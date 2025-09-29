Cabot Stock of the Week Issue: September 29, 2025

Stocks are starting to show a few cracks, with the S&P 500 down slightly since we last wrote and with the number of new 52-week lows on both the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq approaching 150. There are still way more stocks at their 52-week highs, including several in our Stock of the Week portfolio, so there’s no cause for concern yet. Besides, a short-term pullback from all-time highs would be normal, healthy and fitting for what are typically two of the slower months on the calendar for stocks in September and October.

To guard against a short-term pullback, today we add a very boring insurance stock that pays a generous dividend. It’s a fairly recent addition by Tom Hutchinson to his Cabot Dividend Investor advisory, and it’s a stock that’s started to gather momentum in the last couple months.

Here it is, with Tom’s latest thoughts.

New Recommendation

Fidelity National Financial (FNF)

Fidelity National Financial is the nation’s leading provider of title insurance and related products. The company has $13.7 billion in revenue with 1,300 Direct Title Offices and 23,000 employees. It’s also a Fortune 500 company.

Through its subsidiaries, Fidelity is also a leading provider of annuities and life insurance products. The company has industry-leading high profit margins because of its scale and scope, and sports a strong record of stock performance.

Title insurance is a way to protect yourself from financial loss and related legal expenses in the event there is a defect in the title to your property. It’s a big deal. History is fraught with counterclaims on property or previously existing liens that people bring forward regarding property. Even if you don’t lose the claim and your property, which can happen, the legal expenses can be enormous. Title insurance covers all that risk. That’s why it’s a massive multi-billion-dollar industry in itself.

Fidelity offers title insurance for residential purchases, refinances, and commercial markets. Title insurance is the main source of revenue and what the company is primarily known for. It offers title insurance policies along with closing and escrow services, as well as other title-related services. Fidelity is the largest title insurance company in the country with a 31% market share. It has a #1 or #2 market share in 39 states.

The insurer’s scale and volume drive revenues and reduce costs. It also offers multiple brands and add-on products and effectively uses technology in terms of data and automation to further grease the profit machine. It currently has an impressive 14.5% return on equity. The title business consistently has one of the highest profit margins in the industry. In 2024, profit margins were 15.1% compared to the peer average of 7.6%.

Fidelity’s F&G subsidiary is a nationwide leader for insurance solutions to retail annuity and life insurance customers as well as institutional clients. It also has a partnership with wealth-management goliath Blackstone Inc. (BX). F&G isn’t just a part of the business that requires mentioning. While title insurance is the main event, F&G accounted for 38% of Fidelity’s overall net adjusted earnings in 2024. It also provides strong growth.

Of course, the F&G segment earnings are volatile in the near term, at the whim of market gyrations. While net sales grew 15% in 2024, they were down 16% in the first quarter of 2025 before rebounding 15% year over year in the second quarter. Earnings per share increased 22% in Q2, but fell shy of analyst estimates, so the stock has only gotten a slight boost in the six weeks since the earnings report. So shares are cheap, trading at less than 13x forward earnings.

And the dividend is enticing. The stock currently pays $0.50 per quarter, which translates to $2 annually and a 3.3% yield at the current price. Dividend growth is a key aspect to consider. The payout has grown by an average of 9.38% per year over the last five years. A growing payout reflects a solid company that grows earnings. That’s why dividend growers have been the best-performing stocks over time.

The dividend is well supported with a 50% payout ratio. The company also currently has about $4.3 billion in cash, which is a sizable buffer for the overall annual dividend payment of less than $600 million.

The company enjoys a dominant niche in a highly reliable and profitable business. FNF is still relatively cheap while the overall market is near the all-time high.

Even if there is more market turbulence over the next few months, FNF should be a winner over the course of the next year. Meanwhile, it pays a solid dividend. BUY

FNF Revenue and Earnings Forward P/E: 12.8 Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth Current P/E: 15.4 (bil) (vs yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs yr-ago-qtr) Profit Margin (latest qtr) 7.90% Latest quarter 1.47 15% 1.02 -9% Debt Ratio: 98% One quarter ago 1.19 -17% 0.30 -67% Dividend: $2.00 Two quarters ago 1.41 5% 1.65 750% Dividend Yield: 3.31% Three quarters ago 1.36 29% 0.97 -38%

Current Recommendations

Stock Date Bought Price Bought Price 9/29/25 Profit Rating Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) 3/11/25 100 166 66% Buy Airbus (EADSF) 1/28/25 173 233 35% Buy Alibaba (BABA) 9/9/25 146 179 22% Buy American Electric Power Company (AEP) 8/19/25 112 109 -2% Buy Argenx (ARGX) 9/16/25 753 716 -5% Buy Armstrong World Industries (AWI) 8/12/25 192 193 1% Buy AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) 7/10/24 12 50 317% Hold Half Banco Santander (SAN) 2/25/25 6 10 62% Buy BYD Co. Ltd. (BYDDY) 12/17/24 11 14 26% Buy Carnival Corp. (CCL) 5/13/25 22 29 31% Buy Cinemark Holdings (CNK) 7/15/25 30 28 -7% Buy Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) 5/28/25 8 18 123% Hold DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) 8/13/24 126 272 115% Hold Half Doximity, Inc. (DOCS) 7/29/25 60 75 25% Buy Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) 8/20/24 -- -- --% Sold D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) 8/26/25 169 169 1% Buy Fidelity National Financial (FNF) NEW -- 60 --% Buy Helen of Troy Ltd. (HELE) 9/3/25 26 26 1% Buy Life360, Inc. (LIF) 9/23/25 102 107 4% Buy Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) 3/19/24 46 63 38% Buy Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) 2/27/24 599 1203 101% Buy Oracle Corporation (ORCL) 7/22/25 239 283 18% Hold Sea Limited (SE) 3/5/24 55 182 232% Buy Stoxx Europe Total Market Aerospace & Defense (EUAD) 4/29/25 35 46 33% Buy Tesla (TSLA) 12/29/11 2 441 24421% Hold

Changes Since Last Week:

Oracle Corp. (ORCL) Moves from Buy to Hold

We have no sells this week, which means our portfolio is getting a bit too bloated. With the FNF addition, we now have 24 open positions, which is about one shy of our absolute limit. So, something will have to go in the next week or two. Perhaps the market – which started to show cracks last week – will force our hand and make the decision for us. But right now, most of our stocks continue to act well. Only Oracle (ORCL) had a really bad week, but it came on the heels of an amazing stretch, so I’ve only downgraded it to Hold. Several other stocks are reaching new 52-week or all-time highs, starting with our two unstoppable precious metals positions.

So let’s get right to it. Here’s what’s happening with all our stocks.

Updates

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, extended further into record territory, advancing another 3.5% as gold prices sprint toward $4,000 an ounce. Also, as Cabot Turnaround Letter Chief Analyst Clif Droke noted in his latest update (he also recommends AEM): “Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) participated in the Mining Forum Americas 2025 investor conference, providing an update on the company’s recent mining projects and strategic progress.

“CEO Ammar Al-Joundi noted that gold production is ‘strong’ while costs are ‘exceptional, under control,’ while worker safety remains a top priority.

“The firm’s five major projects were said to be progressing well, which alone are estimated to contain between 1.3 million and 1.5 million additional ounces of production per year starting in 2030.

“Al-Joundi further noted that over the last 20 years, Agnico has grown from one mine to 11 mines over four countries, while emphasizing that it doesn’t consider itself as a global miner but a regional player. He further touted that Agnico has grown from under a quarter million ounces of production to 3.5 million over the last two decades, with new mining projects expected to significantly increase that total.

“Additionally, the company noted that its margins in the last quarter were over 60%, in large part due to recent gold price increases, but with ‘99% of that increase [going] directly to our shareholders.’

“Agnico further underscored its turnaround success, noting that it has gone from a net debt position of $200 million to a cash position of $1 billion in just the last year, while paying $400 million in dividends so far this year and buying back $150 million worth of shares. Among its strategic plans going forward is to increase its Malartic mine from around 550,000 ounces a year to over one million ounces a year.

“Al-Joundi concluded, ‘We have the best pipeline we’ve ever had and we have the best exploration results we’ve ever had… margins are pushing close to 70%. The business is looking pretty good.’” No wonder the stock looks unstoppable at the moment. BUY

Airbus (EADSF), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, was flat this week and remains near record highs. The stock is up more than 10% in the last month and more than 40% year to date. Rival Boeing’s struggles have been Airbus’ opportunity, and the French aircraft maker is aiming for record sales this year. Also, it was reported earlier this month that Airbus is working on a deal with European aerospace groups Thales and Leonardo to combine their satellite capabilities, perhaps before year’s end. The combined entity – dubbed “Project Bromo” – is designed to compete with Elon Musk’s Starlink and other Chinese satellite providers. Once signed, the deal could create an entirely new revenue stream for Airbus at a time when its aircraft sales are already outpacing Boeing’s. BUY

Alibaba (BABA), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, continued its torrid stretch since we added it to the portfolio, advancing another 9% this week. The Chinese e-commerce giant’s emergence as an AI powerhouse has been the driving force, with the company’s CEO saying he expects Alibaba’s total AI investment to reach $4 trillion (!) over the next five years. Since he said that, Wall Street has been super-bullish on this stock, with six analysts raising their price targets on BABA this month alone. As a result, the stock is up nearly 50% in September, and our gains are now north of 20% in just a few weeks. BUY

American Electric Power Company (AEP), originally recommended by Tom Hutchinson in the Safe Income Tier of his Cabot Dividend Investor advisory, was up 2% this week and has settled into a range between 107 and 109 for most of this month. There’s been no news. Utility stocks like AEP have benefited this year from the increased reliance on them to fuel soaring energy demands due to AI, but right now, it’s in a bit of a lull. A break above 109 would be bullish. BUY

ArgenX (ARGX), originally recommended by Mike Cintolo in his Cabot Top Ten Trader advisory, pulled back nearly 3% this week on no news. ArgenX is a promising biotech and the maker of Vyvgart, which has blockbuster potential. It’s just moving from clinical trials to market, and the drug has various applications for autoimmune diseases. Vyvgart got U.S. approval in June to treat chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), and it’s also now on the shelves in Europe and Japan. Given the drug’s potential, earnings estimates have been accelerating, up from a $21 per share estimate in 2026 to $25 after the second-quarter earnings report. There’s a lot to like with this large-cap biotech. BUY

Armstrong World Industries (AWI), originally recommended by Mike Cintolo in his Cabot Top Ten Trader newsletter, pulled back more than 1% this week on no news. The stock continues to linger near support at 193. If it breaks below that support level, we may have to get rid of it. For now, keeping at Buy on the possibility of a bounce-back. BUY

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS), originally recommended by Tyler Laundon in his Cabot Early Opportunities advisory, added to its recent rebound rally by advancing another 4.5% this week. The stock has now fully recovered all the losses from its 18% implosion at the beginning of September, though it still trails its July highs above 60 by a wide margin. Last week, it was reported that Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim is investing more in the company that he already owns a large stake in (and his daughter sits on the board of directors). Slim’s additional investment could help fund AST’s future expansion plans, which include 45 to 60 more satellites being launched into low-Earth orbit next year. AST is attempting to build the first-ever satellite-based internet intended to reach smartphones around the world. It’s still mostly pre-revenue, but the company’s revolutionary potential has already turned it into a four-bagger for us in just over a year – with plenty of upside still to go. We booked profits on half our position near the top a couple months ago and are letting the rest ride. HOLD HALF

Banco Santander (SAN), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, inched forward another 2% this week after taking a breather the previous week. The fourth-largest bank in Europe continues to gain traction in the U.S. thanks to its increasingly popular OpenBank digital banking option. And with interest rates coming down on both continents now, the climate for fast-growing banks just got even better. Keeping at Buy, even though the stock may be a bit stretched in the short term. BUY

BYD Co. Ltd. (BYDDY), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, was flat this week after initially pulling back on news that Warren Buffett had sold all his stake in the Chinese electric vehicle powerhouse in the first quarter of this year. However, Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway was an early investor in BYD and was likely cashing in on its 20x profit after holding it for nearly two decades. Also, the company is succeeding in its mission to become a global brand, as it was reported that 20% of its global sales in 2025 will come from exports. Prior to this year, BYD did roughly 90% of its business in China, with less than 10% of its sales coming from exports. The company expects to deliver between 800,000 and 1 million cars outside of China this year. Total deliveries are expected to swell to 4.6 million units, up from 4.26 million deliveries in 2024 but short of the company’s 2025 goal. Shares have gotten knocked back of late after the company had a rare disappointing quarter last month. But the growth trajectory – especially outside of China – remains decidedly up, and BYD shares are 10x less expensive than Tesla’s on a forward price-to-earnings basis. The stock has found clear support in the low 13s in the last few weeks, so I highly recommend buying at these levels if you don’t already own the stock. BUY

Carnival Corp. (CCL), originally recommended by yours truly in my Cabot Value Investor advisory, reported earnings this morning that beat estimates on the bottom line ($1.43 actual vs. $1.32 expected) and top line ($8.15 billion vs. $8.11 expected), while raising full-year EPS and EBITDA guidance. It was the 10th consecutive quarter of record revenues for the cruise operator. And yet, shares are down more than 4% in early trading. There’s no obvious reason as to why. That’s been happening with more frequency in recent quarters – stocks falling on earnings beats. But most of them bounce back in the days and weeks that follow. So, I expect the same thing to happen here. We have a very nice gain on CCL thus far, and I would treat this post-earnings-beat pullback as a buying opportunity into an undervalued stock. BUY

Cinemark Holdings (CNK), originally recommended by yours truly in the Buy Low Opportunities portfolio of my Cabot Value Investor advisory, pulled back another 2% this week as its September momentum has halted. There’s been no reason for the pullback – movie theaters, including Cinemark, are still on track for their best year since Covid. It’s possible the solid-but-not-spectacular opening weekend ($22.4 million in North America) for One Battle After Another – a Paul Thomas Anderson-directed film starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Benicio del Toro and Sean Penn – has CNK investors a bit grouchy this morning. But the company is still well on track for its best year in terms of sales ever, and yet the stock trades well below its pre-Covid highs in the mid-40s. I think it will get back on track soon enough. BUY

Coeur Mining (CDE), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, was up another 6% this week as precious metals miners continue to crush it. The miner of silver and other precious metals has now surged more than 43% in the last month as silver and gold prices have both reached new highs. The stock has more than doubled from our entry point in late May. We downgraded CDE to Hold last week since it felt a bit stretched, but I’d be a fool to doubt that it can continue its rapid ascent. HOLD

DoorDash Inc. (DASH), originally recommended by Mike Cintolo in Cabot Top Ten Trader, popped more than 10% this week on news that the online food delivery giant is expanding its grocery delivery capabilities by inking a new deal with Kroger (KG), the largest grocery store chain in the U.S. Heretofore, DoorDash has only delivered sushi, flowers and prepared meals from a limited number of Krogers. Now it will have access to the grocer’s entire inventory at its 2,700 U.S. stores. It’s easily the biggest grocery “get” yet for DoorDash, as its other grocery partners are much smaller chains, Fresh Thyme and Meijer.

DASH shares have now clawed their way back to their early-August highs above 270. We booked profits on half our shares right around there and are letting the remaining half ride. It appears well on its way to greater heights. HOLD HALF

Doximity (DOCS), originally recommended by Tyler Laundon in his Cabot Early Opportunities advisory, was up more than 3% this week on no news, although call buying in the stock has picked up of late, pricing in a bit an upside move between now and Thanksgiving. As Tyler noted recently, DOCS has been trending higher for about a month and a half, since the company reported a beat-and-raise first quarter of fiscal 2026. Shares of the online platform for medical professionals are off to a very good start for us. Let’s hope all the recent call buyers are right! BUY

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI), originally recommended by Mike Cintolo in his Cabot Top Ten Trader newsletter, bounced back nicely this week, advancing about 2.5% to recover some of its recent losses. B of A Securities recently raised its price target on the homebuilder stock from 155 to 175. DHI hasn’t gotten the bump we’d expected from the first interest cut of the year, but since we’re about breakeven on our position thus far, we can afford to be patient. BUY

Helen of Troy Ltd. (HELE), originally recommended by Clif Droke in his Cabot Turnaround Letter, had an excellent bounce-back week, vaulting more than 13% on no obvious news. While still only back to its early-September highs, a double-digit rebound in a somewhat down market is impressive and has renewed our faith in the turnaround story. The hybrid consumer staples and discretionary company hired a new CEO, former Nike executive Scott Uzell, on September 1, and the stock had recently dipped to a 15-year low – making it a prime turnaround candidate, in Clif’s eyes. After a slow start to the month, shares are finally waking up. A break above 26 and we may really have something here. BUY

Life360, Inc. (LIF), originally recommended by Mike Cintolo in Cabot Growth Investor, was up 5% in its first week in our portfolio. Life360 is the app for “helicopter parents,” as Mike phrased it. He was mostly exaggerating – it’s an app that allows families to stay connected with location sharing and emergency alerts. In the last few years, the company has acquired wearable GPS tracker Jiobit, which has its own secure connection to the internet, and Tile, which allows Bluetooth tracking for keys, electronics, luggage, wallets and more. Only 15% of its revenues come from the hardware those two companies supply, however; 75% of it comes from software subscriptions. Subscribers can select paid plans starting at $7.99/mo. ($79.99/yr.) at the low end for the Silver plan, up to $24.99/mo. ($249.99/yr) for the Platinum plan, which adds 50 miles of free towing, $1 million of stolen funds reimbursement, disaster response, medical assistance, travel support and more. The company grew revenue by 35% and monthly average users (MAU) by 25% in its latest quarter, and the stock is on fire, up more than 18% in the last month and 159% year to date. I think there’s more upside ahead, and this week was a good start. BUY

Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN), originally recommended by Tom Hutchinson in the High Yield Tier of his Cabot Dividend Investor advisor, has pulled back a bit of late, down nearly 2% this week. In his latest update, Tom wrote, “This BDC, which makes high-interest loans and takes equity stakes in promising small companies, has been a strong performer. … It has more resilience than most BDCs because the equity stakes enable it to benefit from the positive market. Earnings were strong after the BDC recorded the largest capital gain in its history upon the sale of equity stakes. MAIN has been trending higher since April and, although it has been bouncier over the past couple of months, came within pennies of the all-time high this month.” BUY

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX), originally recommended by Tyler Laundon in Cabot Early Opportunities, pulled back 2% this week and has been in a holding pattern for the past month. The big recent news was that the streamer inked a deal with Anheuser Busch InBev (BUD) to do some cross-promotion work, with Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois commercials likely to air during Netflix’s live streaming events, such as its Christmas Day NFL coverage and the Women’s World Cup soccer tournament in 2027. By the way, Netflix is expanding its burgeoning live sports portfolio by adding Major League Baseball’s Opening Night game between the Yankees and Giants next year, as well as its Home Run Derby next July. Live sports are the key to the company’s next major expansion phase, and it’s very clear they’re making it a priority. Shares will eventually get going again, perhaps starting with the earnings report in a few weeks. BUY

Oracle Corp. (ORCL), originally recommended by Tom Hutchinson in the Dividend Growth Tier of his Cabot Dividend Investor advisory, has become too volatile for my taste, falling more than 14% this week. It topped out at 328 after its jaw-dropping earnings report in early September, with its newly acquired stake in TikTok failing to move the needle much. As Mike Cintolo (who also recommends the stock to his Cabot Growth Investor audience) wrote last week, “Eventually, we think there’s a good chance the stock will settle down as the massive backlog becomes a bit more de-risked; indeed, Nvidia’s deal with OpenAI this week was a step in the right direction (helping the stock to rally Monday before the selloff), and more on that front would be big. (Any inkling of what is likely partial ownership of TikTok would also be a plus.)” Given the volatility, however, let’s downgrade this stock to Hold, at least until it stabilizes. MOVE FROM BUY TO HOLD

Sea Limited (SE), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, also pulled back this week, though not as sharply, tumbling about 6%. Shares of the Singapore-based conglomerate were trading near 52-week highs prior to this retreat, so I wouldn’t sweat it much. This remains one of our top performers and is a great way to play Southeast Asian growth. And the stock still trades at roughly half its 2021 highs, so it’s nowhere near maxed out. BUY

Stoxx Europe Total Market Aerospace & Defense (EUAD), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, advanced nearly 2% this week to reach a new record high. We now have a gain that’s north of 35% on this niche European play. BUY

Tesla (TSLA), originally recommended by Mike Cintolo in Cabot Top Ten Trader, added another 1.5% this week and is having a stellar month of September, up more than 32%. The company will report third-quarter delivery numbers on Thursday, and they’re supposed to be good – analysts anticipate 447,750 deliveries, which would be up 16.6% from the second quarter but down 3.3% from last year’s Q3. Expiration of the $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit in the U.S. is tomorrow (September 30), which is likely spurring more Americans to buy EVs now. The share price is likely stretched in the short term, and strong delivery numbers are probably already baked in, so I will keep the stock a Hold. HOLD

