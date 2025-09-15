Cabot Stock of the Week Issue: September 15, 2025

Stocks continue to touch new highs ahead of this week’s presumed Fed rate cut. According to CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, there is now a 96% chance Jerome Powell and company will cut rates by 25 basis points (or 0.25%) this Wednesday, and a 4% chance they’ll slash by 50 basis points (0.50%). No one thinks they’ll simply hold serve again.

So, barring a surprise that literally no interest rate trader sees coming, the Fed will resume its rate-cutting program for the first time since last December. Rate cuts are good for the market – the S&P 500 ran up 7% from the date of the first rate cut last September through the end of 2024, which included two more rate cuts. They also turned the market around during Covid (admittedly an apples-to-oranges comparison) and sent stocks to new highs in 2019, when the Fed reduced the rates by 75 basis points during a three-and-a-half-month span. With that bullish recent history, it’s reasonable to think stocks can climb higher in the coming months, assuming the Fed doesn’t slash just once.

So today, we keep our foot on the gas by adding a fast-growing biotech that caught Mike Cintolo’s eye; he recommended the stock to his Cabot Top Ten Trader audience last week.

Here it is, with Mike’s latest thoughts.

New Recommendation

Argenx (ARGX)

Biotech stocks have been a graveyard for most of the past few years, but Argenx has been an exception, with its one main drug—Vyvgart—moving from trials to the market and, now, seeing expanded indications for new ailments. In fact, that’s the biggest part of the story: Vyvgart has the potential to be a mega-blockbuster, mainly because of its “pipeline in a product” potential; management believes the drug can be applied to various autoimmune indications, driving earnings into the stratosphere. (It does have a couple of other Phase III assets that it thinks will be cranking out good results in the late 2020s, but today it’s all about Vyvgart.) The initial approval and main driver for Vyvgart was for generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), with something like 100,000 in the U.S. having it and many more overseas; that’s caused most of the growth to this point, and an approval for a pre-filled syringe version of the treatment expanded the market and made it more accessible to current patients, while there should be further label expansions for gMG ahead. (It’s the #1 branded biologic for gMG out there.) Then there’s chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), with likely a few tens of thousands globally afflicted; Vyvgart got U.S. approval for this in June, and it’s also now on the shelves in Europe and Japan, which is helping goose growth, with 2,500 patients already on the treatment. All told, the firm sees a long runway of growth ahead as it continues to penetrate these markets and as new and expanded indications gain approval; it sees the potential market of 60,000 patients by 2030, compared to 15,000 on the drug today. Meanwhile, the numbers here are excellent and improving: Sales growth remains rapid and has actually been accelerating a bit, and while those figures will slow some, the bottom line is ramping significantly, with the 2026 earnings estimate now up to nearly $25 per share, up from around $21 before the Q2 report. Of course, trial results here and there could cause volatility, but the growth story remains terrific.

As for the stock, ARGX changed character starting last spring, with 12 weeks up in a row off a bottoming formation, leading to a good (though not dynamic) rally phase that took the stock up to nearly 680 in January. Then came a volatile 25%, up-and-down period, with the 500-ish level being tested and held three times before shares finally rebounded for good in July with the help of Q2 earnings. After a post-earnings dip (very common to see that of late), ARGX has zoomed to new highs nicely, albeit on average volume. We’re OK buying some on dips of a couple of percent. BUY

ARGX Revenue and Earnings Forward P/E: 30.6 Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth Current P/E: 38.5 (mil) (vs yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs yr-ago-qtr) Profit Margin (latest qtr) 41.0% Latest quarter 967 98% 3.74 664% Debt Ratio: 559% One quarter ago 807 96% 2.58 348% Dividend: N/A Two quarters ago 761 82% 11.79 802% Dividend Yield: N/A Three quarters ago 589 73% 1.39 211%

Current Recommendations

Stock Date Bought Price Bought Price 9/15/25 Profit Rating Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) 3/11/25 100 153 53% Buy Airbus (EADSF) 1/28/25 173 233 34% Buy Alibaba (BABA) 9/9/25 146 159 8% Buy American Electric Power Company (AEP) 8/19/25 112 109 -2% Buy Argenx (ARGX) NEW -- 753 --% Buy Armstrong World Industries (AWI) 8/12/25 192 196 2% Buy AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) 7/10/24 12 41 249% Hold Half Banco Santander (SAN) 2/25/25 6 10 60% Buy BYD Co. Ltd. (BYDDY) 12/17/24 11 14 26% Buy Carnival Corp. (CCL) 5/13/25 22 31 39% Buy Cinemark Holdings (CNK) 7/15/25 30 28 -4% Buy Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) 5/28/25 8 17 101% Buy DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) 8/13/24 126 259 105% Hold Half Doximity, Inc. (DOCS) 7/29/25 60 73 21% Buy Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) 8/20/24 31 65 108% Buy D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) 8/26/25 169 171 1% Buy Helen of Troy Ltd. (HELE) 9/3/25 26 24 -6% Buy Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) 3/19/24 46 66 44% Buy Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) 2/27/24 599 1205 101% Buy Oracle Corporation (ORCL) 7/22/25 239 300 26% Buy Planet Fitness (PLNT) 4/15/25 97 102 5% Sell Sea Limited (SE) 3/5/24 55 191 249% Buy Stoxx Europe Total Market Aerospace & Defense (EUAD) 4/29/25 35 46 31% Buy Tesla (TSLA) 12/29/11 2 417 23061% Hold

Changes Since Last Week:

Planet Fitness (PLNT) Moves from Buy to Sell

We have one sell today, as Planet Fitness (PLNT) just hasn’t done enough to warrant staying in an increasingly crowded portfolio. We’ll book a small gain on it, but the fitness center chain has certainly underperformed since we added it to the portfolio way back in April. Just about every other stock in the portfolio looks good, with Oracle (ORCL, +27%), Tesla (TSLA, +21%), Coeur Mining (CDE, +11%) and Alibaba (BABA, +11%) all posting double-digit gains this week. Several others were up in the 3-7% range. Virtually all of our stocks (aside from PLNT) are headed in the right direction, along with the market.

Here’s what’s happening with all our stocks.

Updates

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, tacked on another 1% this week to stretch further into record territory. The move was in line with the price of gold, which also went up another 1%. Gold prices are at all-time highs and my colleague Clif Droke thinks they can go much higher – perhaps to $10,000 an ounce (!) eventually. Here’s what Clif wrote about AEM in his Cabot Turnaround Letter last Friday: “Agnico-Eagle Mines (AEM) on Tuesday acquired an additional 587,000 units of Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MGM) through a non-brokered private placement.

“Each unit, priced at 60 cents, consists of one common share and one purchase warrant, which allows Agnico to acquire additional shares at 85 cents a share over the next 36 months.

“Before the latest transaction, Agnico owned approximately 16% of Maple Gold’s outstanding common shares. It now owns 16.32% on a partially diluted basis, with the potential to acquire up to a 20% stake in Maple Gold.

“Agnico described the investment as part of its strategy to acquire “strategic positions in prospective opportunities with high geological potential,” and indicated it may acquire additional securities or dispose of its holdings in the future depending on market conditions and other factors.

“Regarding the company’s updated production outlook, the firm is on a solid footing to realize its previously announced gold production target of around 3.4 million ounces this year. (Agnico’s gold production exceeded the mid-way point of this production forecast by the middle of 2025.) With gold prices remaining strong, valuation isn’t an issue for the stock right now.” BUY

Airbus (EADSF), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, added another 3% this week and is trading at new all-time highs! The latest news is that Airbus is working on a deal with European aerospace groups Thales and Leonardo to combine their satellite capabilities, perhaps before year’s end. The combined entity – dubbed “Project Bromo” – is designed to compete with Elon Musk’s Starlink and other Chinese satellite providers. Once signed, the deal could create an entirely new revenue stream for Airbus at a time when its aircraft sales are already outpacing rival Boeing’s. The stock has already delivered a better than 30% gain for us in less than nine months, but I think there’s more upside ahead. BUY

Alibaba (BABA), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, had a great debut week in our portfolio, advancing more than 11%. Two prominent Wall Street firms raised their price targets on the Chinese e-commerce giant: Barclays from 145 to 190, and Jefferies from 165 to 178. The company has long been China’s largest e-commerce company but is now becoming something of an artificial intelligence juggernaut, with AI product revenues posting triple-digit gains for eight consecutive quarters. That robust growth may continue for some time: In February, the company announced that it would partner with Apple to provide iPhones with AI features. And as Carl noted, “China has the second-largest cloud market in the world, trailing only behind the U.S. Unlike some sectors, China’s cloud market is rapidly growing and is expected to be worth $90 billion this year, up from $32 billion in 2021, according to McKinsey & Company. Furthermore, China’s cloud market is becoming more consolidated, led by Alibaba Cloud’s 36% market share, according to Canalys. Alibaba is also the top cloud services provider in the Asia Pacific region.” It’s clear Alibaba’s emergent AI capabilities have helped the former Wall Street darling capture investor attention again, with shares up 87% year to date. And yet, the stock trades at exactly half its October 2020 peak just above 300 … back when it wasn’t an AI powerhouse. BUY

American Electric Power Company (AEP), originally recommended by Tom Hutchinson in the Safe Income Tier of his Cabot Dividend Investor advisory, was up 2% this week on no news. The stock had gotten off to a slow start prior to that, as utility stocks had suddenly fallen out of favor. So perhaps this up week marks a turnaround. Utilities have rarely been more in demand, as the need for electricity to power AI data centers has never been greater. Thus, this high-yield dividend payer could also act as a growth stock, if utilities can get back in Wall Street’s good graces. BUY

Armstrong World Industries (AWI), originally recommended by Mike Cintolo in his Cabot Top Ten Trader newsletter, was unchanged this week on no news. The company is a leading manufacturer of ceiling, wall and suspension systems for both commercial buildings and residential spaces, operating under two major segments: Mineral Fibers (soft and mineral fiber ceiling systems) and Architectural Specialties (commercial ceiling and wall manufacturing). Its low-carbon and energy-efficient building materials dovetail nicely with the nationwide movement to build more sustainably. Recent acquisitions of companies like 3form and Zahner support Armstrong’s move toward low-carbon, lower-cost and recycled materials, and recent additions to Armstrong’s product lineup, including its 100% biomassed Ultima Low Embodied Carbon ceiling panels, are helping drive growth while aligning with the industry’s shift toward net-zero objectives and upcoming decarbonization building standards. That growth has fueled this mid-cap to a 39% gain year to date. There’s still more potential upside ahead. BUY

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS), originally recommended by Tyler Laundon in his Cabot Early Opportunities advisory, mostly stopped the bleeding after an 18% implosion last week, dipping another 1% this week. The company itself has done nothing wrong, but SpaceX’s deal to buy $17 billion of EchoStar’s AWS-4 and H-block spectrum licenses, which provide the frequencies for wireless calls, has been a big reason for the pullback. The deal snatches up some of AST’s potential turf as it tries to build out the first global straight-to-smartphone-from-space internet service. The company is making steady progress toward making that a reality, and shares are up 90% year to date on that promise but are currently trading near three-month lows thanks to the big dropoff earlier this month. It will be back. We booked profits on half our shares near the top a couple months ago and are letting the rest ride, expecting to capture much bigger gains on the remaining half in the months and years to come. HOLD HALF

Banco Santander (SAN), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, gained another 4% this week on no company-specific news. Shares of the Spain-based bank are now up more than 123% year to date, and yet the stock trades at less than 10x forward earnings estimates as analysts anticipate 25% EPS and 17% sales growth this year. This is one of the fastest-growing banks in the world, and one that has spread its wings in America of late thanks to its OpenBank digital banking services. So we will keep our rating at buy, given the growth and the still-low valuation. BUY

BYD Co. Ltd. (BYDDY), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, finally took a step in the right direction this week, advancing 2.5% after several weeks of pulling back on the heels of a disappointing second-quarter earnings report. Profits fell by more than a third due mostly to intense price competition in China, where the EV maker still does roughly 80% of its business. Also, production slid for a second straight month, with the company producing “only” 353,000 vehicles in August, down 3.8% from last August and following a 0.9% decline in July. The good news is BYD keeps making progress outside of Europe as its dreams of becoming a global brand inch closer to reality. Last month, BYD increased sales to Spain by 400% and to Norway by 218%, after new registrations for BYDs across Europe improved 225% in July. It’s outperforming Tesla, and all other EV makers, in Europe by a wide margin. So I think this weakness in China is a temporary speed bump and represents a buying opportunity in one of the world’s great growth stories. BUY

Carnival Corp. (CCL), originally recommended by yours truly in my Cabot Value Investor advisory, pulled back 1.5% this week despite Oppenheimer raising its price target on the cruise liner from 34 to 39. The company will unveil its third-quarter earnings on September 29, which could serve as the next catalyst for an upmove, as they did in June after a 45% earnings beat. Carnival is on track for its best sales year ever, and yet the stock trades at less than half its 2018 peak above 71. BUY

Cinemark Holdings (CNK), originally recommended by yours truly in the Buy Low Opportunities portfolio of my Cabot Value Investor advisory, was up 3.5% for the second straight week as Wall Street is finally starting to recognize this undervalued movie theater chain. The third-largest movie theater chain in the U.S. – and the largest in Brazil – trades 38% below its pre-Covid highs above 45 a share, and yet the company is on track for record sales this year. Movie theaters were declared all but dead during Covid, but have been resurgent of late, with 11 films this summer topping $100 million at the U.S. box office, including recent horror hit The Conjuring: Last Rites. So the sector has momentum, and investors are starting to take notice of CNK. BUY

Coeur Mining (CDE), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, remains on fire, surging by another 10% this week and up a whopping 37% in the last month as silver prices have reached multi-decade highs. The company recently reported positive results as its Las Chispas underground silver and gold mine in Mexico and at its Kensington underground gold mine in Alaska. This stock has now nearly doubled since we added it to the portfolio in late May. But given the extreme momentum in the precious metals space, I’m going to keep it at Buy for now, especially with the company set to present at the Mining Forum Americas conference in Colorado Springs later today. BUY

DoorDash Inc. (DASH), originally recommended by Mike Cintolo in Cabot Top Ten Trader, tacked on another 3% this week as another Wall Street firm, DA Davidson, raised its price target on the stock. That comes on the heels of a big upgrade (to 306 per share) from Wells Fargo last week. That upgrade came after the bank raised EBITDA forecasts by 5% to 8% across all online food delivery and ride-sharing platforms, including Uber, Lyft, and Instacart, due to accelerating advertising momentum. Wells Fargo expects advertising revenues in the gig marketplace sector to climb from $4.3 billion in 2025 to $14.6 billion in 2030, a compound annual growth rate of 28%. And the bank singled out DoorDash specifically, saying, “DASH advertising opportunity [is] most underappreciated,” and that ad revenues could accelerate from $1.3 billion this year to $3.5 billion in 2028. Wells Fargo also raised its 2027 EBITDA estimate for DoorDash by 10%. That rave review from a prominent bank is helping push DASH shares back toward their August highs. We sold half our shares near those highs and are letting the remaining half ride. HOLD HALF

Doximity (DOCS), originally recommended by Tyler Laundon in his Cabot Early Opportunities advisory, was up another 4% this week as the stock continues to gather momentum from a strong earnings report last month. The stock is now up 25% since the early-August report. Revenue grew 15.2% to $145.9 million (beat by $6.4 million), and adjusted EPS grew 28.6% to $0.36 (beat by $0.06). The company’s AI offerings are fueling its growth. Doximity GPT, used for note-taking and letter writing, is its primary source of AI-related revenue at the moment, but the recently launched Doximity Scribe tool appears to be an instant hit, and the company just shelled out $26 million for Pathway, a free AI-powered clinical reference tool for doctors. This mid-cap software stock is off to a great start for us, up nearly 20% in a month and a half. BUY

Dutch Bros (BROS), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, was flat this week after a down week the week before. There’s been no major news since the company’s Q2 earnings report in early August, which sent shares soaring after the 26-cent EPS easily topped the 18-cent estimate, while sales also topped estimates by a comfortable margin and improved 28% year over year. Same-store sales increased 6.1%, while transactions jumped 3.7% year over year. Furthermore, the drive-through coffee store chain opened 31 new locations to up its nationwide tally to 1,043 stores in 19 states. The company has very ambitious expansion plans – it hopes to get to 7,000 locations within the next 10 years. Dutch Bros expects to open more than 150 locations this year. The company also nudged up full-year sales guidance slightly on the heels of another strong quarter and as anticipation for new food items on the menu (it currently just serves hot and cold drinks) grows. The stock has more than doubled in the year since we added it to the Stock of the Week portfolio. And yet, with shares still trailing their February highs by a wide margin and the company growing like a weed, there’s plenty of upside still to go. BUY

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI), originally recommended by Mike Cintolo in his Cabot Top Ten Trader newsletter, gave back virtually all of its 8%, Fed-induced gain from the previous week, falling more than 6.5%. We’ll see how it behaves if the Fed actually does slash rates this week, as expected. D.R. Horton is America’s largest homebuilder and one that’s managed to remain highly profitable ($12 in EPS expected this year) despite the weakness in the housing sector. That’s allowed the company to return money to shareholders and to cut debt. The stock has really started to take off since a surprisingly strong earnings report in late July. But the promise of Fed rate cuts are the real reason we added it to the portfolio last month. BUY

Helen of Troy Ltd. (HELE), originally recommended by Clif Droke in his Cabot Turnaround Letter, gave back its 2.5% gain from the previous week, on no news. Helen of Troy is a hybrid: It’s a purveyor of both consumer staples and discretionary products across several markets. Founded in 1968, the company operates under two primary business segments: Beauty & Wellness and Home & Outdoor.

The former segment includes offerings like hair care appliances, personal care products and health and home comfort products. The latter business covers housewares, kitchen and food storage items, cleaning supplies and outdoor products like hydration and travel gear.

Among its most recognizable healthy and beauty brands are Vicks, Braun and Revlon, with products spanning hair styling tools, vaporizers and humidifiers, plus thermometers and blood pressure monitors. Additionally, the recently acquired Olive & June adds a high-growth, high-margin nail care line to the product portfolio.

Clif recommended the stock after new CEO G. Scott Uzell, who had previously orchestrated a turnaround at Nike subsidiary Converse, took the helm on September 1, and after the stock dipped to a 15-year low – making it appear primed for a major turnaround. BUY

Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN), originally recommended by Tom Hutchinson in the High Yield Tier of his Cabot Dividend Investor advisory, just keeps doing its job, up another 1% this week to get back to record highs above 66, and churning out monthly dividend payments with a very high yield (6.4% at current prices). This business development company was added to the portfolio as a way to generate income, but the outperformance in the share price (+44%) has been a pleasant surprise. BUY

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX), originally recommended by Tyler Laundon in Cabot Early Opportunities, was off 4% this week as rumors of a Paramount Skydance/Warner Bros. Discovery merger ramped up. The thinking goes that those two media companies combining forces could create a streaming entity capable of competing with Netflix. My more sober take is: I doubt it. Paramount+ has 77 million subscribers while Warner Bros.’ HBO Max platform has 125 million. Netflix alone has 301 million, or roughly 100 million than those two companies combined. So, while that rumored merger would theoretically create more competition for Netflix, it would be no larger than second-place Amazon Prime, which has 200 million subs on its own. So, I think the selling is overdone, and NFLX shares should bounce back in the coming weeks once investors wake up to their knee-jerk mistake. The good news is, this mini-pullback is a buying opportunity into one of the market’s great growth stocks. BUY

Oracle Corp. (ORCL), originally recommended by Tom Hutchinson in the Dividend Growth Tier of his Cabot Dividend Investor advisory, had one eventful week! I’ll let Mike Cintolo, who also recently added the stock to his Cabot Growth Investor portfolio, explain what happened: “Oracle (ORCL) reported quarterly results Tuesday night, and the numbers involving the outlook were some of the biggest we’ve ever seen. In the July quarter, the firm’s cloud infrastructure business saw revenues up 55% while remaining performance obligations (money under contract that are due in the future) more than quadrupled to a ridiculous $455 billion, with the top brass thinking that figure will top $500 billion in the months ahead as it inks more multi-billion-dollar deals. More impressive was the outlook for the cloud infrastructure business: It sees revenue growth accelerating to 77% this fiscal year, totaling $18 billion—and then expand to $73 billion two years later, and $144 billion two years after that! By comparison, Oracle as a whole had revenues of around $50 billion in the prior 12 months.

“To be fair, there were a couple things that caused investors pause, too—first, it looks like the vast majority of new business inked last quarter came from OpenAI, which of course makes Oracle very dependent on that outfit (and the deal doesn’t start until 2027, either); and second, many see margin pressures as a result of what is going to be a huge buildout in the years ahead, which could keep earnings growth mundane—both of these factors caused some selling on strength late yesterday and again today after a huge gap up after earnings yesterday morning. Still, we think ORCL can go nicely higher over time: We’re aiming to average up, but we want to see the stock stabilize for a day or two given the action today (as well as the fact that most earnings winners have dipped after the fact in recent weeks).”

Mike wrote that on Thursday – before ORCL retreated about 11% to close out the week. However, shares are up more than 3% in Monday trading and have risen 27% net-net since we last wrote. So, this boffo earnings report (even if you don’t believe all the numbers, like my colleague Brad Simmerman) was a real needle-mover for ORCL stock, and we suddenly have a very good gain on it. You can buy here now that the stock has sobered up a bit after the initial post-earnings thrust. BUY

Planet Fitness (PLNT), originally recommended by Mike Cintolo in Cabot Top Ten Trader, finally broke out of its monthlong range between 104 and 110, but not in the right direction, falling below 102. Shares have now pulled back more than 5% in the last month and are underperforming an otherwise strong market, so it’s time to say goodbye to this frustratingly stagnant stock. Let’s sell and book the small profit we still have on it. SELL

Sea Limited (SE), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, was flat this week on no news. JPMorgan raised its price target on this Singapore-based conglomerate from 208 to 230. Currently trading in the low 190s, the stock is still trading at barely half of what it was at its 2021 apex around 360. And it’s coming off yet another stellar quarter, as net income increased by more than fivefold to $414 million from only $79.9 million in the same period last year. Revenues grew 38% to $5.2 billion from $3.8 billion year-on-year, on the back of strong revenues across all segments. (EPS fell short of estimates but still expanded 418% year over year.) This is a great way to get a foothold in one of the fastest-growing regions in the world, Southeast Asia. And even though we already have a 250% gain on it, I think its run is far from over. BUY

Stoxx Europe Total Market Aerospace & Defense (EUAD), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, had a great week, advancing nearly 7% to break out of its three-month trading range between 40 and 43. The fund now trades at a new 52-week high, and the breakout is bullish from a technical perspective. We now have a gain that’s north of 30% on this niche European play. BUY

Tesla (TSLA), originally recommended by Mike Cintolo in Cabot Top Ten Trader, had a great week, popping more than 21% after Elon Musk bought $1 billion of TSLA shares. Musk’s 2.57-million share purchase is his first buy of TSLA shares on the open market since February 2020, and it’s viewed as a sign that the CEO and founder is in it for the long haul, despite the company’s recent struggles. It’s also being treated as a vote of confidence. Of course, Musk can afford it – Tesla’s board is reportedly asking shareholders to approve a nearly $1 trillion pay package for the company founder. And I’d expect shares to pull back some in the coming days/weeks, as the huge run-up isn’t based on any tangible good news about the company itself. Still, this is the latest example of why TSLA – for all its struggles and controversy this year – is still in the Stock of the Week portfolio, as the stock frequently comes roaring to life when it’s most counted out. Keeping at Hold, though I certainly wouldn’t be a buyer at this elevated level. HOLD

