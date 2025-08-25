Cabot Top Ten Trader Issue: August 25, 2025

*Note: Your next issue of Cabot Top Ten Trader will arrive next Tuesday, September 2, due to the market holiday next Monday, September 1, in observance of Labor Day.

The Rotation Game

Ever since early July, the market has seen more and more bouts of rotation, as the growth stock complex gradually lost uptrending names while the broad market would get some shots in the arm. And in the past two weeks, that action has accelerated, with more and more growth stocks getting hit while expectations for a Fed rate cut next month have goosed the broad market. So where do we stand overall? From a top-down perspective, the evidence has improved, with the intermediate-term trend pointed up and new lows shrinking, and with the broad market’s resurgence, there are a lot of names showing recent strength. That said, there’s also a lot of crosscurrents, and leadership is in transition, which keeps things tricky. All told, we continue to lean bullish, but we’re also not flooring the accelerator as these rotations will often lead to more violent moves (as money sloshes back and forth) in the days ahead. We’ll stick with our Market Monitor at a level 7 and see how things look after the coming long weekend.

This week’s list has a bunch of names from different groups, including many smaller titles, which goes hand in hand with what we’re seeing in the market. Our Top Pick is Guardant Health (GH), which had five (!) fakeouts in the past six months, this recent breakout look for real.

Stock Name Price Buy Range Loss Limit Amer Sports (AS) 41 39.5-41 36-37 Guardant Health (GH) ★ Top Pick ★ 62 60-62 52-53 Installed Building Products (IBP) 273 255-265 222-226 Invesco (IVZ) 22 21.2-21.8 18.9-19.2 Life360 (LIF) 90 85-88 72-74 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) 412 393-405 347-353 Mercury Systems (MRCY) 68 65-67 57.5-58.5 Modine Manufacturing (MOD) 138 135-140 116-118 Primoris Services (PRIM) 115 110-113 96-98 Wynn Resorts (WYNN) 118 115-118.5 104-106

Stock 1

Amer Sports (AS)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 41 39.5-41 36-37

Why the Strength

Amer Sports is seeing worldwide strength in the two largest brands of its 11-brand sporting goods portfolio, pushing the business to a 23% sales gain in the second quarter, reported last week. Winter sports technical clothing brand Arc’teryx is Amer’s most important line, generating about 40% of sales in the period; it’s positioned as a luxury brand in China, which is driving growth—the firm’s technical apparel division as a whole (driven by Arc’teryx) saw sales up 23%, helped along by a 31% boom in direct-to-consumer sales, with very strong (up 15%) comp sales growth. Amer is shuttering older Arc’teryx stores on the mainland and replacing them with more luxurious ones befitting their brand aspirations (and expanding the overall store count), and it’s working. Expansion in markets like Milan, Manhattan and Banff are also adding to the brand’s halo and bringing strong retail traffic. Then there’s the company’s Salomon brand, which is best known for skis but is really a footwear story; that’s especially true in China, where its style of walking-hiking shoes is considered its own category. Salomon’s strength there lifted brand sales 35% higher worldwide. Only Wilson, the ball and racquet maker, is seeing some headwinds, mainly from tariffs, which have led to a 10% price increase for U.S. consumers on its goods, resulting in softness in the sports equipment segment, led by golf. Overall, Wilson still managed an 11% sales increase worldwide, though, thanks to the uptick in racquet sports in China and the strength of Roger Federer merchandise lines elsewhere. Management says if the U.S. import tax rates stay as they are, total Amer sales will rise 20% this year, an increase of about three percentage points from their earlier guidance. Investors think that level could be even higher if interest rates are cut next month, which should help American consumers spend on Amer’s smaller brands, which are primarily baseball focused (like Louisville Slugger). Analysts see sales growth slowing some going ahead, but (a) Amer has been regularly beating their numbers (six cents vs. two expected in Q2) and (b) Wall Street still sees earnings up a big 75% this year and nearly 30% in 2026.

Technical Analysis

After a quick, powerful snapback from the April lows that saw AS spike to new highs after Q1 earnings, the stock went completely sideways for 12 full weeks, with 40 being a celling and 36 support. It looked like earnings last week would lead to a breakdown—but instead, the initial bad reaction turned into a shakeout, with AS surging at the end of the week to new highs. We’re OK taking a position here.

Market Cap $23.0B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 46 FY 2023 -0.21 Current P/E 58 FY 2024 0.46 Annual Revenue $5.70B FY 2025e 0.91 Profit Margin 3.7% FY 2026e 1.03

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 1.24 23% 0.06 20% One qtr ago 1.47 23% 0.27 170% Two qtrs ago 1.64 23% 0.17 N/A Three qtrs ago 1.35 17% 0.14 N/A

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 2

Guardant Health (GH) ★ Top Pick ★

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 62 60-62 52-53

Why the Strength

We’ve been following Guardant Health for many months as the stock began to emerge from a long downtrend, the underlying story and growth trends were excellent and some new products raised the odds of an acceleration in growth going ahead—though only now has the stock finally broken out on the upside. The core platform that’s been out for a while is Guardant 360, which analyzes DNA from a couple vials of blood to help patients with solid tumors find treatment options that could work better for them; the firm released another 11 tests for the platform in Q2, which should help. There’s also Reveal, which is a cancer recurrence test that recently got Medicare coverage and is helping the top line. But the big excitement here surrounds a new test called Sheild: It’s the first ever blood test approved for primary colorectal cancer screening, with results on par with stool-based tests but obviously far easier to administer. The test has gotten many necessary insurance approvals (including Medicare) and, having just launched this year, sales are off to a good start, with nearly $15 million of revenue in Q2 in just the third quarter of availability, ahead of expectations, leading management to up guidance (it sees 70k tests this year, up from 55k prior). And Shield is just starting studies to expand well beyond colorectal cancer, with the goal that it will be a multi-cancer detection test—all from a couple tubes of blood. Helping perception here is that, while there will eventually be competing offerings, it looks like that’s a ways off, as Exact Sciences’ own blood test in development had poor results, leading them to take a stake in a small firm that has a test closer to approval … but even then, most see approval of that product not happening until late 2026, giving Guardant a two-year head start. To be fair, the bottom line is still deep in the red, which is a worry, but we think the potential here is huge for Shield, especially if the firm makes progress on more cancers.

Technical Analysis

GH burst to multi-year highs in January of this year, but after that, the stock had a seemingly endless number of false starts, with the 50 area (give or take a couple of points) capping the stock five different times in the next six months. But after tagging the 40-week line after earnings recently, the stock turned the corner, with shares gapping back into resistance on August 7, and it’s risen from there, decisively moving to new highs. You can enter here or (preferably) on dips of a couple of points.

Market Cap $7.66B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E N/A FY 2023 -3.15 Current P/E N/A FY 2024 -2.01 Annual Revenue $830M FY 2025e -3.12 Profit Margin N/A FY 2026e -2.70

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 232 31% -0.44 N/A One qtr ago 204 21% -0.49 N/A Two qtrs ago 202 30% -0.62 N/A Three qtrs ago 192 34% -0.45 N/A

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 3

Installed Building Products (IBP)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 273 255-265 222-226

Why the Strength

A slow single-family residential housing market has been a headwind for Installed Building Products, but its exposure to multifamily and commercial building areas has kept business in good shape, and of course, hopes that the Fed will open the money spigot have investor perception rising. The company is one of the nation’s largest installers of various types of residential insulation, primarily into new construction single and multifamily homes. IBP also installs a wide range of complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, waterproofing and fireproofing systems, closet shelving systems and more. However, the firm’s recent strategic focus has been on the commercial building market, as seen by its strong second-quarter performance in heavy commercial sectors like institutional buildings and light industrial, as well as large multifamily developments (e.g., apartment and condo complexes). What’s more, recent acquisitions for Installed have targeted companies with commercial exposure, particularly after-paint products like shelving and shower doors. In Q2, revenue of $760 million was a modest 3% higher year-on-year, with earnings of $2.95 a share easily beating estimates by 55 cents (the reason for the stock’s strength) and adjusted EBITDA of $134 million increasing 3%. A highlight of the quarter was the 9% increase in commercial sales within the Installation segment, with heavy commercial activity the dominant driver for this end market, prompting management to guide for “healthy” sales beyond 2025 in this category based on the growth of its heavy commercial backlog. Meanwhile, sales in the multifamily end market held up well on a relative basis, with backlogs at key branches showing growth, driven by double-digit multifamily starts growth in Q2—the first instance of such growth in two years (and which the firm views as a sign of improvement in this area). For new single-family installed products (the company’s biggest end market), it expects continued softness for the remainder of 2025 but sees longer-term strength in this business supported by a fundamental undersupply of residential housing and the gradual adoption of advanced building codes nationwide (for improving energy efficiency). Wall Street sees the bottom line dipping by mid-single digits this year, then turning the corner in 2026 and strengthening even more in 2027—though all of that could prove conservative if the general housing market improves with the help of the Fed.

Technical Analysis

IBP had a solid run in late 2023 and early 2024 before topping out in the 260 to 270 area for many months, resulting in a prolonged slide down to 150 in April and May of this year. The stock began to pick up in June and, except for one shakeout week, has been all up since then (up 9 of 10 weeks), with the big earnings move this month leading to some upside follow-through. With some old resistance in this range, we’ll aim to enter on dips of 10 or 15 points.

Market Cap $7.46B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 27 FY 2023 10.27 Current P/E 25 FY 2024 11.05 Annual Revenue $2.96B FY 2025e 10.24 Profit Margin 14.4% FY 2026e 10.59

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 760 3% 2.95 4% One qtr ago 685 -1% 2.08 -16% Two qtrs ago 750 4% 2.88 6% Three qtrs ago 761 8% 2.85 2%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 4

Invesco (IVZ)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 22 21.2-21.8 18.9-19.2

Why the Strength

Invesco is a classic Bull Market stock, offering a wide range of products like exchange-traded funds, mutual funds, unit trusts and managed accounts, split nearly evenly between equity and fixed income, with most of its assets in the U.S. (70% of assets), though it does have a growing presence in Asia (about 15% of assets) as well as a joint venture there that management is bullish on. At the end of Q2, Invesco had about $2 trillion of assets, up 17% from a year ago, with about 70% of that longer-term assets (not trading vehicles), which adds stability to the business—all of that has led to modest sales growth and a general upswing in earnings (with quarter-to-quarter variability) over time; throw in a solid capital return program (3.9% dividend yield plus some share buybacks) and it’s a nice little story … but that’s not why the stock has popped. Instead, the stock is strong because of a proposed change to the structure of its most famous product: Invesco sponsors the QQQ Trust (symbol QQQ), which is the most popluar way to invest in the Nasdaq 100 (something like $350 billion of assets right now)—but to this point, it’s been structured as a unit investment trust, where the firm really didn’t make any money on the product (was reimbursed for marketing and some other costs); the structure was popular a couple decades ago but has been mostly abandoned by the industry. Now, Invesco is aiming to make QQQ an open-end fund, which would open up the possibility to earn management fees (something like 0.18% of assets) for the first time while still keeping costs in check for owners. That could bring in a fresh chunk of money (something like $700 million annually) and also lead to a cut in marketing expenses, potentially leading to a huge pop in earnings … if shareholders approve of the move. Combined with the underlying Bull Market story, Invesco should see higher prices.

Technical Analysis

IVZ is a good company, but the stock has been a nothing burger for years, basically meandering up and down during the past three years following the 2022 bear market. After slipping to multi-year lows in April, the stock did pick back up in short order, but the huge breakout on two big-volume buying weeks before and after earnings and the QQQ news changed the stock’s character—and IVZ has held firm since then despite all of the market’s crosscurrents. It probably won’t be your fastest horse, but we’re OK entering here with a stop near the 50-day line.

Market Cap $9.61B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 12 FY 2023 1.51 Current P/E 12 FY 2024 1.71 Annual Revenue $6.16B FY 2025e 1.80 Profit Margin 22.4% FY 2026e 2.26

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 1.52 2% 0.36 -16% One qtr ago 1.53 4% 0.44 33% Two qtrs ago 1.59 13% 0.52 11% Three qtrs ago 1.52 5% 0.44 26%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 5

Life360 (LIF)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 90 85-88 72-74

Why the Strength

Life360 is a small firm with a great story: The company has the top family and item tracking and safety app on the market, offering families, young couples, those with elderly parents and even pet owners peace of mind. Of course, many smartphones (like the Find My app on iPhones) can track a location, but Life360s offering goes beyond that—you can sign up for free and get some features like two days of location history, two place alerts (notifications when someone has arrived or left a location), crash detection and more, but paying memberships (there are three levels, costing $8, $15 and $25 per month; one membership covers and entire family) offer more history, place alerts, driver reports and roadside assistance, and of course it works on any device (iOS, Android, etc.). (The firm just released a No Show Alert service, too, available as the school year ramps.) It’s been a hit, with a total of 88 million global monthly active users, up 25% from a year ago, with great engagement (one in seven U.S. smartphone users has the app, and on average they open it five times per day!); of the total, there are 2.5 million paying circles (3.3 members per circle on average), and those subscriptions make up the majority of revenue. In Q2, total paying circles rose 25% with price per user lifting 8%, leading to a 35% gain in subscription revenue, making up three-quarters of revenue. But for the huge and growing free user base, Life 360 has beefed up its advertising platform, as its unique data set (including location) allows it to offer relevant, real-time ads; in Q2, data sharing and ad revenue doubled and made up about one-eighth of revenues. Expanding overseas and the launch of pet trackers (studies show a good-sized interest in this) later this year should add fuel to the growth story too. Analysts see continued solid top- and bottom-line growth for many quarters to come.

Technical Analysis

LIF exploded to new highs after Q1 earnings, completing a huge comeback from the depths of its spring correction. Shares rested for a few weeks after that, but began to pop higher after kissing the 10-week line, and after another couple weeks of consolidation, LIF has ripped to new highs on good volume after its Q2 report, and it’s held those gains since. Shares are a bit extended here, so if you’re not in, aim to enter on weakness and use a looser stop.

Market Cap $6.90B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 104 FY 2023 -0.42 Current P/E 269 FY 2024 -0.06 Annual Revenue $428M FY 2025e 0.87 Profit Margin 4.0% FY 2026e 1.16

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 115 36% 0.08 N/A One qtr ago 104 32% 0.05 N/A Two qtrs ago 116 33% 0.10 N/A Three qtrs ago 92.9 18% 0.09 N/A

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 6

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 412 393-405 347-353

Why the Strength

Madrigal is a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapeutics for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis, dubbed MASH, a severe ailment that’s a form of fatty liver disease, where fat buildup leads to inflammation and scarring of the liver. That in turn can lead to cirrhosis, liver cancer and liver failure. Madrigal has the only FDA-approved drug for MASH, named Rezdiffra: It’s a once-daily pill that works, in part, by activating a thyroid hormone receptor in the organ that reduces liver fat accumulation; the drug performs well across most types of patients with few side effects. Rezdiffra is on its way to blockbuster status ($1 billion-plus sales) eventually, with its current run rate of sales at $200 million in the U.S. The drug has patent protection in the U.S. until 2045, which gives Madrigal a long time to exploit its lead in MASH treatment. Up next is expansion internationally, starting with Germany later this year. Moreover, current trials showing promise to treat a form of cirrhosis called F4c could lead to a doubling of the size of Rezdiffra’s market, which right now is 315,000 patients with MASH and advanced fibrosis. Wegovy maker Novo Nordisk just got approval for its GLP-1 to treat MASH, but management believes it’s after a more focused target market, and better results from Rezdiffra means their offering will ultimately profit from the publicity Novo Nordisk brings. As a pill, Rezdiffra also should see more patient adherence to sticking with treatments, as opposed to injectable GLP-1s. Management doesn’t give sales guidance, but the top line has been booming and Wall Street sees more great growth ahead. Sales for 2025 are expected to hit $875 million, up from $180 million last year, and then chug to nearly $1.4 billion next, when Madrigal should turn its first net profit north of $4 per share. One-drug outfits are always a roll of the dice, but it looks like this firm has something big on its hands.

Technical Analysis

MDGL had a monster rally after Q3 earnings last year, rallying to nearly 370 in early November. But that marked the top, with shares bobbing and weaving for months in a wide range, ending with a dip to 265 or so in May. The upmove from there briefly ran into a wall at the 350 level, but since late July it’s been all up, with MDGL decisively clearing resistance to new highs. We’ll aim to enter on a normal exhale for this volatile name.

Market Cap $9.24B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E N/A FY 2023 -19.99 Current P/E N/A FY 2024 -21.90 Annual Revenue $515M FY 2025e -9.25 Profit Margin N/A FY 2026e 4.29

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 213 999% -1.90 N/A One qtr ago 137 N/M -3.32 N/A Two qtrs ago 103 N/M -2.71 N/A Three qtrs ago 62.2 N/M -4.92 N/A

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 7

Mercury Systems (MRCY)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 68 65-67 57.5-58.5

Why the Strength

A recent push by the Pentagon for weapons modernization is providing an important tailwind for the defense sector generally, but even more specifically for providers of ground-based radar systems and sensor subsystems for combat aircraft. Among those benefiting is Mercury Systems, which manufactures open-architecture, secure processing hardware and software for the aerospace and defense (A&D) industries, with its products embedded in over 300 programs worldwide. Its offerings include mission-critical solutions like military-grade servers, avionics computers and signal processing components for air, ground, sea and space applications, with a focus on specialized electronics and subsystems used in missiles, drones and other precision-guided weapons. Record bookings and backlog in Mercury’s fiscal Q4 (ended in June), along with solid free cash flow, are among the reasons for the stock’s latest pop. Revenue of $273 million increased 10% from a year ago, with per-share earnings of 47 cents topping estimates by 25 cents and adjusted EBITDA of $51 million jumping 65%. Bookings of $342 million reached a quarterly record, along with backlog of $1.4 billion (up 6%), with nearly 60% of the backlog expected to convert to revenue within 12 months. Free cash flow, meanwhile, hit a record for the full fiscal year at $119 million (nearly $2 per share), more than tripling from the prior year. Among the notable contract wins in Q4 were two new production awards totaling $37 million for ground-based radar programs, a $22 million initial production contract from a U.S. defense prime contractor for sensor processing subsystems that will upgrade existing combat aircraft, two agreements with European defense contractors to expand production of subsystems and components for radar and electronic warfare missions, plus a new production agreement for a “critical” U.S. military space program. For fiscal 2026, Mercury expects low-single-digit-percentage sales growth, with adjusted EBITDA margin approaching the mid-teens, though Wall Street sees 50%-ish earnings growth for both fiscal 2026 and 2027.

Technical Analysis

MRCY ended a major downtrend last June, with pops in August and November finally changing the stock’s character. Since then, shares have been in a relatively steady uptrend, with good resilience even during the tariff selloff in April. More recently, MRCY tightened up beautifully for nine weeks before surging to new highs on earnings, with a normal rest period over the past week. We’ll try to grab an entry point down a bit from here.

Market Cap $4.00B EPS $ Annual (Jun) Forward P/E 69 FY 2024 -0.69 Current P/E 103 FY 2025 0.64 Annual Revenue $911M FY 2026e 0.97 Profit Margin 12.8% FY 2027e 1.44

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 273 10% 0.47 104% One qtr ago 211 1% 0.06 N/A Two qtrs ago 223 13% 0.07 N/A Three qtrs ago 204 13% 0.04 N/A

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 8

Modine Manufacturing (MOD)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 138 135-140 116-118

Why the Strength

Explosive growth in AI and high-performance computing is fueling surging demand for data center cooling solutions, an area where Modine Manufacturing stands as a global leader. The Wisconsin-based firm specializes in the field of thermal management—providing heating and cooling solutions for commercial, industrial and vehicular customers—but its end markets also include mining, agriculture, utilities, home and industrial refrigeration and electric vehicles (EVs). Modine just announced a $100 million investment to expand its cooling capacity for its booming North American data center business; the investment over the next 12 to 18 months will focus on four sites to support data center and high-density computing growth in Texas, Mississippi, Wisconsin and Missouri—and which Modine sees as a “necessary response to the extraordinary demand” for its higher efficiency, advanced cooling strategies. (To that end, the firm believes it can approach $2 billion of data center revenue by fiscal 2028.) Last month’s fiscal Q1 (ended in June) report was the main reason for the stock’s latest show of strength, with revenue of $683 million increasing 3% year-on-year and earnings of $1.06 beating estimates by 15%, while adjusted EBITDA of $101 million soared from the breakeven-ish level a year ago. Sales in the quarter benefited from a strong performance in the firm’s Climate Solutions segment, driven by continued momentum and higher sales of data center products, along with organic growth in HVAC technologies (including $10 million of incremental sales from acquired businesses). Going forward, the top brass said it expects recent acquisitions in Climate Solutions and increased demand from data center customers to push revenue and earnings growth higher than previously expected this year, with recent capacity expansions providing “an even greater opportunity for growth” when fully online in fiscal 2027 and beyond. Analysts see top- and bottom-line growth of 12% and 16%, respectively, for fiscal 2026 (ending in March), with accelerating growth beyond that.

Technical Analysis

MOD had a solid but choppy rally for most of last year before meeting with strong resistance around 145 beginning in late November, effectively ending its bull run. The decline took more than 50% off the stock at the lows, and while the initial bounce was solid, the stock repeatedly ran into a wall at the 40-week line. But the fiscal Q1 report changed that, with MOD rising on monstrous weekly volume, and shares have held tight since then, which is constructive. It’s a volatile name, but we’re OK starting small here or (preferably) on dips.

Market Cap $7.37B EPS $ Annual (Mar) Forward P/E 30 FY 2024 3.25 Current P/E 33 FY 2025 4.05 Annual Revenue $2.61B FY 2026e 4.68 Profit Margin 10.6% FY 2027e 6.11

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 683 3% 1.06 2% One qtr ago 647 7% 1.12 45% Two qtrs ago 617 10% 0.92 24% Three qtrs ago 658 6% 0.97 9%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 9

Primoris Services (PRIM)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 115 110-113 96-98

Why the Strength

Primoris provides a wide range of construction, maintenance and engineering services for power generation, utilities, renewables and oil/gas markets. Driving the strength for the Dallas-based company in the first half of 2025 is its utilities business, which is benefiting from massive demand for power delivery in the communications infrastructure space, along with new natural gas generation projects and large-scale solar projects with battery storage. Although less than 10% of its current revenue is directly tied to data centers, the company sees “significant opportunities” to increase its exposure in this space, recently highlighting that it’s actively evaluating nearly $1.7 billion worth of work related to data centers—and which it estimates will be contracted by year-end. Along with power generation and utility infrastructure, these prospective multi-year projects include solutions across early-stage site preparation and fiber network construction. And with Primoris seeing that “power generation and electric utility needs are even more substantial” than the market realizes, it’s currently submitting bids for more than $2.5 billion in natural gas generation projects, with $20 to $30 billion in solar projects planned through 2028. In Q2, Primoris reported records in revenue, operating income and earnings, with sales of $1.9 billion jumping 21% from a year ago (third straight quarter of accelerating growth), while per-share earnings of $1.68 beat estimates by a whopping 60 cents and rose 62% from a year ago. In the earnings call, management pointed out that its backlog has grown to a record-high level of nearly $11.5 billion, driven mainly by infrastructure solutions demand (including for data centers). Also supporting the strong showing in the communications segment were fiber-to-the-home and data center network builds, while power delivery benefited from an increase in transmission and substation work. Meanwhile in the energy segment, Primoris’ renewables business was the main driver of revenue growth as it exceeded plans in utility-scale construction and battery storage. As a result of the second quarter’s excellent showing, the firm increased full-year 2025 earnings guidance to around $5 per share (up 30% if realized) and adjusted EBITDA to a midpoint of $500 million (up 15%).

Technical Analysis

PRIM had a sharp 46% drop during the market’s implosion earlier this year, but it rebounded nicely and broke above some resistance near 78 in late June. And ever since, shares have been like smoke up a chimney, with the name toying with its old highs at the end of July before earnings catapulted the stock higher. PRIM has since held firm despite some downs and ups from the market—we’ll aim to enter on minor weakness with a stop under the century mark.

Market Cap $6.18B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 23 FY 2023 2.85 Current P/E 22 FY 2024 3.87 Annual Revenue $6.93B FY 2025e 5.01 Profit Margin 6.9% FY 2026e 5.60

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 1.89 21% 1.68 62% One qtr ago 1.65 17% 0.98 109% Two qtrs ago 1.74 15% 1.13 33% Three qtrs ago 1.65 8% 1.22 20%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 10

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 118 115-118.5 104-106

Why the Strength

A notable downturn in mass-market tourism in Las Vegas this summer—due to a combination of extreme heat, rising prices and global trade tensions—has caused many observers to turn bearish on the city’s hospitality and gaming industries. But just when things were looking potentially grim for Wynn Resorts (covered in the July 7 issue), it managed to turned heads with an outperformance in its domestic markets during the second quarter, due partly to a reliance on high-end, premium customers and its convention business (both of which have done much better than leisure tourism this summer). The company, which is famous for its destination casino resorts, with locations in Las Vegas, Boston, Macau and Cotai, as well as an online gaming platform, WynnBET, recently released Q2 results that featured total revenue of $1.7 billion that was effectively flat on the year, while EBITDAR (the best profit measure for a firm like Wynn) was down a smidge (3%) but remained very healthy given the environment (run rate of $2.2 billion annually). The quarter also featured a particularly strong showing from Wynn Las Vegas, which management said “continues to be an outstanding performer on the strip.” Indeed, the stellar showing in Vegas offset some weakness in other segments of Wynn’s portfolio, with EBITDAR in that market growing to a new second-quarter record, up 2% to nearly $235 million. Casino revenue for Las Vegas grew 15%, with broader operating revenue rising by $10 million to $639 million. Wynn credited its premium luxury positioning for the town’s Q2 resilience, pointing also to “stable” fine-dining spending and “strong” retail sales. Elsewhere, Wynn’s Macau operations underperformed, with EBITDAR at Wynn Palace down 15% while basically unchanged at Wynn Macau. However, the firm’s Encore Boston Harbor resort showed modest improvement, with revenue rising 1% and EBITDAR increasing 3%. The top brass noted that it continues to take gaming market share despite the weak backdrop due to its higher-end gambling customers and international VIPs (who aren’t as affected by inflationary pressures). Looking ahead, Wynn said that while economic uncertainties remain, it remains positive about Las Vegas and is seeing the forward booking pace accelerating, with its group and convention business strong heading into Q4 and 2026. Wall Street sees a gradual pickup in growth and cash flow ahead.

Technical Analysis

We missed getting into WYNN last month after it never entered our recommended buy range within two weeks, but we think a fresh entry point has presented itself. The stock staged a nice breakout in early July but ran into a wall at 112, causing the stock to basically move sideways (with one shakeout to 102 after earnings) for the next few weeks. Now WYNN is moving up, lifting to new highs, with good volume kicking in today. Even so, we like the picture here—you can buy some here with a tight percentage stop in the mid-100s.

Market Cap $11.9B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 25 FY 2023 4.10 Current P/E 20 FY 2024 6.02 Annual Revenue $6.97B FY 2025e 4.61 Profit Margin 8.7% FY 2026e 5.52

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 1.74 0% 1.09 -3% One qtr ago 1.70 -9% 1.07 -33% Two qtrs ago 1.84 0% 2.42 27% Three qtrs ago 1.69 1% 0.90 -9%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Previously Recommended Stocks

