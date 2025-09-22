Cabot Stock of the Week Issue: September 22, 2025

The Fed delivered its first rate cut of the year as promised, and the market dutifully continued on its merry way to new highs, advancing more than 1% since we last wrote. Is a short-term pullback coming, given the recent run-up and current valuations? I think so. But I also think this bull market isn’t going to get derailed unless something drastic happens – especially not with the Fed set to cut rates another two times before year’s end. So let’s keep our foot on the gas by adding another go-go growth stock.

Today, it’s a stock that has a double stamp of approval from two different Cabot analysts. Mike Cintolo was on it first, recommending the stock to his Cabot Growth Investor audience a couple months ago. Now, Tyler Laundon has introduced it to his Cabot Early Opportunities readers, albeit only on the Watch List, for now. Like Mike, we’ll go in with a full “Buy.”

Here’s what Tyler had to say about it in his monthly issue last week.

New Recommendation

Life360, Inc. (LIF)

If you’re an anti-technology person who thinks that tracking loved ones and items you can’t deal with losing is creepy, weird or totally unnecessary, you’re going to hate Life360 (LIF).

But if you’re a helicopter parent, always losing your keys or sick of wondering where the airline has sent your bags, well then, you’re going to absolutely love it.

Whatever the case, you might want to invest in Life360. The company is set to grow revenue by 28% this year to $475 million, and adjusted EPS should pop 66% to $0.88. Clearly, the company is on to something.

So, what’s the deal?

The initial idea for Life360 was born out of a social networking app that was created in 2008 in response to Hurricane Katrina. The concept was to help families stay connected with real-time location sharing, emergency alerts and communication during emergencies.

The basic functionality of the platform remains the same today, though additional features like crash detection, roadside assistance, behavior monitoring, physical property theft and digital identity theft have been added.

In September 2021, the company acquired the wearable GPS tracker Jiobit, which has a very small form factor and is specifically made for tracking kids and pets. Unlike Apple’s (AAPL) AirTags, Jiobit has its own secure connection to the internet and GPS.

And in early 2022, Life360 acquired Tile, the company that developed small Bluetooth tracking devices for keys, electronics, luggage, wallets and more.

These acquisitions consolidated the user bases of the three companies into the Life360 app and allowed the company to offer a unified solution that worked across Android, iOS and Tile devices and was suitable for keeping track of just about anything families cared about.

Today, Life360 generates about 75% of its revenue from software subscriptions, 15% from hardware (Tile and Jiobit devices) and 10% from location-based data that is shared with a variety of retail, real estate and municipality partners.

Its core product, which has location tracking and crash detection, is free. From there, subscribers can select paid plans starting at $7.99/mo. ($79.99/yr.) at the low end for the Silver plan, up to $24.99/mo. ($249.99/yr) for the Platinum plan, which adds in 50 miles of free towing, $1 million of stolen funds reimbursement, disaster response, medical assistance, travel support and more.

Beyond growing revenue by 36% in Q2 2025 (reported August 11), Life360 also grew monthly average users (MAUs) by 25%, to 88 million. The pace of growth outside the U.S. was 34%, nearly as fast as that inside the U.S.

On the conference call, management talked about how more and more families see safety and emergency alerting as a must-have, not a nice-to-have. The back-to-school season likely heightened that trend in Q2, and those new customers have potential to become long-term subscribers of paid plans.

Management boosted its full-year revenue and profit guidance, prompting many analysts who follow the stock to raise price targets. We’ll put Life360 on the Watch List today.

Moving to the stock, LIF came public last June at 27 and has performed beautifully, rising roughly 280%. The latest big breakout came after the May 12 quarterly report when shares blasted 20% higher, moving through the stock’s previous high of 52.8 to close at nearly 60. After a quiet spell, the stock began to advance into the August 11 quarterly report, which catalyzed another rally (13% the next day) and sent LIF into the low 80s. Shares have continued to trend higher since and just eclipsed the 100 level. BUY

LIF Revenue and Earnings Forward P/E: 147 Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth Current P/E: 271 (mil) (vs yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs yr-ago-qtr) Profit Margin (latest qtr) 6.45% Latest quarter 115 36% 0.08 153% Debt Ratio: 714% One quarter ago 104 32% 0.05 136% Dividend: N/A Two quarters ago 116 33% 0.10 300% Dividend Yield: N/A Three quarters ago 92.9 18% 0.09 200%

Current Recommendations

Stock Date Bought Price Bought Price 9/22/25 Profit Rating Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) 3/11/25 100 161 61% Buy Airbus (EADSF) 1/28/25 173 229 32% Buy Alibaba (BABA) 9/9/25 146 164 12% Buy American Electric Power Company (AEP) 8/19/25 112 107 -5% Buy Argenx (ARGX) 9/16/25 753 741 -2% Buy Armstrong World Industries (AWI) 8/12/25 192 195 2% Buy AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) 7/10/24 12 47 294% Hold Half Banco Santander (SAN) 2/25/25 6 10 60% Buy BYD Co. Ltd. (BYDDY) 12/17/24 11 14 27% Buy Carnival Corp. (CCL) 5/13/25 22 31 38% Buy Cinemark Holdings (CNK) 7/15/25 30 28 -7% Buy Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) 5/28/25 8 18 117% Hold DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) 8/13/24 126 265 110% Hold Half Doximity, Inc. (DOCS) 7/29/25 60 72 19% Buy Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) 8/20/24 31 56 81% Sell D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) 8/26/25 169 165 -2% Buy Helen of Troy Ltd. (HELE) 9/3/25 26 22 -13% Buy Life360, Inc. (LIF) NEW -- 102 --% Buy Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) 3/19/24 46 64 40% Buy Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) 2/27/24 599 1223 104% Buy Oracle Corporation (ORCL) 7/22/25 239 323 35% Buy Planet Fitness (PLNT) 4/15/25 -- -- --% Sold Sea Limited (SE) 3/5/24 55 195 255% Buy Stoxx Europe Total Market Aerospace & Defense (EUAD) 4/29/25 35 46 30% Buy Tesla (TSLA) 12/29/11 2 435 24046% Hold

Changes Since Last Week:

Coeur Mining (CDE) Moves from Buy to Hold

Dutch Bros (BROS) Moves from Buy to Sell

One more sell this week, as former market and portfolio darling Dutch Bros (BROS) has simply fallen too far, too fast, with no bottom in sight. Trading well below its 200-day moving average, it’s time to book our considerable (80%-plus) profit on the drive-through coffee company. But many of our portfolio holdings had very good weeks, led by AST SpaceMobile (ASTS), Oracle (ORCL) and our two mining stocks, Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) and Coeur Mining (CDE).

Let’s dig into what’s happening with all our stocks.

Updates

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, advanced another 5% this week to reach new record highs above 160! Soaring gold prices have improved the company’s outlook, as Agnico projects earnings per share to rise by 20% over the next year. Also, Clif Droke, whose Cabot Turnaround Letter also recommends AEM, thinks gold could rise as high as $10,000 an ounce (!), writing in his latest update, “It’s my contention that the persistence of geopolitical worries, global trader uncertainties and domestic inflation should keep the yellow metal’s price elevated going forward, with or without the Fed’s assistance via interest rate reductions.” BUY

Airbus (EADSF), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, pulled back about 1% this week after touching new all-time highs the previous week. There was no major company-specific news. Earlier this month, it was reported that the France-based aircraft maker was working on a deal with European aerospace groups Thales and Leonardo to combine their satellite capabilities, perhaps before year’s end. The combined entity – dubbed “Project Bromo” – is designed to compete with Elon Musk’s Starlink and other Chinese satellite providers. Once signed, the deal could create an entirely new revenue stream for Airbus at a time when its aircraft sales are already outpacing rival Boeing’s. The stock has already delivered a better than 30% gain for us in less than nine months, but I think there’s more upside ahead. BUY

Alibaba (BABA), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, advanced another 4.5% this week and is off to a great start for us. The Chinese e-commerce giant is becoming a much bigger AI play, and in the last couple weeks has completed a $3.2 billion capital raise, and Barclays increased its price target on the stock to 190. Up 40% in the last month and more than 95% year to date, BABA is certainly back in favor with U.S. investors. BUY

American Electric Power Company (AEP), originally recommended by Tom Hutchinson in the Safe Income Tier of his Cabot Dividend Investor advisory, pulled back more than 2% this week on no news. In his latest update, Tom wrote, “This has been a solid utility that has come as advertised. It outperformed in crummy markets and underperformed in good ones. But there is a strong chance that the skyrocketing growth in electricity demand will transform performance into something much better than it has been. Of course, the end of summer malaise, combined with the fact that AEP is a utility, has resulted in static price movement recently. It’s also true that the utility sector has benefited from the surge in electricity demand and hasn’t benefited from the falling interest rate trade. That’s OK. It is well positioned for growth ahead as well as a possible down market.” BUY

ArgenX (ARGX), originally recommended by Mike Cintolo in his Cabot Top Ten Trader advisory, was off just over 2% in its first week in the Stock of the Week portfolio. Perhaps some consolidation was to be expected after the stock touched new highs the previous week. ArgenX is a promising biotech and the maker of Vyvgart, which has blockbuster potential. It’s just moving from clinical trials to market, and the drug has various applications for autoimmune diseases. As Mike noted in this space last week, “The initial approval and main driver for Vyvgart was for generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), with something like 100,000 in the U.S. having it and many more overseas; that’s caused most of the growth to this point, and an approval for a pre-filled syringe version of the treatment expanded the market and made it more accessible to current patients, while there should be further label expansions for gMG ahead. (It’s the #1 branded biologic for gMG out there.) Then there’s chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), with likely a few tens of thousands globally afflicted; Vyvgart got U.S. approval for this in June, and it’s also now on the shelves in Europe and Japan, which is helping goose growth, with 2,500 patients already on the treatment. All told, the firm sees a long runway of growth ahead as it continues to penetrate these markets and as new and expanded indications gain approval; it sees the potential market of 60,000 patients by 2030, compared to 15,000 on the drug today. Meanwhile, the numbers here are excellent and improving: Sales growth remains rapid and has actually been accelerating a bit, and while those figures will slow some, the bottom line is ramping significantly, with the 2026 earnings estimate now up to nearly $25 per share, up from around $21 before the Q2 report.” BUY

Armstrong World Industries (AWI), originally recommended by Mike Cintolo in his Cabot Top Ten Trader newsletter, pulled back 1% this week on no news. The stock keeps bouncing off 193 support but can’t quite breach resistance at the 200 mark. Any move above that level would be highly bullish, but for now, the stock remains stuck in neutral, as it has been for nearly two months since a late-July post-earnings surge from 168 to 190. To remain in the portfolio, it will need to get moving soon. Keeping at Buy for now, especially since the stock is trading near the low end of its September range. BUY

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS), originally recommended by Tyler Laundon in his Cabot Early Opportunities advisory, has rebounded in a big way from its 18% implosion earlier this month, advancing more than 15% this week. The stock was overly punished after rival SpaceX announced a deal to buy $17 billion of EchoStar’s AWS-4 and H-block spectrum licenses, which provide the frequencies for wireless calls. But AST made an encouraging announcement of its own recently: that its first Block2 Blue Bird satellite, BlueBird 6, is fully assembled and ready for shipment, and 20 satellites have been given the green light for launch by the FCC. The stock got a major bump last September, and before, when it launched its first set of BlueBird satellites; this would be the first launch of multiple satellites since then. AST has the ambitious goal of creating the first-ever space-based satellite internet service designed to go straight to smartphones around the globe. The company is still in the early stages of developing its satellite network, but because of its revolutionary potential, shares have more than doubled year to date and nearly quadrupled since we recommended it in July 2024. Trading well off its July 2025 highs, there’s plenty of upside still. We sold half our position a couple months ago to book our considerable profit when the stock was near its highs and are letting the remaining half ride. Given the story, I think there’s a good chance our profits on the remaining half will be higher than they were on the first half of the position. HOLD HALF

Banco Santander (SAN), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, took a breather this week and was mostly flat on the heels of a good few weeks. As Carl notes, the Spain-based bank recently “launched retail crypto trading in Germany via its digital arm.” It’s been a banner year for the stock, with shares up 122% year to date. We recommended it in late February and have captured about half that gain. Trading at less than 10x forward earnings, SAN still has major upside. BUY

BYD Co. Ltd. (BYDDY), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, was up 1% this week but has fallen more than 3% in Monday trading after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway sold its $415 million stake in the Chinese EV maker. Is that a red flag going forward? Perhaps, though it’s possible the Oracle of Omaha simply doesn’t see BYD as a value play anymore. Though just disclosed, Berkshire sold the stock in the first quarter of 2025, when shares peaked above 18; they currently trade at 14, and at just 16.5x forward earnings – roughly a tenth of rival Tesla’s (TSLA) valuation these days. So, I still see plenty of value here, despite the fact that BYD is coming off a down quarter. Having recently overtaken Tesla as the top seller in Europe, BYD has made great strides toward its goal of becoming a global brand. The company currently does about 80% of its business in its native China – down from roughly 90% at the beginning of the year. With shares well off their May highs, I see plenty of upside here, in both the short and intermediate terms. BUY

Carnival Corp. (CCL), originally recommended by yours truly in my Cabot Value Investor advisory, pulled back another 1.5% this week and hasn’t budged in two months. It’s possible next Monday’s (September 29) earnings report will finally get the stock moving in the right direction again, as was the case after the last report in late June. Analysts are looking for 2.5% sales growth and 3.1% EPS growth, and the stock has handily beaten earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters. Another beat could get CCL out of its extended malaise. I’d keep new buys small prior to the earnings report. BUY

Cinemark Holdings (CNK), originally recommended by yours truly in the Buy Low Opportunities portfolio of my Cabot Value Investor advisory, gave back 3% this week after building momentum the previous two weeks. There was no company-specific news. The third-largest movie theater chain in the U.S. – and the largest in Brazil – trades about 40% below its pre-Covid highs above 45 a share, and yet the company is on track for record sales this year. Movie theaters were declared all but dead during Covid, but have been resurgent of late, with 11 films this summer topping $100 million at the U.S. box office, including recent horror hit The Conjuring: Last Rites. So the sector has momentum, and investors are starting to take notice of CNK, despite this week’s pullback. BUY

Coeur Mining (CDE), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, just keeps rising higher, advancing another 4.5% this week. The miner of silver and other precious metals has now surged more than 46% in the last month as silver and gold prices have both reached new highs. The stock has more than doubled from our entry point in late May. Given the momentum in the metals space, let’s hang in there with a full position until the stock gives us a reason to reconsider. But with shares this stretched, let’s downgrade to Hold. MOVE FROM BUY TO HOLD

DoorDash Inc. (DASH), originally recommended by Mike Cintolo in Cabot Top Ten Trader, added another 2% this week as the stock inches closer to its August highs. There was no company-specific news. We sold half our shares in this online food delivery giant near the top and are hanging on to the remaining half, thinking shares will likely eclipse those August highs, perhaps in short order. HOLD HALF

Doximity (DOCS), originally recommended by Tyler Laundon in his Cabot Early Opportunities advisory, hit the pause button this week after a nice run to start the month. In his latest update, Tyler wrote, “Doximity (DOCS) stock has continued to trend higher in the six weeks since the company delivered a beat-and-raise Q1 FY26 report. At the time, management talked about a better-than-expected start to the upsell season and stable marketing budgets. Last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced reforms to the direct-to-consumer (DTC) drug advertising process that will put even greater pressure on pharma companies to disclose risks and precautions. The loophole that has allowed these companies to advertise since 1997 requires extensive footnoting. Where exactly the tipping point is that will drive more pharma advertising spend toward the healthcare practitioner (HCP) channel and away from the DTC channel is yet unknown. But if it begins to happen, Doximity is going to be there to soak up the dollars.” BUY

Dutch Bros (BROS), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, collapsed this week, pulling back nearly 9% to trade at its lowest level since early April. Shares of the drive-through coffee company have now fallen 21% in September alone, at a time when most stocks are up. Decade-high coffee prices are the problem. And while I still love the growth story here, I think right now the environment for a coffee store chain – even one expanding as fast as Dutch Bros – isn’t great. BROS has been an excellent stock for us, more than doubling from our August 2024 entry point (although it is now less than a double after this week’s sharp drop). But the stock looks sick at the moment, so let’s book our considerable profits and sell. SELL

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI), originally recommended by Mike Cintolo in his Cabot Top Ten Trader newsletter, pulled back another 4.5% this week despite the Fed’s (expected) 25-bp rate cut last week. The stock is still above its August low, and Bank of America just raised its price target on this homebuilder stock from 175 to 190. Rate cuts should eventually be good for the company and its stock price, but this could be a “buy the rumor, sell the news” situation, at least in the short term. BUY

Helen of Troy Ltd. (HELE), originally recommended by Clif Droke in his Cabot Turnaround Letter, was off more than 5% this week on no news. The company will report earnings on October 3, so perhaps that will trigger a turnaround. Helen of Troy is a hybrid: It’s a purveyor of both consumer staples and discretionary products across several markets. Founded in 1968, the company operates under two primary business segments: Beauty & Wellness and Home & Outdoor. Clif recommended the stock after new CEO G. Scott Uzell, who had previously orchestrated a turnaround at Nike subsidiary Converse, took the helm on September 1, and after the stock dipped to a 15-year low – making it appear primed for a major turnaround. Let’s be a bit patient and see if one materializes soon. BUY

Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN), originally recommended by Tom Hutchinson in the High Yield Tier of his Cabot Dividend Investor advisory, just keeps doing its job, hanging out near its highs in the 64-66 range and churning out monthly dividend payments with a very high yield (6.5% at current prices). This business development company was added to the portfolio as a way to generate income, but the outperformance in the share price (+43%) has been a pleasant surprise. BUY

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX), originally recommended by Tyler Laundon in Cabot Early Opportunities, was up more than 2% this week to reverse its modest recent downturn. The streaming giant is in fine shape, and Loom Capital raised its price target on it from 1,150 to 1,350 this week. The company also inked a new deal with Anheuser Busch InBev (BUD) to do some cross-promotion work, with Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois commercials likely to air during Netflix’s live streaming events, such as its Christmas Day NFL coverage and the Women’s World Cup soccer tournament in 2027. It’s also further evidence that Netflix is all in on expanding its still-limited live-streaming of major sporting events – its one blind spot until recently. Just another reason why this remains one of the world’s great growth stocks, fit for any long-term portfolio. BUY

Oracle Corp. (ORCL), originally recommended by Tom Hutchinson in the Dividend Growth Tier of his Cabot Dividend Investor advisory, continues to churn out big headlines – and big returns. The latest is that the software giant will now help control TikTok’s U.S. operations as part of the U.S.-China deal to keep the popular China-run social media app available to American users. Oracle and private equity firm Silver Lake will hold the controlling stake in TikTok now, with China’s ByteDance now holding a less than 20% stake. This comes on the heels of a massive second quarter for the stock, which Mike called some of the biggest results he’s ever seen. ORCL shares are now up 35% in the two weeks since the earnings report, despite some bumps along the way. I’d expect even higher prices in the coming weeks and months, especially now that TikTok is part of the equation. BUY

Sea Limited (SE), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, advanced 2% this week on no news and is back close to its early-September highs. Shares of the Singapore-based conglomerate have taken off since earnings in mid-August, and yet the stock still trades at barely more than half its 2021 peak. This is a great way to play the fast growth in Southeast Asia, and I’m keeping it at Buy, even with a gain of more than 250% already. BUY

Stoxx Europe Total Market Aerospace & Defense (EUAD), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, was mostly unchanged this week after advancing nearly 7% the previous week to break out of its three-month trading range between 40 and 43. The fund now trades near a 52-week high, and the breakout is bullish from a technical perspective. We now have a gain that’s north of 30% on this niche European play. BUY

Tesla (TSLA), originally recommended by Mike Cintolo in Cabot Top Ten Trader, tacked on another 5% this week after a 21% pop the previous week after Elon Musk bought $1 billion of TSLA shares. Musk’s 2.57-million share purchase is his first buy of TSLA shares on the open market since February 2020, and it’s viewed as a sign that the CEO and founder is in it for the long haul, despite the company’s recent struggles. It’s also being treated as a vote of confidence. Of course, Musk can afford it – Tesla’s board is reportedly asking shareholders to approve a nearly $1 trillion pay package for the company founder. For all its troubles this year, TSLA shares are now up more than 6% in 2025, and two analysts (Piper Sandler and Baird) raised their price target to more than 500 this week. I think the stock is probably stretched at these levels, especially in the wake of a weak second quarter. But as always, I will never doubt this stock’s resilience. Keeping at Hold. HOLD

