Cabot Stock of the Week Issue: November 17, 2025

The market has gotten much choppier of late, with the S&P 500 down more than 1% this week and the volatility index (VIX) spiking back above 20. Stocks were probably overdue for a pullback of some sort, and the damage to the major indexes has been minimal, as those abandoning the bloated artificial intelligence trade this month have sought refuge in more defensive, undervalued sectors. That includes healthcare stocks, which are up 7% in the last month, and energy stocks, up 6.5% in a month. Those were two of the worst-performing sectors of the market until recently. Now they’re thriving.

So while AI and big tech names have been knocked down a peg or two in the last month or so, other long-unloved pockets of the market are resurgent. And that brings us to today’s new addition: a technical education specialist that offers classes for people interested in real-world jobs like aviation, welding and HVAC services. It was recommended by Carl Delfeld to his Cabot Explorer audience last month, and the stock is up more than 13% year to date.

One disclaimer with this pick: it reports fiscal fourth-quarter earnings this Wednesday, November 19. So if you want to wait to buy after those results come out, that might be a wise choice. Otherwise, keep new buys small.

OK, on to the new stock. Here’s Carl.

NEW RECOMMENDATION

Universal Technology Institute (UTI)

Two clear market trends right now are increasing enrollment in technical schools and increasing demand for healthcare specialists. This trend is likely to persist and is fueled by more government financial support of technical education. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects about half a million new job openings in skilled trades from 2025 to 2032 as labor markets realign amidst changing technology and demographics. Artificial intelligence is unlikely to dent demand in this category and could raise productivity significantly.

This vocational education focuses on skilled tech in areas such as auto, marine, aviation, welding, HVAC, and robotics. Robotics technicians at Amazon currently make about $25 an hour. On the healthcare side, primarily through its acquisition of Concordia in 2023, Universal offers degrees in dental tech, medical tech, nursing, and physical therapy.

Most importantly, these programs are working, with 84% of students finding jobs in less than a year.

Universal Technology Institute (UTI) currently has 22,000 students spread across 32 campuses offering both online and onsite classes, so the economies of scale are significant in terms of revenue and margins. In its last quarter, revenue was up 15% and earnings per share were up an impressive 115%. (Note: The company reports fiscal fourth-quarter earnings this Wednesday, November 19, after the closing bell.)

Programs are flexible and can be rapidly tailored to meet the changing needs of employers. Compared to traditional four-year college degrees, these schools provide good value, minimizing loans and maximizing returns.

This stock has both momentum and stable ownership, with 94% of shares held by financial institutions. The company will also grow through acquisitions as well as through corporate partnerships, such as existing ones with Tesla (TSLA), Ford (F), and Toyota (TM). BUY

UTI Revenue and Earnings Forward P/E: 32.7 Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth Current P/E: 25.3 (mil) (vs yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs yr-ago-qtr) Profit Margin (latest qtr) 7.8% Latest quarter 204 15% 0.19 111% Debt Ratio: 100% One quarter ago 208 13% 0.21 50% Dividend: N/A Two quarters ago 201 15% 0.40 135% Dividend Yield: N/A Three quarters ago 196 15% 0.34 127%

Current Recommendations

Stock Date Bought Price Bought Price 11/17/25 Profit Rating Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) 3/11/25 100 168 68% Buy Airbus (EADSF) 1/28/25 173 240 39% Buy Alibaba (BABA) 9/9/25 146 160 9% Buy American Electric Power Company (AEP) 8/19/25 112 124 11% Buy Argenx (ARGX) 9/16/25 753 931 24% Buy Armstrong World Industries (AWI) 8/12/25 -- -- --% Sold AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) 7/10/24 12 58 387% Buy Half Banco Santander (SAN) 2/25/25 6 11 66% Buy BYD Co. Ltd. (BYDDY) 12/17/24 11 13 16% Hold CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) 10/21/25 35 36 5% Buy Cinemark Holdings (CNK) 7/15/25 30 30 0% Buy CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (FXF) 10/14/25 110 111 1% Buy DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) 8/13/24 -- -- --% Sold Doximity, Inc. (DOCS) 7/29/25 60 48 -20% Sell FedEx, Inc. (FDX) 10/7/25 246 268 9% Buy Fidelity National Financial (FNF) 9/30/25 60 58 -4% Buy Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) 11/11/25 98 97 -1% Buy Morgan Stanley (MS) 10/28/25 166 163 -1% Buy Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) 2/27/24 60** 111 84% Buy PepsiCo. (PEP) 11/4/25 143 147 3% Buy Sea Limited (SE) 3/5/24 55 147 169% Buy Stoxx Europe Total Market Aerospace & Defense (EUAD) 4/29/25 35 44 24% Buy Tesla (TSLA) 12/29/11 2 419 23198% Hold Universal Technology Institute (UTI) NEW -- 29 -- Buy

**Denotes Price Bought for NFLX after accounting for 10-for-1 stock split on November 17, 2025.

Changes Since Last Week:

Doximity (DOCS) Moves from Buy to Sell

Just one sell this week, as Doximity keeps falling like a stone despite a mostly impressive earnings report. With the addition of UTI, that keeps our portfolio at a fairly manageable 21 stocks. We’ve weathered a third-quarter earnings season in which results were mostly impressive but reactions to those results were decidedly mixed (see Doximity). While the air has come out of the AI balloon a bit this month, other stocks are having strong Novembers, led by our value plays like Cinemark (CNK) and FedEx (FDX) and dividend payer Fidelity National Financial (FNF).

Here’s what’s happening with all our stocks in a topsy-turvy market.

Updates

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, was up 4% this week as investors are returning to gold with volatility and uncertainty on the rise in the midst of the AI sell-off. There was no company-specific news. We now have a 68% gain on AEM, but it’s still a Buy after a sharp pullback from its late-October highs. BUY

Airbus (EADSF), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, was down slightly this week on no company-specific news. The bad press airlines have been getting lately over rampant delays due to the now-ended government shutdown surely hasn’t helped, as the stock is down a little more than 1% in the last month. But the French aircraft maker is coming off a solid quarter in which revenues improved 7% year over year, and jet deliveries (507 through three quarters) are ahead of last year’s pace (497). This stock continues to be a solid performer for us, and the potential for a big fourth quarter for Airbus as the company tries to sprint toward an ambitious full-year jet delivery goal (820) gives it more short-term upside. BUY

Alibaba (BABA), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, pulled back 3.5% this week even as the Chinese e-commerce giant (and budding AI player) rolled out the beta version of its new Qwen app – an AI assistant designed to perform tasks like complete research reports, build multi-slide presentations, and respond to camera-based and voice features. The app is now available in China but is set to be offered around the globe eventually. AI-related stocks, however, have been in investors’ doghouse this month due to high valuations, hence the BABA pullback this week. The sector will be back in favor soon enough, and so will BABA. BUY

American Electric Power Company (AEP), originally recommended by Tom Hutchinson in the Safe Income Tier of his Cabot Dividend Investor advisory, was up a tick this week as Jefferies raised its price target on the stock from 124 to 137. There’s been no news. The stock has been inching higher since a late-October earnings pop. On the earnings call, as Tom noted, “The company announced a $72 billion capital investment plan over the next five years, which is a 33% increase over the last five-year plan. American projects growing peak loads to 65 GW from the current 37 GW. The growth from soaring electricity demand is coming to fruition and this utility is benefiting. AEP should have strong growth in the years ahead to add to its already solid defensive qualities.” BUY

Argenx (ARGX), originally recommended by Mike Cintolo in his Cabot Top Ten Trader advisory, added more than 5% this week as the stock continues to gain strength from its late-October earnings report. Third-quarter EPS of $4.44 outpaced the $3.56 estimate. Also, sales of the biotech’s signature Vyvgart drug for autoimmune conditions helped drive $1.13 billion in global product net sales – nearly double last year’s Q3 tally. We have a 20% gain on this stock in just two months! BUY

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS), originally recommended by Tyler Laundon in his Cabot Early Opportunities advisory, tumbled 14% after reporting earnings last Monday. While revenue improved 1,236% to $14.7 million (the fledgling company was mostly pre-revenue until recently), net losses of 45 cents per share were far greater than the 22-cent estimate as operating costs escalated ahead of the next round of satellite launches. Still, the company has $3.2 billion in cash thanks to recent big-money deals with Verizon, AT&T and Vodafone, and it has agreements with more than 50 mobile operators with a reach of 3 million subscribers around the world. So, I think the earnings selloff is overdone – and probably at least partly a case of the bears coming for a stock with meat on the bone in a risk-off market – and ASTS will be back as it approaches its next round of satellite launches. I will keep our rating at Buy Half. BUY HALF

Banco Santander (SAN), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, pulled back 1% this week after a nice post-earnings rally the previous few weeks. EPS were merely in line with estimates but reached a record for a sixth straight quarter. Its U.S. operations were responsible for much of the growth, as its Openbank digital banking offering generated more than $6 billion in revenue. Also, profit margins improved to 25.3% from 22.9% a year ago, and earnings improved 20% year over year. The stock has more than doubled this year, so the occasional breather makes sense. It’s a potential buying opportunity for those who don’t yet own the stock. BUY

BYD Co. Ltd. (BYDDY), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, gave back some of its 3% gain from the previous week, pulling back 2% this week. The Chinese electric vehicle maker made huge strides in the U.K. last month, registering seven times as many new cars as Tesla in October. For the year, BYD’s sales in the United Kingdom are up sixfold to 39,103 vehicles, while Tesla’s have declined 4.5% to 35,455. It’s the latest evidence that BYD is making good on its promise to become a global brand. While the company’s latest earnings report disappointed – prompting us to downgrade to Hold two weeks ago – much of that weakness came from rampant price cutting in China. BYD’s global sales, however, are up 14% through the first 10 months of the year. There are some growing pains here, and BYD will certainly need to rethink its strategy of offering some of the lowest-cost cars in the EV industry. But let’s keep the stock at Hold and see if the worst is finally behind it. HOLD

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE), originally recommended by Tom Hutchinson in the Dividend Growth Tier of his Cabot Dividend Investor advisory, was off just over 1% this week to give back some of its post-earnings bump. In his latest update, Tom wrote, “The health care REIT reported strong earnings last week and the price has moved higher since. Funds from operations (FFOs) per share increased 18% year over year despite the recent stock offering. The REIT made $1.6 billion in acquisitions in the first three quarters of the year and raised earnings guidance for 2025. … Despite the recent price surge with returns well above the market and its peers, the price could continue to move higher as the real estate and health care sectors gain traction.” BUY

Cinemark Holdings (CNK), originally recommended by yours truly in the Buy Low Opportunities portfolio of my Cabot Value Investor advisory, gave back about 2.5% this week after a 9.5% post-earnings run-up the week before, so the stock is still trending in the right direction. Q3 earnings topped revenue estimates by 2.5%, though EPS of 40 cents came in shy of the 44-cent estimate. Other metrics were more encouraging, though: The average ticket price at Cinemark theaters was $10.50, ahead of the $10.37 estimate; total revenue in the U.S. came in at $348 million, outpacing the $333 million analyst estimate; and international revenue of $81.2 million topped the $79.6 million target.

It wasn’t a banner quarter for Cinemark by any means; in fact, both sales and earnings were down from last year’s totals. But the real key may be what CEO Sean Gamble said on the call: that the company had finally paid all Covid-era debts by settling the remaining warrants on convertible notes. With that debt no longer an overhang, the company’s board authorized a $300 million share repurchase program and upped its full-year dividend from 32 cents to 36 cents (the next quarterly ex-dividend date is November 28).

A more shareholder-friendly Cinemark, headed into what many film industry analysts are projecting to be a huge holiday season at the box office, could extend CNK’s rally well beyond this month’s post-earnings pop. BUY

CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (FXF), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, ticked up about 1% this week. The fund is a hedge against U.S. dollar weakness and tracks the price of the Swiss franc. And, as Carl notes, the fund “gives you exposure to a high-quality country and currency with fiscal discipline, a trade surplus, and very little foreign debt, and a reputation as an asset haven in times of stress.” BUY

Doximity (DOCS), originally recommended by Tyler Laundon in his Cabot Early Opportunities advisory, continued to pull back after what was a seemingly strong earnings report. The stock is off more than 20% since the November 6 report, even though the 45-cent EPS outpaced the 38-cent estimate and marked a 50% improvement from a year ago. Revenue and operating income also topped estimates, and the company raised full-year revenue guidance. But it seems investors are focused on the company’s narrowing operating margin (from 38.8% to 37.8%) and slowing revenue growth, and shares are selling off quickly with no end in sight. You can’t fight the tape. With a double-digit loss on DOCS, it’s time to sell. SELL

FedEx Corp. (FDX), originally recommended by yours truly in my Cabot Value Investor newsletter, just keeps rising, advancing another 5% on no company-specific news. Both Wells Fargo (250 to 280) and B of A (270 to 285) raised their price targets on the stock, however, which still trades at less than 15x forward earnings estimates and a mere 0.73x sales. It’s an undervalued play on the U.S. and global economy, and both continue to grow. BUY

Fidelity National Financial (FNF), originally recommended by Tom Hutchinson in the Dividend Growth Tier of his Cabot Dividend Investor advisory, added 1% this week as the stock continued to draw strength from its November 6 earnings report. Here’s what Tom had to say about the report: “The title insurance company stock delivered stellar earnings that soundly beat expectations with revenue growth of 11.9% and adjusted earnings per share growth of 25% over last year’s quarter. It was a solid performance across all areas, with the core title insurance business showing the strongest growth. The price has moved somewhat higher since the report but it’s still well below the high.

“Fidelity should benefit from Fed rate cuts and hopefully a reduction in mortgage rates. Business is affected by the housing market as more home purchases result in more business. And the biggest impediment right now is high mortgage rates and housing affordability. It will likely be range-bound until there is some significant improvement in the mortgage rate/housing market situation.” BUY

Guardant Health, Inc. (GH), originally recommended by Mike Cintolo in his Cabot Top Ten Trader newsletter, pulled back 2.5% in its first week in our portfolio. There was no news, so the modest pullback is likely normal consolidation after a big gap up after earnings late last month. The large-cap biotech provides liquid biopsy tests and is growing like crazy, thanks in large part to its new Shield tests for colorectal cancer. Launched just a year ago, Shield processed 24,000 tests in Q3, up from 16,000 in Q2 and 9,000 in Q1, with big growth ahead as it collaborates with some big testing players (like Quest Diagnostics). Plus, the company is aiming to make Shield a true multi-cancer detection test, with large-scale real-world data being collected now for a few tumor types. Overall test volume has accelerated five quarters in a row, including 40% in Q3. The company is not yet profitable, but the revenue growth is undeniable. This week’s mini-pullback makes the stock even more attractive than when we introduced it in last week’s issue. BUY

Morgan Stanley (MS), originally recommended by Mike Cintolo in his Cabot Top Ten Trader newsletter, pulled back 1.5% this week on no company-specific news. The world’s fourth-largest investment bank by revenue has been on a tear of late due to high-margin performance in its wealth management division plus big strategic investments in AI. Increased M&A and IPO spending has also delivered a return on investment – and an administration that’s more favorable to big mergers is certainly helping. Investment banking revenue improved 44% in the third quarter, leading to a record $31 billion in total revenues and a 35% EPS beat. The bank is firing on all cylinders and is having a strong year (+29%). BUY

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX), originally recommended by Tyler Laundon in Cabot Early Opportunities, announced a 10-for-1 stock split that went into effect today. Shares are down slightly in response, which is normal. We’ll see if the split brings in more of the retail crowd, who may be more likely to buy at 110 a share than 1,100 a share. The bigger potential catalyst comes next week, when the streamer launches a new season of one of its most popular shows, Stranger Things. A large number of eyeballs on that show could help improve sentiment for a stock that’s coming off a down quarter (albeit with an asterisk due to a surprising 10% tax by the Brazilian government). The streaming giant is still on track for 16% revenue growth this year, with an operating margin of 29%. I’d buy low here, especially if you don’t already own the stock. BUY

PepsiCo. (PEP), originally recommended by Clif Droke in his Cabot Turnaround Letter, had a nice week, up more than 3%. There was no news. Clif recommended the stock due to a combination of its low valuation and a new partnership with Celsius Holdings (CELH) to distribute Celsius products in the U.S. and Canada, with Celsius acquiring Pepsi’s Rockstar Energy brand in North America and Pepsi just increasing its ownership stake in Celsius to around 11%. Also, Elliot Management recently took a $4 billion stake in PepsiCo. – its largest equity position ever. So far, so good. BUY

Sea Limited (SE), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, is off 5% since last Tuesday’s earnings report but is bouncing back today. The Q3 earnings were quite strong for this Singapore-based conglomerate: Revenue improved 38% year over year while EPS accelerated a whopping 146%, though they did fall about 20% short of analyst estimates – hence the pullback. Its signature e-commerce platform, Shopee, posted strong gross merchandise value growth of 28% compared to the previous year. The company just launched a $1 billion share buyback program, which is propelling the stock today. So cash flow isn’t an issue. Shares are up 38% year to date but have fallen 25% from their early-September highs and still trade at less than half their 2021 peak. Given the growth, I’d be a strong buyer at these levels for a company that’s a great play on Southeast Asian expansion. BUY

Stoxx Europe Total Market Aerospace & Defense (EUAD), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, was down about 2% this week and has backtracked about 7-8% since touching new 52-week highs in early October. We still have a gain north of 25% on this niche European play. BUY

Tesla (TSLA), originally recommended by Mike Cintolo in Cabot Top Ten Trader, was off another 5% this week as AI and big tech plays continue to get sold off in November. Also, investors don’t seem too keen on the idea of Elon Musk’s record-setting $1 trillion potential (depending on goals met) pay package. However, Stifel just raised its price target on the stock from 483 to 508, so the analyst community is unshaken despite a rough few quarters of sales and earnings results. Most are clinging to Musk’s many promises of AI, self-driving technology and robots. We’ll see if his new incentive-laden pay package can prompt him to deliver on some of those promises. HOLD

If you have any questions, don't hesitate to email me at chris@cabotwealth.com.

Here, too, is the latest episode of Cabot Street Check, the weekly podcast I host with my colleague Brad Simmerman.

The next Cabot Stock of the Week issue will be published on November 24, 2025.

