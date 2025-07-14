Cabot Top Ten Trader Issue: July 14, 2025

Some Leadership Wobbles as Earnings Season Begins

One common market saying is that rotation is the lifeblood of a bull market, but that’s only partly true: If the rotation sees leaders pull in normally while buying pressures broaden out, that is a good thing, giving the market a stronger foundation for future gains—but if the leaders crack intermediate-term support while money chases beaten-down titles, that can lead to trouble as the market (and those laggards) often end up following the leaders lower. Happily, so far, the rotation that began in late-June and has carried on since has been more in the former camp—the trends of the indexes are up, of course, but while growth leaders have pulled in, few have really cracked … though more and more are testing key support. Of course, earnings season is just getting underway, which will be key, but while we’ve pulled in our horns a bit (mostly via selling or tightening stops on laggards), we remain overall bullish. We’ll move our Market Monitor to a level 7 and see how things go from here.

This week’s list definitely has a value and turnaround flavor, following along with some of the rotation seen in recent weeks. Our Top Pick is Delta Air Lines (DAL), which reacted well to earnings last week (heaviest daily volume since 2020!) after management reinstated bullish guidance. Start small and add on the way up.

Stock Name Price Buy Range Loss Limit Celestica (CLS) 162 151-156 132-135 Centrus Energy (LEU) 216 187-197 150-155 Delta Air Lines (DAL) ★ Top Pick ★ 58 56.5-58.5 50.5-52 Evercore (EVR) 293 282-288 250-255 Five Below (FIVE) 134 131-135 115-117 Kinross Gold (KGC) 16 16.3-16.8 14.5-14.8 Levi Strauss (LEVI) 21 22-22.5 19-19.5 Lumentum (LITE) 92 90-93 80-82 Seagate Technology (STX) 149 142-146 125-127 Valero Energy (VLO) 149 145-149 132-134

Celestica (CLS)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 162 151-156 132-135

Why the Strength

Contract manufacturing specialist Celestica partners with leading companies across numerous high-growth industries—including aerospace and defense, data center, healthcare and energy—to deliver solutions for their most complex challenges. It operates across two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS, including aerospace and defense, health tech and smart energy) and Connectivity & Could Solutions (CCS, telecom, enterprise communications, servers and storage), and lately the latter business has accounted for most of the revenue (67% as of 2024). Although the ATS segment tends to have higher margins, the CCS segment has seen exceptional growth in communications infrastructure of late—particularly AI data centers through high-speed ethernet switch sales used in AI and machine learnings (ML) workloads; that includes its flagship product, the DS5000, which is designed to meet the demands of AI/ML and big data analytics customers. More recently, Celestica launched the latest product in its networking switch portfolio, the high-performance ES1500, which offers 2.5 times faster ports and improved performance compared to its previous offering (the ES1000). Not surprisingly, a number of analysts see the ES1500 as a powerful growth catalyst for the company, with many seeing giant potential in data centers for a long time to come, particularly on the Ethernet front. In Q1, the company posted revenue of $2.7 billion that increased 20% year-over-year, with earnings of $1.20 up 45% and beating estimates by 8%. Analysts expect Celestica to post top- and bottom-line increases of 11% and 35%, respectively, in the upcoming Q2 report (due July 28, after the market close), driven largely by its Hardware Platform Solutions (HPS) sub-segment within the CCS business. It’s a bit down the food chain, but the firm is clearly riding the AI infrastructure wave.

Technical Analysis

CLS broke out from a 19-week launching pad last October and took off on the upside, rising spectacularly even through the DeepSeek AI selloff, more than doubling to its top near 140. The spring decline was a doozy, with shares sinking to 60 during the panic, and the initial bounce was just OK. But ever since CLS lifted above the century mark in mid-May, it’s enjoyed a persistent advance, with any wobbles lasting just one to four days. A pullback of a few points would be tempting.



Market Cap $18.5B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 32 FY 2023 2.46 Current P/E 37 FY 2024 3.88 Annual Revenue $10.1B FY 2025e 5.07 Profit Margin 6.6% FY 2026e 6.13

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 2.65 20% 1.20 45% One qtr ago 2.55 19% 1.11 44% Two qtrs ago 2.50 22% 0.97 73% Three qtrs ago 2.39 23% 0.97 73%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Centrus Energy (LEU)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 216 187-197 150-155

Why the Strength

Ohio-based Centrus Energy is the only U.S. producer of uranium used in nuclear power generation. Since 20% of domestic electricity comes from nuclear, there’s already a good core market, and of course with everyone thinking nuclear is going to play a much bigger role in electricity demands going forward, the attraction is clear. The company mainly produces low-enriched uranium (LEU, hence the stock symbol), which is the type needed by customers including Excelon and NextEra. Uranium 235 occurs in just 0.7% concentration and has to be enriched up to LEU, but can be further enriched to high-assay uranium (HALEU), an emerging fuel that can be used in new reactor designs that need to be refueled once every 20 years; and then even further enriched from there to HEU, which is what the U.S. Navy uses to power its sub and aircraft carrier fleets. Customers – including the U.S. government and nuclear power companies also in Europe and Asia – sign multi-year contracts for supply that requires a minimum annual purchase, not quarterly, so there tends to be quarterly variation in revenue while the outlook for a year ahead is more predictable. The cost of the raw uranium also can vary – Centrus gets a fair bit of supply from the Megatons to Megawatts program, which buys uranium from Russia, which sometimes closes the spigot over diplomatic disputes. In its first quarter, Centrus produced $73 million revenue, up more than $29 million from 2024, with net income of $27.2 million compared to a loss of $6.1 million. Centrus doesn’t provide any guidance, and Wall Street sees sales down a touch for the full year at $434 million with earnings per share of $3.63. But the long-term is promising thanks to expected HALEU demand: Centrus just hit a delivery milestone to the Defense Department from the only U.S. licensed HALEU plant it opened in 2023, prompting a contract trigger that results in eight more years of orders. The DoD wants to improve the energy independence of military bases and sees micro-reactors as a solution, which are close to commercial production but are being held back by a lack HALEU supply globally. The market for microreactors is expected to be robust, with applications including power generation for remote towns that rely on fossil fuel deliveries today, which points to a big future market for Centrus.

Technical Analysis

LEU showed initial signs of getting going last year before gyrating wildly for a few months and plunging into the market’s April low. But the stock was a rocket after that, rising 11 weeks in a row, with the final seven all on above-average volume! The shakeout near the end of June was sharp, but the 25-day line offered support and LEU quickly returned to its highs. We’ll aim to start small on dips and use a loose leash in this very volatile name (moves 13 points per day from high to low, on average).

Market Cap $3.52B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 57 FY 2023 5.44 Current P/E 31 FY 2024 4.47 Annual Revenue $472M FY 2025e 3.63 Profit Margin 48.2% FY 2026e 3.07

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 73.1 67% 1.60 N/A One qtr ago 152 46% 3.20 -11% Two qtrs ago 57.7 12% -0.30 N/A Three qtrs ago 189 92% 1.89 128%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Delta Air Lines (DAL) ★ Top Pick ★

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 58 56.5-58.5 50.5-52

Why the Strength

The past two weeks we’ve seen a cruise stocks turn very strong, and now we’re seeing some airlines do the same—the underlying theme of both is that the never-ending travel boom remains strong and the earnings power of the leading firms continues to blow past expectations. Delta is one of the larger players in the field with around 1,000 aircraft worldwide, and like everyone else in the group, it had a rough go of it during Covid, but in recent years earnings and free cash flow have been holding at very elevated levels as flights are full, prices have risen and add-on purchases (bags, seat upgrades) have risen. Tariff uncertainty in Q1 had Delta pulling its full-year guidance, which held the stock back, but the Q2 report was excellent and management is back to saying that 2025 should be another boom year. Indeed, Q2’s revenue nosed out to a record for the company (up 1% from a year ago) despite all the economic fears (capacity up 4%, revenue per seat mile down 3%), led by premium (up 5%) and loyalty (up 8%) segments. Costs were up a bit more than revenue (up 2.7%) but were still well controlled (and should stay that way all year), allowing earnings to hold north of $2 per share while free cash flow came in at around $1.12 per share despite some big CapEx in the quarter. But the bigger news was that the top brass gave the all-clear for the quarters ahead: While the tariff boogeyman is still out there, Delta thinks demand will remain robus, allowing it to crank out around $5.35 of free cash flow this year with healthy margins as it continues to pay down debt and boost shareholder returns (25% bump to its dividend; new yield 1.3%), and if the boom times continue, there could be a lot more of that down the road. It’s obviously not a hot growth stock, but as cyclical names strengthen and some optimism about the economy percolates, Delta should do well.

Technical Analysis

DAL staged a nice breakout above resistance in the mid 50s in the second half of last year, part of what was a very persistent advance that briefly took shares to all-time highs. Still, the stock topped out in January and went over the falls with the market in the spring before finding high-volume support near the lows. The action in the weeks after the low was just OK—DAL was consolidating south of its 40-week line—but we’re thinking the positive earnings reaction last week (up 12% on the heavily daily volume since late 2020) and the rotation into the broad market could be a turning point in investor perception. We’re OK with a small buy here and a stop near 50, and potentially adding a few shares if DAL heads higher from here.

Market Cap $37.0B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 10 FY 2023 6.25 Current P/E 10 FY 2024 6.16 Annual Revenue $61.9B FY 2025e 5.64 Profit Margin 10.8% FY 2026e 6.87

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 16.6 0% 2.10 -11% One qtr ago 14.0 2% 0.46 2% Two qtrs ago 15.6 9% 1.85 45% Three qtrs ago 15.7 1% 1.50 -26%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Evercore (EVR)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 293 282-288 250-255

Why the Strength

Evercore is a leading independent investment banking firm that is building on a well-established mergers and acquisitions business to capture more work in non-merger areas such as advising on debt issuance and other capital markets transactions. Evercore already punches above its weight class among U.S. M&A banks, delivering three of the top seven deals in 2024 worldwide, including the Cox-Charters Communications merger and the split of Warner Brothers Discovery into two public companies. While the M&A outlook is robust right now, it’s an area that can go quiet for long stretches when the economy and markets are down, so management has been beefing up efforts to have a continuous relationship with clients to generate more consistent business results. This includes adding a lot more analyst coverage of publicly traded corporate clients, providing defensive strategies against activist shareholder moves, hiring more bankers in Europe to expand corporate business in that neck of the woods and offering wealth management for individuals. Right now the outlook is positive: CEOs are confident, which means more dealmaking opportunities, and uncertainties with tariffs and interest rates haven’t derailed the desire for corporate actions, Evercore says. In the first quarter of 2025, Evercore saw net revenue of $699 million with earnings per share of $3.49 that threw off an $0.84 per share dividend for shareholders. Encouragingly, half of its business came from non-M&A in the quarter, which is a sign Evercore’s strategy is working. The company feels its model is now built to weather different types of economic environments, and so they feel even if the trade wars explode again, the firm will produce solid results this year. Analysts see sales rising 7% this year to $3.21 billion with EPS jumping more than 20% to $11.40 a share thanks in part to a one-time tax benefit in Q1. It’s a solid Bull Market name with a straightforward story.

Technical Analysis

EVR was humming along on a two-plus-year bull run to all-time highs in the lows 300s before a mini-blowoff top in November led to a retreat for a few weeks—and then shares went over the falls during the tariff panic. The decline was sharp (about 50%), but the recovery was quick, with shares snapping above 240 by mid-May and, after five-week rest, EVR has accelerated back to resistance near 300. We think the path of least resistance is up, but we also think shares could easily rest a bit here; if you want in, aim for dips of five or 10 points with a stop near 250.

Market Cap $11.3B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 26 FY 2023 6.46 Current P/E 28 FY 2024 9.42 Annual Revenue $3.11B FY 2025e 11.40 Profit Margin 16.0% FY 2026e 17.20

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 699 19% 3.49 64% One qtr ago 980 24% 3.41 69% Two qtrs ago 738 29% 2.04 57% Three qtrs ago 693 38% 1.81 89%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Five Below (FIVE)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 134 131-135 115-117

Why the Strength

For a long time, Five Below had one of our favorite retail, cookie-cutter stories, offering a bunch of stuff mostly for teens and pre-teens (candy, electronics, sports equipment, beach stuff, clothing, room décor and much more) for cheap, often $5 or less though it did push that price point up to $10 in some cases; the store economics were always amazing, with a payback of the initial investment within one year allowing for rapid (15% to 20%) store growth annually (currently north of 1,800 locations). However, the company hit a few big potholes during the past two years, with inflation eating into margins (and earnings), with same-store sales growth fading (actually down last year) due to some product decisions (indeed, the CEO unexpected resigned last year; unrelatedly, the CFO is also leaving soon) and with tariffs threatening to upend the entire business model. But now Five Below looks like a solid turnaround story as it’s gotten its house in order and as some macro fears subside: Investments in labor and the store experience are paying off, inventories (down 2% per store) is back in check, and maybe most importantly, the firm has been able to renegotiate and re-source supplies in short order to adjust to the new tariff regime (goods sourced from China should fall 10 percentage pionts by year-end). Q1 saw sales lift 20%, but even better was a 7.1% increase in same-store sales, meaning it wasn’t just an increased store count that was driving the top line. (There should be about 150 new locations this year in total.) Meanwhile margins perked up, allowing for earnings to lift 43% and for management to hike guidance for the rest of the year. To be fair, tariff-related costs are going to pick up this year (earnings are still expected to fall 7% on the year), but most are looking over the horizon to a re-acceleration next year. It’s not completely out of the woods but we think perception is back on the upswing for Five Below.

Technical Analysis

FIVE looked ready to help lead the new bull market in 2023, but shares stalled out in the 220 area after the inflation and shares eventually hit the skids in mid-2024, embarking on what ended up being a horrible decline, with a drop to 65 in August of last year and, after a rally, to 52 at this year’s nadir. But shares have changed character since, with a good initial snapback, a huge gap up in May and a persistent rally into its early-June earnings report. FIVE has been tight and quiet since then despite some renewed tariff headlines—we’re OK taking a swing at it here with a stop near the 50-day line.

Market Cap $7.13B EPS $ Annual (Jan) Forward P/E 28 FY 2024 5.37 Current P/E 25 FY 2025 5.05 Annual Revenue $4.04B FY 2026e 4.68 Profit Margin 6.7% FY 2027e 5.18

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 971 20% 0.86 43% One qtr ago 1391 4% 3.48 -5% Two qtrs ago 844 15% 0.42 62% Three qtrs ago 830 9% 0.54 -36%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Kinross Gold (KGC)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 16 16.3-16.8 14.5-14.8

Why the Strength

It’s no secret that gold has been one of this year’s best-performing assets, thanks in large part to strong safe-haven demand in the face of ongoing geopolitical turmoil and escalating trade tensions. The record highs in the yellow metal are a big reason for the strength behind Canada-based Kinross, a senior mining company that explores and develops gold properties in the U.S., Brazil, Chile and Mauritania, along with an expanding portfolio in Canada. In fact, the company has been upping its bets on Canada’s untapped gold potential by acquiring a stake in mines in New Brunswick—making it the first major gold producer to establish a presence in that province—as well as acquiring what’s shaping up to be one of Canada’s most promising gold developments, the Dixie Project in northwestern Ontario, in a region known for high-grade gold deposits. (The Dixie Project is expected to become a large, long-life mining complex, with over five million ounces of indicated and inferred resources already identified.) Kinross also boasts the lowest cost profile among its senior mining peers, with an all-in sustaining cost (AISC, a key metric) of $1,355 per ounce—miles under the current gold price of around $3,400. Moreover, aside from the relentless strength of gold prices, Kinross has also recently benefited from some analyst love, with a recent upgrade highlighting the firm’s industry-leading capital returns profile, including strong free cash flows anticipated for both this year and next; analysts see Kinross prioritizing buybacks in coming quarters, with one firm projecting $1 billion in share repurchases between now and 2026, amounting to around 11% of the market cap! The company’s financial strength was on full display on Q1, as revenue of $1.5 billion increased 38% from a year ago, with earnings of 30 cents a share tripling from a year ago and beating estimates by six cents. Looking ahead, management said it remains solidly on track to produce two million ounces at a cost of sales of $1,120 per ounce this year. When Kinross releases Q2 results on July 30 (post-market), analysts see top- and bottom-line growth of 20% and 105%, respectively.

Technical Analysis

KGC has been in a general uptrend with its peers since early last year, with higher highs and higher lows and just one correction of significance, which came near year-end and saw the stock dip to three-month lows. But buyers stepped back in when the calendar flipped, and a big rally in April alongside gold prices brought shares into the mid-15s. KGC has been trading tightly since then, meandering mostly sideways as the 50-day line offers support, We’ll set our buy range above 16, aiming to enter on a clear breakout.

Market Cap $19.1B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 13 FY 2023 0.44 Current P/E 17 FY 2024 0.68 Annual Revenue $5.54B FY 2025e 1.21 Profit Margin 35.3% FY 2026e 1.36

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 1.48 38% 0.30 200% One qtr ago 1.42 27% 0.20 82% Two qtrs ago 1.43 30% 0.24 100% Three qtrs ago 1.22 12% 0.14 0%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Levi Strauss (LEVI)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 21 22-22.5 19-19.5

Why the Strength

Levi Strauss is a name that needs no introduction, being America’s top blue jeans maker and one of the world’s largest apparel companies. Last week, the 172-year-old operation impressed investors with an estimate-beating Q2 report (the reason for the stock’s rush higher), as revenue of $1.5 billion increased 6% year-on-year and earnings of 22 cents a share exceeded the consensus by nine cents in what Levi Strauss hailed as “clear evidence” that its strategic agenda is gaining traction. The results were led by “outstanding” direct-to-consumer (DTC, 50% of total sales) revenues that increased 11% across markets in the U.S., Europe and Asia, with sales from e-commerce growing 13%. Wholesale revenues increased 7%, thanks to a broadened product assortment and expanded lifestyle brands, particularly with women. On this front, the firm’s Beyond Yoga business increased sales by 12% in Q2, including a 31% bump in DTC sales, after opening its first East Coast store location in posh Greenwich, CT (the firm is on track to open six more Beyond Yoga locations this year, bringing the total store count to 14). Levi’s flagship denim business also showed strength with its denim lifestyle brand gaining momentum as it expands its head-to-toe assortment of new products (with an amplified focus on women’s denim, which Levi sees as a major driver of future growth). Additional highlights of the quarter included a “strong performance” in physical store traffic, better conversion rates and higher average unit retail prices (AURs), which led to growth both in stores and online across all geographic segments. Management also emphasized that its focus on DTC growth in recent years is beginning to pay off in the form of a “meaningful” improvement in DTC margins, with increasing use of data and analytics helping to personalize its marketing, especially for its loyalty program—in turn resulting in higher member purchases at a higher AUR than the balance of its consumer base. For 2025, analysts expect a modest 4% improvement on the bottom line, but see earnings growing 10% in each of the following two years—all of which should prove conservative. A 2.4% dividend yield is an added attraction.

Technical Analysis

Despite decent results, LEVI hit a peak about a year ago near 24 and began to tumble, with lower lows of 16.5 in August, 15.5 in November and then a plunge to nearly 12 in April. Relief came after that, with LEVI establishing V-bottom support above 12 and rallying steadily for several weeks, and following a six-week rest, last week’s earnings prompted a big-volume gap back up to resistance at 22. We’ll set our buy range near last week’s high, entering on a follow-through of last week’s pop.

Market Cap $8.68B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 17 FY 2023 1.10 Current P/E 14 FY 2024 1.24 Annual Revenue $6.34B FY 2025e 1.30 Profit Margin 7.9% FY 2026e 1.44

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 1.45 6% 0.22 38% One qtr ago 1.53 3% 0.38 52% Two qtrs ago 1.84 12% 0.50 14% Three qtrs ago 1.52 0% 0.33 18%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Lumentum (LITE)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 92 90-93 80-82

Why the Strength

Lumentum is a leading player in the laser-based photonic market, as well as making other technology for optical networking and commercial customers. While the company offers a diverse range of photonics-based solutions, including optical components and subsystems for communication networks, commercial lasers for advanced manufacturing and products for cloud data centers, optical transceivers represent a significant portion of its communication network and data center products. To that end, a projected 50% year-over-year growth in optical transceiver sales in 2025 is expected to be a tailwind for the firm, which is the main reason why a major financial institution just named Lumentum its top pick to benefit from this trend (the analyst said was “a core building block to cloud and AI infrastructure”). Specifically, the company was touted for its growing footprint in the transceiver market, particularly the high-bandwidth indium phosphide (InP) externally-modulated laser (EML) technology, which allows multiple functions (lasers, modulators and detectors) to be integrated on a single chip. Business had a big downturn last year, but a strong fiscal report in fiscal Q3 (ending in March) showcased how Lumentum’s advanced EMLs and ultra-high-power lasers are driving “transformative” power efficiencies across cloud, AI and long-haul networks, making the firm “an essential partner” for big players going forward. Revenue of $425 million grew 16% from a year ago (sales growth is re-accelerating), while earnings of 57 cents a share were up six-fold and beat estimates by seven cents. Also contributing to the stock’s strength was management’s guidance raise last month, with fiscal Q4 now likely to see revenue come in around $470 million (up 53% if realized), with EPS of 82 cents expected (up from a loss last year), along with operating margins of 15% (up from 13%). The company also foresees quarterly revenue surpassing $500 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, one quarter sooner than prior expectations. Moreover, Lumentum said production of indium phosphide-based lasers and photodetectors is being ramped up to meet surging demand, with plans to double the EML chipset business (which posted record shipments in Q3) by the end of 2025 relative to 2024 levels. It’s not the lead dog in the overall networking space, but analysts see the bottom line soaring through next year.

Technical Analysis

LITE essentially topped in December, with a failed breakout in January near the century mark and the DeepSeek AI selloff pushing the stock lower—and the decline didn’t stop until shares were below 50 in April. The rebound was non-descript early on, but earnings in early May gave the stock a big boost, and after a late-May dip, LITE kited back to its old highs before a rest period this month. We’re OK nibbling here or (preferably) on dips, with a stop near 80, and possibly adding more on a push north of 100.

Market Cap $6.45B EPS $ Annual (Jun) Forward P/E 23 FY 2023 4.56 Current P/E 89 FY 2024 0.44 Annual Revenue $1.47B FY 2025e 1.96 Profit Margin 11.5% FY 2026e 4.09

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 425 16% 0.57 533% One qtr ago 402 10% 0.42 75% Two qtrs ago 337 6% 0.18 -25% Three qtrs ago 308 -17% -0.13 N/A

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Seagate Technology (STX)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 149 142-146 125-127

Why the Strength

The data center building and expansion boom thanks to all things cloud and (especially) AI is lifting just about all technology infrastructure boats, and that includes hard disk drives, which are key to data center storage needs given their far better efficiency in large quantities compared to flash storage (hard disks account for 90% of the storage in big data center deployments)—when combined with some supply discipline (after years of boom-bust results), the pickup in demand and firm pricing is resulting in booming earnings for Seagate, with demand looking solid through this year and with visibility amoing big clients picking up for the first half of 2026. But while that’s a big part of Seagate’s story (it’s one of the two big hard disk drive players, along with Western Digital), we think there’s another big driver here: Dubbed Heat-Assisted Magnetic Recording (HAMR), it’s a technology thatuses heat to increase the density and make it possible to write data on smaller areas of the disk, which means a step-function increase in capacity (often three times as much) and dramatically lower cost of ownership, all of which should goose demand further and allow Seagate to meet that increased demand technologically rather than through huge supply expansion, which will bolster the bottom line and lift margins. (Western Digital is working on its own HAMR offerings but looks to be a few quarters behind.) HAMR sales are small now but should start to ramp from here as the products get qualified by clients, which should add to an already-great outlook: In fiscal Q3 (ending in March), Seagate’s sales lifted 31% while earnings boomed to $1.90 per share, up nearly six-fold from last year’s depressed level, while analysts see earnings lifting to nearly $10 per share in the coming 12 months, and even that could prove conservative as the AI boom continues. There’s no set date for earnings yet, but they’re likely to be released before the end of the month.

Technical Analysis

STX participated in the 2023 to 2024 growth stock uptrend, but it wasn’t a leader, effectively topping last summer, etching a lower high in January and getting smacked around with the market earlier this year. But since the low the action has been nothing short of amazing, with 13 weeks up in a row sending the stock easily out to all-time highs before a little selling finally showed up last week. Earnings (likely this month) could cause some volatility, and with STX still extended, we’ll aim to enter on a pre- or post-earnings wobble.

Market Cap $31.2B EPS $ Annual (Jun) Forward P/E 18 FY 2023 0.19 Current P/E 22 FY 2024 1.29 Annual Revenue $8.55B FY 2025e 7.95 Profit Margin 19.8% FY 2026e 9.85

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 2.16 31% 1.90 476% One qtr ago 2.33 50% 2.03 999% Two qtrs ago 2.17 49% 1.58 N/A Three qtrs ago 1.89 18% 1.05 N/A

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Valero Energy (VLO)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 149 145-149 132-134

Why the Strength

Despite an increase in output from OPEC+, continued tight global supplies of crude oil along with strong summer travel demand are keeping oil and gasoline prices afloat. This is just one of several reasons for the strength behind energy producer Valero, known for its extensive operations in processing, refining and marketing of fuels like gasoline, diesel and other petroleum products. Beyond traditional fuels, the San Antonio-based outfit is also known for its renewables segment that produces ethanol and renewable diesel which serve the burgeoning green energy market. On the ethanol front, Valero is benefiting from a recent ruling from the U.S. EPA that allows eight midwestern states to sell E15 fuel (gasoline with 15% ethanol) year-round, instead of just during the summer driving season (June 1 to September 15). But an even bigger potential catalyst for Valero is the brewing refinery crisis in California, with the state poised to lose 17% of its oil refinery capacity over the next 12 months because of two planned refinery closures—one of those two refineries is owned by Valero, but analysts expect the company to benefit from the capacity reductions by way of a tighter market (less supply) of refined products and (likely) higher product prices, particularly if the company’s Gulf Coast refineries step in to fill the gap created by California. On that score, Valero enjoys an advantage over its competitors in the Gulf Coast refinery market from its scale, logistics infrastructure and product flexibility—points recently highlighted by a major investment bank, and which prompted it to upgrade the shares (a reason for the stock’s strength). Additional strength is anticipated from an improving environment for crack spreads (the difference between oil costs and market prices for refined petroleum products), which should help Valero increase its free cash flow profile while also encouraging it to pay to shareholders more than its targeted 45%-ish of cash flow. On the financial front, Q1 results weren’t great (sales off 5% and earnings off 77%), but declines seem to be tapering off and earnings of 84 cents a share beat estimates by a whopping 48 cents. Wall Street has set a low bar for Q2, but Wall Street sees the bottom line taking off starting in the current third quarter. Earnings are due out July 24.

Technical Analysis

Falling crude oil prices over much of the past year weighed on VLO, with shares basically mimicking the commodity’s decline into April of this year. But the stock was rejuvenated by the early spring market low and quickly reversed course, rallying for most of the last 14 weeks on excellent volume and recently hitting its highest level since last August. We’re OK starting a position here or on further dips, though with earnings out soon, you should consider keeping it small and seeing how earnings are received.

Market Cap $47.9B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 23 FY 2023 25.02 Current P/E 29 FY 2024 8.44 Annual Revenue $129B FY 2025e 6.71 Profit Margin 0.7% FY 2026e 9.85

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 30.3 -5% 0.89 -77% One qtr ago 30.8 -13% 0.64 -82% Two qtrs ago 32.9 -14% 1.14 -85% Three qtrs ago 34.5 0% 2.71 -50%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Date Stock Symbol Top Pick Original Buy Range 7/14/25 HOLD 6/30/25 Akero Therapeutics AKRO 51-53 52.69 5/27/25 Amer Sports AS ★ 36.5-38.5 39.02 6/23/25 ATI ATI ★ 80.5-83.5 91.02 7/7/25 AST SpaceMobile ASTS 42-44 47.71 7/7/25 Boot Barn BOOT 158-164 170.58 6/30/25 Broadcom AVGO 265-270 275.65 7/7/25 Cameco CCJ 70-72 74.85 6/23/25 CF Industries CF 94-97 97.36 7/7/25 Cloudflare NET 182-187 182.5 6/9/25 Core & Main CNM 56-58.5 61.19 5/12/25 Coupang CPNG 25-26 30.69 6/9/25 Credo Tech CRDO 76-79 98.48 4/14/25 CrowdStrike CRWD 392-397 475.3 6/23/25 Curtiss-Wright CW 455-465 486.66 6/30/25 DoorDash DASH 233-238 242.44 6/30/25 Freeport McMoRan FCX 42.5-44 45.57 5/5/25 GE Aerospace GE 205-211 262.01 4/21/25 GE Vernova GEV ★ 325-330 554.76 7/7/25 Green Brick Partners GRBK 66-67.5 66.74 6/16/25 Guardant Health GH 51.5-53 49.71 6/23/25 Insmed INSM 97.5-101 101.31 6/16/25 Life 360 LIF ★ 60.5-63 68.27 6/30/25 Micron Technology MU 120-123 118.84 7/7/25 Nvidia NVDA 155-159 164.43 6/16/25 Oracle ORCL 204-209 229.49 4/14/25 Palantir PLTR 97.5-101 149.46 6/9/25 Pan American Silver PAAS 28.5-29.5 29.75 4/7/25 Roblox RBLX 57-59 111.68 6/16/25 Royalty Pharma RPRX 34-35.5 36.19 3/17/25 Rubrik RBRK 66.5-69 85.45 6/23/25 Shake Shack SHAK 132-137 140.34 5/27/25 Snowflake SNOW 200-207 213.15 2/10/25 Take-Two Interactive TTWO ★ 208-214 238.09 6/16/25 TechnipFMC FTI 33-34 34.37 5/12/25 Toast TOST 41.5-43 44.53 4/21/25 Uber UBER 75.5-77 93.68 5/19/25 Urban Outfitters URBN 58.5-60.5 71.93 6/2/25 Veeva Systems VEEV ★ 274-280 281.76 7/7/25 Viking Holdings VIK ★ 53.5-55 57.48 5/5/25 Zscaler ZS ★ 228-235 290.76 WAIT 7/7/25 Allegro Microsystems ALGM 32.5-34 36.58 7/7/25 Wynn Resorts WYNN 103-106 110.88 SELL 4/28/25 Guidewire Software GWRE ★ 203-206 222.64 4/7/25 Insulet PODD ★ 263-268 291.86 6/9/25 Intuit INTU 740-755 753 5/27/25 Kyndryl Holdings KD 40.5-42 39.51 5/5/25 Mosaic MOS 29-30 35.98 6/23/25 TransMedics TMDX 132-135 115.9 6/16/25 Wingstop WING 339-347 316.76 DROPPED 6/30/25 Royal Caribbean RCL 295-305 341.67

The next Cabot Top Ten Trader issue will be published on July 21, 2025.

