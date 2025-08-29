August 29, 2025

It’s looking like a flat-ish week in the market after today’s down opening, with the big-cap indexes doing slightly better but not much movement in this pre-holiday week. Under the surface, we saw a bit of re-rotation, with some safer areas (like consumer staples) softening while growth stocks re-engaged a bit.

As we roll into Labor Day, the top-down picture looks great, with the intermediate-term trends of all indexes pointed up, the broad market is in good shape (the number of new lows has dried up beautifully, as yesterday was the fifth straight day of 10 or fewer new lows on the NYSE) and our Aggression Index (growthy Nasdaq vs. defensive consumer staples) has rebounded nicely off key support.

What we’re really watching closely is the risk-on, leadership-type growth names: As we’ve written about endlessly, most names outside of AI infrastructure have done more chopping than advancing during the past two months, with more than a few cracking intermediate-term support in recent weeks. It hasn’t been awful, but lots of washing machine-type action, with names getting tossed around and seeing selling on strength.

However, following the most recent rotation (of the prior week or two), many held their lows and some have popped back nicely, including a few intriguing earnings gaps this week.

At this point, there’s nothing decisive about that, but we’ll be watching if, after two months and a lot of consolidation, some other growth areas (Cybersecurity? Retail? Medical, which we’ve seen some of recently?) can finally kick into gear.

Of course, September/October are notoriously iffy for the market (especially late September and early October), and after an extended run with just a couple of brief wobbles, some more air pockets for the indexes can’t be ruled out. But as always, we’ll take it as it comes. We’ll again leave our Market Monitor at a Level 7, holding our strong names but also gradually raising stops while looking for any fresher titles that get going.

SUGGESTED BUYS



None



SUGGESTED SELLS

Partial Sells

Bloom Energy (BE) has gone vertical since our entry a couple of weeks ago—if you have some, we’d sell a portion and hold the rest with a stop near breakeven.

Viking Holdings (VIK) has stretched nicely higher with the market’s rotation, but is extended to the upside—we’re OK taking a few chips off the table if you haven’t yet, while holding the rest with a stop just above breakeven.

Full Sells

Five Below (FIVE) – looks good but not powerful; we’ll take our modest profit here

Urban Outfitters (URBN) – tripped stop on earnings disappointment

Veeva Systems (VEEV) – tripped stop on earnings. Never has been able to get going after the initial surge in May.

SUGGESTED STOPS

We could prune a few more names come Tuesday regardless, but in the meantime, we have a longer list of stops (mostly raised from last week) in case we see another pothole in the market.

Argenx (ARGX) near 639

Astera Labs (ALAB) near 154

Bloom Energy (BE) near 43.5

CBRE Group (CBRE) near 152

Celestica (CLS) near 174

Cloudflare (NET) near 188

Credo Tech (CRDO) near 105

GeneDX (WGS) near 106

GE Vernova (GEV) near 535

Insmed (INSM) near 117

Life360 (LIF) near 69

Nasdaq (NDAQ) near 91

Nebius (NBIS) near 60

Nvidia (NVDA) near 167

Rocket Lab (RKLB) near 40

Seagate (STX) near 149

Shopify (SHOP) near 136

TechnipFMC (FTI) near 34

Viking Holdings (VIK) near 56

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.

