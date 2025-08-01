August 1, 2025

We’ve been easing off the accelerator somewhat during the past two or three weeks as fewer stocks had been participating in the upside, and historically, even the strongest market rallies off of major or panic lows have run into some turbulence three to four months after the kickoff point (in this case, April 21). And this week we saw some selling finally appear—on Tuesday and Thursday, solid gaps higher were sold into, and today, the market and most every sector is taking on water.

Right here, the biggest thing we’re watching is the intermediate-term trend: While the big-cap indexes (S&P 500 and Nasdaq) are only down to their 25-day lines, broader measures (small and mid-caps, as well as the NYSE Composite) are testing (or close to testing) their 50-day lines. We’ve also seen a pickup in the number of new lows, reflecting some leaky action in the broad market. If either of these worsen much from here, it would be a sign the supply/demand balance is tipping over, at least for now.

Ironically, when looking at individual stocks, it’s been a decent week—obviously some names have been dented, especially today, but earnings season has seen a ton of growth-oriented names react well, too. We haven’t finalized it yet, but there are tons of gappers that could show up in Top Ten next week.

In terms of what to do, it depends on your positioning. If you’re fully invested and haven’t booked many partial profits yet, we’d advise trimming your sails a bit. But if you’ve been following along with us (booking some profits on the way up, both partial and full) and have already raised a little cash, we’d mostly take things on a stock-by-stock basis here, dumping laggards but giving strong stocks a chance to shake out a bit.

All told, we continue to lean bullish, but we’re comfortable having some cash on the sideline, both for cushion should this pullback get nastier—as well as potential buying power as things find support and show relative strength. We’ll leave our Market Monitor at a level 7 here, though we could pull it in if the selling accelerates.

SUGGESTED BUYS

None this week—let’s see how this pullback plays out. After such a big run it’s unlikely to last just a day or two

SUGGESTED SELLS

Partial Sells

Celestica (CLS) and Carvana (CVNA) are recent recommendations that popped on earnings—we’re OK shaving off a few shares on this pop given the market, while placing a stop a bit above your cost for the remainder of your position.

Roblox (RBLX) is a more mature recommendation—it’s been a big winner and gapped up again this week after its Q2 report. You don’t want to sell your position down to the nub, but if you have a good-sized stake, ringing the register with a portion of your position makes sense.

Full Sells

Boot Barn (BOOT) – reversal of the earnings gap today looks ugly

Delta Air Lines (DAL) – tripped stop as earnings gap setup has failed

Core & Main (CNM) – taking a quick, modest profit

Groupon (GRPN) – setup has broken down

Pan American Silver (PAAS) – tripped stop

Shake Shack (SHAK) – meltdown on earnings

Uber (UBER) – cracked support

Valero (VLO) – tripped stop.

SUGGESTED STOPS

Amer Sports (AS) near 35.5

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) near 47

Boot Barn (BOOT) near 165

Cameco (CCJ) near 68.5

Carvana (CVNA) near 352

Celestica (CLS) near 160

Cloudflare (NET) near 179

Coupang (CPNG) near 28

Credo Tech (CRDO) near 90

Curtiss-Wright (CW) near 454

DoorDash (DASH) near 228

GE Vernova (GEV) near 490

Insmed (INSM) near 95

Life 360 (LIF) near 59

Urban Outfitters (URBN) near 69.5

Veeva Systems (VEEV) near 271

Zscaler (ZS) near 272

