Cabot Stock of the Week Issue: September 8, 2025

We weathered the usual bumpy start to September, and the market is in good shape, trading just below its August highs. It seems growing optimism that the Fed will start cutting interest rates later this month is trumping seasonality that comes with the market’s traditional “spooky season.” It’s early yet, and we should keep our guard up. But for now, all is well with the market. And so today, we add one of the best, highest-profile growth stocks in the world – a market darling in 2020 and before that’s regaining its footing after a rough couple years.

It’s a new recommendation from Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory. Here it is, with Carl’s latest thoughts.

New Recommendation

Alibaba (BABA)

Chinese stocks are acting better as the overall economy is growing more than expected. The news that Nvidia may soon restart selling some chips to the country will only help. Alibaba (BABA) offers us a dominant e-commerce platform to tap into any growth in consumer spending as well as AI and Cloud to power long-term growth.

In February, the company announced that it would partner with Apple to provide iPhones with AI features. Just as promising is the triple-digit revenue growth of Alibaba’s AI-related products over seven consecutive quarters.

China has the second-largest cloud market in the world, trailing only behind the U.S. Unlike some sectors, China’s cloud market is rapidly growing and is expected to be worth $90 billion this year, up from $32 billion in 2021, according to McKinsey & Company.

Furthermore, China’s cloud market is becoming more consolidated, led by Alibaba Cloud’s 36% market share, according to Canalys. Alibaba is also the top cloud services provider in the Asia Pacific region.

But don’t just take my word for it. Alibaba itself has demonstrated confidence in its offerings by executing a massive buyback program. For the year ended March 31, the company bought back about $12 billion worth of shares, including the company’s employee stock ownership plan (ESOP).

As for the downside risk of tariff battles, Alibaba is largely insulated from this since international revenue contributed only 13% of Alibaba’s total revenue during the past 12 months. While Alibaba doesn’t provide a geographic breakdown of its international revenue, the U.S. likely represents very little. Most of Alibaba’s revenue comes from within China, where tariffs are of minimal concern.

Alibaba went public in 2014 and now represents 30% of the capitalization of all U.S.-traded Chinese issues. This is partly because more than 80 Chinese companies have delisted their shares from U.S. exchanges since 2019. In addition, last year China’s government shifted from a strict regulator to a more pragmatic and growth-oriented partnership mode with private firms such as Alibaba. Beijing has actively encouraged consumption, and this augurs well for Alibaba as it’s the largest e-commerce platform in China. Finally, from a valuation perspective, Alibaba is currently exchanging hands at a forward P/E ratio of 17. This represents a healthy discount compared to its industry average. BUY

BABA Revenue and Earnings Forward P/E: 17.7 Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth Current P/E: 15.7 (bil) (vs yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs yr-ago-qtr) Profit Margin (latest qtr) 14.6% Latest quarter 34.2 2% 2.56 85% Debt Ratio: 145% One quarter ago 32.5 5% 0.74 300% Dividend: $1.05 Two quarters ago 39.0 8% 2.93 269% Dividend Yield: 0.77% Three quarters ago 33.0 6% 2.61 74%

Current Recommendations

Stock Date Bought Price Bought Price 9/8/25 Profit Rating Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) 3/11/25 100 154 53% Buy Airbus (EADSF) 1/28/25 173 221 28% Buy Alibaba (BABA) NEW -- 140 --% Buy American Electric Power Company (AEP) 8/19/25 112 108 -3% Buy Armstrong World Industries (AWI) 8/12/25 192 198 3% Buy AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) 7/10/24 12 39 228% Hold Half Banco Santander (SAN) 2/25/25 6 10 54% Buy BYD Co. Ltd. (BYDDY) 12/17/24 11 13 23% Buy Carnival Corp. (CCL) 5/13/25 22 32 42% Buy Cinemark Holdings (CNK) 7/15/25 30 27 -9% Buy Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) 5/28/25 8 15 76% Buy DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) 8/13/24 126 250 98% Hold Half Doximity, Inc. (DOCS) 7/29/25 60 70 16% Buy Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) 8/20/24 31 65 110% Buy D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) 8/26/25 169 184 9% Buy Helen of Troy Ltd. (HELE) 9/3/25 26 25 -2% Buy Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) 3/19/24 46 66 43% Buy Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) 8/4/25 -- -- --% Sold Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) 2/27/24 599 1245 108% Buy Oracle Corporation (ORCL) 7/22/25 239 240 0% Buy Planet Fitness (PLNT) 4/15/25 97 105 8% Buy Sea Limited (SE) 3/5/24 55 192 250% Buy Stoxx Europe Total Market Aerospace & Defense (EUAD) 4/29/25 35 43 22% Buy Tesla (TSLA) 12/29/11 2 346 19127% Hold

Changes Since Last Week: None

No changes this week, as most of our stocks are in very good shape. AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) had a rough week, but that comes on no news and on the heels of a monster post-earnings rally for the stock. It remains one of our best performers. On the other end of the spectrum, our two gold and silver miners – Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) and Coeur Mining (CDE) – have both been catapulted to new heights due to ravenous demand for gold and silver plays. Also, recent addition D.R. Horton (DHI) is off to a rousing start for us as confidence that the Fed will start slashing interest rates again surges.

Here’s what’s happening with all our stocks.

Updates

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, just keeps rising to new all-time highs, advancing another 9% this week as gold prices topped $3,600 an ounce for the first time ever. My colleague and gold and metals expert Clif Droke made the jaw-dropping claim on our Cabot Street Check podcast on Friday that he thinks gold is headed to $10,000 an ounce – and $5,000 by year’s end – due to ongoing global economic instability and inflation. Wow! Clif isn’t one to make bold claims and usually keeps things pretty close to the vest. He also really knows what he’s talking about when it comes to gold, having written extensively about the yellow metal for decades. So even with a 53% gain in six months, AEM is a strong Buy. BUY

Airbus (EADSF), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, was up 2% this week and is back trading near its July and August highs. The French aircraft maker delivered 61 jets in August, bringing its total for the year to 434. The 61 delivered last month represented a 30% improvement over last August, but the company will need a big final four months of the year to reach its 2025 goal of 820 jets. Deliveries are actually down 3% through the first eight months of the year, but the stock is up 33% year to date as its American rival Boeing (BA) continues to flounder. BUY

American Electric Power Company (AEP), originally recommended by Tom Hutchinson in the Safe Income Tier of his Cabot Dividend Investor advisory, pulled back another 3% this week on no news. In his latest update, Tom wrote, “This has been a solid utility that has come as advertised. It outperformed in a crummy market and underperformed in good ones. But there is a strong chance that the skyrocketing growth in electricity demand will transform performance into something much better than it has been. Of course, the end of summer malaise, combined with the fact that AEP is a utility, has resulted in static price movement recently. That’s OK. It is well positioned for growth ahead, as well as a possible market selloff in September or October.” BUY

Armstrong World Industries (AWI), originally recommended by Mike Cintolo in his Cabot Top Ten Trader newsletter, gained about 1.5% this week. There was no news. The stock continues to draw strength from its late-July earnings report, which featured a 16% year-on-year revenue gain to $425 million, earnings of $2.09 a share that beat estimates by 31 cents and adjusted EBITDA that rose 23%. The company is a leading manufacturer of ceiling, wall and suspension systems for both commercial buildings and residential spaces, operating under two major segments: Mineral Fibers (soft and mineral fiber ceiling systems) and Architectural Specialties (commercial ceiling and wall manufacturing). Its low-carbon and energy-efficient building materials dovetail nicely with the nationwide movement to build more sustainably. Recent acquisitions of companies like 3form and Zahner support Armstrong’s move toward low-carbon, lower-cost and recycled materials, and recent additions to Armstrong’s product lineup, including its 100% biomassed Ultima Low Embodied Carbon ceiling panels, are helping drive growth while aligning with the industry’s shift toward net-zero objectives and upcoming decarbonization building standards. This is a growth company, as evidenced by the latest quarter, and shares are up more than 40% year to date as a result. BUY

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS), originally recommended by Tyler Laundon in his Cabot Early Opportunities advisory, imploded this week, falling more than 18% on no company-specific news. Shares have dipped below 40 today for the first time in nearly three months. The pullback in growth stocks is part of it. Rival SpaceX’s $17 billion of EchoStar’s AWS-4 and H-block spectrum licenses, which provide the frequencies for wireless calls, is also contributing to the pullback, with ASTS shares down more than 6% this morning on the news. But this is a volatile stock, with a beta of 2.42, so these types of week-to-week fluctuations in the share price are part of the deal. What’s important is the trajectory is still decidedly up: ASTS shares are up more than 90% year to date and have more than tripled from our entry point (12) a little over a year ago. For that reason, we sold half our shares a couple months ago and are letting the remaining half ride. If you don’t own any shares, you could buy at this three-month low. But officially, we’ll stay on Hold, even with loads of upside ahead for this potentially revolutionary space-to-smartphone internet service start-up. HOLD HALF

Banco Santander (SAN), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, bounced back a bit this week, gaining more than 1.5% on no company-specific news. Increasing certainty that the Fed will start slashing interest rates later this month is propping up all financials, though as a Spain-based bank that does much of its business in Europe, Santander won’t reap the benefits as much as U.S. banks. Still, the stock is having a banner year, having more than doubled, and we have a better than 50% gain on it since adding SAN to the portfolio in late February. BUY

BYD Co. Ltd. (BYDDY), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, was off another 1% this week as fallout from the company’s underwhelming Q2 earnings report continues. Profits fell by more than a third due mostly to intense price competition in China, where the EV maker still does roughly 80% of its business. Also, production slid for a second straight month, with the company producing “only” 353,000 vehicles in August, down 3.8% from last August and following a 0.9% decline in July. The good news is BYD keeps making progress outside of Europe as its dreams of becoming a global brand inch closer to reality. Last month, BYD increased sales to Spain by 400% and to Norway by 218%, after new registrations for BYDs across Europe improved 225% in July. It’s outperforming Tesla, and all other EV makers, in Europe by a wide margin. Therefore, I think this weak earnings report represents a temporary setback for the company and is a buying opportunity for the share price. BUY

Carnival Corp. (CCL), originally recommended by yours truly in my Cabot Value Investor advisory, is essentially flat in the last week. Insiders sold $3.2 million worth of CCL shares, which could be a sign of caution but could also be nothing. Shares of the big-cap cruise company are up more than 28% year to date yet still trade at a mere 14x forward earnings estimates despite being on track for record sales this year. Taking it a step further, the stock trades at less than half its 2018 highs above 70, even though the company is on track for its best year yet. There’s plenty of value – and upside – here. BUY

Cinemark Holdings (CNK), originally recommended by yours truly in the Buy Low Opportunities portfolio of my Cabot Value Investor advisory, was up more than 3.5% this week and is close to breaking above 26 for the first time since late July, when the movie theater chain reported earnings that were mostly good, but featured a steep year-over-year dropoff in EPS. Movie theaters have a shot at their best year since Covid, and Cinemark – the third-largest theater chain in the U.S., and the largest in Brazil – is on track for record sales. This week’s bump was fueled in part by a huge opening weekend for The Conjuring: Last Rites, which delivered the second-largest domestic opening weekend and largest-ever international opening at the box office for a horror film in Cinemark’s history. Pre-Covid, CNK shares touched as high as 45 in both 2015 and 2017 and traded as high as 42 in 2019. With momentum finally returning to movie theaters and yet CNK’s stock price still depressed, there’s plenty of value here despite the slow start since we added it to the portfolio. BUY

Coeur Mining (CDE), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, advanced 12% this week as gold and silver prices keep racing to new heights. Also, as Carl noted, the miner provided “positive updates on the exploration programs at its Las Chispas underground silver and gold mine in Sonora, Mexico and its Kensington underground gold mine in Alaska.” We have a big gain on this stock in just three and a half months, but given the unrelenting momentum among metals, there’s even greater upside ahead. BUY

DoorDash Inc. (DASH), originally recommended by Mike Cintolo in Cabot Top Ten Trader, was up nearly 2% this week as Wells Fargo raised its price target on the stock from 280 to 306. The upgrade came after the bank raised EBITDA forecasts by 5% to 8% across all online food delivery and ride-sharing platforms, including Uber, Lyft, and Instacart, due to accelerating advertising momentum. Wells Fargo expects advertising revenues in the gig marketplace sector to climb from $4.3 billion in 2025 to $14.6 billion in 2030, a compound annual growth rate of 28%. And the bank singled out DoorDash specifically, saying, “DASH advertising opportunity [is] most underappreciated,” and that ad revenues could accelerate from $1.3 billion this year to $3.5 billion in 2028. Wells Fargo also raised its 2027 EBITDA estimate for DoorDash by 10%. It’s the kind of glowing analyst note that could fuel another rally in the stock, which is up more than 48% year to date but trades well below its August highs. We sold half our shares near those highs and are letting the remaining half ride. HOLD HALF

Doximity (DOCS), originally recommended by Tyler Laundon in his Cabot Early Opportunities advisory, surged more than 3% this week as the stock continues to gather momentum from a strong earnings report last month. The stock is now up 20% since the early-August report. Revenue grew 15.2% to $145.9 million (beat by $6.4 million), and adjusted EPS grew 28.6% to $0.36 (beat by $0.06). The company’s AI offerings are fueling its growth. Doximity GPT, used for note-taking and letter writing, is its primary source of AI-related revenue at the moment, but the recently launched Doximity Scribe tool appears to be an instant hit, and the company just shelled out $26 million for Pathway, a free AI-powered clinical reference tool for doctors. This mid-cap software stock is off to a great start for us, up 15% in a month. BUY

Dutch Bros (BROS), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, finally broke down after a huge post-earnings run-up, retreating nearly 10% this week. There was no company-specific news, so the mini-selloff is likely the result of bears coming for stocks with “meat on the bone.” Still, shares of the fast-growing drive-through coffee company are up more than 23% year to date and more than 11% since the second-quarter earnings report a month ago. It was another good quarter for the company: Earnings per share of 26 cents handily beat the 18-cent consensus estimate, while sales also topped estimates by a comfortable margin and improved 28% year over year. Same-store sales increased 6.1%, while transactions jumped 3.7% year over year. Furthermore, the drive-through coffee store chain opened 31 new locations to up its nationwide tally to 1,043 stores in 19 states. The company has very ambitious expansion plans – it hopes to get to 7,000 locations within the next 10 years. Dutch Bros expects to open more than 150 locations this year. The company also nudged up full-year sales guidance slightly on the heels of another strong quarter and as anticipation for new food items on the menu (it currently just serves hot and cold drinks) grows. The stock has more than doubled in the year since we added it to the Stock of the Week portfolio. And yet, with shares still trailing their February highs by a wide margin and the company growing like a weed, there’s plenty of upside still to go. BUY

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI), originally recommended by Mike Cintolo in his Cabot Top Ten Trader newsletter, popped more than 8% this week as chances of a Fed rate cut later this month became a near certainty in the wake of another weak jobs report. Lower rates are good for homebuilder stocks, of course, which is why the stock caught Mike’s eye last month, and why we added it to the Stock of the Week portfolio two weeks ago. Wells Fargo recently raised its price target on the stock from 175 to 190. D.R. Horton is America’s largest homebuilder and one that’s managed to remain highly profitable ($12 in EPS expected this year) despite the weakness in the housing sector. That’s allowed the company to return money to shareholders and to cut debt. The stock has really started to take off since a surprisingly strong earnings report in late July. If the Fed slashes rates later this month, it could extend the rally for some time. BUY

Helen of Troy Ltd. (HELE), originally recommended by Clif Droke in his Cabot Turnaround Letter, had a solid debut week for us, advancing more than 2.5%. There was no news. Here’s some of what Clif wrote about the stock in this space last week: “Sometimes a stock becomes so cheap, so out of favor and so ‘wound up’ with short interest that the temptation to do some bottom fishing is too great to pass up. Such is the case with Helen of Troy (HELE).

“Helen of Troy is a hybrid: It’s a purveyor of both consumer staples and discretionary products across several markets. Founded in 1968, the company operates under two primary business segments: Beauty & Wellness and Home & Outdoor.

“The former segment includes offerings like hair care appliances, personal care products and health and home comfort products. The latter business covers housewares, kitchen and food storage items, cleaning supplies and outdoor products like hydration and travel gear.

“Among its most recognizable healthy and beauty brands are Vicks, Braun and Revlon, with products spanning hair styling tools, vaporizers and humidifiers, plus thermometers and blood pressure monitors. Additionally, the recently acquired Olive & June adds a high-growth, high-margin nail care line to the product portfolio.

“….The latest news is that turnaround specialist G. Scott Uzzell has assumed the CEO role as of September 1. … Uzzell’s experience includes leading a significant turnaround at Nike subsidiary Converse as President and CEO, which helped revitalize the brand and boost revenue to $2.3 billion by 2022. Before that, he built a portfolio of several high-growth brands at Coca-Cola and led various M&A deals. So, it looks like Helen of Troy is in good hands.”

After dipping to a 15-year low on the heels of previous CEO Noel Geoffroy’s sudden resignation in May, the stock is finally gaining some momentum as bargain hunters spot a deal. This is a solid company that was overly punished for a couple years due to a combination of inflation fears, supply-chain disruptions and turnover at the top of the company ladder. Now it seems on track toward stability, with a return to growth. BUY

Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN), originally recommended by Tom Hutchinson in the High Yield Tier of his Cabot Dividend Investor advisory, was mostly flat this week as it continues to hover near record highs. In his latest update, Tom noted, “The BDC reported strong earnings that beat expectations as net interest income rose 9% and net asset value per share increased 15%. Main also recorded the largest capital gain in its history upon the sale of equity stakes. The regular dividend was raised 2.9% and a supplemental dividend of $0.30 per share was declared, payable in September. But future performance will depend on the economy.” BUY

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX), originally recommended by Tyler Laundon in Cabot Early Opportunities, was up more than 2.5% this week on no major news. This remains one of the market’s great growth stocks, and with shares currently trading exactly $100 below their late-June highs, this looks like an ideal entry point if you want to add to an existing position or start a new one. BUY

Oracle Corp. (ORCL), originally recommended by Tom Hutchinson in the Dividend Growth Tier of his Cabot Dividend Investor advisory, was up more than 6.5% this week ahead of tomorrow’s (September 9) earnings report. Perhaps investors know something. Analysts are looking for 13% revenue growth with 6.5% EPS growth. The company has an uneven recent history of beating estimates, doing so in two of the past four quarters. A beat here could provide a further boost, as ORCL still trades below its early-August highs. BUY

Planet Fitness (PLNT), originally recommended by Mike Cintolo in Cabot Top Ten Trader, was flat this week and remains within its recent 104-110 range. There’s been no news for this fitness center chain since the earnings report a month ago. Those results were good, with EPS of 86 cents topping the 79-cent estimate, and revenue improving 21% year over year. The company also reaffirmed full-year guidance. We have an OK gain on this stock thus far, but a dip below 104 support could have us reassessing its standing in our portfolio. For now, keeping at Buy. BUY

Sea Limited (SE), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, stabilized nicely after a rare down week, clawing back 2% after a 5% pullback the previous week. Three analysts raised their price targets on the Singapore-based stock, all to more than 200 a share. The company is coming off yet another stellar earnings cycle, as net income increased by more than fivefold to $414 million from only $79.9 million in the same period last year. Revenues grew 38% to $5.2 billion from $3.8 billion year-on-year, on the back of strong revenues across all segments. (EPS fell short of estimates but still expanded 418% year over year.) And while shares have taken off since the report, the stock still trades at barely more than half its 2021 highs. Plenty of upside remains in one of the world’s great growth stocks, I think. Wall Street seems to agree. BUY

Stoxx Europe Total Market Aerospace & Defense (EUAD), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, added 2% this week and is threatening to break out of its standard 40-43 range from the past three months. The fund still slightly trails its July highs, but we have gains north of 20% on it. A break to 44 would be bullish. BUY

Tesla (TSLA), originally recommended by Mike Cintolo in Cabot Top Ten Trader, advanced 4% this week to get back most of its 5% loss from the previous week. The only major company-specific news is that it’s contemplating paying CEO Elon Musk a record $1 trillion (with “t”). That seems excessive considering his presence at the top is a big reason behind Tesla’s recent slide, as car buyers around the world have essentially boycotted the company, thanks to Musk’s controversial involvement in the early days of the Trump administration. Musk has since stepped back from his Oval Office role to focus on his companies. We’ll see if that has a positive effect. In the meantime, you can never count out TSLA stock, despite all the recent controversy and disappointing sales results. Shares are up more than 56% from the April lows and are trading near their highest point since May. Promises of big things to come with the robotaxis and “Optimus robots” have been enough to sate investors. But the company will soon need to deliver on those promises for the stock to rise much higher. HOLD

