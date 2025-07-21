Cabot Top Ten Trader Issue: July 21, 2025

Staying Vigilant in a Complacent Environment

It’s easy to become complacent in a bull market—especially during the summer when stocks can levitate on thinner volumes while traders are on vacation. But that’s why it’s imperative to remain vigilant, especially in an earnings environment that can be easily whipsawed by unexpected news. That said, the broad market backdrop is still in reasonably good shape as evidenced by some of our favorite indicators: the major indexes are still above their main trend lines, stocks are making way more new highs than lows and growth stocks are in decent shape (though fewer of them are making headway of late). We’ve done some pruning recently (mostly among laggards) as the market’s multi-month run is becoming a bit extended. But we still see some opportunities, especially in areas investors have overlooked. All told, while near-term wobbles are certainly possible, we remain bullish since the trends are still up and the odds favor the new uptrend bringing us higher over time. We’ll keep our Market Monitor at a level 7, but we’ll stay nimble as quarterly reports continue to come in.

Among this week’s list are some former high-fliers that fell out of favor but are now in much better shape as industry trends improve. Our Top Pick is Fluor (FLR), which shows all the classic signs of being under strong institutional accumulation. We’re OK using dips to enter, though we’re not expecting a big retreat.

Stock Name Price Buy Range Loss Limit BeOne Medicines (ONC) 291 280-288 250-257 Carvana (CVNA) 343 342-350 315-320 Coupang (CPNG) 31 30-31 27-27.5 Credo Tech (CRDO) 95 97-100 80-82 Fluor (FLR) ★ Top Pick ★ 54 52-54 45-46.5 Groupon (GRPN) 34 35-35.5 29-30 Jabil (JBL) 223 218-222 182-185 Nebius Group (NBIS) 52 54-55.5 43-44 Silicon Labs (SLAB) 146 146-150 124-127 Vistra Energy (VST) 188 195.5-198 163-165

Stock 1

BeOne Medicines (ONC)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 291 280-288 250-257

Why the Strength

BeOne (formerly BeiGene) is an oncology company known for its focus on developing and commercializing innovative cancer treatments. The Swiss-based firm’s portfolio is heavily focused on blood tumors and blood cancers—including lung and gastrointestinal cancers, along with an expansion of its pipeline to include breast cancer treatments—with an overall goal of making cancer care more accessible and affordable globally. Its main commercialized drugs are zanubrutinib, marketed as Brukinsa and approved for several B-cell malignancies, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia (or CLL, a type of blood cancer that originates from the abnormal growth of white blood cells in the bone marrow, and for which the global diagnosis rate is about 191,000 per year). Its other approved medicine is tislelizumab, marketed as Tevimbra, for the treatment of esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) and gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma. Tevimbra is the bedrock of BeOne’s solid tumor portfolio, with a potential pairing with more than 20 investigational drugs as a combination therapy. However, the firm’s main revenue driver is the blockbuster Brukinsa, which saw global sales increase 62% year over year in this year’s Q1, reaching $792 million and accounting for 70% of sales. (By contrast, Q1 Tevimbra sales totaled $171 million.) Significantly, Brukinsa is gaining market share at the expense of its leading blood cancer drug competitors, including AbbVie, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, as both doctors and patients increasingly prefer Brukinsa to competing treatments—a development that provides a pathway for future sales growth. (By some estimates, BeOne could see an annual revenue increase of up to $2 billion per year by 2028 if current market share trends continue.) More recently, BeOne just received U.S. FDA approval for a new tablet version of Brukinsa, covering all five current indications for the drug, while Tevimbra was just approved in Europe in a combination regime for nasopharyngeal cancer (both reasons for the stock’s strength). In Q1, the company saw revenue of $1.1 billion increase 49%, with earnings of a penny beating estimates by 75 cents. When it releases Q2 results on August 6 (pre-market), analysts expect a 34% top-line increase, with EPS of 26 cents also expected.

Technical Analysis

Like many stocks in the pharmaceutical space, ONC can be choppy at times, but its big-picture trend is clearly up. Indeed, shares have consistently respected the rising 200-day line over the past year, which has served to reverse pullbacks on three separate occasions during that time. The latest post-correction bounce off that trend line was in April-May, with ONC going on to rally to its previous high at 285 last month. A two-week pullback followed, with the stock making a higher low, then breaking out to new highs following the recent drug approval. If you want in, aim for dips of five to ten points with a stop near 255.

Market Cap $32.1B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 195 FY 2023 -8.45 Current P/E N/A FY 2024 -5.12 Annual Revenue $4.18B FY 2025e 1.53 Profit Margin 14.5% FY 2026e 5.59

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 1.12 49% 1.22 N/A One qtr ago 1.13 78% -1.43 N/A Two qtrs ago 1.00 28% -1.15 N/A Three qtrs ago 0.93 56% -1.15 N/A

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 2

Carvana (CVNA)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 343 342-350 315-320

Why the Strength

Carvana has had a varied past, with a hypergrowth phase for a few years that gave way to a huge bust when never-ending losses, inflation and the bear market had the company teetering on the edge of bankruptcy for a while. However, the top brass righted the ship by trimming inventory, advertising and staff, while providing faster delivery options and better online tools for customers. Now the company is essentially an emerging blue chip outfit, with huge institutional sponsorship (1,400 funds own shares, up from 705 nine months ago) and a big and growing market share in the gigantic used car business. Indeed, Carvana spent $10 billion over 12 years building an entirely new business from the ground up that leaves it with many advantages compared to the competition, not the least of which is scalability given its online operation. In Q1, the company sold 134,000 vehicles, up 46% from a year ago, while earnings soared and EBITDA margins of around 12% were not just way ahead of last year’s 8%, but were miles ahead of its closest competitor (7% or so). While growth is expected to slow some going ahead (sales projected to be up in the 20% to 25% range next year), the big idea here is that Carvana could easily grow many-fold down the road—it can scale up to one million annual units with the facilities it has in place today, and it owns the real estate (in terms of inventory and reconditioning facilities) to support annual sales of three million. In fact, management’s goal is to get annual sales up to that level in five to 10 years (20% to 40% annual growth), with EBITDA margins rising to around 14%. Of course, what counts most for the stock is the next couple of quarters—the Q2 report is due July 30 after the close, with analysts seeing sales up 34% and earnings of $1.18 per share.

Technical Analysis

CVNA’s comeback over the past couple of years has been stunning, though that makes handling it a bit tricky, as shares have always been volatile and, given the big advance, are subject to the occasional air pocket. Even so, after a big correction with the market in April and a sharp snapback into May, we like the latest setup: CVNA bounced off support last month and has been tightening up near the 350 level as the 50-day line catches up. Earnings are coming soon, of course, but we’re OK with a small position here and a stop in the 315 area.

Market Cap $72.9B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 70 FY 2023 0.75 Current P/E 121 FY 2024 1.59 Annual Revenue $14.9B FY 2025e 4.90 Profit Margin 8.9% FY 2026e 5.96

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 4.23 38% 1.51 557% One qtr ago 3.55 46% 0.56 N/A Two qtrs ago 3.66 32% 0.64 -82% Three qtrs ago 3.41 15% 0.14 N/A

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 3

Coupang (CPNG)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 31 30-31 27-27.5

Why the Strength

Coupang (covered in the June 9 issue) has become the “horizontal marketplace” (an integration of all types of goods in a one-stop online platform) of choice for millions of shoppers in South Korea and other Asian markets. The e-commerce giant is known for its ultra-fast deliveries for millions of items across multiple product categories (indeed, a wider selection than even superstores like Walmart), and its consistent focus on improving delivery times—mainly through its Rocket Delivery service—is a big reason for Coupang’s increasing popularity in the region. More recently, the company is making waves for its growing footprint in AI cloud computing via its Coupang Intelligent Cloud. The group’s cloud computing service powers Coupong’s internal operations, as well as providing external clients with cutting-edge infrastructure and capabilities for specialized AI tasks, offering clustered GPU solutions (like graphics rendering and video creation) tailored to meet each client’s needs. On that front, a number of Wall Street firms have lately recognized Coupang’s increased presence in government-led GPU infrastructure projects, including one analyst who noted the firm’s recent investments “signals its ambitions to become a significant cloud service provider, beyond its core e-commerce business.” Additional new ventures include its entry into Japan’s booming food delivery market (via Rocket Now), Coupang’s first overseas expansion since 2023, with Rocket Now showing even more promise in Taiwan by becoming the country’s most-downloaded shopping app. But for now, product commerce still comprises the overwhelming bulk of Coupang’s revenue (around 87%), with more recent ventures in food delivery, streaming fintech and international luxury markets making up a smaller, but fast-growing, portion of the overall business. Meanwhile on the financial front, revenue of nearly $8 billion grew 11% year over year in Q1, with per-share earnings of a nickel beating estimates by 9% and adjusted EBITDA of $382 million jumping 36%. The Seattle-based company (it relocated its headquarters to the U.S. in 2022) reported solid results across all its business segments, with Product Commerce sales rising 6% to $6.9 billion, and Developing Offerings (including Eats, Play, Fintech, and Farfetch) soaring 67% to $1 billion. When the company reports Q2 results on August 5 (post-market), analysts expect top-line growth of 14%. We like it.

Technical Analysis

After establishing a double-bottom base earlier this year, CPNG broke out on two straight weeks of big volume in May, setting the stage for this summer’s persistent strength. Then, after reaching a three-and-a-half-year high in early July around 31, the stock took a couple of weeks to catch its breath before nosing higher. If you don’t own any, we’re OK starting a position on minor weakness.

Market Cap $56.6B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 101 FY 2023 0.26 Current P/E 135 FY 2024 0.22 Annual Revenue $31.1B FY 2025e 0.31 Profit Margin 2.7% FY 2026e 0.71

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 7.91 11% 0.06 20% One qtr ago 7.97 21% 0.04 -50% Two qtrs ago 7.87 27% 0.06 20% Three qtrs ago 7.32 25% 0.07 -13%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 4

Credo Tech (CRDO)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 95 97-100 80-82

Why the Strength

Credo doesn’t have the name recognition of Nvidia, Broadcom or other AI infrastructure players, but it has become one of the top players in the data center buildout, resulting in a step-function change in earnings and growth. The firm has its hands in a few different cookie jars, but its active electrical cables (AECs) seem to be the big driver: while they sound simple, these copper-based cables have advanced circuits and software to produce faster data transmissions over longer distances (up to seven meters), with lower energy costs and greater reliability (over 100x more reliable, according to Credo) compared to alternatives (such as direct attached cables and optical solutions). Others make AECs, too, but Credo pioneered the industry years ago and is far in the lead, with its software and design best for large installations; its next-generation 100-gigabyte cables should start to ramp early to mid-2026, while some other product lines (like optical processors) are likely to ramp in the coming quarters, too. The accelerating, triple-digit growth in sales (proven to be one of our top stock picking criteria in historical studies) and booming earnings are the things dreams are made of, egged on by a few huge clients … which is actually the big risk here, with Amazon making up more than half of Credo’s business and a couple of others making up more than 10% of the total. Still, Credo is diversifying quickly as demand grows (two new hyperscaler customers should ramp early next year) as the industry can’t get enough AECs. To be fair, analysts do see a slowdown in growth next year (earnings up “only” 26%) as some of the AI buildout eases from a breakneck pace. But given that Credo has been crushing estimates for many quarters, it’s hard to put too much weight on those numbers. Earnings aren’t likely out until near Labor Day.

Technical Analysis

CRDO’s comeback from its tariff-induced plunge this spring has been amazing, with the big character change coming after earnings, when shares gapped up and (despite some volatility) rallied four weeks in a row on big, above-average volume as shares made new price and relative performance highs. Now it looks like shares have finally shaken out a bit, with a sharp late-week plunge to the 25-day line last week. Granted, CRDO could go lower, but we think this dip is likely to give way to higher prices. If you’re not yet in, we’re OK starting small here-ish with a stop in the low 80s.

Market Cap $15.9B EPS $ Annual (Apr) Forward P/E 59 FY 2024 0.09 Current P/E 139 FY 2025 0.70 Annual Revenue $437M FY 2026e 1.56 Profit Margin 39.0% FY 2027e 1.97

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 170 180% 0.35 400% One qtr ago 135 154% 0.25 525% Two qtrs ago 72.0 64% 0.07 600% Three qtrs ago 59.7 70% 0.04 N/A

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 5

Fluor (FLR) ★ Top Pick ★

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 54 52-54 45-46.5

Why the Strength

Fluor is one of the biggest engineering, procurement and construction firms out there, with revenues north of $16 billion and more than 27,000 employees who help clients build facilities worldwide (58% of revenue is outside the U.S.). The firm operates in three segments: Energy solutions is involved in building infrastructure for all sorts of oil, gas, renewable, refining and chemical applications; Urban Solutions (Fluor’s largest) includes things like new chip plants, data centers, life sciences buildings, as well as civil infrastructure like roads and bridges and metals facilities; Mission Solutions, meanwhile, serves defense, intelligence and nuclear applications. Urban Solutions is the big driver here, with just about all of the areas listed above seeing solid demand growth, and that has Fluor not just cranking out great results now but bringing in many more orders than it can fill. In Q1, company-wide revenues were up 7%, earnings lifted 55% and EBITDA was up a big 76%. Moreover, new orders came in at a strong $5.8 billion—$5.3 billion of which came from Urban Solutions—while ending backlog for that segment was $20.2 billion, up 8% from a year ago and making up 70% of Fluor’s total backlog. Just as important is the financial situation here: Fluor has a great balance sheet and $2.5 billion of cash, which, along with the solid business, has the firm buying back tons of shares, aiming for $600 million of share buybacks in 2025, or about 6% to 7% of the current market cap (the share count was down nearly 2% in the first three months of the year). All told, Fluor isn’t changing the world, but orders, earnings and EBITDA should glide higher for a long time to come. The next big update will come when Q2 results are released August 1.

Technical Analysis

Two of the classic signs of institutional accumulation are persistence and volume, and FLR has both in spades. Shares had a solid (though unspectacular) run into November of last year before topping out for a few weeks and going over the cliff with the market in the spring. But since the lows, FLR has advanced 14 of 15 weeks (persistence), including six in a row on above-average weekly volume (power). Near term, the stock’s latest push higher has been on low volume and into some resistance, so we’ll aim to enter on dips—though we’re not expecting a big retreat.

Market Cap $8.94B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 22 FY 2023 2.73 Current P/E 21 FY 2024 2.32 Annual Revenue $16.6B FY 2025e 2.52 Profit Margin 4.1% FY 2026e 2.79

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 3.98 7% 0.73 55% One qtr ago 4.26 12% 0.48 -29% Two qtrs ago 4.09 3% 0.51 -50% Three qtrs ago 4.23 7% 0.85 12%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 6

Groupon (GRPN)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 34 35-35.5 29-30

Why the Strength

After falling out of favor with Wall Street years ago, Groupon has become something of a post-pandemic rebound play as restaurants and traveling have experienced a resurgence. The well-known online discount platform connects subscribers with local merchants by offering deals—sometimes as much as 75% to 90% off regular prices—and coupons for dining, travel flights and other goods and services in 13 countries. Several recent reports point to a major surge in travel this summer globally, including the U.S., where a record 75% of Americans are planning summer vacations—and with a NerdWallet survey finding that two in five of those Americans (44%) will require a flight or a hotel stay during their vacation. In this year’s first quarter, the company noted “green shoots” across its key verticals and geographies, prompting management to embrace a more aggressive execution of its growth strategy. This involves a focus on revitalizing its hyper-local marketplace model (especially in North America, where local billings grew 11% year-on-year in Q1—its first double-digit growth in eight years). Moreover, Groupon is placing a greater emphasis on making deals with merchants who show the strongest performance potential, and on this score, the number of its North American merchants generating at least $1 million in billings increased 43% in Q1. Additionally, the company is shifting its marketing strategy to focus on customer lifetime value and retention, while maintaining volume, with a further push into social media influencer and online content creator partnerships to boost engagement and brand visibility. Although revenue of $117 million was 5% lower in the quarter, earnings of 17 cents a share beat estimates by a whopping 28%, which served as a catalyst for the recent share price strength, as investors recognized the firm’s significant outperformance of industry trends. The strong showing prompted the top brass to raise 2025 billings growth guidance from a prior 3% to 5%, citing confidence in the core business performance. When Groupon releases Q2 earnings on August 6 (post-market), it expects to report “further acceleration” in billings and revenue growth.

Technical Analysis

GRPN ended its multi-year bear market in March 2023, turning the corner soon after bottoming just under 5 and quadrupling over the next 12 months. From there, it entered a drawn-out consolidation phase with the stock etching out a lateral base over the next year before breaking out this March on earnings and spending the next several weeks climbing to 38, where it met with resistance. Despite a recent failed attempt at overcoming that resistance, the pullback of the last several days has slowed while volume diminishes, and we think there’s a good chance it can find support around the 50-day line. We’ll set our buy range up from here, looking to enter on renewed strength.

Market Cap $1.32B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 83 FY 2023 -0.50 Current P/E N/A FY 2024 -0.89 Annual Revenue $487M FY 2025e 0.40 Profit Margin 8.1% FY 2026e 0.70

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 117 -5% 0.18 200% One qtr ago 130 -5% -1.20 N/A Two qtrs ago 115 -9% 0.33 N/A Three qtrs ago 125 -3% -0.02 N/A

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 7

Jabil (JBL)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 223 218-222 182-185

Why the Strength

Contract electronics manufacturer Jabil (covered in the June 23 issue) is a leading provider of engineering, manufacturing, supply chain and product management services to a wide range of industries. Historically, Apple has been one of its biggest customers, accounting for over 20% of total revenue, with Jabil making key components for Apple’s iPhones, MacBooks and other products. However, Jabil isn’t hanging its hat on Apple and is diversifying its portfolio to attract major clients in the white-hot AI data center and cloud computing spaces, with tech giants Amazon, Cisco and Google accounting for a growing portion of Jabil’s sales. The company’s latest strategic move in both spaces was announced earlier this month, as Jabil plans to invest $500 million to create a manufacturing facility focused on cloud computing and AI data center infrastructure in North Carolina. Upon completion (projected for 2030), the facility will support manufacturing for AI hardware, advanced networking and innovative cooling solutions (essential components for modern data centers). The firm’s increasing focus on domestic manufacturing partners is also a key part of its move to reduce geopolitical risk and strengthen supply chains by reshoring manufacturing to the U.S. Big institutional firms are increasingly recognizing the wisdom of this strategy, with several major banks recently upping their share price ratings for Jabil, with one major analyst touting the outfit’s growing AI exposure in the white-hot enterprise hardware and networking space (a reason for the stock’s latest show of strength). Additionally, the analyst sees “strong demand for infrastructure driven by the top five hyperscalers” benefiting both Jabil and some of its peers in the coming quarters (with Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure among them). Management expressed confidence that the momentum in its cloud and data center infrastructure businesses will persist, with supporting contributions from the capital equipment and connected living end markets. To that end, the company just authorized a $1 billion share repurchase program (another reason for the strength), which continues a much bigger $7 billion total capital returns theme since 2016. All in, analysts see several years of low-to-mid-teens percentage earnings growth ahead.

Technical Analysis

We missed getting into JBL last month after the stock never entered our recommended buy range. The stock’s post-correction snapback into mid-May was impressive, pushing the stock to new price highs, with another big contribution from earnings in June. But after touching 225 earlier this month, shares have calmed down a bit and have spent the last couple of weeks tightening up while the 25-day line catches up. We’re fine using minor weakness to start a position with a stop around 185.

Market Cap $24.2B EPS $ Annual (Aug) Forward P/E 24 FY 2023 8.63 Current P/E 25 FY 2024 8.49 Annual Revenue $28.5B FY 2025e 9.37 Profit Margin 4.5% FY 2026e 10.81

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 7.83 16% 2.55 35% One qtr ago 6.73 -1% 1.94 15% Two qtrs ago 6.99 -17% 2.00 -23% Three qtrs ago 6.96 -18% 2.30 -6%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 8

Nebius Group (NBIS)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 52 54-55.5 43-44

Why the Strength

Nebius is focused on building infrastructure for the AI industry, providing a full-stack solution, including large-scale GPU clusters, cloud platforms and tools for AI developers. The company was formerly known as Yandex, a Russian e-commerce giant that was kicked off the Nasdaq in 2022 after the invasion of Ukraine. But after separating all Russian connections and changing its name, Nebius was re-listed in the Nasdaq last October, with lots of cash and a stated aim to be one of the industry’s handful of AI infrastructure giants—a move that was widely considered to be audacious since, for much of last year, Nebius wasn’t involved with AI. What’s more, the company leapt into AI services last year, deploying hundreds of engineers and hundreds of millions of dollars to offer AI infrastructure built on piles of NVIDIA Blackwell chipsets, which it has obtained through a partnership with NVIDIA (which owns about half a percent of Nebius). And now the business is on track to pull in upwards of $700 million for 2025 after posting “just” $55 million in sales for the first quarter. In addition to AI computing, Nebius owns Toloka, which provides human-annotated data for training AI, and which boasts Jeff Bezos among its investors. Nebius also holds Tripleten, a worker-retraining platform with a big Latin American presence, and Avride, which develops autonomous driving technology. AI requires a lot of capital to be competitive, and to that end, the company spent $544 million in Q1 on CapEx, leaving $1.4 billion on hand. Nebius will need to raise money, since it’s planning to spend more than that in the final half of 2025. But management says it aims to avoid dilution of shareholders if possible, which means selling non-core businesses could be in the future. Analysts also expect the firm will sell all or part of Nebius’ 28% ownership of Clickhouse, a database analytics business. (Clickhouse is raising new capital at a valuation of $6 billion, according to Nebius, making its stake worth about $1 billion.) Looking ahead, Wall Street expects Q2 revenue of $101 million and a per-share loss of 42 cents, while the company expects to post an EBITDA-positive quarter before this year’s end. Earnings are due out July 29 (pre-market).

Technical Analysis

Momentum from a late May earnings announcement pushed NBIS to fresh highs at 55 by early June, unwinding a decline catalyzed by the DeepSeek shock earlier this year, which sent shares tumbling from 50 to 20. The stock hasn’t been able to overcome last month’s resistance, however, with three attempts made since then. But a tight lateral range is shaping up, with volume drying up on down moves and increasing on rallies, which suggests the path of least resistance remains up. If you’re game, you can nibble here or (preferably) wait for a thrust above 55 to get in.

Market Cap $12.5B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E N/A FY 2023 -1.43 Current P/E N/A FY 2024 -1.03 Annual Revenue $161M FY 2025e -1.77 Profit Margin N/A FY 2026e -1.63

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 55.3 385% -0.46 N/A One qtr ago 37.9 466% -0.37 N/A Two qtrs ago 43.3 766% -0.24 N/A Three qtrs ago 24.90 430% -0.26 N/A

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 9

Silicon Labs (SLAB)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 146 146-150 124-127

Why the Strength

Silicon Labs is a big player in the AI buildout boom, mainly by way of its expertise in the fabless design of semiconductors and other silicon devices. The Austin-based outfit designs the chips, but outsources the manufacturing to foundries, with a primary focus on providing wireless Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity solutions for industrial, commercial and home applications. It operates across two business segments, including Home & Life, which focuses on smart home and consumer IoT solutions, including medical devices like wearable devices, health trackers and continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) for diabetes patients. Meanwhile, the Industrial & Commercial segment provides a wide array of products and services for several major industries, such as smart metering for utilities, smart street lighting for municipalities and smart cities—as well as industrial automation and predictive maintenance—while accounting for most of the firm’s annual revenue (around 54%). While the latter segment contributed high single-digit sequential and double-digit year-over-year growth in Q1 (led by smart metering and electronic shelf labeling), it was the Home & Life business that truly shone, up 5% sequentially, with sales nearly doubling from a year ago, driven by strength in smart home applications and shipments to connected health customers. Going forward, Silicon Labs is ramping production of its first Series 3 devices, which is a new wireless platform designed to power the next generation of IoT devices (including LED lighting, plugs and switches, as well as providing security and energy efficiency for both line-powered and battery-powered IoT devices), and which management sees increasing its addressable market in Wi-Fi, compute and AI inference. When the company releases Q2 earnings on Wednesday during market hours, Wall Street expects a 33% jump in top-line growth, with earnings accelerating from a prior-quarter eight-cent loss, to nine cents a share.

Technical Analysis

SLAB fell out of bed with the rest of its sector peers during the sell-off earlier this year, dropping by around 50% in the process. However, by the time of the early April bottom, the stock had shaken out the last of the sellers and, after a brief bottoming effort, rebounded strongly into mid-May and recovered nearly two-thirds of its prior decline. A brief pullback provided some additional refreshment, with SLAB bouncing off the 25-day line later that month and rallying further before running into resistance around 150 in early July. We’re OK taking a swing at it here with a stop near the 50-day line.

Market Cap $4.74B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 227 FY 2023 1.50 Current P/E N/A FY 2024 -1.71 Annual Revenue $655M FY 2025e 0.64 Profit Margin N/A FY 2026e 2.49

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 178 67% -0.08 N/A One qtr ago 166 91% -0.11 N/A Two qtrs ago 166 -18% -0.13 N/A Three qtrs ago 145 -41% -0.56 N/A

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 10

Vistra Energy (VST)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 188 195.5-198 163-165

Why the Strength

Vistra is a utility that supplies electricity to five million customers in 20 states and Washington D.C., making it the nation’s largest generator of energy sold in competitive markets. As an unregulated utility, Vistra can market itself as a zero-carbon-emissions provider and price itself aggressively to commercial operations. That’s important given that many companies want to show reduced carbon footprints, even as demand for electricity is surging thanks to power-intensive developments like AI. (For instance, Vistra is building solar farms for Amazon and Microsoft in Texas and Illinois, respectively.) The company has a diversity of assets, including nuclear and traditional natural gas peaker plants (designed to quickly start and operate only when electricity demand is at its highest), plus some coal-burning plants, too, all of which put it in a strong position to capitalize on excess demand days from extreme heat and cold. Another consideration is that power-hungry AI demand seems to be strong enough that investors have brushed off the Trump administration’s sharp reduction of the Biden-era’s tax credits for renewable energy production (which was expected to be a big contributor to Vistra’s profitability). What’s more, between AI and increased demands from the hotter climates of states like Texas (a largely isolated power grid), Vistra sees grid demand increasing steadily in high single digits through 2030. Pertinently, this year so far is exceeding those expectations, with revenue jumping 31% year-on-year in the first quarter, to $4 billion—thanks largely to the addition of another supplier, Energy Harbor, acquired last year—as well as strong demand and smart price hedging by Vistra. Meanwhile, earnings of $1.15 per share were up much better than expected and jumped nearly 400%. For Q2 (due out August 7), analysts expect top- and bottom-line increases of 33% and 125%, respectively.

Technical Analysis

VST had a nice rally from its correction low of 90 earlier this spring, climbing back to its January peak at 195 over a three-month period. Lately, however, the stock has been bumping up against that key resistance (a record high) in an attempt at breaking out, thus far without success. But it refuses to give up ground and has remained stubbornly above the 25-day line over the last several days while showing signs of tightening up (both positive signs). We’ll set the buy range up from here, looking to enter on a clear breakout above 195.

Market Cap $65.0B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 31 FY 2023 3.58 Current P/E 29 FY 2024 7.00 Annual Revenue $18.1B FY 2025e 6.26 Profit Margin N/A FY 2026e 8.71

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 3.93 29% -0.93 N/A One qtr ago 4.04 31% 1.10 N/A Two qtrs ago 6.29 54% 5.25 320% Three qtrs ago 3.85 21% 0.90 -23%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Previously Recommended Stocks

Date Stock Symbol Top Pick Original Buy Range 7/21/25 HOLD 6/30/25 Akero Therapeutics AKRO 51-53 51.38 5/27/25 Amer Sports AS ★ 36.5-38.5 38.18 6/23/25 ATI ATI ★ 80.5-83.5 92.75 7/7/25 AST SpaceMobile ASTS 42-44 57.13 7/7/25 Boot Barn BOOT 158-164 174.25 6/30/25 Broadcom AVGO 265-270 288.68 7/7/25 Cameco CCJ 70-72 77.11 7/14/25 Celestica CLS 151-156 163.12 7/7/25 Cloudflare NET 182-187 197.63 6/9/25 Core & Main CNM 56-58.5 62.84 5/12/25 Coupang CPNG 25-26 31.39 6/9/25 Credo Tech CRDO 76-79 95.49 6/23/25 Curtiss-Wright CW 455-465 481.8 7/14/25 Delta Air Lines DAL ★ 56.5-58.5 56.05 6/30/25 DoorDash DASH 233-238 241.15 7/14/25 Evercore EVR 282-288 294.25 7/14/25 Five Below FIVE 131-135 140 6/30/25 Freeport McMoRan FCX 42.5-44 45.27 5/5/25 GE Aerospace GE 205-211 263.17 4/21/25 GE Vernova GEV ★ 325-330 565.74 7/7/25 Green Brick Partners GRBK 66-67.5 63.12 6/23/25 Insmed INSM 97.5-101 102.44 6/16/25 Life 360 LIF ★ 60.5-63 74.56 6/30/25 Micron Technology MU 120-123 113.18 7/7/25 Nvidia NVDA 155-159 171.51 6/16/25 Oracle ORCL 204-209 243.65 4/14/25 Palantir PLTR 97.5-101 151.69 6/9/25 Pan American Silver PAAS 28.5-29.5 29.45 4/7/25 Roblox RBLX 57-59 124.56 3/17/25 Rubrik RBRK 66.5-69 86.8 7/14/25 Seagate Tech STX 142-146 149.88 6/23/25 Shake Shack SHAK 132-137 134.32 5/27/25 Snowflake SNOW 200-207 216.51 5/12/25 Toast TOST 41.5-43 47.44 4/21/25 Uber UBER 75.5-77 91.09 5/19/25 Urban Outfitters URBN 58.5-60.5 74.53 7/14/25 Valero Energy VLO 145-149 145.93 6/2/25 Veeva Systems VEEV ★ 274-280 281.97 7/7/25 Viking Holdings VIK ★ 53.5-55 58.15 5/5/25 Zscaler ZS ★ 228-235 288.09 WAIT 7/14/25 Centrus Energy LEU 187-197 224.99 7/14/25 Kinross Gold KGC 16.3-16.8 15.92 7/14/25 Levi Strauss LEVI 22-22.5 20.75 7/14/25 Lumentum LITE 90-93 103.88 SELL 6/23/25 CF Industries CF 94-97 90.94 4/14/25 CrowdStrike CRWD 392-397 481.28 6/16/25 Guardant Health GH 51.5-53 45.6 6/16/25 Royalty Pharma RPRX 34-35.5 35.7 2/10/25 Take-Two Interactive TTWO ★ 208-214 231.65 6/16/25 TechnipFMC FTI 33-34 32.1 DROPPED 7/7/25 Allegro Microsystems ALGM 32.5-34 36.71 7/7/25 Wynn Resorts WYNN 103-106 106.21

