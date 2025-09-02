Cabot Stock of the Week Issue: September 2, 2025

It’s become an annual rite of passage: September arrives, stocks fall. How long they fall for typically varies – last year’s selling didn’t last much longer than a week. But market pullbacks almost always occur after Labor Day, and I’ve been forecasting this one for some time, given that stocks have been “priced for perfection” after a huge run-up since early April.

It’s nothing to be concerned about. In fact, I welcome the selling, at least in the short term. Barring a total collapse of the bull market, which I highly doubt will happen on the brink of the Fed (possibly) starting to cut rates again and with the U.S. economy mostly holding up well, a short-term pullback is just what the doctor ordered for this somewhat frothy market. It’s a chance to trim a few laggards, as we do with one portfolio stock this week. And on the other side of the selling will be better buying opportunities, including in stocks we already own.

Today, however, we want to minimize risk, and we do so by adding an overly beaten-down consumer staples name that Clif Droke just recommended to his Cabot Turnaround Letter audience. Clif says it’s been so overly punished that he felt compelled to pounce. Let’s do the same.

Here it is, with Clif’s latest thoughts.

New Recommendation

Helen of Troy Ltd. (HELE)

Sometimes a stock becomes so cheap, so out of favor and so “wound up” with short interest that the temptation to do some bottom fishing is too great to pass up. Such is the case with Helen of Troy (HELE).

Helen of Troy is a hybrid: It’s a purveyor of both consumer staples and discretionary products across several markets. Founded in 1968, the company operates under two primary business segments: Beauty & Wellness and Home & Outdoor.

The former segment includes offerings like hair care appliances, personal care products and health and home comfort products. The latter business covers housewares, kitchen and food storage items, cleaning supplies and outdoor products like hydration and travel gear.

Among its most recognizable healthy and beauty brands are Vicks, Braun and Revlon, with products spanning hair styling tools, vaporizers and humidifiers, plus thermometers and blood pressure monitors. Additionally, the recently acquired Olive & June adds a high-growth, high-margin nail care line to the product portfolio.

In Home & Outdoor, the company owns OXO (housewares, including kitchen tools and outdoor products), Hydro Flask (thermoses and insulated travel mugs), Osprey (backpacks and accessories) and PUR (pitchers and faucet systems for water filtration).

The firm’s retail distribution chain is immense, with many of its products available at big-name retailers like Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Hermosa Beauty, as well as through digital channels like Amazon.

The company had a strong performance during the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, but it fell out of favor starting in early 2022, thanks to inflation, distribution disruptions and mounting interest expenses.

Indeed, as the Covid-era boost faded, Helen of Troy faced declining demand, especially for humidifiers and hair appliances, leading to lower replenishment orders from retailers. Additionally, the outfit faced significant pressures from rising wholesale costs and higher interest rates starting in 2022.

More recently, CEO Noel Geoffroy abruptly resigned from her position in May after occupying that spot for just 14 months, creating confusion for shareholders and putting additional pressure on the stock.

However, the leadership departure served as a turning point for the stock, catalyzing a dramatic increase in selling pressure—even among bottom-fishing investors who thought the company’s woes had finally ended last summer. Capitulation, along with a rash of analyst downgrades, followed suit, and by July, Helen of Troy’s share price was at a fresh 15-year low.

That said, the recent “noise” did much to distract investors from the progress the company has made in executing its strategic plan in recent quarters despite ongoing headwinds. The restructuring plan, known as Project Pegasus, is aimed at expanding operating margins through improving efficiency, reducing costs, streamlining operations and optimizing the brand portfolio.

Key features of the plan also include accelerating cost-of-goods savings projects, improving supply-chain efficiency and enhancing cash flow and working capital. Already, the plan has delivered conspicuous operating efficiencies and cost savings, and as of fiscal Q1, the plan is 75% complete and on track to achieve a total of about $85 million in targeted operating profit improvements by the end of fiscal 2027.

Moreover, Helen of Troy’s free cash flow rose to $45 million in Q1, compared to $16 million in the same period last year (up 180%), which demonstrates the improved cash management under the turnaround plan. Additionally, the company can point to positive point-of-sale unit and revenue growth for eight out of 11 key brands in the U.S.

The latest news is that turnaround specialist G. Scott Uzzell has assumed the CEO role as of September 1, replacing Geoffroy. Uzzell’s experience includes leading a significant turnaround at Nike subsidiary Converse as President and CEO, which helped revitalize the brand and boost revenue to $2.3 billion by 2022. Before that, he built a portfolio of several high-growth brands at Coca-Cola and led various M&A deals. So, it looks like Helen of Troy is in good hands.

All told, I see Helen of Troy as a deep-value “bottom fishing” opportunity and recommend purchasing for participants with a medium-to-long-term outlook, with an upside target of 40. BUY

Current Recommendations

Changes Since Last Week:

Marvell Technology (MRVL) Moves from Buy to Sell

One sell this week, as Marvell Technology (MRVL) just isn’t getting the job done, especially not after last Thursday’s earnings report sparked a strong wave of selling. Oracle Corp. (ORCL) is another big-tech name in our portfolio that has been a bit disappointing, and next week’s earnings report looms as a put-up-or-shut-up moment for the stock, at least when it comes to its longevity in our portfolio. Most everything else in our portfolio is holding up well, however, despite the normal early-September selling. Our two mining names in particular (AEM and CDE) had very good weeks, as gold and silver prices keep rising to new heights due to global uncertainties.

Here’s what’s happening with all our stocks as we enter the market’s traditional “spooky season.”

Updates

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, climbed further into record territory this week, topping 144 for the first time ever after advancing another 5%. The move was in line with gold prices, which also spiked 5% to reach new all-time highs above $3,500 an ounce. Also, in his latest update, Carl noted that Agnico’s “earnings per share are expected to grow 63.9% this year, and the company’s annualized cash flow growth rate has been 36.2% over the past five years.” For all those reasons, AEM keeps rising to new heights. And its run likely isn’t over. BUY

Airbus (EADSF), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, was up 1% this week after a reported 60 aircraft deliveries in August, up sharply from last August but leaving the company about 3% behind where it was at this point last year. The company is aiming to deliver 820 jets this year, after delivering 766 aircraft last year. The stock is now up more than 30% year to date. BUY

American Electric Power Company (AEP), originally recommended by Tom Hutchinson in the Safe Income Tier of his Cabot Dividend Investor advisory, was off about 2.5% this week on no news. American Electric Power is one of the largest regulated utilities in the U.S., with over $20 billion in annual revenue. It provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution to 5.6 million retail and wholesale customers in 11 states, and generates 29 gigawatts (GW) annually. And demand for electricity is accelerating, as the rise of artificial intelligence has necessitated the buildout of data centers across the country. American has already secured an additional 24 GWs of incremental load growth through 2029 via signed customer financial agreements, a big increase from the current 37-GW system. About 75% of the demand is from data centers. And this is just the beginning. The utility said that it has inquiries about new load demand totaling 190 GWs.

As a result, AEP (and other utilities) is acting more like a growth stock, up more than 20% year to date. And yet, shares remain low beta (0.39) and pay a generous (3.3%) yield. This is a low-risk income generator with better-than-average growth. BUY

Armstrong World Industries (AWI), originally recommended by Mike Cintolo in his Cabot Top Ten Trader newsletter, was off about 1% this week, but the overall trend remains up. There was no news. The stock continues to draw strength from its late-July earnings report, which featured a 16% year-on-year revenue gain to $425 million, earnings of $2.09 a share that beat estimates by 31 cents and adjusted EBITDA that rose 23%. The company is a leading manufacturer of ceiling, wall and suspension systems for both commercial buildings and residential spaces, operating under two major segments: Mineral Fibers (soft and mineral fiber ceiling systems) and Architectural Specialties (commercial ceiling and wall manufacturing). Its low-carbon and energy-efficient building materials dovetail nicely with the nationwide movement to build more sustainably. Recent acquisitions of companies like 3form and Zahner support Armstrong’s move toward low-carbon, lower-cost and recycled materials, and recent additions to Armstrong’s product lineup, including its 100% biomassed Ultima Low Embodied Carbon ceiling panels, are helping drive growth while aligning with the industry’s shift toward net-zero objectives and upcoming decarbonization building standards. This is a growth company, as evidenced by the latest quarter, and shares are up more than 38% year to date as a result. BUY

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS), originally recommended by Tyler Laundon in his Cabot Early Opportunities advisory, is off about 4.5% since we last wrote. However, the stock has generally picked up some steam since its earnings report last month. Or, more specifically, what the company said during the earnings report: that it plans to launch anywhere from 45 to 60 satellites into orbit between now and the end of 2026, with the satellites bringing direct-to-smartphone internet service to parts of the U.S., Europe, Japan and other regions. The company has also now secured eight contracts with the U.S. government. Furthermore, with government and commercial clients on board, AST says it expects $50 to $75 million in revenue in the back half of 2025. Considering it reported just $1.2 million in the second quarter – which was up 29% from Q2 of last year – this may have been the last quarter that the company was truly pre-revenue.

The stock has roughly quadrupled from our entry point a little over a year ago – and we booked profits on half our stake a little over a month ago. We’re holding the remaining half, fully expecting shares to rise to even greater heights as more satellites are launched and its ambitious goals become more and more of a reality. HOLD HALF

Banco Santander (SAN), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, fell 3% in the last week on no news. But shares of the Spain-based bank have still more than doubled year to date. As Carl notes, the bank is working with OpenAI to establish itself as an “AI-friendly bank.” Its ever-expanding online banking option, Openbank, is increasingly popular in America. And Santander maintains a dominant brick-and-mortar presence in Europe. It’s a bank that meets the needs of both traditional and new-age customers, and investors are recognizing its growing relevance. BUY

BYD Co. Ltd. (BYDDY), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, is off more than 5% in the last week after the company reported a rare underwhelming quarter. Net profits actually declined for the Chinese EV maker for the first time in more than three years. Also, production slid for a second straight month, with the company producing “only” 353,000 vehicles in August, down 3.8% from last August and following a 0.9% decline in July. The Chinese government’s crackdown on price-cutting among EV makers is at least partly responsible for BYD’s rough quarter. Thankfully, BYD continues to make major inroads outside of China, where it currently does roughly 80% of its business. Last month, BYD increased sales to Spain by 400% and to Norway by 218%, after new registrations for BYDs across Europe improved 225% in July. So while BYD’s China sales, or at least profits, took a hit in the second quarter, the company is succeeding in its goal of becoming a more global brand, with growth in Europe far outpacing Tesla or any other electric vehicle there. Therefore, I think this weak earnings report represents a temporary setback for the company and is a buying opportunity for the share price. BUY

Carnival Corp. (CCL), originally recommended by yours truly in my Cabot Value Investor advisory, is off about 1% since we last wrote. The only news is that the cruise company recently released its summer 2027 voyages, which include luxury cruises to Alaska, Japan, Canada and New England, Antarctica and the South Pacific. Shares are still hovering near five-year highs, as the company is on pace to shatter record sales this year. And yet the stock, trading at less than half its pre-Covid peak (71) and at just 13x forward earnings, remains undervalued despite being at five-year highs and up more than 20% year to date. BUY

Cinemark Holdings (CNK), originally recommended by yours truly in the Buy Low Opportunities portfolio of my Cabot Value Investor advisory, was also off about 1% this week, but remains within the 25-26 range it’s been in for nearly a month. There’s been no news since the movie theater chain’s Q2 earnings report, which was mostly good. The company missed on earnings, but sales were strong, improving 28% year over year and topping estimates, with 63% EBITDA growth, 24.7% margin expansion, global attendance up 16% (Cinemark is the No. 1 movie theater chain in Brazil) and record domestic revenue of $759.3 million, up 33% year over year. In the midst of a banner summer for the industry, in which 10 films have topped the $100 million mark in the U.S., I’m betting investors will start paying attention to a company that’s on track for its best year ever in terms of sales. BUY

Coeur Mining (CDE), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, just keeps rolling, advancing another 10% this week to reach a new 52-week high above 13 a share. The stock is now up more than 30% since reporting earnings last month, and with good reason: Quarterly revenue was up 117% year over year, and net income came in at $70.7 million. Quarterly silver production of 4.7 million ounces was 27% higher quarter over quarter and 79% higher year over year. Also, silver prices have soared to record highs above $41 an ounce, which is adding fuel to CDE’s fire. We have a big gain in this stock in just over three months. Given the dual tailwinds mentioned above, its run may not be over yet. BUY

DoorDash Inc. (DASH), originally recommended by Mike Cintolo in Cabot Top Ten Trader, was virtually unchanged this week on no major news. The food delivery giant is just weeks removed from an impressive second-quarter earnings report in which EPS of 65 cents blew away the 43-cent estimate. Revenue ($3.28 billion) improved 25% year over year, while the profit margin was up to 8.7% after a net loss in the second quarter a year ago. EPS was also negative (38-cent loss) in Q2 a year ago, so this quarter represented a total about-face. Orders improved 20% to 761 million, while the gross order value was up 23% year over year. Three Wall Street analysts have upped their price targets on the stock in the weeks since the report. This was the first quarter since DoorDash acquired British food delivery startup Deliveroo and restaurant technology company SevenRooms in May for a combined $5 billion. It’s possible those two acquisitions are a game-changer for the company. We booked profits on half our position after the stock reached a double in late June, and as with ASTS, we are letting the rest ride, hoping to capture much bigger gains. HOLD HALF

Doximity (DOCS), originally recommended by Tyler Laundon in his Cabot Early Opportunities advisory, tacked on another 1% this week as the stock continues to gather momentum from a strong earnings report last month. The stock is now up 16% since the early-August report. Revenue grew 15.2% to $145.9 million (beat by $6.4 million), and adjusted EPS grew 28.6% to $0.36 (beat by $0.06). The company’s AI offerings are fueling its growth. Doximity GPT, used for note-taking and letter writing, is its primary source of AI-related revenue at the moment, but the recently launched Doximity Scribe tool appears to be an instant hit, and the company just shelled out $26 million for Pathway, a free AI-powered clinical reference tool for doctors. This mid-cap tech stock is off to a great start for us, up more than 11% in a month. BUY

Dutch Bros (BROS), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, has eclipsed its post-earnings high, advancing another 4% this week to top 72 for the first time since early June. UBS raised its price target on the fast-growing drive-through coffee company from 80 to 85. The Q2 results were stellar: Earnings per share of 26 cents handily beat the 18-cent consensus estimate, while sales also topped estimates by a comfortable margin and improved 28% year over year. Same-store sales increased 6.1%, while transactions jumped 3.7% year over year. Furthermore, the drive-through coffee store chain opened 31 new locations to up its nationwide tally to 1,043 stores in 19 states. The company has very ambitious expansion plans – it hopes to get to 7,000 locations within the next 10 years. Dutch Bros expects to open more than 150 locations this year. The company also nudged up full-year sales guidance slightly on the heels of another strong quarter and as anticipation for new food items on the menu (it currently just serves hot and cold drinks) grows. The stock has more than doubled in the year since we added it to the Stock of the Week portfolio. And yet, with shares still trailing their February highs by a wide margin and the company growing like a weed, there’s plenty of upside still to go. BUY

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI), originally recommended by Mike Cintolo in his Cabot Top Ten Trader newsletter, was up about 1% in its first week in our portfolio. Wells Fargo raised its price target from 175 to 190, which likely helped. But the increasing likelihood of a Fed rate cut later this month is the reason this stock has been gathering enough momentum to grab Mike’s attention. D.R. Horton is America’s largest homebuilder, and one that’s managed to remain highly profitable ($12 in EPS expected this year) despite the weakness in the housing sector. That’s allowed the company to return money to shareholders and to cut debt. The stock has really started to take off since a surprisingly strong earnings report in late July. If the Fed slashes rates later this month, it could extend the rally for some time. BUY

Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN), originally recommended by Tom Hutchinson in the High Yield Tier of his Cabot Dividend Investor advisory, was up 3% this week to get back close to record highs above 66. In his latest update, Tom noted, “The BDC reported strong earnings that beat expectations as net interest income rose 9% and net asset value per share increased 15%. Main also recorded the largest capital gain in its history upon the sale of equity stakes. The regular dividend was raised 2.9% and a supplemental dividend of $0.30 per share was declared, payable in September. But future performance will depend on the economy.” BUY

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, has imploded after missing earnings by an ever-so-slight margin last Thursday. While a bounce-back is certainly possible, I’m not sure it will happen very quickly given that the tide has suddenly turned against big tech and semiconductor companies in particular. So let’s give this one a quick hook, as it now has taken on a loss that we’re not comfortable with. Time to sell. SELL

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX), originally recommended by Tyler Laundon in Cabot Early Opportunities, pulled back about 1.5% but remains generally within its recent range. The streamer is rumored to be in line to get Major League Baseball’s annual Home Run Derby, which would add to its budding collection of live sports – Netflix’s one blind spot until recently. This remains one of the market’s great growth stocks, and at current levels, this looks like an ideal entry point if you want to add to an existing position or start a new one. BUY

Oracle Corp. (ORCL), originally recommended by Tom Hutchinson in the Dividend Growth Tier of his Cabot Dividend Investor advisory, pulled back about 5% this week on no major news. The company reports earnings next Monday, September 8, which has the potential to spark a turnaround. Analysts are anticipating 13% revenue growth with 6.5% EPS growth. The company beat earnings estimates last quarter. It may need another earnings beat this time around to reverse its recent slide. If it doesn’t, we may need to reevaluate our rating. For now, keeping at Buy. BUY

Planet Fitness (PLNT), originally recommended by Mike Cintolo in Cabot Top Ten Trader, has been in the same 104-110 range all month, even after a solid earnings beat in which EPS of 86 cents exceeded the 79-cent estimate. Revenue improved 21% year over year, also beating estimates. And the fitness center chain reaffirmed full-year guidance. There’s been no news since, other than Raymond James raising its price target on the stock from 110 to 122. BUY

Sea Limited (SE), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, is pulling back as you might expect after a 30% earnings bump, off nearly 5% on Tuesday and about the same for the week. Amidst the normal post-Labor Day selling, this is nothing to be concerned about. Shares of the Singapore-based conglomerate are still up 65% year to date and have more than tripled from our entry point. And the recent quarterly results were quite good: Net income increased by more than fivefold to $414 million from only $79.9 million in the same period last year. Revenues grew 38% to $5.2 billion from $3.8 billion year-on-year, on the back of strong revenues across all segments. (EPS fell short of estimates but still expanded 418% year over year.) And while shares have taken off since the report, the stock still trades at barely more than half its 2021 highs. Plenty of upside remains in one of the world’s great growth stocks, I think. BUY

Stoxx Europe Total Market Aerospace & Defense (EUAD), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, held firm this week and remains in its standard 40-43 range from the past three months. The fund still slightly trails its July highs, but we have gains north of 20% on it. A break above 44 would be bullish. BUY

Tesla (TSLA), originally recommended by Mike Cintolo in Cabot Top Ten Trader, retreated 5% this week as its sales in China and Europe continue to deteriorate. Sales of EVs made in China dropped 4% in August, on the heels of an 8.4% decline in July. Tesla’s European sales have plummeted even more drastically, down a whopping 40.2% in July, as Elon Musk’s company loses more and more traction to emerging power BYD. On the bright side, Musk posted on X that he believes that 80% of Tesla’s revenue will eventually come from its long-teased “Optimus robots.” The promise of that, plus the early rollout of robotaxis (in Austin and San Francisco), has been propping up the stock for now. But eventually, the company will have to start producing again to keep investors around. That said, it would take a lot more than a couple bad quarters for Wall Street to quit Tesla, which has a tendency to bounce back just when people start counting it out. Keeping at Hold. HOLD

