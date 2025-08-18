Cabot Top Ten Trader Issue: August 18, 2025

Same Story: Positive but Tricky

As we roll toward Labor Day, it’s pretty much the same story when it comes to the market: Most of the evidence is at least leaning positive and we see many recent positive earnings reactions, which is a plus—but there also remain many crosscurrents out there, with plenty of selling on strength as many sectors chop sideways. Last week, the broad market got a lift while growth stocks came under some pressure, which bears watching, but overall we’re sticking with the same stance—holding our strong performers, but tightening stops on names that wobble and being selective on the buy side, aiming for strong entry points in case more air pockets emerge. We’ll once again leave our Market Monitor at a level 7, but we’re ready to buy fresh winners, or raise more cash, should the market change character as news hits this week (Fed’s Jackson Hole speech) and as big investors come back from vacation next week.

This week’s list was affected by last week’s rotation, with some names that had been basing out starting to perk up. That said, our Top Pick is a name that had a big run but has now dipped in an orderly fashion for the past month—Rocket Lab (RKLB) is a leader in the space sector, and its dip toward the 50-day line sets up a solid opportunity if shares can rally from here.

Stock Name Price Buy Range Loss Limit Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) 456 435-445 367-372 Bloom Energy (BE) 47 41-43.5 35-36 Celsius (CELH) 61 56-58.5 47.5-48.5 Cloudflare (NET) 202 204-208 186-188 D.R. Horton (DHI) 166 159-163 142-144 Expedia (EXPE) 207 204-208 183-185 Gold Fields (GFI) 30 29-30 25.5-26.5 Rocket Cos. (RKT) 18 17.4-18.0 15.0-15.4 Rocket Lab (RKLB) ★ Top Pick ★ 45 47.5-49 40-41 Tempus AI (TEM) 79 75.5-79 63.5-64.5

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 456 435-445 367-372

Massachusetts-based Alnylam (covered in the June 16 issue) is focused on the discovery and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases for which there are limited treatment options, including transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR) and other genetic disorders, as well as for cardiovascular, metabolic and neurological diseases. The company’s approach is based on RNA interference (RNAi), which involves “silencing” a wide variety of genes that cause or contribute to various diseases, with Alnylam considered a leader in this treatment approach. Among its six commercial approvals is the top-selling RNAi therapy Amvuttra (vutrisiran), which has a few different indications but was granted approval for cardiomyopathy of wild-type or hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (dubbed ATTR-CM for short) in adults back in March. The company’s latest huge rally was courtesy of a strong Q2 earnings report, as well as a recent U.S. FDA approval for an updated label for the drug Leqvio (inclisiran) for low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in adults suffering from high cholesterol levels, and which is being developed in partnership with Novartis. (The new label eliminates the need for Leqvio to be used in conjunction with statin medications.) As for results, Alnylam’s Q2 report featured impressive top- and bottom-line beats, with revenue of $774 million increasing 17% from a year ago, with per-share earnings of 32 cents beating estimates by 17 cents. Leading the quarter’s strength was Alnylam’s first full quarter of Amvuttra sales for ATTR-CM, which it said “provided a significant inflection” for its transthyretin (TTR) franchise—a step-function increase in growth—with total product revenues growing 64%. While still early in the launch, management said they are “very encouraged” by the initial pace of uptake for the drug. Based on the strong progress during the first half of 2025, Alnylam raised its product revenue guidance range by a whopping 27% at the midpoint for the rest of the year, driven by an upward revision to its TTR franchise revenue guidance. Analysts see full-year revenue jumping 55% and another 38% next, with earnings booming from here and totaling nearly $6 per share next year (likely conservative), driven by the successful uptake of Amvuttra in its new indication and other RNAi therapies.

We exited ALNY last month with a minor profit after the stock remained stuck in neutral, making no real progress from late June to late July. However, Q2 earnings breathed new life into it, with shares exploding to new highs on excellent volume—and, a rarity these days, continuing higher after its gap, with persistent buying as big investors anticipate huge earnings to come. Given the environment, we’re not eager to chase it here, so we’ll aim to enter on dips of a few percent.

Market Cap $58.6B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E N/A FY 2023 -1.61 Current P/E N/A FY 2024 -0.02 Annual Revenue $2.46B FY 2025e 0.93 Profit Margin N/A FY 2026e 5.77

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 774 17% 0.32 -43% One qtr ago 594 20% -0.01 N/A Two qtrs ago 593 35% 0.06 N/A Three qtrs ago 501 -33% -0.50 N/A

Bloom Energy (BE)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 47 41-43.5 35-36

The huge demand for electricity caused by AI is opening up a new market for Bloom Energy’s fuel cells, which are shipping container-sized boxes that transform an input, usually natural gas, into heat and electricity without combustion. Bloom’s never been a technology leader in the fuel cell world, but it’s been the most effective at commercializing its business, pitching its Bloom Energy Saver as back-up power and remote power for large industries and installations. And now it’s seeing demand from mainstream utilities who want to meet AI data center demands immediately; given that it takes five to seven years for new power plants to get built and connected to the grid, the firm’s offerings fit right in as a solution. Another benefit to fuel cells is that they are much easier to power up and down depending on quick changes in demand, as opposed to natural gas or coal-fired plants. Recently, Bloom inked a deal with American Electric Power to deploy fuel cells in Ohio to serve Amazon and Coralogix facilities; tech giant Oracle also struck a deal with Bloom last month that will see the first fuel cell up and running by October, Bloom’s first direct deal with a hyperscale tech client. The rise in electrical demand means Bloom is growing at a quick pace, even as the clean energy sector has fallen out of favor when it comes to federal policy. In its second quarter, Bloom sales rose 19% to $401 million with earnings per share of $0.10 compared to a loss of $0.06 a year earlier. Management talks big about what energy demand from hyperscale AI firms could bring, noting that the industry growth demands additional power equal to one nuclear power plant a month to meet its needs, meaning perhaps $50 billion annually will be spent simply on acquiring electricity. Wall Street sees that demand leading to solid growth, assuming management executes—analysts expect earnings to lift 85% this year and another 78% in 2026.

BE isn’t the most well-sponsored stock, which can lead to some wild moves, including a huge pop last November and then a sharp drop when the market fell out of bed this year. Still, while the initial rally didn’t impress, the stock really woke up starting in July, with the late-July gap up ahead of earnings bringing a breakout, and with further upside seen since the report, including some solid resilience last week when most AI names dipped. BE is extended to the upside, here, so we’ll aim to enter on a shakeout and use a loose stop.

Market Cap $10.6B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 88 FY 2023 -0.10 Current P/E 82 FY 2024 0.28 Annual Revenue $1.63B FY 2025e 0.52 Profit Margin 5.8% FY 2026e 0.92

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 401 19% 0.10 N/A One qtr ago 326 39% 0.03 N/A Two qtrs ago 572 60% 0.43 514% Three qtrs ago 330 -17% -0.01 N/A

Celsius (CELH)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 61 56-58.5 47.5-48.5

A shift away from traditional soda pop and other sugar-sweetened drinks has created a boom for healthier beverages. That’s one of the major trends driving growth for Boca Raton-based Celsius, known for its sugar-free, vitamin-infused beverages—both sparkling and non-carbonated—which are designed to accelerate metabolism and boost energy. Celsius’ drinks (which the firm calls “modern energy”) have fewer calories than competitors like Monster Beverage, and it offers ingredients like ginger, guarana and green tea, containing no sugar, preservatives, artificial colors or flavors. A big part of the growth story was a tie-up with Pepsi, which dramatically bolstered the firm’s distribution and sales a couple of years ago … but then inventory got out of whack on the upside, which caused Pepsi to pull back on purchases, which in turn dented Celsius’ sales and (especially) earnings. However, the underlying demand here has remained solid (the firm’s market share was up 1.8 percentage points in Q2), and it looks like the Pepsi inventory adjustment is mostly over. That was the message in the Q2 results, which catapulted the stock: Revenue rose a whopping 84% to $739 million, though to be fair, most of that was due to a 129% sales increase from the Alani Nu brand, which Celsius acquired in April; Celsius brand revenue gained 9% from a year ago, which was still a nice turnaround from the prior three quarters. Meanwhile, EBITDA doubled in the quarter and earnings of 33 cents crushed estimates by 12 cents. On the international front, revenue increased 27%, driven by continued momentum and expansion in markets in the U.K., France, Oceania and the Netherlands. Commenting on the results, the top brass said the quarter’s strength reflected broad-based consumer demand and strong execution across its retail channels, with the Celsius portfolio boasting a 43% household penetration rate. Celsius said the shift to zero-sugar, functional energy drinks “is fueling one of the fastest-growing segments in beverage[s]”—with industry reports pointing to double-digit category growth in 2025—and with Celsius “defining it.” Analysts see earnings rebounding nicely this year and next.

CELH had a huge, prolonged run into the middle of last year, but when the rug was pulled, the decline was vicious, with the stock dropping by nearly 80% into February of this year. The massive-volume support week at that point marked a bottom, but initial progress off the low was choppy. By June, though, the buyers started to flex their muscles, and after another month-long rest and shakeout, the Q2 report launched the stock higher in recent days. We like the action, but will aim to enter on dips.

Market Cap $14.8B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 53 FY 2023 0.77 Current P/E 86 FY 2024 0.70 Annual Revenue $1.67B FY 2025e 1.08 Profit Margin 24.5% FY 2026e 1.47

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 739 84% 0.33 18% One qtr ago 329 -7% 0.18 -33% Two qtrs ago 332 -4% 0.14 -18% Three qtrs ago 266 -31% 0.01 -97%

Cloudflare (NET)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 202 204-208 186-188

Cloudflare remains one of the top market leaders of this rally, and when you dig into the story, it’s not hard to understand why: The firm is a classic emerging blue chip, becoming more and more a key part of the Internet’s infrastructure that tons of clients (more than 265,000 total paying customers) and especially big clients (3,712 pay more than $100k per year to the company, up 22% from a year ago; 36% of the Fortune 500 are signed up) rely on. It starts with Cloudflare’s global network that’s set up in more than 330 cities and directly connects to a ridiculous 13,000 networks (it estimates about 20% of the Internet flows through its global network), and when paired with the firm’s huge and ever-expanding suite of services—from website and email security (including denial of service and phishing attacks) and firewall-as-a-service to application services (which boost the performance and reliability of web applications) to, more recently, a suite of AI offerings that allow clients to run models, inference (clients can put it closer to the end user, boosting speed and response) and agents in a serverless way—all of which are being gobbled up. Growth has been consistent for a while, but the top brass is continuing to push new network innovations as well as beefing up the sales force, both of which are leading to accelerating growth in the top line and in future busines: In Q2, sales lifted 28% while remaining performance obligations grew a big 39%; to be fair, the increased spending and some different types of deals (having different revenue recognition) have limited earnings growth, but Wall Street sees the bottom line also re-accelerating as well starting in Q3. All in, Cloudflare just passed the $2 billion revenue run-rate level but sees itself getting to $5 billion in 2028, which translates to a 25% to 30% annual growth for at least the next three years. This remains an excellent and unique story that others really can’t replicate given Cloudflare’s reach.

NET’s May earnings report really changed the stock’s character, with shares enjoying a beautiful buying volume cluster, kicking off a rally that barely took a breath until the end of June. Since then, things have been choppier, with the July earnings report causing some wobbles, and the recent weakness in growth stocks pulling shares back to their 50-day line—the first test of that area since the rally began. We see that marking an interesting setup: If NET can rally from here, it should mark a solid entry point, with a stop not too far under the recent low and 50-day line.

Market Cap $69.6B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 235 FY 2023 0.49 Current P/E 257 FY 2024 0.75 Annual Revenue $1.88B FY 2025e 0.86 Profit Margin 18.3% FY 2026e 1.10

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 512 28% 0.21 5% One qtr ago 479 27% 0.16 0% Two qtrs ago 460 27% 0.19 27% Three qtrs ago 430 28% 0.20 25%

D.R. Horton (DHI)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 166 159-163 142-144

Everyone thought the housing market would get decimiated when interest rates finally went up back in 2022, but while the new building part of the sector did see a downturn, the homebuilding group has remained in relatively good shape as demand was somewhat resilient and, of course, prices remained elevated, bolstered by a lack of supply (as those that have low mortgage rates were more hesitant to move). And now, after three years of slow going, the hopes are that a new upleg in housing construction is emerging, egged on by contained Treasury rates and market expectations of Fed rate cuts starting next month. Enter D.R. Horton, the country’s largest homebuilder that has its hands in most of the industry’s cookie jars (geography and type of buyer) and has been making some company-specific moves to get ahead (it’s been cutting square footage to offer cheaper homes, with 71% of sales at $400k or less last year), helping it to consistently take share (closings last year were 70% above its 2006 peak, even though total U.S. closings were about half that level). The firm certainly wasn’t unscathed by higher rates, but it remained highly profitable (nearly $12 of earnings expected this year is down from the $16.50 peak three years ago, but about double its pre-pandemic highwater mark) while returning lots of money to shareholders (an active share buyback program has shaved 7.6% off the share count in the past year; there’s also a small 1%-ish dividend) and cutting debt (liabilities are less than one-third of assets here) while awaiting the next industry upturn (orders in the quarter ended June were flat from a year ago). It’s obviously early, but with current market expectations of 85% that the Fed will slice rates a bit next month (and more beyond that), big investors are thinking construction activity will begin to pick back up, especially in faster-growing areas of the country. There’s obviously nothing revolutionary here, but Horton looks like a blue-chip way to play a potential housing upturn.

DHI and all of its peers started to skid last fall, accelerated lower during the market’s decline this year and spent the two months after the April low scraping bottom. But buyers appeared in June, with an initial bullish clue (six weeks up in a row) from the stock, and then earnings added to the momentum (volume that week was the heaviest since 2020!) with the rate cut hopes bringing in more buyers. It’ll likely be news-driven (especially Friday’s Jackson Hole speech by the Fed Chair), but a dip of a few points after the recent ramp would be enticing.

Market Cap $49.5B EPS $ Annual (Sep) Forward P/E 14 FY 2023 13.82 Current P/E 13 FY 2024 14.34 Annual Revenue $34.5B FY 2025e 11.77 Profit Margin 14.7% FY 2026e 12.18

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 9.20 -7% 3.36 -18% One qtr ago 7.70 -15% 2.58 -27% Two qtrs ago 7.60 -1% 2.61 -7% Three qtrs ago 10.0 -5% 3.92 -12%

Expedia (EXPE)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 207 204-208 183-185

Expedia isn’t a young, dynamic growth story, but the firm has been cranking out solid results for years and it looks like the recent quarterly report may have finally changed investor perception for the better. The company, of course, is a huge online travel agent that operates tons of properties (Hotels.com, VRBO, Hotwire, Orbitz, Travelocity and many more) that allow users to book flights, hotels, car rentals and even vacation packages, with a giant selection often for cheaper than you’ll find by booking direct. Growth here has been slow and steady (sales and total bookings up 5% in Q2), with recent growth bolstered by business-to-business travel (bookings up 17% in Q2, the 16th straight quarter of double-digit growth in that metric), advertising (up 19%, though it’s a smaller piece of the pie) and international consumer travel (up 13%), while already-beefy margins continue to expand (EBITDA up 16% in the quarter, with 24% margins). All of that has led to plenty of free cash flow ($2 billion over the past 12 months, or about $15 per share) that the firm has been using to gobble up shares (share count down 3.6% in the past year) and initiate a token dividend. Helping the cause was a partial revamp of Hotels.com, which had a brand relaunch of sorts in April that included some new features for users (price alerts, AI chatbot, etc.), as well as a deal with Southwest Airlines to sell its flights on the site (something Southwest resisted doing for years). The Q2 results had the top brass nudging up their outlook for bookings, revenue and margin expansion for the full year, which, of course, should translate into more great free cash flow. It’s not changing the world, but Wall Street is thinking mid- to upper-teens EBITDA and earnings growth should be seen for many quarters to come, which looks good compared to the valuation (15x forward earnings).

EXPE built a very good-looking base from February to September of last year before breaking out and having a nice run on the upside—but despite some attempts to move decisively above 200, the market decline earlier this year pulled shares back down. EXPE has been chopping higher since the market lows in April, with a lack of big-volume selling, and while the initial earnings reaction saw some selling on strength, the stock has ramped back up toward its highs. If you want in, you can enter around here.

Market Cap $26.4B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 15 FY 2023 9.69 Current P/E 16 FY 2024 12.11 Annual Revenue $14.0B FY 2025e 14.25 Profit Margin 18.2% FY 2026e 16.96

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 3.79 6% 4.24 21% One qtr ago 2.99 3% 0.40 90% Two qtrs ago 3.18 10% 2.39 39% Three qtrs ago 4.06 3% 6.13 13%

Gold Fields (GFI)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 30 29-30 25.5-26.5

Despite hotter-than-expected wholesale prices for July (fanning concerns that tariff-induced higher costs may be passed onto consumers), the Federal Reserve is still widely expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points next month, followed by another potential cut in October. The potential for lower rates is one of several factors underpinning continued elevated gold prices, with the yellow metal still perched near all-time highs. South Africa-based Gold Fields is one of the world’s largest gold miners with attributable gold-equivalent mineral reserves of nearly 50 million ounces, providing the firm with plenty of exposure to rising prices. The outfit operates across four continents, with mines in Australia, Canada, Chile, Ghana, Peru and South Africa. Gold Fields’ latest strength was the result of management saying that it expects the firm’s profits to more than triple on a year-over-year basis for the half-year ended June 30, due to higher gold prices and improved gold production. (Interim first-half results for the company are due out on or about August 22.) The company also said gold production rose 24%, to 1.14 million ounces during the first half, thanks partly to a production ramp-up at its Salares Norte mine in Chile, where output leapt a big 46%. Additionally, Gold Fields said it remains on track to meet its attributable gold-equivalent production forecast for the year at around 2.35 million ounces (up 155% if realized). Meanwhile, Gold Fields continues to enhance its portfolio and cash flow profile through strategic acquisitions, with the latest one being Australia’s Gold Road Resources (which it already owned half of via a joint venture); the recent transaction allows Gold Fields to consolidate its position in the Australian mining sector and potentially expand its exploration efforts in a lucrative, low-risk jurisdiction. Another low-risk growth opportunity for Gold Fields is in Canada, where it has a 50% stake in partnership with Osisko Mines to develop the Windfall project in Quebec, which has a projected 10-year mine life and all-in sustaining cost (AISC, a key metric) of only $725 an ounce—miles under current gold prices of around $3,400 and 45% below the global AISC average, and which should provide significant free cash flow opportunities for Gold Fields going forward. For 2025, Wall Street sees revenue jumping 50% and earnings more than doubling, with more upside ahead next year.

GFI has largely mirrored gold price strength since the start of the year, but while gold’s momentum has slowed (bullion has been in a trading range for nearly four months), this stock and most leading peers have soared lately, far outstripping the yellow metal. The latest show of strength for the stock this month was preceded by a four-month lateral holding pattern between April and July, with GFI neatly establishing support above the 50-day line in the weeks prior to the early August lift-off. We’re OK starting a position on the stock’s recent retreat.

Market Cap $26.8B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 10 FY 2023 0.89 Current P/E 21 FY 2024 1.39 Annual Revenue $5.20B FY 2025e 2.99 Profit Margin 30.6% FY 2026e 3.57

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 1.54 38% 0.52 249% One qtr ago 1.54 38% 0.52 249% Two qtrs ago 1.06 -6% 0.18 -30% Three qtrs ago 1.06 -6% 0.18 -30%

Rocket Cos. (RKT)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 18 17.4-18.0 15.0-15.4

Detroit-based Rocket is one of the nation’s largest mortgage originators and offers a suite of related offerings via recent expansions into complementary industries like real estate services and AI-driven personal lending. The company’s flagship business, Rocket Mortgage, has provided over $1.8 trillion in home loans since 1985 (including through the widely-used Rocket Mortgage App), with recent acquisitions of real estate brokerage Redfin and mortgage servicing firm Mr. Cooper Group expected to serve as low-cost feedstocks for Rocket’s origination engine. After a disappointing start to the year, the company is once again commanding attention from Wall Street in the wake of (in Rocket’s words) an “outstanding second quarter performance” that featured an 5% year-on-year revenue increase to $1.4 billion, while earnings of four cents a share beat estimates by a penny and adjusted EBITDA of $172 million represented a “solid” 13% margin. The sanguine results were led by home equity loan volume that nearly doubled and hit a new record for units and volume, despite a delayed spring home-buying season and a “tough” housing market. During the earnings call, management highlighted the company’s recent investments in AI-powered chat and fully digital refinance options, with the result that clients who engage with Rocket’s AI chat convert at 3x higher rates for purchase applications and 2.5x higher for refinance applications compared to those who don’t. Meanwhile, the firm’s new digital options allow clients to complete a refinance from application to rate lock in under 30 minutes, entirely online, even outside traditional business hours. Of course, a big help is the macro picture here, with Wall Street still expecting the Fed to start cutting rates next month, which many feel will goose all things housing finance-related, from new mortgages to refinancing to HELOCs and more. Regardless of the Fed, though, the top brass further sees “strong activity” continuing into the fall season, with analysts seeing earnings turning up in a big way starting in Q4 and ripping ahead in 2026.

After hitting a high-water mark around 21 last September, RKT came under heavy selling pressure for the next couple of months, with shares collapsing down to a low at 10 just after the calendar flipped. Shares bounced from there before hacking around wildly during the market’s spring plunge, and RKT remained capped by resistance in the 15 to 16 area through mid-July. But earnings brought in the buyers, with hopes for a Fed rate cut accelerating the upside. The Friday Fed speech could move the stock, but we’re OK starting small here or (preferably) on dips of a few more dimes.

Market Cap $37.4B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 94 FY 2023 0.07 Current P/E 94 FY 2024 0.23 Annual Revenue $4.82B FY 2025e 0.20 Profit Margin 6.7% FY 2026e 0.66

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 1.36 5% 0.04 -33% One qtr ago 1.04 -25% 0.04 0% Two qtrs ago 1.77 155% 0.04 NA Three qtrs ago 0.65 -46% 0.08 700%

Rocket Lab (RKLB) ★ Top Pick ★

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 45 47.5-49 40-41

Rock Lab provides complete spacecraft design and manufacturing services, including launches of small satellites by way of its Electron orbital rocket, with nearly 70 launches completed as of August and over 190 satellites deployed—and with a 100% launch success rate since the start of 2024. Much of Rocket Lab’s recent strength can be attributed to its recent spate of high-value government contracts and private sector awards, including an award worth up to $5.6 billion to complete at least 30 missions by 2029 for the U.S. Space Force’s National Security Space Launch program. However, the latest buzz was courtesy of last week’s executive order by President Trump, which aims to ease commercial spaceflight regulations for private firms in the sector like SpaceX and Rocket Lab, directing the U.S. Transportation Department to eliminate or expedite environmental reviews for launch licenses administered by the Federal Aviation Administration. While Rocket Lab is currently focused on small satellite launches, it aims to increase its payload size with its upcoming medium-class Neutron rocket, with the first launch expected by the end of this year. A successful launch of Neutron is expected to significantly increase Rocket Lab’s revenue and profit potential, while allowing it to compete with larger launch providers like SpaceX and its Falcon 9 rocket. Driven by strong satellite launch demand from both private and public sectors, plus expanding government investment in space-based defense capabilities (as highlighted by the administration’s proposed “Golden Dome” defense shield—and for which Rocket Lab has exposure thanks to its recent acquisition of aerospace firm Geost), the company has delivered impressive growth, including record Q2 sales of $145 million (up 36% year-on-year), and while the loss of 13 cents per share missed estimates by two cents, the outfit is on track for a record year of launches and spacecraft delivery, with another revenue record expected for Q3. Further out, management sees a “significant” long-term opportunity in the proposed Mars Sample Return (MSR) mission (for which the firm was awarded a NASA study contract to explore a simplified MSR mission concept). Wall Street sees 35% top-line growth this year and 50%-ish next, with earnings likely to leap into the black in late 2026.

After a late-2024 rally ran into resistance around 30 earlier this year, RKLB went over the falls as the market turned weak, finally bottoming under 15 in April. The recovery was just OK to start but picked up steam after Q1 earnings, with the stock challenging its old highs a couple of times in May and early June before breaking out and going to the moon, tagging 53 last month. The pullback since then has been tedious but normal, with RKLB holding support in the low 40s. We’ll look to enter up on a move above recent resistance with a stop toward the 50-day line.

Market Cap $21.4B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E N/A FY 2023 -0.38 Current P/E N/A FY 2024 -0.38 Annual Revenue $505M FY 2025e -0.43 Profit Margin N/A FY 2026e -0.09

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 145 36% -0.13 N/A One qtr ago 123 32% -0.12 N/A Two qtrs ago 132 121% -0.10 N/A Three qtrs ago 105 55% -0.10 N/A

Tempus AI (TEM)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 79 75.5-79 63.5-64.5

Tempus AI is a healthcare-focused technology business that uses AI on its large library of clinical and molecular data to enable physicians to make better-informed decisions. Just entering its 10th year of operations and recently marking the first anniversary as a public company, Tempus is seeing huge jumps in revenue, advancing 89% last quarter to $315 million, featuring a more than doubling of its business in genomics and double-digit gains in data licensing, oncology and hereditary testing arms. The use of genetic testing in particular is on the rise, as patients seek early signs of cancers or mental health issues, and doctors aim to provide better-targeted medicines based on genetic markers. On the research side, Tempus is using AI to integrate things like organoid models (3D cell culture that replicates the structure of a human organ), multimodal data and multi-omic profiling (getting data from different “omes” like genomes, exomes, proteomes, etc.) to finds deeper insights into the microenvironments that support tumors while seeking out biomarkers for a variety of other afflictions. The company signed a deal this spring with AstraZeneca and Pathos AI, a development-stage pharmaceutical outfit, to develop the largest multimodal foundation model in oncology; the two biotech companies will use it to seek out new treatments, and pay Tempus $200 million for its expertise. The current quarter is the first that will see a full period of revenue from the deal, which should help Tempus AI hit $1.26 billion in sales for 2025. That would be an 81% leap from 2024, bringing with it a narrowing of the loss per share to $0.76, about half last year’s. Investors are excited about the potential of Tempus’ minimal residual disease test to detect early signs of residual disease or cancer recurrence after prior treatments. It’s in clinical trials right now and management is careful not to put expectations on its potential, but Wall Street thinks it can be huge, with the potential for more than $4 billion annual revenue by decade’s end. Only 268 funds own shares, but that’s up from 143 just six months ago, so clearly more are warming to the story.

TEM is a wild child, with dramatic ups and downs, including the massive January-February pop and almost equally large dip back to the mid-30s in April. Shares did rally up to the low 70s by May but have hacked around since then—but we think there’s a setup shaping up, as TEM held the 200-day line in July and early August and has rallied out to multi-month highs on a string of above-average volume buying. We’re OK taking a swing at it here or on dips, but if you enter, use a loose leash (the stock moves more than 5% per day from high to low, on average).

Market Cap $12.9B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E N/A FY 2023 -1.29 Current P/E N/A FY 2024 -1.58 Annual Revenue $953M FY 2025e -0.76 Profit Margin N/A FY 2026e -0.08

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 315 90% -0.22 N/A One qtr ago 256 75% -0.24 N/A Two qtrs ago 201 36% -0.18 N/A Three qtrs ago 181 33% -0.25 N/A

Previously Recommended Stocks

Date Stock Symbol Top Pick Original Buy Range 8/18/25 HOLD 8/11/25 AppLovin APPF 450-467 269 8/4/25 Argenx ARGX 672-687 660 8/11/25 Arista Networks ANET 134.5-138.5 138 8/4/25 Armstrong World AWI 186-190 193 7/28/25 Astera Labs ALAB 115-119 186 8/11/25 BWX Technologies BWXT 170-174.5 171 7/7/25 Cameco CCJ 70-72 77 8/4/25 CBRE Group CBRE 151-154 158 7/7/25 Cloudflare NET 182-187 202 8/11/25 Construction Partners ROAD 111-114 108 8/4/25 Corning GLW ★ 61.5-63.5 66 6/9/25 Credo Tech CRDO 76-79 119 7/14/25 Five Below FIVE 131-135 142 5/5/25 GE Aerospace GE 205-211 268 4/21/25 GE Vernova GEV ★ 325-330 623 8/4/25 GeneDX WGS 98-103 126 8/11/25 Hinge Health HNGE 57.5-59 60 6/23/25 Insmed INSM 97.5-101 127 7/28/25 Interactive Brokers IBKR 61.5-63.5 64 8/4/25 iRthythm Tech IRTC 160-164 158 7/21/25 Jabil JBL 218-222 216 7/14/25 Kinross Gold KGC 16.3-16.8 19 6/16/25 Life 360 LIF ★ 60.5-63 87 8/11/25 MP Materials MP 69-72 72 7/28/25 Nasdaq NDAQ 93.5-95.5 94 7/21/25 Nebius Group NBIS 54-55.5 72 7/28/25 Newmont NEM 62-64 69 7/7/25 Nvidia NVDA 155-159 182 6/16/25 Oracle ORCL 204-209 248 4/14/25 Palantir PLTR 97.5-101 173 8/4/25 Reddit RDDT 190-198 242 3/17/25 Rubrik RBRK 66.5-69 86 7/14/25 Seagate Tech STX 142-146 159 8/11/25 Shopify SHOP 143-147 143 8/4/25 Taiwan Semi TSM 235-239 241 7/28/25 TechnipFMC FTI 35.5-37 35 5/19/25 Urban Outfitters URBN 58.5-60.5 77 6/2/25 Veeva Systems VEEV ★ 274-280 282 7/21/25 Vistra Energy VST 195.5-198 199 7/7/25 Viking Holdings VIK ★ 53.5-55 60 WAIT 8/11/25 Granite Construction GVA ★ 104.5-107 110 8/11/25 Western Digital WDC 71-73 76 SELL 8/4/25 AppFolio APPF 309-317 269 7/21/25 BeOne Medicines ONC 280-288 319 7/14/25 Celestica CLS 151-156 195 6/23/25 Curtiss-Wright CW 455-465 493 6/30/25 DoorDash DASH 233-238 254 4/7/25 Roblox RBLX 57-59 121 DROPPED 8/4/25 Wingstop WING 366-372 340

The next Cabot Top Ten Trader issue will be published on August 25, 2025.

