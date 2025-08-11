Cabot Top Ten Trader Issue: August 11, 2025

Still Narrow

The big-cap indexes remain in an uptrend, but it’s still a tricky and narrow environment, with just about every other index—from broad market measures to equal-weight big-cap indexes—making no progress (net-net) for the past few weeks while they test their key 50-day moving averages. (About half of the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 components are south of their 50-day lines, in fact, even as those indexes test new highs.) That means the intermediate-term trend is on the fence, which is obviously something that bears watching. On the positive side of the ledger, though, we’re still encouraged by what we’re seeing during earnings season: Yes, there are some duds out there (always the case during reporting season), but we’ve seen many signs of strength from growth-y titles during the past three weeks with tons of candidates for Top Ten each week (not always the case in a narrow tape). All in all, we’re sticking with the stance we’ve been in—leaning bullish, but raising stops and holding some cash given the iffy broad market action. Our Market Monitor remains at a level 7.

This week’s list has something for everyone, with strength seen in a variety of sectors. Our Top Pick is Granite Construction (GVA), which just broke out of a beautiful launching pad after earnings, with some others in the general group also doing well.

Stock Name Price Buy Range Loss Limit AppLovin (APP) 466 450-467 388-395 Arista Networks (ANET) 138 134.5-138.5 114-117 BWX Technologies (BWXT) 178 170-174.5 147-149 Construction Partners (ROAD) 113 111-114 99-101 Granite Construction (GVA) ★ Top Pick ★ 107 104.5-107 93-94.5 Hinge Health (HNGE) 56 57.5-59 48.5-49.5 MP Materials (MP) 73 69-72 58-60 Nebius (NBIS) 70 65-68 55-57 Shopify (SHOP) 148 143-147 126-128 Western Digital (WDC) 75 71-73 63-64

Stock 1

AppLovin (APP)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 466 450-467 388-395

Why the Strength

While AI infrastructure is very strong, popular and has many winners, AppLovin has been one of the biggest success stories in terms of developing and using an AI-powered engine to place itself well ahead of the competition. The firm’s claim to fame is its Axon 2.0 advertising engine that dynamically optimizes ads (often app-install ads) based on which users its sees as most likely to engage or take action, learning with every new piece of data it collects; it works great, with far better results for advertisers, which keeps them coming back and increasing budgets with the technology. Right now, the firm almost entirely operates within the gaming sector, which used to cause some worry, but the top brass believes it can grow 20% to 30% annually just from that area as it takes share and (because its ad results are so good) as the gaming ad market expands. But the bigger potential here is applying the AI algorithm to other areas. So far, AppLovin has tested its system for web commerce ad placement and elsewhere with very strong results, and now it’s moving forward on broadening its end markets: The firm recently released Axon ads manager this quarter, a self-service portal that puts the day-to-day controls in advertisers’ hands—it’s going to be opened to customers on a referral basis on October 1 (in time for the holiday season) with a global public launch in the first half of 2026, along with some paid marketing to attract advertisers to the platform, aiming to have countless small businesses able to advertise using the Axon platform in a few fields. The numbers here remain great, especially the margins (EBITDA was up 99% in Q3 with margins of 81%, which is unreal) while both earnings and free cash flow are soaring. It’s not a brand-new story, but the move of Axon into more ad fields could be the catalyst for another step-function increase in growth.

Technical Analysis

APP was the glamour leader of 2024, staging a massive advance as Wall Street came around to the view that its advertising engine was the real deal. However, after the wild move, the earnings gap in February was the top, with shares imploding from 525 to about 200 by early April. Shares did rally back decently, but after hitting 430 in June, another correction set in, with APP building a more reasonable launching pad for a couple of months. There’s still overhead resistance, but last week’s earnings reaction looks very encouraging—if you want in, you could start small here or (preferably) on dips of a few points.

Market Cap $154B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 51 FY 2023 0.98 Current P/E 63 FY 2024 4.53 Annual Revenue $4.99B FY 2025e 8.86 Profit Margin 41.7% FY 2026e 12.79

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 1.26 77% 2.28 153% One qtr ago 1.16 71% 1.67 149% Two qtrs ago 1.37 44% 1.73 253% Three qtrs ago 1.20 39% 1.25 317%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 2

Arista Networks (ANET)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 138 134.5-138.5 114-117

Why the Strength

Arista Networks is the Cisco of this era, with a suite of network switches and routers, as well as its own proprietary software (dubbed the extensible operating system), that’s perfect for the data center and cloud booms, and now for AI needs as well. The firm specializes in Ethernet, which is proven and reasonably priced, though there’s been some competition from Nvidia for their own standard (dubbed InfiniBand) for AI applications—but Arista has more than held its own (Ethernet itself has closed the gap speed-wise with InfiniBand), and as things progress from actually training AI models (where InfiniBand benefits from faster speeds) to actually getting usage from the models (AI inference), Ethernet is grabbing more share in what of course is a booming overall market. Throw in very strong cloud and enterprise campus (large deployment) segments, and Arista’s growth has been accelerating, and management is growing more confident even looking out to 2026: In Q2, revenues lifted 30% (fourth straight quarter of accelerating growth) while earnings were up 38% and deferred revenue (which, to be fair, can be lumpy) came in at $4.1 billion, up a big $1 billion from the prior quarter. Meanwhile, the top brass lifted the full-year revenue growth outlook to 25% (from 17% previously), with $750 million of AI revenue, all of which is incremental to Arista’s other businesses; it also talked bullishly about next year (talking up growth of around 15%—but management is almost always conservative with their initial assessment). Long story short, Arista’s long-term growth story is actually picking up steam—it looks like a liquid leader in the powerful networking segment, with more AI deployments from many big clients helping to goose results.

Technical Analysis

ANET was a long-term winner over the prior few years, but starting with the DeepSeek sell-off in January, shares went straight down to the April low, falling 55% in the process. The initial snapback was solid, but then shares chopped sideways until a mini-breakout in early July. ANET has rushed higher since then, capped by last week’s very solid earnings reaction. We can’t rule out some retrenchment, but we’re OK starting a position here or on dips with a loose-ish stop.

Market Cap $175B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 50 FY 2023 1.73 Current P/E 53 FY 2024 2.27 Annual Revenue $7.94B FY 2025e 2.80 Profit Margin 52.8% FY 2026e 3.25

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 2.20 30% 0.73 38% One qtr ago 2.00 28% 0.65 30% Two qtrs ago 1.93 25% 0.65 25% Three qtrs ago 1.81 20% 0.60 30%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 3

BWX Technologies (BWXT)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 178 170-174.5 147-149

Why the Strength

Last week’s joint announcement by the U.S. Transportation Department and NASA that the federal government is expediting plans to put a nuclear reactor on the moon gave a big boost to the shares of several nuclear power players, led by BWX Technologies. The company is a leading public and private sector supplier of nuclear components and fuel, as well as technical and site services, to assist in the operation of nuclear facilities and environmental remediation arising from legacy nuclear operations. It also supplies precision-manufactured components, services and heavy water (CANDU) fuel for the commercial nuclear energy industry, as well as developing and deploying small modular reactors (SMRs) and microreactors—all of which are key growth drivers behind the ongoing transition to alternative forms of power generation. An additional catalyst for BWX came when nuclear submarines made headlines after President Trump announced this month that he had ordered two U.S. nuclear-powered subs to be “positioned in the appropriate regions” (in response to provocative statements by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev). While not directly tied to this event, BWX secured a $2.6 billion contract for Naval nuclear reactor components earlier this summer in support of Virginia and Columbia-class submarines, underscoring the growing importance of the Navy’s nuclear sub program. Aside from its work with the Navy’s Nuclear Propulsion Program, most of BWX’s growth is tied to government and defense contracts, including a string of recent multi-billion-dollar contract wins with the U.S. Department of Energy, the Department of Defense and NASA (not related to the lunar project), with its nuclear solutions for the global security market leading the way. Last week, the firm announced that revenue of $764 million increased 12% year-on-year during Q2, while EPS of $1.02 obliterated the consensus by 29%. Based on its strong year-to-date results, robust bookings and favorable market outlook, management increased its 2025 financial guidance metrics and now expects adjusted EBITDA of $570 million at the midpoint, adjusted EPS of $3.70 and free cash flow of $280 million (up 12%, 12% and 10%, respectively, if realized)—with higher totals coming down the road.

Technical Analysis

BWXT had a nice run in 2023 and 2024 before this spring’s correction of 38% undercut last summer’s low, resetting the advance. The snapback started slowly, but a late-May rush higher took the stock to marginal new highs, and then shares went tight for a few weeks. BWXT nosed higher in late July and then went vertical last week after earnings on its heaviest weekly volume in years. We’ll set our buy range down a bit from here, though we’re not expecting a major retreat.

Market Cap $16.4B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 48 FY 2023 3.02 Current P/E 49 FY 2024 3.33 Annual Revenue $2.86B FY 2025e 3.72 Profit Margin 15.2% FY 2026e 3.99

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 764 12% 1.02 24% One qtr ago 682 13% 0.91 20% Two qtrs ago 746 3% 0.92 -9% Three qtrs ago 672 14% 0.83 24%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 4

Construction Partners (ROAD)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 113 111-114 99-101

Why the Strength

Strong public contract bidding across several U.S. states, along with healthy state infrastructure budgets (and supplementary local, city and county infrastructure programs), has added up to significant increases in contract awards for companies that specialize in infrastructure building. Construction Partners Inc. (covered in the May 27 issue) is a big player in this space through its hot-mix asphalt (HMA) business, with exposure to related construction industries, including roads, bridges and airport runways, for both private and public customers. The Alabama-based company owns a portfolio of paving businesses across eight southern states, and its geographic footprint covers more than 633,000 total lane miles in a consistently high-growth region of the country. Despite persistent weather-related challenges during its fiscal third quarter (ended in June), the firm made significant strides, delivering “robust” operational results which drove strong cash flows, plus a record project backlog of almost $3 billion and a record adjusted EBITDA margin of 17%. Although Partners missed top- and bottom-line estimates for Q3, it still turned heads on Wall Street when revenue of $779 million soared by 51% year-on-year (the reason for the stock’s latest rally). Per-share earnings of 81 cents missed estimates by a penny but increased 37%, with the strength driven by “healthy private economic growth and activity” in the firm’s eight-state Sunbelt market (and thanks largely to persistent migration to Sunbelt states by families and businesses). The top brass said fiscal 2025 has been a “dynamic” year of growth as the outfit has increased the size of its business by over 50%, both organically and through an active M&A program. Looking ahead, the company expects to benefit from “significant” new investments in domestic manufacturing in its key states as new tariffs begin to incentivize and accelerate the ongoing reshoring trend. Analysts see very solid top- and bottom-line growth for many quarters to come.

Technical Analysis

ROAD has clearly benefited from the infrastructure spending boom (and its M&A program) in recent years, with the stock accelerating higher into its top near 100 last December. Shortly afterward, the stock slid sharply to 65 (down 35%) by early March, but then ripped higher into summer after the early April low. After reaching 110, shares encountered strong resistance with trading being very choppy over the last few weeks—including a shakeout two weeks ago. But last week’s earnings galvanized the shares and prompted a big-volume rally back toward the top of its recent range. We’re OK entering here with a stop near the century mark.

Market Cap $6.29B EPS $ Annual (Sep) Forward P/E 53 FY 2023 0.94 Current P/E 62 FY 2024 1.31 Annual Revenue $2.45B FY 2025e 2.13 Profit Margin 7.6% FY 2026e 3.01

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 779 51% 0.81 37% One qtr ago 571 54% 0.08 N/A Two qtrs ago 562 42% 0.25 32% Three qtrs ago 538 13% 0.56 -5%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 5

Granite Construction (GVA) ★ Top Pick ★

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 107 104.5-107 93-94.5

Why the Strength

Rapid urbanization and continued strong infrastructure spending are contributing to robust demand for heavy construction materials used for building roads, bridges, dams and other heavy projects. California-based Granite is one of the nation’s largest civil contractors and construction materials providers, specializing in manufacturing aggregates for civil construction and other projects, owning or leasing quarries in several Western states for extracting mostly sands, gravel and crushed stone products. While the company serves public and private construction projects mainly in the Western U.S. (with a significant presence in Arizona, Nevada and Utah), it’s been expanding its footprint in both central California and the Southeastern part of the country, where infrastructure demand is particularly hot. To that end, Granite just completed the acquisition of Warren Paving and Papich Construction (part of the reason for the stock’s latest strength), with the former being a leading aggregates producer with vertically integrated operations in the Mississippi River and Gulf Coast regions. Meanwhile, California-based Papich specializes in road, rail and highway construction and supplies both internal projects and third-party customers, with a full suite of asphalt and aggregates products (as well as a gravel mine, two quarries and two asphalt plants), which will allow Granite to deepen its service to the state. Additionally, Granite is actively seeking other acquisitions as part of its vertical integration strategy to grow its footprint in “new attractive geographies.” (The acquisitions are expected to be immediately accretive to EBITDA margins with an annual uplift of approximately 60 basis points, driven by the increased aggregate exposure.) Last week’s Q2 featured mixed results, with revenue of $1.1 billion increasing 4% year-on-year while missing estimates, though EBITDA lifted a solid 17%. However, it’s clear that investors are looking beyond Q2 as the infrastructure boom is expected to continue, with Granite’s organic growth profile (7% annually) and M&A plans (two to three deals a year) expected to provide steadily solid growth through 2027 at least.

Technical Analysis

A two-year bull market for GVA encountered strong resistance around the century mark last Thanksgiving, with shares nosediving in December and continuing to decline before reaching a nadir in early March. It took the shares a few more weeks of bottom-building before it was ready to launch a recovery, but it got going in April and moved into the low 90s by May. That started a multi-week choppy period, but after a shake to the 50-day line, GVA has staged a gorgeous breakout on earnings. We’re OK entering here or on a minor wobble.

Market Cap $4.64B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 24 FY 2023 3.31 Current P/E 19 FY 2024 4.82 Annual Revenue $4.08B FY 2025e 4.49 Profit Margin 11.3% FY 2026e 5.92

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 1126 4% 1.93 12% One qtr ago 700 4% 0.01 N/A Two qtrs ago 977 5% 1.23 45% Three qtrs ago 1276 14% 2.05 19%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 6

Hinge Health (HNGE)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 56 57.5-59 48.5-49.5

Why the Strength

Hinge Health is a health tech company that focuses on providing musculoskeletal care remotely with in-home devices and an easy-to-use app. The business partners mainly with large employers to offer services that replace or supplement out-of-home physical therapy for things like lower back pain and joint issues. Hinge Health signs enterprise-wide contracts and makes money when it can convert employees covered under the deal into regular users. At the core of the offering is a small device that goes along with gel pads to offer electrical therapy to soothe muscles. Users can also use Hinge’s app, which will guide them on gentle exercises to address needs and, if they want, allow their phones to monitor their motions and get AI-powered feedback. The benefit for patients is they get daily, consistent help without the time and co-pay of physical therapy, while employers see costs slashed because employees aren’t using traditional PT as much, and less use of insurance means insurance companies are in a better mood come renegotiation time. A recent study showed that Hinge reduced health care costs by more than $2,300 a patient annually, a nice savings for employers who pay roughly $500 for workers who actively use their health insurance. Today, Hinge has 2,359 clients with a huge untapped market opportunity, given that hundreds of billions of dollars are spent on related therapies each year. In its first quarter as a public company, Hinge blew past expectations, posting $139 million in revenue, up 55% from the prior year, and net income per share of $0.33, up from a loss a year ago. For the full year, management says sales should rise 41% to about $550 million, though that’s probably low since the back half of the year is the most robust for revenue in Hinge’s cycle. Longer term, the outlook is looking good too, with the large health insurance provider Cigna signing up in April to begin offering Hinge Health through its plans, while, come 2027, Hinge expects a plan to curate other in-person treatment options to begin contributing meaningfully to the top line. It’s obviously early here, but it’s a good story.

Technical Analysis

HNGE debuted in May at 32 and hasn’t looked back, seeing strong volume to the upside while retracements have come on light trading. The 42 to 52 zone consolidation range lasted for about five weeks (start of July until last week), while the gap to new highs after earnings came on its heaviest day of trading since the IPO, which is a good sign. Given its newness, HNGE doesn’t have a ton of sponsorship, so we’ll set our buy range up a bit from here, looking to enter on a resumption of the post-earnings buying.

Market Cap $4.42B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 50 FY 2023 -1.39 Current P/E N/A FY 2024 -0.15 Annual Revenue $481M FY 2025e 1.29 Profit Margin 14.7% FY 2026e 1.60

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 139 55% 0.33 N/A One qtr ago 124 50% 0.22 N/A Two qtrs ago 117 44% 0.35 N/A Three qtrs ago 101 24% 0.01 N/A

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 7

MP Materials (MP)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 73 69-72 58-60

Why the Strength

Rare earth materials have always been key to making many important offerings, though they’ve flown under the radar for decades—but now trade tensions with China (which produces the vast majority of rare earths worldwide) have them in the spotlight. That leads us to MP Materials, which is the only integrated rare earth producer in the U.S. (extracting, refining, manufacturing) with a focus on what’s known as NdPr, a meterial that’s a key input into high-strength magnets that are used in things like EV motors, wind turbines, robotics, various electronics and many defense applications (including drones). All of that positioned MP as a big player going forward, which was good—but now a one-of-a-kind deal with the Department of Defense has the firm’s future growth essentially locked in: The DoD bought $400 million of convertible preferred equity and some more warrants and gave MP a $150 million loan, all of which will be used to dramatically boost production by 10-fold (via the expansion of an existing facility, and the start of a big, brand new location that should begin commisioning in 2028) in the years ahead. Even better, Uncle Sam basically guaranteed it would gobble up the vast majority (or all) of MP’s production for 10 years at a price level higher than the market price (though about equal to the average of the past decade), with shared upside if prices rise above the floor. (For the new facility, the purchase guarantees extend 10 years from when the building starts production.) And the firm also recently inked a $500 million long-term deal ($200 million upfront) with Apple for magnets made from recycled rare earth materials. The numbers here are fine, but the big payoff should begin to arrive later this year and for many quarters after that as cash flow booms; analysts see earnings of 75 cents per share next year, which should be the tip of the iceberg. It’s a very special situation.

Technical Analysis

MP came public in 2020, had a big rush higher and then a massive downtrend through last year, followed by some upside into 2025. But, really, we don’t think any of that matters at this point—the post-DoD deal action has completely changed the stock’s character and personality, with a vertical move in mid-July and, after a tight area just above 60, a ramp higher before and after last week’s Q2 report. We’re not chasing it here, especially with a couple of intraday reversals since earnings (selling on strength) ... but we also don’t expect a huge drop if the market holds together—we’re OK taking a swing at it on dips of a few points.

Market Cap $12.2B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E N/A FY 2023 0.39 Current P/E N/A FY 2024 -0.44 Annual Revenue $242M FY 2025e -0.40 Profit Margin N/A FY 2026e 0.72

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 57.4 84% -0.13 N/A One qtr ago 60.8 25% -0.12 N/A Two qtrs ago 61.0 48% -0.12 N/A Three qtrs ago 62.9 20% -0.12 N/A

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 8

Nebius (NBIS)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 70 65-68 55-57

Why the Strength

Nebius is a heavily capitalized newcomer to the AI compute and storage wars that reported $105 million in revenue in its most recent quarter, up 322% from a year ago; more importantly, it now sees its annual revenue run rate reaching $900 million to $1.1 billion by the end of this year, a bump up from prior guidance thanks to a huge uptick in demand. The AI explosion makes Nebius a promising story, but there’s some risk here given the ongoing ramp in business from what was basically nothing a year ago: The company said last week with earnings that actual revenue for 2025 should reach $600 million, give or take a $100 million either way, which is obviously a lot of variability. Still, it has more than money on its side. The firm has a hoard of NVIDIA Blackwell chips and a partnership with NVIDIA, which owns a very small position (about half a percent) in the shares. Nebius used to be part of Russian e-commerce giant Yandex, which was kicked off the Nasdaq in 2022 when the Ukraine war started. After dropping all Russian connections, Nebius relisted on the Nasdaq in October with lots of cash and a stated aim to be one of the handful of AI infrastructure and neocloud giants, along with Google, Microsoft, Oracle, CoreWeave and the like. Providing massive amounts of computing, storage and more is a capital-intensive business, so while Nebius has $2 billion cash and equivalents on hand, it will need to raise more cash to fuel growth in the future. Management says it prefers not to dilute shareholders if it can help it, instead looking to sell off pieces of assets, like its 28% stake in Clickhouse, a database analytics business recently valued in a venture capital round at $6 billion. Nebius also owns a stake in Toloka, a Jeff Bezos-backed business that provides human-annotated data for training AI and is looking to sell off some equity to strategic partners in two businesses, Tripleten, a worker-retraining platform with a big Latin American presence, and Avride, which develops autonomous driving technology. Still, it’s the AI angle that counts here, and while there will be moving parts (and red ink), Nebius is in good position to grab a piece of what’s set to be a humongous pie in the years ahead.

Technical Analysis

NBIS is still gaining sponsorship (only 174 funds are onboard), which can cause some wild moves, but most of the volatility has been on the upside. After the April low, shares spiked back to 40 and, after a brief breather, hit new highs on big volume in June. But then shares danced sideways for a couple of months, with the 55 to 60 level repeatedly rejecting the advance ... but with the 50-day line holding on a July test. Last week’s quarterly report lifted NBIS out of its range with some nice follow-through action since—if you don’t own any, we suggest trying to enter on dips and using a loose leash given the stock’s volatility.

Market Cap $16.4B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E N/A FY 2023 -1.43 Current P/E N/A FY 2024 -1.03 Annual Revenue $237M FY 2025e -1.03 Profit Margin N/A FY 2026e -1.58

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 105 322% -0.45 N/A One qtr ago 50.9 346% -0.42 N/A Two qtrs ago 37.9 466% -0.37 N/A Three qtrs ago 43.3 766% -0.24 N/A

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 9

Shopify (SHOP)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 148 143-147 126-128

Why the Strength

Shopify has long had a reputation as the e-commerce software platform of choice for millions of small, independent and home-based businesses (including those just getting started). But its remarkable success as a small business platform in recent years has resulted in some of the world’s biggest firms signing on as customers—mainly via the enterprise-level service Shopify Plus—with iconic global brands like Starbucks, Canada Goose and Burton Snowboards among the most recent sign-ups, and which Shopify says underlines the market’s growing recognition of the agility, speed and flexibility the platform offers to businesses of all sizes. The company, which is the leading e-commerce software platform firm in the U.S. by market cap and the third-biggest globally, is well known for allowing users to sell directly to their customers without relying on a middleman (unlike competitors Amazon or eBay). As of 2025, Shopify powers 5.7 million active online stores across 175 countries, with major companies using the service to manage high-volume sales and direct-to-consumer channels. But smaller online businesses continue to account for the bulk of Shopify’s growth, driven by the platform’s affordability (with plans starting as low as $5 a month), scalability (it allows businesses to upgrade to more advanced plans as they grow without switching platforms), breadth of offerings (handling payments, shipping, marketing and more) and ease of use. On the latter score, the company just launched an AI store builder that can create a custom online store in seconds (!) from a single phrase, which means customers need only an idea and a description of the product they want to sell, and Shopify will do the rest. Last week’s Q2 earnings release was the catalyst for the stock’s recent breakout: In a quarter marked by strength among both large and small merchants and “acceleration” across the U.S. and Europe, revenue of $2.7 billion soared 31% from a year ago while earnings of 35 cents a share beat estimates by 21% and free cash flow margin rose 16%. Other highlights included Shopify Payments expanding to 16 new countries, raising global payments penetration to 64% in Q2 (up from 61% a year ago), plus the launch of Shopify Catalog for AI partners, Universal Cart and an upgraded Checkout Kit, which is already being used by Microsoft Copilot. For Q3, management expects revenue to grow at a mid-to-high twenties percentage rate and for free cash flow margin to be in the mid-to-high teens.

Technical Analysis

SHOP turned a corner last August and had an excellent run into Thanksgiving before running into strong resistance. It recovered enough to make a token new high in February, but then came the market-wide selling panic that drove shares as low as 70 in April. The stock reversed up after just a two-week bottoming phase, making steady progress back to its highs by riding its 25-day line for three months. Then came last week’s earnings pop, when SHOP easily gapped to new highs. We’ll aim to enter on a bit more post-report retrenchment.

Market Cap $194B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 105 FY 2023 0.73 Current P/E 108 FY 2024 1.26 Annual Revenue $10.0B FY 2025e 1.43 Profit Margin 20.7% FY 2026e 1.79

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 2.68 31% 0.35 35% One qtr ago 2.36 27% 0.25 25% Two qtrs ago 2.81 31% 0.44 29% Three qtrs ago 2.16 26% 0.36 50%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 10

Western Digital (WDC)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 75 71-73 63-64

Why the Strength

A common assumption is that hard disk drives (HDDs) are outdated technology for most of today’s high-tech applications, but in fact, they’re still in high demand for storing the massive datasets in data centers which support various applications, including cloud computing, big data analytics and content delivery. HDDs also offer significantly lower costs per terabyte compared to solid-state drives (SSDs), making them ideal for storing the vast datasets crucial for AI training and development. Western Digital is a top provider of HDD and associated storage solutions, which enable customers to create, manage and preserve digital content. Strong AI data center demand for Western’s industry-leading 26TB CMR and 32TB UltraSMR drives, optimized for nearline storage applications, has been a major growth driver of late. This was highlighted in the company’s consensus-beating earnings report for fiscal Q4 (ended in June). In addition to delivering strong free cash flow, Western reduced debt by $2.6 billion, initiated a cash dividend, and announced a $2 billion share repurchase program, reflecting its confidence that HDDs “will continue to remain the foundation of the world’s data infrastructure” while delivering “unmatched value” for mass storage in AI applications. Revenue of $2.6 billion increased by a head-turning 30% year over year, with per-share earnings of $1.66 beating estimates by 18 cents (reason for the stock’s strength). Moreover, the emergence of Agentic AI (systems that can automatically do repetitive tasks) at scale in multiple industries is “creating an increasing need to store unstructured data,” according to management, which has allowed the company to accelerate its product development cycles. Further contributing to the June quarter’s strength were 1.7 million units shipped of the firm’s latest ePMR (higher capacity) drives, more than double the total from the previous quarter—and which Western called “one of the shortest qualification and ramp cycles in our history.” Looking ahead, Western is just starting to ramp its latest UltraSMR technology, which augments its current ePMR offerings and allows more data to be stored on the same physical disk space, and which it sees as a strategic growth driver going forward. Wall Street sees earnings jumping 30% for the fiscal year that got underway in July.

Technical Analysis

WDC peaked last June at 60 and collapsed to 40 in less than a month, then spent many months marking time—before going over the falls with the market this year. However, the action from the low has been nothing short of shocking, with WDC easily cruising to new highs and rallying 20 of 21 weeks! The post-earnings digestion could last longer, so we’ll aim to enter on weakness with a stop a bit under the 50-day line.

Market Cap $26.2B EPS $ Annual (Jun) Forward P/E 12 FY 2024 -2.51 Current P/E 15 FY 2025 4.93 Annual Revenue $9.53B FY 2026e 6.51 Profit Margin 26.1% FY 2027e 6.96

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 2.61 30% 1.66 N/A One qtr ago 2.30 31% 1.36 N/A Two qtrs ago 2.31 80% 1.18 N/A Three qtrs ago 2.31 80% 0.73 N/A

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Previously Recommended Stocks

Date Stock Symbol Top Pick Original Buy Range 8/11/25 HOLD 8/4/25 AppFolio APPF 309-317 280.55 8/4/25 Argenx ARGX 672-687 638.24 8/4/25 Armstrong World AWI 186-190 189.58 7/28/25 Astera Labs ALAB 115-119 179.45 7/21/25 BeOne Medicines ONC 280-288 289.69 7/7/25 Cameco CCJ 70-72 77.67 7/14/25 Celestica CLS 151-156 204.86 7/7/25 Cloudflare NET 182-187 201.04 8/4/25 Corning GLW ★ 61.5-63.5 65 6/9/25 Credo Tech CRDO 76-79 118.18 6/23/25 Curtiss-Wright CW 455-465 489.63 6/30/25 DoorDash DASH 233-238 256.09 7/14/25 Five Below FIVE 131-135 131.91 5/5/25 GE Aerospace GE 205-211 274.96 4/21/25 GE Vernova GEV ★ 325-330 651.03 8/4/25 GeneDX WGS 98-103 110.65 6/23/25 Insmed INSM 97.5-101 112.93 7/28/25 Interactive Brokers IBKR 61.5-63.5 66.18 8/4/25 iRthythm Tech IRTC 160-164 160.57 7/21/25 Jabil JBL 218-222 222.7 7/14/25 Kinross Gold KGC 16.3-16.8 19.11 6/16/25 Life 360 LIF ★ 60.5-63 73.69 7/28/25 Nasdaq NDAQ 93.5-95.5 96.94 7/21/25 Nebius Group NBIS 54-55.5 70.21 7/28/25 Newmont NEM 62-64 68.88 7/7/25 Nvidia NVDA 155-159 182.16 6/16/25 Oracle ORCL 204-209 253.02 4/14/25 Palantir PLTR 97.5-101 182.69 8/4/25 Reddit RDDT 190-198 220.79 4/7/25 Roblox RBLX 57-59 130.79 3/17/25 Rubrik RBRK 66.5-69 85.69 7/14/25 Seagate Tech STX 142-146 151.73 8/4/25 Taiwan Semi TSM 235-239 242.09 7/28/25 TechnipFMC FTI 35.5-37 34.89 5/19/25 Urban Outfitters URBN 58.5-60.5 77.82 6/2/25 Veeva Systems VEEV ★ 274-280 277.88 7/21/25 Vistra Energy VST 195.5-198 199.84 7/7/25 Viking Holdings VIK ★ 53.5-55 57.8 WAIT 8/4/25 CBRE Group CBRE 151-154 153.5 8/4/25 Wingstop WING 366-372 328.55 SELL 7/7/25 AST SpaceMobile ASTS 42-44 45.92 7/21/25 Carvana CVNA 342-350 345.03 5/12/25 Coupang CPNG 25-26 27.68 7/14/25 Evercore EVR 282-288 295.8 7/28/25 Heico HEI 319-324 312.46 7/28/25 SharkNinja SN 113-116 114.86 5/12/25 Toast TOST 41.5-43 43.29 5/5/25 Zscaler ZS ★ 228-235 271.16 DROPPED None this week

The next Cabot Top Ten Trader issue will be published on August 18, 2025.

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.