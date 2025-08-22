August 22, 2025

The selling in growth stocks seen under the surface last week accelerated this week, with the Nasdaq off nearly 2.5% coming into today, while the S&P 500 took a smaller hit (1.2%). Meanwhile, broader measures were down some but held up far better as the rotation theme continued.

Of course, the big news this morning is Fed Chair Powell’s speech that hinted toward a rate cut coming up—helping the major indexes very nicely early on, especially the broader ones (small caps, etc.).

We’ll see how it goes, but even so, it still seems like a split-tape environment: The intermediate-term trend of the major indexes is positive (indexes holding north of their 50-day lines) but not powerful (not a lot of progress in recent weeks, net-net, though we’ll see if that changs after today), while individual stocks are also more mixed, with many growth leaders cracking or hitting air pockets, though lots of other areas are holding relative well.

Bottom line, we’re seeing a lot of crosscurrents out there, which, after a prolonged intermediate-term rally, makes it trickier to make (and hold onto) money—though, to this point, the top-down evidence remains more positive than not, and the wobbles seen in many stocks are still relatively normal (holding support).

We’re staying flexible, and today’s Jackson Hole speech could change the outlook (we won’t judge it based on a few minutes of reaction)—if it does, we’ll let you know in Monday’s issue.

For now, we’ll leave our Market Monitor at a level 7, but we could change that come Monday’s issue depending on how today’s speech is digested.

SUGGESTED BUYS

None this week from way back, but a few names from the past couple of weeks are holding up well and could be buys on further dips (like Western Digital, WDC) or are tempting on this dip, like Nebius (NBIS).

SUGGESTED SELLS

Partial Sells

None this week

Full Sells

AppLovin (APP) – so, we still like this overall setup and could revisit it, but APP tripped our loss limit as.

Cameco (CCJ) – tripped stop.

Jabil (JBL) – tripped stop and 50-day line.

Palantir (PLTR) – the quick giveback.

Rubrik (RBRK) – it’s fine if you want to hold with a stop near 80, but the break of support earlier this week knocked us out.

Taiwan Semi (TSM) – tripped stop.

Vistra (VST) – tripped stop.

SUGGESTED STOPS

Argenx (ARGX) near 629

Astera Labs (ALAB) near 148

BWX Technologies (BWXT) near 153

CBRE Group (CBRE) near 151

Celestica (CLS) near 168

Cloudflare (NET) near 184

Credo Tech (CRDO) near 100

Five Below (FIVE) near 131

GeneDX (WGS) near 102

GE Vernova (GEV) near 535

Insmed (INSM) near 114

Interactive Brokers (IBKR) near 59

Life360 (LIF) near 65

Nasdaq (NDAQ) near 90

Nebius (NBIS) near 57

Seagate (STX) near 142

Urban Outfitters (URBN) near 70.5

Veeva Systems (VEEV) near 272

Viking Holdings (VIK) near 55

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.

