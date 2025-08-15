August 15, 2025

On the surface, it was another decent week for the market, with most major indexes on the upside. But as has been the case recently, it depends where you look: After many weeks of a narrowing environment, this week flipped the script a bit, with much of the broad market (including things like financials, homebuilders and small caps as a whole) strengthening, while a wide range of growth titles sagged (names like NVDA, PLTR, GEV, CRDO, RBLX, APH, CLS, etc. were all flat to down on the week coming into today).

To this point, though, the rotation game is still just trying to get off the ground. Indeed, after a very strong Wednesday, Thursday’s poor inflation reading knocked the broad market around some, so it’s yet to be determined whether this is a one-day blip or the start of something more meaningful.

Stepping back, our biggest thought right now is that most of the evidence remains positive—the broad market bump has helped our intermediate-term trend model a bit, while new lows have shrunk and few stocks have really broken down.

But at the same time, there’s not a lot happening, with lots of daily movement but not many stocks or sectors making progress over time, with those that do make moves usually running into selling fairly quickly (after a couple of weeks).

To be clear, all of this is descriptive and not predictive; the market could roll over starting today, or the broadening trend could continue and launch a bunch of new leaders. If and when things change, we’ll change with them—but until then, we’re content to stick with our stance of holding winners and looking for fresher names that have come under accumulation, while also raising stops and holding a chunk of cash given the crosscurrent-filled environment. We’ll again leave our Market Monitor at a Level 7.

SUGGESTED BUYS

Cloudflare (NET) has been a leader, though it’s taken on some water of late with most growth titles. Still, it’s mostly dipped on low volume and is close to its 50-day line. You could consider a small position here (with a stop near 183) or wait for a move back above 205 (and use a stop in the upper 180s).

SUGGESTED SELLS

Partial Sells

GeneDX (WGS) could be emerging from a big consolidation—but we’ll stick with our usual plan, taking some off on the recent pop from our recommendation two weeks ago and holding the rest.

Insmed (INSM) has had a great pop higher since its quarterly report, reaching well into new high ground. If you haven’t sold any yet, we’d let some of your position go and hold the rest.

Reddit (RDDT) has popped very nicely since earnings, which has been a rarity of late. We think it makes sense to ring the register with a small portion of your shares and hold the rest.

Full Sells

AppFolio (APPF) – one of a few earnings winners that has completely turned tail

BeOne Medicines (ONC) – looks fine but the up-down-up-down action post-breakout isn’t ideal

Curtiss-Wright (CW) – nothing wrong with using a stop but many aerospace-type names have become iffy, and CW has been thrashing around since earnings

DoorDash (DASH) – going to take our profit as the stock’s post-earnings smells like distribution.

SUGGESTED STOPS

Argenx (ARGX) near 625

Cameco (CCJ) near 70

Celestica (CLS) near 168

Cloudflare (NET) near 183

Credo Tech (CRDO) near 98

Five Below (FIVE) near 127

GE Vernova (GEV) near 535

Insmed (INSM) near 106

Interactive Brokers (IBKR) near 58

Jabil (JBL) near 205

Life 360 (LIF) near 65

Nebius (NBIS) near 56

Seagate (STX) near 140

Taiwan Semi (TSM) near 225

Urban Outfitters (URBN) near 70.5

Veeva Systems (VEEV) near 271

Viking Holdings (VIK) near 54.5

Vistra (VST) near 188

