on the blockchain, like Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Around all of that, Coinbase is building more services for traders and financial institutions: The business has some 200 Wall Street clients, like BlackRock and Stripe, and is adding services for medium-sized businesses so they can accept and manage crypto payments more easily. The company is also moving into (both organically and via acquisition) derivatives based on coins, so people can buy options and hedge the instruments traded through Coinbase. The expanding suite of services means one should start thinking of the business as more than just a straight crypto proxy, and more like a financial services platform for what is a volatile, but steadily expanding, type of currency—though there’s obviously is still risk in declining crypto prices, which affects demand for the services Coinbase supplies, just like a bear market hurts service revenue for stock exchanges. Because of a slump in popular cryptocurrency Ethereum, expectations had been that Coinbase’s recently completed Q2 would suffer compared to last year, but Ethereum has rallied sharply in recent weeks, sparking Coinbase higher with it. A key difference between Coinbase and other stock and options exchanges is that crypto generates much larger margins for Coinbase than competing securities. The next big event comes on July 31, when the firm reports Q2 results after the close.

Technical Analysis

COIN has had some huge ups and downs, but from March 2024 until June of this year, shares made no net progress. But the stock then calmed down toward the end of that period, with a tidy pullback to the 10-week line, and the breakout from there was powerful, with two big-volume rally weeks (following up on the massive buying seen in mid-May) kicking off a sharp run to 440 before the recent, low-volume dip. The trick is that earnings are coming up quick, which is obviously a risk—but if you’re OK staying flexible, we’re OK with a nibble here or on dips and a loose stop.

Market Cap $100B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 75 FY 2023 0.37 Current P/E 57 FY 2024 7.55 Annual Revenue $3.97B FY 2025e 5.20 Profit Margin 33.4% FY 2026e 7.93

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 2.03 24% 1.94 -23% One qtr ago 2.27 138% 3.37 224% Two qtrs ago 1.21 79% 0.63 N/A Three qtrs ago 1.45 105% 1.06 N/A

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 3

Heico (HEI)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 324 319-324 295-298

Why the Strength

Heico is far from a household name, but it’s doing a great business and is an increasingly important player in the ongoing aerospace boom, with $4 billion in annual revenue, a $45 billion market cap and excellent growth prospects. The company claims to be the largest FAA-approved supplier of jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts outside of the big original equipment manufacturers, though it also does a good business in electrical equipment for aerospace as well as in many other sectors (medical and telecom, etc.). The story here is mostly straightforward: Parts demand is soaring for its aerospace offerings, while some targeted M&A boosts the firm’s reach and results, and higher defense demand is helping, too. Heico’s flight segment is the big driver here, making up about 70% of business, and growth there has been outstanding thanks to “increased demand across all of [the segment’s] product lines;” Q1 sales were up 19% for the segment as a whole (14% organic, the rest from prior buyouts), while operating income lifted 24%. Part of the story with that segment was the $2 billion buyout of Wencor in 2023, which dramatically boosted Heico’s portfolio of generic parts and bearings, which was likely a reason for the firm’s 16% growth in aftermarket sales. And another tailwind is defense, where growth was solid (up 18%) and, according to the top brass, there is a substantial backlog of missile orders amid ongoing shortages, which should help going forward. The smaller electronics segment is more stodgy but still doing well, with sales up 7% (organic growth 4%) and operating income up 3%, and should see things pick up in the second half largely thanks to defense orders. All told, Wall Street sees earnings lifting 28% this year and another 12% in 2026, but that should prove conservative. Heico isn’t changing the world, but the business trends are good and should remain so for many quarters to come.

Technical Analysis

HEI broke out from a big base more than a year ago and glided higher into year-end before correcting. Interestingly, the stock’s bottom came in February (when the market topped), and it etched a higher low in April when the market bottomed, with the breakout coming near Memorial Day this year after Q1 earnings. HEI surged to new highs into the end of June before the latest choppy consolidation, which makes for a lower-risk entry—we’re OK entering here or on dips with a stop under the 300 level.



Market Cap $44.7B EPS $ Annual (Oct) Forward P/E 70 FY 2023 2.86 Current P/E 79 FY 2024 3.57 Annual Revenue $4.13B FY 2025e 4.58 Profit Margin 19.7% FY 2026e 5.15

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 1.10 15% 1.12 27% One qtr ago 1.03 15% 1.00 39% Two qtrs ago 1.01 8% 0.99 34% Three qtrs ago 0.99 37% 0.97 31%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 4

Interactive Brokers (IBKR)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 65 61.5-63.5 55-56

Why the Strength

A surge in trading activity following the “Liberation Day” plunge in April and strong snapback has been accompanied by particular strength among broker-dealers, leading to substantial growth in total client assets and trading metrics in recent months. While the increased trading activity was initially sparked by April’s massive volatility, trading interest among retail participants has continued even as volatility has diminished, thanks to buoyant market performance and rising confidence overall. Benefiting from this trend is Interactive Brokers, which operates the nation’s largest electronic trading platform based on daily average revenue trades (DARTs), offering brokerage services for stocks, bonds, options, futures and cryptocurrencies. Last month, the company processed 3.5 million DARTs, a whopping 40% increase from last June, with other key metrics underscoring the firm’s health: Client credit balances reached a record $144 billion, customer equity lifted 34% to $664 billion, customer loan balances of $65 billion rose 18%, and 250,000 new accounts were added in Q2— bringing the year-to-date total over 528,000 and exceeding the total added in all of 2023. For the quarter as a whole, revenue of $1.5 billion increased 20%, with earnings of 51 cents a share exceeding estimates by four cents. Further highlighting Interactive’s solid growth and growing leadership in the electronic trading space were commissions of $516 million (up 27%) and net interest income of $860 million, both quarterly records. Looking ahead, management guided for continued strong account growth trends, with the company on track to add its four millionth customer in Q3—just one year after reaching three million. Interactive will also focus on automation and product enhancements, aiming to “scale efficiently and serve global client demand.” Wall Street sees modest growth ahead, but Interactive is a classic Bull Market stock and should continue to post great numbers if the market remains healthy.

Technical Analysis

IBKR was a quiet leader during the 2024 bull run, breaking out early last year and, except for a shakeout in the summer, soaring to a peak near 60 early this year. Its correction in the spring was harsh, but the good news is it likely reset the advance (knocked out the weak hands)—the turning point came after the initial rebound, when IBKR tightened up for a few weeks before breaking out in late June and running higher pre- and post-earnings. We’ll set our entry range down a couple of points, with a normal exhale likely buyable.

Market Cap $28.1B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 32 FY 2023 1.44 Current P/E 33 FY 2024 1.83 Annual Revenue $5.67B FY 2025e 2.01 Profit Margin 74.6% FY 2026e 2.15

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 1.48 20% 0.51 16% One qtr ago 1.43 19% 0.47 15% Two qtrs ago 1.39 22% 0.51 34% Three qtrs ago 1.37 19% 0.45 15%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 5

Nasdaq (NDAQ)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 95 93.5-95.5 84.5-85.5

Why the Strength

Nasdaq is best known for the stock market that bears its name, but the business is increasingly more than that. Nasdaq provides technology services to Wall Street and crafts index funds that are used by the investment outfits to sell novel new strategies to institutional and retail investors, and in turn create higher levels of trading volume. In just about every facet of Nasdaq’s business, it benefits from a bull market: Trading volume rises, generating exchange fees at the Nasdaq and its other exchanges, including specialized markets such as the Nasdaq Private Market, which offers liquidity services for privately held businesses. Bull markets also mean more people invest in funds, creating demand for index products while brokerages and wealth managers have greater demand for Nasdaq’s suite of technology services, ranging from financial crimes monitoring to risk management and banking technology from its Adenza division, which it acquired in 2023. This spring’s volatility helped Nasdaq post one of its best quarters ever, reporting last week that its Q2 saw revenue rise 12% to $1.3 billion while earnings per share jumped 23% to $0.85, both of which bested consensus estimates. Particularly strong has been Nasdaq’s clutch of European exchanges, which have been enjoying improvement in pricing, investment sentiment and volume, even as the continent’s GDP growth remains sluggish. Looking ahead, the bull market is starting to result in a rise in IPO activity while recent volatility keeps options volume domestically at or near record levels, as investors manage risk and plan for more news items (trade shenanigans, Fed announcements, inflation reports, etc.) that will drive ups and downs. Of course, Nasdaq claims AI is helping too, as it offers AI capabilities in financial crimes monitoring and risk management. The current quarter is typically slower than Q2, but Nasdaq is still expected to post sales growth of 12% to $1.28 billion and EPS of $0.82, which would be an eight-cent gain over the year prior.

Technical Analysis

NDAQ broke out in July of last year and had a very solid run to new highs around Thanksgiving, but it stalled out for a few months before pulling back with the market. Interestingly, the dip was relatively tame (23%), and then shares found huge-volume support at the lows—and, really, since then, NDAQ has been straight up, with only a mid-July wobble along the way, which was followed by last week’s earnings surge. We’re OK entering here or (preferably) on dips.

Market Cap $53.9B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 28 FY 2023 2.82 Current P/E 30 FY 2024 2.82 Annual Revenue $8.11B FY 2025e 3.31 Profit Margin 30.6% FY 2026e 3.70

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 2.09 17% 0.85 23% One qtr ago 2.09 25% 0.79 25% Two qtrs ago 2.03 23% 0.76 6% Three qtrs ago 1.90 31% 0.74 4%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 6

Newmont (NEM)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 64 62-64 56-57

Why the Strength

Persistent uncertainty over inflation and tariffs, along with increasing tensions between President Trump and Fed Chairman Powell over interest rate policy, are among the driving factors behind the interest in gold and the companies that mine it. Newmont is the world’s largest gold miner by production, with operations in North and South America, Australia and Africa and boasting the industry’s largest gold reserves (134 million attributable ounces); it also does a decent business in copper and has some silver, zinc and lead output as well. Last week’s stellar Q2 report for Newmont sent the shares soaring, with revenue of $5.3 billion increasing 21% year over year and earnings of $1.43 beating estimates by 23%, while adjusted EBITDA of $3 billion grew by an impressive 50%. The company produced approximately 1.5 million gold ounces in the quarter (as well as 36,000 tons of copper) and generated an all-time record quarterly free cash flow of $1.7 billion (up from the year-ago $594 million), underscoring the strength in both the gold price and in Newmont’s world-class mining property portfolio. All-in sustaining costs (AISC, a key metric) came in at $1,593 per ounce—well under the current gold price of around $3,400 and allowing the firm to realize exceptionally high margins, with nearly $1,800 in profit per ounce, which means Newmont’s free cash flow should remain giant going forward (with ups and downs depending on quarterly production). Partly because of that, the firm also authorized an additional $3 billion share repurchase program, doubling the total authorization to $6 billion (to be executed at Newmont’s discretion), a big figure compared to the current market cap ($73 billion). Going forward, the top brass said the focus will be on stabilizing its 11 managed operations (with total gold production of 4.2 million ounces expected to come from these properties in 2025), as well as executing on capital returns. Wall Street sees earnings soaring this year and remaining elevated north of $5 per share in 2026. A 1.5% dividend yield is an added attraction.

Technical Analysis

NEM peaked last October at 59—several months before the broad market—then promptly nose-dived into the end of the year, finishing at a low of 37. However, the calendar flip saw an immediate character change for the stock, which entered a period of sustained strength just as the rest of the market was starting to crack. The big-volume rally in April was noteworthy, and after a modest pullback, NEM has continued to push higher, with last week’s earnings pushing NEM to its highest level in over three years on great volume. We’re OK starting a position here or (preferably) on dips.

Market Cap $51.9B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 38 FY 2023 1.77 Current P/E 43 FY 2024 2.85 Annual Revenue $8.41B FY 2025e 3.58 Profit Margin 15.3% FY 2026e 4.40

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 2.04 24% 0.64 49% One qtr ago 2.35 26% 0.99 77% Two qtrs ago 2.07 19% 0.76 46% Three qtrs ago 1.95 13% 0.67 46%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 7

Oracle (ORCL)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 247 245-250 209-213

Why the Strength

For years, Oracle has been a stodgy blue-chip tech outfit, with a dominant position in databases and some other fields, which resulted in plenty of profitability (35%-plus pre-tax profit margins) but only modest earnings growth, usually lifting in the single digits each year. The core business remains on that path, but Oracle has (like everyone else) been moving into more cloud/subscription offerings, which are growing more quickly, and the big idea now is the firm’s cloud infrastructure business (infrastructure-as-a-service), where the company offers computing power, storage, database management and much more to big players—and seems to have an advantage vs. its competitors (Azure, Amazon Web Services, etc.) based on cost and for the many that are tied into Oracle’s database business. While still a modest piece of business (19% of revenue), it’s growing like mad—up 50% in the last fiscal year (ending in May) and projected to boom 70% in the current year—but even more impressive is the book of business that’s building. Indeed, after the quarterly report in June, Oracle said its remaining performance obligations (already big at $138 billion, up 41% from a year ago) would double this coming year, but that was before it inked massive deals with (reportedly) OpenAI (a deal that will bring in $30 billion of annual revenue starting in 2028!!), as well as a deal though Stargate (a consortium of players aiming to boost AI capacity) to help build 4.5 gigawatts of new capacity. Ironically, the boom in cloud infrastructure could keep earnings under pressure (lower margins, more CapEx, etc.), but we think big investors will be keying off what could be a jaw-dropping rise in its future book of business. After years of being a so-so performer, Orcale quacks like a magnet for institutional investment dollars.

Technical Analysis

ORCL topped in December and had a rough 40% decline, bringing it back down to levels it first saw in June 2023. That was a big reset, and after a couple weeks near its lows, the stock began to race higher, with the coming-out party happening after earnings in mid-June, which brought not just a price breakout but massive volume, too. ORCL has since moved up to 250 on more rounds of powerful volume before exhaling a bit, and it could easily rest more. But we’re not expecting a big pullback, either—we’re OK entering around here.

Market Cap $685B EPS $ Annual (May) Forward P/E 36 FY 2024 5.56 Current P/E 40 FY 2025 6.03 Annual Revenue $57.4B FY 2026e 6.79 Profit Margin 38.2% FY 2027e 8.19

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 15.9 11% 1.70 4% One qtr ago 14.1 6% 1.47 4% Two qtrs ago 14.1 9% 1.47 10% Three qtrs ago 13.3 7% 1.39 17%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 8

SharkNinja (SN)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 120 113-116 100-102

Why the Strength

Consumer stocks can have great runs and have long-term shelf lives (with the occasional multi-month correction and consolidation), assuming management pulls the right levers, and so we’re thinking SharkNinja—which was newly public in 2023 and embarked on a big run—may be ready to re-emerge after a big 10-month consolidation. The firm’s two main brands cover a ton of household product sub-categories (Shark is often floor-care-related, while Ninja’s offerings are usually in the kitchen) and are rapidly seen in more areas. Indeed, the secret sauce here seems to be the company’s rapid product development plan: It frequently enters a few new categories each year and quickly takes share due to the offerings’ mix of usefulness and price point, which has allowed the firm to rapidly expand in the U.S and overseas; a big marketing presence (especially online and via social media), which raises awareness for its bevy of new items, is also a factor. (Last year it entered the cooler, fans, frozen drink makers; it recently launched new flavor packs for homemade soda.) The long-term track record here is outstanding, though to be fair, growth has slowed of late due to its bigger businesses (cleaning and cooking were both up only 5% in Q1, though food prep and beauty/home environment were up 45% and 26%, respectively), with Q1 earnings falling as R&D and marketing continued to ramp. However, that dip looks like a one-time thing, and with tariff fears abating (or at least with companies and investors not fearing an all-out trade war), the stock is kicking back into gear—SharkNinja forecast that sales and EBITDA will both rise 12% or so for 2025 after Q1, and while Q2 should be soft-ish (8% sales, 11% earnings growth), many are thinking things will now pick up as some stability has returned to the economic outlook. The second-quarter report will be out on August 7.

Technical Analysis

SN had a gorgeous post-IPO advance, lifting from late 2023 until an awful earnings reaction in October of last year effectively marked the top. Shares did try to break out in February but failed, leading to a 50%-deep meltdown with the market into April. The initial rally from the bottom was very solid, and after a four-week dip, SN has been rallying nicely, up six weeks in a row and returning to its prior highs. With earnings coming in a couple of weeks and resistance around here, we’ll aim to enter on dips of a few points.

Market Cap $16.7B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 24 FY 2023 3.22 Current P/E 28 FY 2024 4.37 Annual Revenue $5.69B FY 2025e 5.03 Profit Margin 13.1% FY 2026e 5.76

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 1.22 15% 0.87 -18% One qtr ago 1.79 30% 1.40 49% Two qtrs ago 1.43 33% 1.21 27% Three qtrs ago 1.25 31% 0.71 51%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 9

TechnipFMC (FTI)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 37 35.5-37 32-33

Why the Strength

A number of deep-water oil production and exploration opportunities, including the recent discovery at BP’s Gulf of America Far South prospect, have increased the demand for remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), which are used to inspect and monitor underwater structures, like pipelines, risers and platforms, as well as other functions. U.K.-based TechnipFMC (covered in the June 16 issue) is a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of ROVs and other systems used to access energy resources both offshore and onshore, though subsea is where the firm makes its mark; indeed, it operates the world’s most advanced exploration submarines and has what many think of as the best subsea equipment to extract and transport energy form the seabed. Last week, the company released Q2 results that highlighted the demand for its Subsea Services segment offerings, which featured “particularly robust” inbound subsea orders—$2.6 billion to be exact, one of its highest quarterly levels in its history. Total revenue of $2.5 billion increased 9% from a year ago, while per-share earnings of 68 cents beat estimates by a dime and adjusted EBITDA of $483 million increased by an eye-opening 36%. Other metrics were equally impressive, including a subsea backlog of almost $16 billion that increased 22% (up 6% sequentially; subsea orders have outpaced revenues 10 of the past 11 quarters) and free cash flow of $261 million (up 45%), with $271 million distributed to shareholders via share buybacks (share count down 2.5% from a year ago) and dividends (at a 0.5% dividend yield). In the earnings call, management said it continues to benefit from a combination of its vertically integrated iEPCI contracting model, subsea services and direct awards, with the company recently entering into a new iEPCI collaboration agreement with Norway’s oil and gas giant Vår Energi, supporting its subsea developments on the Norwegian continental shelf. Going forward, TechnipFMC said offshore activity “remains robust,” with front-end engineering activity “strong,” providing a “healthy” Subsea opportunity with projects progressing across multiple basins over the next 24 months—including in Guyana, Mozambique, offshore Namibia and the surrounding area in South Africa. While it won’t grow at 50% rates, the enticing part here is that Technip likely has years of expansion ahead as it continues to build its order book.

Technical Analysis

FTI looked great at our recommendation a couple of weeks ago before shaking out, which knocked us out—but now the stock’s earnings reaction has likely cleared the way for upside progress. Despite a lagging performance among many stocks in the oil patch, FTI has managed to significantly outperform in a sign of relative sector strength. Since the early-April market low, it has been up strongly, notching a new price and relative performance high in June while the sector was still mostly on its knees, and last week’s pop is certainly a good sign. While there will be volatility, we think the risk-reward here is solid after the earnings move; we’re OK entering here with a stop near the 50-day line.

Market Cap $15.6B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 18 FY 2023 0.45 Current P/E 17 FY 2024 1.82 Annual Revenue $9.48B FY 2025e 2.10 Profit Margin 15.4% FY 2026e 2.56

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 2.53 9% 0.68 58% One qtr ago 2.23 9% 0.33 50% Two qtrs ago 2.37 14% 0.54 286% Three qtrs ago 2.35 14% 0.64 205%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 10

Veeva Systems (VEEV)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 293 290-295 265-268

Why the Strength

Veeva has always been one of the top players in the pharmaceutical software space, providing a suite of cloud-based products for the life sciences industry—starting with customer relationship management (CRM) years ago but branching out to data management, clinical trial management, analytics, regulatory and safety tracking and much, much more—which helps drug companies manage nearly all facets of their development operations, boost quality control and, of course, lift sales. The California-based company continues to scale its software and data offerings globally, announcing last week an expansion of its collaboration with Amazon Web Services, which Veeva uses as the cloud infrastructure for its Veeva Vault applications, including Veeva Vault CRM Suite, a cloud-based content and data management platform specifically designed for the life sciences industry. On that score, Veeva is on track to reach its goal of 200 live Vault CRM customers by next year, with growth driven by both new customers and migrations. (For context, Veeva had over 80 live Vault CRM customers in the latest quarter, providing total subscription revenues of $635 million—up 19% year-on-year—with Vault CRM contributing meaningfully to that growth, so there should be plenty of upside ahead.) In fiscal Q1 (ended in April), which the company called its “best quarter ever,” total revenue of $759 million increased 17%, with earnings of $1.97 per share surging 31% as the already-huge margins (nearly 55% pre-tax!) expanded further. Management emphasized that while the macro environment remains “uncertain,” it hasn’t seen a material change to its financial results or pipeline. Moreover, the company is focusing on Veeva AI (helping customers to automate tasks and easily set up agents within current Veeva applications; scheduled for release in December) as a major initiative, expressing excitement about its potential industry impact and also expecting to have AI agents embedded across the entire product portfolio by the end of the year. Growth here won’t be huge, but revenue growth has accelerated a bit of late, and any boost from AI offerings should help down the road.

Technical Analysis

Since the 2022 lows, VEEV had been a laggard, etching out slightly higher highs and higher lows over many months, but generally making very little net progress during the past two-plus years. But the Q1 earnings reaction looked different, with a huge push to multi-year highs on big volume—and, while obviously not powerful, the very tight action since then (with no volume selling) as the 10-week line caught up is constructive, with the stock perking up of late. If you don’t own any, we’re OK starting a position here with a tight stop under the recent lows.

Market Cap $47.8B EPS $ Annual (Jan) Forward P/E 38 FY 2024 4.84 Current P/E 41 FY 2025 6.60 Annual Revenue $2.86B FY 2026e 7.66 Profit Margin 54.7% FY 2027e 8.33

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 759 17% 1.97 31% One qtr ago 721 14% 1.74 26% Two qtrs ago 699 13% 1.75 31% Three qtrs ago 676 15% 1.62 34%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Previously Recommended Stocks

Date Stock Symbol Top Pick Original Buy Range 7/28/25 HOLD 5/27/25 Amer Sports AS ★ 36.5-38.5 38.51 7/7/25 AST SpaceMobile ASTS 42-44 54.32 7/21/25 BeOne Medicines ONC 280-288 294.78 7/7/25 Boot Barn BOOT 158-164 178.63 7/7/25 Cameco CCJ 70-72 79.01 7/21/25 Carvana CVNA 342-350 336.17 7/14/25 Celestica CLS 151-156 172.91 7/7/25 Cloudflare NET 182-187 199.66 6/9/25 Core & Main CNM 56-58.5 65.54 5/12/25 Coupang CPNG 25-26 30.13 6/9/25 Credo Tech CRDO 76-79 107.77 6/23/25 Curtiss-Wright CW 455-465 489.82 7/14/25 Delta Air Lines DAL ★ 56.5-58.5 55.62 6/30/25 DoorDash DASH 233-238 246.37 7/14/25 Evercore EVR 282-288 302.06 7/14/25 Five Below FIVE 131-135 142.62 7/21/25 Fluor FLR ★ 52-54 56.32 5/5/25 GE Aerospace GE 205-211 270.23 4/21/25 GE Vernova GEV ★ 325-330 647.13 7/7/25 Green Brick Partners GRBK 66-67.5 66.67 7/21/25 Groupon GRPN 35-35.5 32.94 6/23/25 Insmed INSM 97.5-101 101.97 7/21/25 Jabil JBL 218-222 224.56 7/14/25 Kinross Gold KGC 16.3-16.8 15.69 6/16/25 Life 360 LIF ★ 60.5-63 76.22 7/7/25 Nvidia NVDA 155-159 176.43 6/16/25 Oracle ORCL 204-209 247.55 4/14/25 Palantir PLTR 97.5-101 157.85 6/9/25 Pan American Silver PAAS 28.5-29.5 28.47 4/7/25 Roblox RBLX 57-59 120.41 3/17/25 Rubrik RBRK 66.5-69 87.14 7/14/25 Seagate Tech STX 142-146 149.98 6/23/25 Shake Shack SHAK 132-137 138.67 5/27/25 Snowflake SNOW 200-207 218.97 5/12/25 Toast TOST 41.5-43 48.97 4/21/25 Uber UBER 75.5-77 90.58 5/19/25 Urban Outfitters URBN 58.5-60.5 77.77 7/14/25 Valero Energy VLO 145-149 144.79 6/2/25 Veeva Systems VEEV ★ 274-280 293.34 7/21/25 Vistra Energy VST 195.5-198 196.07 7/7/25 Viking Holdings VIK ★ 53.5-55 58.85 5/5/25 Zscaler ZS ★ 228-235 288.82 WAIT 7/21/25 Nebius Group NBIS 54-55.5 52.6 SELL 6/30/25 Akero Therapeutics AKRO 51-53 49.56 6/23/25 ATI ATI ★ 80.5-83.5 95.34 6/30/25 Broadcom AVGO 265-270 294.65 6/30/25 Freeport McMoRan FCX 42.5-44 43.72 6/30/25 Micron Technology MU 120-123 111.35 7/21/25 Silicon Labs SLAB 146-150 136.46 DROPPED 7/14/25 Centrus Energy LEU 187-197 238.55 7/14/25 Levi Strauss LEVI 22-22.5 20.62 7/14/25 Lumentum LITE 90-93 107.1

The next Cabot Top Ten Trader issue will be published on August 4, 2025.

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.