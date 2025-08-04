Cabot Top Ten Trader Issue: August 4, 2025

Some Potholes Appear

The big-picture market outlook remains very bullish in our view—we continue to expect the next big move to be up, with the indexes and the best leaders likely staging nice rallies in the months ahead. That said, there’s no question we’re seeing more potholes, with more stocks and sectors chopping sideways in recent weeks—and then, last week, we saw sellers step up, with two negative reversals after gaps up, followed by Friday’s selloff that brought many (non-big-cap) indexes down to their 50-day lines. Of course, today’s bounce was encouraging and if you had already trimmed your sails, there’s not too much to do at this point—but the next few days should be telling, as the odds of a volatile rest period (ups and downs) are growing given the prior extended run. Right here, we’ll leave our Market Monitor at a level 7, though we’re mostly taking things on a stock-by-stock basis, holding strong names and tightening stops or ditching weaker names.

The best news from the last week came from earnings season, where there were a large number of positive earnings reactions among names with solid stories and numbers. Our Top Pick is Corning (GLW), which is obviously a well-run company, and now growth is strong as AI demand ramps.

Stock Name Price Buy Range Loss Limit AppFolio (APPF) 321 309-317 270-273 Argenx (ARGX) 690 672-687 607-615 Armstrong World (AWI) 190 186-190 165-167 CBRE Group (CBRE) 156 151-154 137-139 Corning (GLW) ★ Top Pick ★ 63 61.5-63.5 54-55 GeneDX (WGS) 108 98-103 83-85 iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) 165 160-164 144-146 Reddit (RDDT) 202 190-198 157-161 Taiwan Semi (TSM) 239 235-239 212-215 Wingstop (WING) 349 366-372 321-326

Stock 1

AppFolio (APPF)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 321 309-317 270-273

Why the Strength

With a larger percentage of Americans choosing (or being forced) to rent rather than own housing, the number of rental units is increasing nationwide—rental households have increased at double the rate of owner-occupied homes during the latest housing market cycle by some estimates, which in turn has augmented the demand for rental support services like AppFolio. The California-based company provides cloud-based, AI-native software solutions for the real estate industry, with a focus on assisting property managers by streamlining and automating essential aspects of property management, like tenant screening, accounting, rent payments and maintenance tracking. AppFolio’s offerings extend across two main segments, with Core Solutions providing property accounting, marketing and leasing tools as well as standard customer support, while Value Added Services offers rental payment processing, tenant screening and credit checks, income and employment verification and rental insurance products, along with risk mitigation software tools. Last week, the company posted a head-turning Q2 report (the reason for the stock’s strength) that featured revenue of $236 million that increased 19% year over year, plus earnings of $1.38 that grew 23% and beat estimates by 10 cents. The stellar results were driven by more customers moving to the firm’s Plus and Max (premium) tiers, from winning new customers and growing total units under management. (At the end of the quarter, AppFolio managed approximately nine million units from 21,403 customers, up 7% and 6%, respectively.) Moving forward, the top brass is focused on expanding its Stack platform (which offers integrations with various prop-tech solutions) through marketplace partnerships with big industry players like Amazon Key, Banyon, Possession Partner and REBARent. Stack now has 80 partners in the marketplace, including recent additions, with more than four million units connected, with 77% of the firm’s Plus and Max customers having adopted Stack. AppFolio guided for full-year revenue to grow 18% at the midpoint, to around $940 million, with Wall Street expecting bottom-line growth of 23%.

Technical Analysis

APPF spent most of the past year-plus chopping sideways, with strong resistance near 270 and support in the 190 zone, including during this year’s spring market wipeout. But the stock quieted down nicely after the April bottom and began to put one foot in front of the other, moving above longer-term moving averages in early July and rallying back into resistance ahead of earnings—followed by last Friday’s monster breakout. If you want in, we advise aiming to enter on a normal exhale.

Market Cap $11.5B EPS $ Annual (Sep) Forward P/E 59 FY 2023 1.71 Current P/E 66 FY 2024 4.37 Annual Revenue $864M FY 2025e 5.37 Profit Margin 26.8% FY 2026e 6.35

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 236 19% 1.38 23% One qtr ago 218 16% 1.21 15% Two qtrs ago 204 19% 0.92 5% Three qtrs ago 206 24% 1.30 117%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 2

Argenx (ARGX)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 690 672-687 607-615

Why the Strength

Medical and biotech stocks have been clear laggards of the rally since April (and even before then), but Argenx has one of the best stories in the sector, and after a multi-month rest, it looks like Q2 earnings has changed the stock’s character. The firm is a one-drug outfit, dubbed Vyvgart, but what’s special here is that one drug is what the firm calls a pipeline-in-a-product, with the autoimmune offering having the capability to treat a variety of diseases. The first approved indication came a few years back for generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), which is the big driver of growth (sold in the U.S., Europe, China and Austrailia), but last year (in June) the firm got approval for chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) in the U.S. and a couple other locations; it’s another big market (2,500 are already receiving treatment with new starts picking up consistently) that’s accelerating what was an already-great growth profile. There are other indications and advancements for Vyvgart that are helping, including approval for a pre-filled syringe for gMG, which should open up more patients to the treatment (as they can self-administer). All told, Argenx has a goal of treating 50,000 patients by 2030, up from around 15,000 today. Q2 results were excellent and much better than expected—sales grew a whopping 98% (accelerating growth over the past few quarters), while earnings of $3.74 per share topped by 65 cents and were up more than seven-fold from a year ago, all of which led to another round of estimate hikes from analysts (now looking for north of $23 per share in 2026). There are still some lingering tariff uncertainties, but the EU trade deal (Argenx is based in the Netherlands) eased some of that. All told, this remains a high-quality growth story that should play out for many years to come.

Technical Analysis

After a lot of tedious ups and downs, ARGX decisively got going a little over a year ago, running up 12 weeks in a row and then gliding higher into year-end. But since that point, shares have been correcting and consolidating, with three dips toward the 500 level in April, May and again at the end of June. ARGX had been rallying modestly since that last low point, and then last Thursday’s solid earnings reaction pushed the stock back to its old highs. There’s still some resistance in this area, but we’re fine with starting a position here or on dips.

Market Cap $40.5B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 45 FY 2023 -5.16 Current P/E 34 FY 2024 12.78 Annual Revenue $3.12B FY 2025e 14.99 Profit Margin 15.0% FY 2026e 23.46

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 967 98% 3.74 664% One qtr ago 807 96% 2.58 N/A Two qtrs ago 761 82% 11.79* N/A Three qtrs ago 589 73% 1.39 N/A

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 3

Armstrong World (AWI)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 190 186-190 165-167

Why the Strength

A nationwide construction trend focused on sustainability—specifically through low-carbon and energy-efficient building materials—is one of several growth catalysts behind Armstrong Worldwide. The company is a leading manufacturer of ceiling, wall and suspension systems for both commercial buildings and residential spaces, operating under two major segments: Mineral Fibers (soft and mineral fiber ceiling systems) and Architectural Specialties (commercial ceiling and wall manufacturing). Commercial structures are where most of Armstrong’s revenue is derived (63% of sales), supported mainly by Mineral Fibers, with its focus on traditional ceiling tiles made from fiberglass and other materials. However, the architectural business accounts for most of the recent growth and actively serves (and benefits from) the sustainability trend, thanks in part to acquisitions of companies like 3form and Zahner, which support Armstrong’s low-carbon, lower-cost and recycled materials. Recent additions to Armstrong’s product lineup, including its 100% biomassed Ultima Low Embodied Carbon ceiling panels, are also driving growth while aligning with the industry’s shift toward net-zero objectives and upcoming decarbonization building standards; its indoor temperature-regulating Templok Energy Saving Ceilings is another growth driver. The company released Q2 results last week that featured a 16% year-on-year revenue gain to $425 million, earnings of $2.09 a share that beat estimates by a big 31 cents and adjusted EBITDA that rose 23%, all of which brought in the buyers. By segment, Mineral Fiber sales grew a modest 7% while Architectural Specialties grew by an impressive 37% (thanks in part to the 3form and Zahner acquisitions). During the earnings call, management highlighted the company’s expanding product portfolio, citing penetration into specialty walls, interior finishes and exterior facades, as well as the success of digital initiatives such as Project Works (aimed at streamlining the design, pre-construction and installation process for ceilings). Moreover, the company pointed to “steady bidding activity” driven by strength in data centers, transportation, healthcare and office, with an “active” M&A pipeline to drive future growth. Analysts see mid-teens earnings growth this year and next.

Technical Analysis

AWI hit a record peak last November at 162, capping off an excellent 15-month run. Shares then turned lower in December ahead of the broad market correction, with a March/April plunge as low as 120 at the market’s nadir. The snapback was quick, however, and after a higher high in July, shares tightened up ahead of last week’s earnings report—which brought a very solid gap to new highs. We’re OK entering here or (preferably) on dips.

Market Cap $8.22B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 26 FY 2023 5.32 Current P/E 27 FY 2024 6.31 Annual Revenue $1.56B FY 2025e 7.30 Profit Margin 28.3% FY 2026e 8.27

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 425 16% 2.09 29% One qtr ago 383 17% 1.66 20% Two qtrs ago 368 18% 1.50 23% Three qtrs ago 387 11% 1.81 13%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 4

CBRE Group (CBRE)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 156 151-154 137-139

Why the Strength

An ongoing recovery in U.S. urban hotel construction, as well as a rebound in commercial real estate investment volume and growth in the multifamily and industrial sectors, is lifting the long-term outlook for CBRE, which is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm, with over $155 billion in assets under management. Among its primary offerings are property sales and facilities management, mortgage origination and asset and property portfolio management services. Despite macroeconomic headwinds, CBRE is seeing investor enthusiasm in the hospitality sector, especially for developers with the long-term vision to initiate pre-development efforts (and more particularly in urban or resort settings where supply is constrained). CBRE highlighted the resilience and outperformance of its commercial real estate businesses and pipeline in Q2 last week, despite capital markets activity remaining “well below prior peak levels.” Revenue of $9.8 billion increased 16% from a year ago, while earnings $1.19 a share boomed 47% and crushed estimates, with the firm’s Resilient Businesses (property management, loan servicing and recurring investment management fees) revenue up 17% to $8.1 billion and Transactional Businesses (property sales and leasing) revenue up 15% to nearly $1.7 billion. Other metrics were equally impressive, including core EBITDA of $658 million that grew 30% and $1.3 billion in free cash flow on a trailing 12-month basis (which CBRE said improved on both a sequential and a yearly basis). Management said that despite industry headwinds, occupier and investor clients are largely proceeding with their plans, with global property sales increasing 19% (U.S. sales up 25%) and leasing revenue reaching the highest for any second quarter in company history, led by office space demand recovery. In light of the year’s strong first-half performance, the company raised its outlook, with Wall Street seeing the bottom line cruising higher more than 20% this year and another 16% next.

Technical Analysis

CBRE broke out nicely last July and embarked on a steady run higher until Thanksgiving, when it finally pulled back. Shares did hit marginal new highs in January/February but then rolled over with the market, falling 27% into the low. Shares worked their way back to the old highs by the end of June, and after a three-week rest, broke out on the upside, with the earnings pop last week adding to the move. We’ll set our buy range a bit closer to round-number support near 150.

Market Cap $45.8B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 27 FY 2023 3.84 Current P/E 28 FY 2024 5.10 Annual Revenue $38.1B FY 2025e 6.19 Profit Margin 4.9% FY 2026e 7.19

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 9.75 16% 1.19 47% One qtr ago 8.91 12% 0.86 10% Two qtrs ago 10.4 16% 2.32 68% Three qtrs ago 9.04 15% 1.20 67%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 5

Corning (GLW) ★ Top Pick ★

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 63 61.5-63.5 54-55

Why the Strength

Corning is a top global manufacturer of fiber-optic cable, with the distinction of inventing low-loss optical fiber, which has significantly advanced fiber optic communication technology. The company also provides some of the main components of 5G systems used in buildings to deploy wireless signals, including small cell antennas and related software. Ongoing strong demand for generative AI products and connectivity solutions in data centers is fueling the growth for Corning, particularly for its Optical Communications (OC) segment (36% of annual revenue and its biggest business). Growth in that business enabled Corning to tout an “outstanding” quarter in its recent Q2 earnings call, including a “remarkable customer response” to the firm’s latest AI-related products. Sales of $3.9 billion grew 19% year-on-year, while per-share earnings of 60 cents lifted 28% and beat estimates by three cents. The OC unit saw sales soar 41%, to around $1.6 billion, with that unit’s enterprise sales growing 81% on continued strong demand for new GenAI products and U.S.-made solar products. Under the company’s Springboard plan, Corning intends to add more than $4 billion in annualized sales by the end of 2026, with continued strength expected in Q3 in the form of another $600 million added to its annualized sales run rate. The company also expects an additional growth driver to emerge in the coming months as new and existing customers seek to use the outfit’s U.S. advanced manufacturing footprint. During the earnings call, management further identified the emerging business of Gen AI fiber and cable systems as providing a $1 billion opportunity for the firm by the end of the decade, and it has made advancements to serve the higher-end chip segment in semiconductors while being on track to double its semiconductor business by 2030. For the full year, analysts expect top- and bottom-line growth of 12% and 25%, respectively. A 1.8% dividend yield puts a cherry on top of a solid story.

Technical Analysis

GLW had a powerful 15-month rally between October 2023 and late January this year, with shares more than doubling. The tariff-induced sell-off between February and April resulted in a 33% correction from top to bottom, with the stock finding strong support at 39. Since rebounding from that low, GLW has returned to form, with orderly advances and only modest dips as it ran up to its old highs, and then last Tuesday’s earnings reaction blew the roof clean off. A pullback is possible, but we like the power here—we’re OK entering here or on modest weakness.

Market Cap $53.1B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 25 FY 2023 1.70 Current P/E 28 FY 2024 1.96 Annual Revenue $14.2B FY 2025e 2.45 Profit Margin 17.8% FY 2026e 2.84

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 3.86 19% 0.60 28% One qtr ago 3.45 16% 0.54 42% Two qtrs ago 3.50 17% 0.57 46% Three qtrs ago 3.39 7% 0.54 20%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 6

GeneDX (WGS)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 108 98-103 83-85

Why the Strength

GeneDX posted stellar earnings last week, with revenue up 46%, at $103 million and way above Street estimates, and earnings per share of $0.50 were up from a loss a year ago. The story here is a good one: GeneDX produces the best-in-class DNA tests for both genomes (the complete set of DNA) and exome (the part of DNA that codes for proteins). The company’s library of DNA and various genetic/disease interactions grows with every patient they test and now stands at 850,000 genomes and exomes and seven million phenotypic data points (age, race, symptoms, etc.). It’s the most comprehensive genomic data set around, which makes GeneDX’s products so powerful and in demand. According to the company, a child with a rare disease will have three misdiagnoses and undergo 16 ineffective tests before finding a solution, with around 10% of families overall facing issues at one time or another. GeneDX’s effectiveness in identifying diseases early is why some 80% of geneticists now use the company’s offerings. This latest quarter showed good penetration of another target market, pediatric neurologists, with about a third of them now choosing GeneDX as well. Another big target for the company is hospital NICUs, since less than 5% of babies get a genetic test. That’s a billion-dollar market itself that appears to be opening up with the American Academy of Pediatrics now recommending genetic testing in some situations, a sea-change from its prior guidance. The speed with which the company can deliver results, usually 48 hours, helps convert doctors, too. The firm still has some legacy testing offerings, but genome/exome testing made up more than 80% of the top line in Q2, with sales there rising 69%. For 2025, GeneDX management is saying revenue should come in around $405 million, a 33% increase from 2024, with genome/exome revenue up 50% or so on a 30% rise in the number of tests ordered. Earnings estimates continue to rise, with analysts now seeing north of $1.50 per share this year and nearly $2.30 in 2026.

Technical Analysis

WGS had a remarkable bull run from late 2024 into early 2025, and it looked ready to get moving when the market lifted from its April lows—but the Q1 report brought a huge gap down that led to a couple of months in the wilderness. Still, WGS showed good action near the end of June and, after a controlled dip, saw solid action last week after the quarterly report. We’ll aim to enter on a bit of weakness and use a very loose stop given the volatility (shares move more than six points per day from high to low, on average).

Market Cap $2.92B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 65 FY 2023 -5.33 Current P/E 70 FY 2024 0.29 Annual Revenue $363M FY 2025e 1.56 Profit Margin 14.4% FY 2026e 2.27

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 103 46% 0.50 N/A One qtr ago 87.1 40% 0.27 N/A Two qtrs ago 95.6 67% 0.65 N/A Three qtrs ago 76.9 44% 0.04 N/A

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 7

iRhythm Technologies (IRTC)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 165 160-164 144-146

Why the Strength

IRhythm posted second-quarter earnings Friday morning that handily beat consensus estimates both for revenue (even after raising guidance during the period) at $187 million, up 26% from a year ago, and net loss, at $0.32 per share, which was 17 cents better than expectations. The company provides cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias. Its main device, Zio, provides ambulatory monitoring for periods of time spanning from overnight to two weeks, allowing physicians to collect continuous data on patients. The Zio works wirelessly with iRhythm-made patches and other technologies, replacing more cumbersome wired devices that usually don’t allow for recording of a patient’s heart during a normal day’s activities at home. The Zio is sold mainly in the U.S., where there are an estimated 27 million people who have heart palpitations or are at a high risk of arrhythmia due to factors like obesity. iRhythm is the clear leader in the space, which provides a strong market opportunity that the business has been capitalizing on in recent years. On Friday’s earnings call, management raised full-year guidance again and sounded conservative doing so, given the momentum they are seeing; full-year guidance is for sales to come in around $725 million, which would be a 23% jump from 2024. Underneath the hood, Q2 financials were even better because management has been stockpiling components to lower the hit from tariffs, which are seen clipping 0.4% off gross margin this year, less than earlier estimates. Indeed, the utility of Zio probably means demand will continue to rise, the moving target of import tax rates notwithstanding. After adding 1,000 doctors at Signify Health in the quarter, iRhythm has deals with 12 providers right now, covering less than 10% of the potential U.S. patient base, and the company says they are in discussions with about 40 more health networks, which would obviously be a big deal if many ended up joining the team. For the current quarter, revenue estimates come in at $185 million, up 25%, with a net loss per share of $0.33—but as mentioned above, many likely see that as conservative.

Technical Analysis

IRTC gapped up to a multi-year high after Q1 earnings near the start of May, kicking off a solid (though not spectacular) run to 157 by the end of June. The correction from there was sharp and quick (down 18% in seven days), but shares held support near 130 (the closing price of the May earnings gap), tightened up and then boomed on Friday, scoring new price and relative performance peaks. We’ll set our buy range down a bit from here.

Market Cap $5.27B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E N/A FY 2023 -3.16 Current P/E N/A FY 2024 -3.08 Annual Revenue $658M FY 2025e -1.72 Profit Margin N/A FY 2026e -0.56

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 187 26% -0.32 N/A One qtr ago 159 20% -0.95 N/A Two qtrs ago 164 24% 0.01 N/A Three qtrs ago 148 18% -1.26 N/A

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 8

Reddit (RDDT)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 202 190-198 157-161

Why the Strength

Just from a fundamental point of view, Reddit has been one of our favorite non-AI growth stories during the past year: While it might sound like just another social media outfit, the firm is a one-of-a-kind company, with a monstrous collection of active message boards that cover nearly every topic imaginable (well over 100,000 active subreddits, as the firm calls them). All of that attracts a huge and growing user base (110 million daily active users and 416 million monthly active users as of the end of June, up 21% and 22%, respectively) looking for everything from good jokes to travel or financial advice to so much more. Machine translation is boosting international user growth, up 32%, with the company able to translate posts from 23 languages now; search is also an increasingly big draw as people look for answers to questions from Reddit’s treasure trove of real, human-generated content. (Its Reddit Answers service, which searches its content, saw 70 million weekly active users, up fivefold from the prior quarter!) Given the success of the overall operation, growth is dependent on ramping up advertising (which clients love given the targeted nature of the conversations), and management is pulling the right levers there, leading to booming results. In Q2, revenues soared 78% and earnings of 45 cents per share were up from a loss a year ago and a whopping 26 cents above estimates. Meanwhile, EBITDA was up fourfold and free cash flow was $111 million, well ahead of reported earnings, and the top brass sees Q3 producing another great set of results (sales up 54%, EBITDA doubling). Plus, with revenue per user of “only” $4.53 per share ($7.87 in the U.S. vs. $14 or so for Meta), there’s plenty of room for growth ahead. Analysts see earnings catapulting higher from here.

Technical Analysis

RDDT was a moonshot late last year, breaking free from an IPO base and soaring as high as 230 before the wheels came off, with shares collapsing all the way back to 80 (the breakout point) at the April low. The rally from there had its moments (including a nice-volume pop in late June), but it never really rejoined the leadership ranks—but the tight-ish action in July and the powerful pre- and post-earnings move are very encouraging. We like the post-earnings power, but will aim to enter a few points down from here.

Market Cap $34.8B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 109 FY 2023 -0.56 Current P/E 146 FY 2024 -3.08 Annual Revenue $1.67B FY 2025e 1.73 Profit Margin 6.2% FY 2026e 3.00

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 500 78% 0.45 N/A One qtr ago 392 61% 0.13 N/A Two qtrs ago 428 71% 0.36 227% Three qtrs ago 348 68% 0.16 N/A

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 9

Taiwan Semi (TSM)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 239 235-239 212-215

Why the Strength

Taiwan Semiconductor (commonly known as TSMC) is the world’s largest contract semiconductor manufacturer, with a 68% market share of all global chip production, producing semiconductors using cutting-edge technologies like 3-nanometer (nm) and 5nm processes, with a dominant position in supplying them for a wide range of applications from smartphones to AI. It should come as no surprise that the primary demand driver for TSMC is the AI revolution, along with the broader semiconductor industry’s resurgence. On that front, AI-related revenue is expected to double this year, with the firm’s AI and high-performance computing (HPC) chips responsible for 60% of wafer revenue in the second quarter, while smartphone and IoT combined made up just 32% of the sales total. Underlining the demand was last week’s announcement that Nvidia placed a fresh order for 300,000 of TSMC’s H20 AI chips (specifically designed for the Chinese market) in support of rising demand from China, per a Reuters report. (The latest order was said to add to an existing inventory of around 650,000 chips, which represents a shift from an earlier plan to draw from Nvidia’s existing stockpiles.) There was a recent announcement from Taiwan (the country) that it intends to boost its economy by $510 billion through a large-scale investment in AI, including a plan to become a world leader in silicon photonics (SP)—an emerging technology that manipulates light to transmit data at faster speeds and bandwidth compared to traditional electrical circuits—with TSMC expected to provide the bulk of this technology. (It’s worth noting the firm is developing a comprehensive ecosystem around SP, driven by the demands of AI and HPC). In Q2, the company reported revenue of $32 billion that increased 54% from the year-ago quarter, with earnings of $2.63 a share booming 79% and operating margin of 50% improving from the year-ago 43%. For 2025, Wall Street sees earnings and revenue increasing by around 40%, supported by rising demand from sovereign AI and underpinned by growth in the company’s HPC platform. There are some murmurs about a potential slowdown in 2026, but estimates continue to head higher.

Technical Analysis

TSM staged a great breakout in January 2024 and zoomed higher from there, with only the sharp August break getting in the way of a big advance throughout the year. This year’s tariff-induced correction was sharp, of course (41% deep), but the stock has been pretty much straight up since the lows, riding its 25-day line higher. TSM reacted well to earnings two weeks ago, though it’s been consolidating since—we think it’s a decent risk/reward around here, with a stop near the 50-day line.

Market Cap $1.22T EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 23 FY 2023 5.27 Current P/E 27 FY 2024 6.90 Annual Revenue $108B FY 2025e 10.02 Profit Margin 51.3% FY 2026e 11.34

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 32.0 54% 2.63 79% One qtr ago 25.2 36% 2.10 54% Two qtrs ago 26.5 30% 2.20 47% Three qtrs ago 23.9 41% 1.97 57%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 10

Wingstop (WING)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 349 366-372 321-326

Why the Strength

Wingstop is a great long-term cookie-cutter story, aiming to be a top 10 restaurant brand globally (10,000 global locations is the goal; unit economics are excellent with a 70%-plus return of the initial investment in year one) thanks to its simple, tasty menu of wings (of course) with 12 rubs and sauces to choose from, as well as chicken tenders (relaunch this year has driven the largest reactivation of customers in a couple of years) and chicken sandwiches; the two latter offerings have decreased the firm’s exposure to volatile wing prices in recent years. The top brass is proven here, too, with excellent execution over time and advancements in procurement and back-end operations helping the bottom line (its new Smart Kitchen is an operating system that has seen a 40% drop in ticket times, key for both pickup and delivery orders; it’s in over 1,000 locations already with more to come). That said, growth does wax and wane here based on many factors, which can see the stock take a prolonged breather, and that’s what’s been seen since last summer—but it looks like big investors may be looking ahead to yet another reacceleration in growth as the underlying story plows ahead. The firm’s Q2 saw system-wide sales up 14%, and while same-store sales were down 1.9%, that was mainly due to lofty comparisons (same-store sales were up 29% a year ago and 17% the year before that); indeed, average unit volume was actually up 4% (to $2.1 million; the company thinks it can raise that to $3 million down the road), while EBITDA grew 14%. Encouragingly, Wingstop opened 129 locations in the quarter, bringing the count to 2,818 (all but 407 are in the U.S.), up a huge 20% from a year ago, with continued plans for rapid growth. Most important is that Wall Street sees the decelerating top- and bottom-line growth reversing in the quarters to come, with 20%-ish sales growth seen on average during the next four quarters. To be fair, the valuation is big, but that’s not unusual for a long-term cookie-cutter situation. We like it.

Technical Analysis

WING topped in June and September of last year and went over the falls, falling more than 50% before a small double bottom near the 200 level during the tariff selloff this spring. The rally from there was intriguing and provided a small opportunity, but as is often the case with off-the-bottom rallies, shares ran into resistance and need to set up a new, proper launching pad. That looks to be happening now, with shares skidding 27% from high to low, but WING’s earnings reaction was a powerful one, with shares nearly testing the prior highs before backing off. We’ll set our buy range up from here, looking to enter on a follow-through of the earnings move.



Market Cap $10.1B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 91 FY 2023 2.48 Current P/E 100 FY 2024 3.70 Annual Revenue $670M FY 2025e 3.99 Profit Margin 22.0% FY 2026e 5.10

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 174 12% 1.00 8% One qtr ago 171 17% 0.99 1% Two qtrs ago 162 27% 0.92 44% Three qtrs ago 163 39% 0.88 28%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Previously Recommended Stocks

Date Stock Symbol Top Pick Original Buy Range 8/4/25 HOLD 7/7/25 AST SpaceMobile ASTS 42-44 51.14 7/28/25 Astera Labs ALAB 115-119 137.68 7/21/25 BeOne Medicines ONC 280-288 304.2 7/7/25 Cameco CCJ 70-72 75.17 7/21/25 Carvana CVNA 342-350 360.84 7/14/25 Celestica CLS 151-156 201.3 7/7/25 Cloudflare NET 182-187 208.02 5/12/25 Coupang CPNG 25-26 29.54 6/9/25 Credo Tech CRDO 76-79 114.25 6/23/25 Curtiss-Wright CW 455-465 496.09 6/30/25 DoorDash DASH 233-238 257.72 7/14/25 Evercore EVR 282-288 299.91 7/14/25 Five Below FIVE 131-135 136.14 5/5/25 GE Aerospace GE 205-211 276.55 4/21/25 GE Vernova GEV ★ 325-330 662.7 7/28/25 Heico HEI 319-324 337.4 6/23/25 Insmed INSM 97.5-101 110.74 7/28/25 Interactive Brokers IBKR 61.5-63.5 64.83 7/21/25 Jabil JBL 218-222 221.71 7/14/25 Kinross Gold KGC 16.3-16.8 17.25 6/16/25 Life 360 LIF ★ 60.5-63 76.91 7/28/25 Nasdaq NDAQ 93.5-95.5 96.77 7/21/25 Nebius Group NBIS 54-55.5 54.14 7/28/25 Newmont NEM 62-64 65.38 7/7/25 Nvidia NVDA 155-159 179.77 6/16/25 Oracle ORCL 204-209 252.81 4/14/25 Palantir PLTR 97.5-101 160.43 4/7/25 Roblox RBLX 57-59 130.45 3/17/25 Rubrik RBRK 66.5-69 92.75 7/14/25 Seagate Tech STX 142-146 154.68 7/28/25 SharkNinja SN 113-116 116.56 7/28/25 TechnipFMC FTI 35.5-37 35.63 5/12/25 Toast TOST 41.5-43 49.29 5/19/25 Urban Outfitters URBN 58.5-60.5 79 6/2/25 Veeva Systems VEEV ★ 274-280 285.21 7/21/25 Vistra Energy VST 195.5-198 213.77 7/7/25 Viking Holdings VIK ★ 53.5-55 58.98 5/5/25 Zscaler ZS ★ 228-235 285.17 WAIT None this week SELL 5/27/25 Amer Sports AS ★ 36.5-38.5 38.5 7/7/25 Boot Barn BOOT 158-164 172.6 7/28/25 Coinbase COIN ★ 368-382 317.67 6/9/25 Core & Main CNM 56-58.5 63.76 7/14/25 Delta Air Lines DAL ★ 56.5-58.5 52.52 7/21/25 Fluor FLR ★ 52-54 39.82 7/7/25 Green Brick Partners GRBK 66-67.5 64.68 7/21/25 Groupon GRPN 35-35.5 30.89 6/9/25 Pan American Silver PAAS 28.5-29.5 28.05 6/23/25 Shake Shack SHAK 132-137 115.22 5/27/25 Snowflake SNOW 200-207 208.45 4/21/25 Uber UBER 75.5-77 88.48 7/14/25 Valero Energy VLO 145-149 135.33 DROPPED 7/14/25 Centrus Energy LEU 187-197 209.83 7/14/25 Levi Strauss LEVI 22-22.5 19.92 7/14/25 Lumentum LITE 90-93 110.9

The next Cabot Top Ten Trader issue will be published on August 11, 2025.

