October 9, 2025

Helen of Troy (HELE) is imploding on earnings today, despite beating estimates on both the top and bottom lines. Revenue, however, declined 9% year over year, while earnings per share of 59 cents were less than half the $1.21 the company earned in the same quarter a year ago, though they were north of the 54-cent estimate. Adjusted non-GAAP operating income in both its Beauty & Wellness and Home & Outdoor segments did come up well shy of estimates, which is perhaps why the stock is down 25% on Thursday. Still, that seems like an awfully steep sell-off for an earnings report that contained more positive surprises than negative ones.

Let’s see how it behaves tomorrow and Monday, as Wall Street is a notorious overreactor, especially on earnings. If it bounces back, we may give it some rope, despite the fact that the stock has already dipped below our normal 20% loss threshold. If it doesn’t – or even if the rebound is mild – we’ll likely say goodbye to it. Stay tuned.

For now, let’s at least downgrade the stock to Hold. HOLD

