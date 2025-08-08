August 8, 2025

Following last week’s repeated distribution (both selling on gaps up and then Friday’s big down day), the major indexes have enjoyed a solid snapback, led again by the Nasdaq (especially) and the S&P 500, though all the indexes were up.

That’s a good thing, but the market remains very thin at this point. Indeed, our intermediate-term trend model is on the fence as the broader indexes (small and mid-cap, as well as the NYSE Composite) are hanging around their 50-day lines. Even looking into just big-caps, it’s a narrow situation—the equal-weight S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 funds are also testing their 50-day lines, and when digging deeper, we see just half of the stocks in those two indexes are above their own 50-day lines—down from 80% at the start of July.

Now, we don’t want to sound too negative. When stepping back, while some indexes are testing their 50-day lines, that’s mostly because they’ve been marking time, not falling much; the NYSE Composite, for instance, has fallen a maximum of 4% from its recent (July) high, and of course that’s a fraction of the gains from the April low.

Plus, we continue to see a lot more names reacting well to earnings and being in a solid chart position (i.e., not just gapping up a bit after falling 50%)—we had some trouble narrowing down our Top Ten list last week, and it’s the same as we’ve started working on next week’s list, with 15 earnings winners that are interesting, and that’s even before we start our screening process to find others.

Throw in our longer-term bullish outlook based on the action of the past many months and we still think the market’s next big move is up.

But just going with what’s in front of us, this is still a tricky environment, with more names chopping while fewer stretch higher. We’re still OK with some selective buying, especially in strong names that have recently reacted well to earnings—but we’d also keep a chunk of cash on the sideline to see how this narrowing pattern plays out. We’ll leave our Market Monitor at a level 7 today.

SUGGESTED BUYS

Jabil (JBL) rocketed to new highs on earnings in mid-June and continued to rally into early last month. The rest since then has been calm, with shares just going sideways as the 50-day line (now above 207) catches up. If you didn’t buy it yet, we’re OK taking a swing at it here with a stop around 205.

SUGGESTED SELLS

Partial Sells

Kinross Gold (KGC) has exploded higher from its nice multi-week setup – if you bought with us, we’d ring the register on some and hold the rest with a stop near your cost.

Nebius (NBIS) popped nicely on earnings, breaking out of a sloppy-ish base. It’s good, but we’re OK booking a little profit on the pop and holding the rest.

Full Sells

Carvana (CVNA) – earnings gap was quickly sold into. Stock looks just OK but the selling (and lack of progress since early June) has us retreating.

Coupang (CPNG) – tripped stop after earnings dip.

Toast (TOST) – heavy selling post-earnings and a double top in the relative performance line.

Zscaler (ZS) – tripped stop as cybersecurity names continued to drop (due in part to FTNT’s earnings plunge on Thursday).

SUGGESTED STOPS

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) near 47

Cameco (CCJ) near 69.5

Celestica (CLS) near 164

Cloudflare (NET) near 183

Credo Tech (CRDO) near 94

Curtiss-Wright (CW) near 460

DoorDash (DASH) near 235

Evercore (EVR) near 280

Five Below (FIVE) near 126

GE Vernova (GEV) near 520

Heico (HEI) near 310

Insmed (INSM) near 98

Jabil (JBL) near 205

Life360 (LIF) near 60

Seagate (STX) near 139

Urban Outfitters (URBN) near 70.5

Veeva Systems (VEEV) near 271

Vistra (VST) near 186

