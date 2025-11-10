Cabot Stock of the Week Issue: November 10, 2025

The market was scraped but not full-on bloodied in the last week, as today’s rally is helping right the ship. It’s clear some of the air has come out of the artificial intelligence balloon (I’m not using the other “b” word just yet), but that may be a temporary phenomenon, allowing valuations to cool off a bit.

Third-quarter earnings season is mostly in the rearview mirror at this point, and it went better than expected, with the average S&P 500 company growing earnings by 13.1%. That should act as a floor for stocks even as flagging consumer sentiment, a record-long government shutdown and an alarming number of corporate job cuts threaten to derail it. The number of New York Stock Exchange stocks trading at 52-week lows (52) remains a bit elevated, and volatility just spiked above 20, albeit briefly. So, there are some yellow flags out there, but maybe not red ones. And that means we can afford to take another big swing.

This week, we add a stock that caught Cabot Top Ten Trader Chief Analyst Mike Cintolo’s eye a week ago. It’s a mid-cap biotech that has built up a huge head of steam following its late-October earnings report – and yet still trades at barely more than half its 2021 peak.

Here it is, with Mike’s latest thoughts.

NEW RECOMMENDATION

Guardant Health, Inc. (GH)

Guardant Health has always had a great story, though its lack of profits, fears of some competition and innovation in the sector held it back. But we think a fantastic and growing set of core offerings, as well as a new test that’s growing like mad (and its Q3 report), has changed investor perception (and hopefully leaves the incessant volatility behind—see more below). The firm is mostly about liquid biopsy tests, which are able to provide massive insights just from a couple tubes of blood. The flagship offering is its 360 platform that can guide treatment decisions for those with various cancers and diseases, which is especially valuable for inconclusive (or impossible to get) biopsies. (It also offers tissue-based analysis, too, adding it to the blood results.) There’s also tests under the Response brand (to see how a patient is doing with a current treatment) and Reveal brands (to track a patient after treatment to see if any cancer has returned). And as exciting as any of them is Shield, the first FDA approved blood screening test for colorectal cancer, which is obviously a massive improvement over stool-based tests—just launched a year ago, Shield processed 24,000 tests in Q3, up from 16,000 in Q2 and 9,000 in Q1, with big growth ahead as it collaborates with some big testing players (like Quest Diagnostics). Plus, the company is aiming to make Shield a true multi-cancer detection test, with large-scale real-world data being collected now for a few tumor types. When looking at the entire portfolio, Guardant’s test volume growth has accelerated five quarters in a row (up 40% in Q3) with revenue growth doing the same, while gross margins are headed higher (up three percentage points from a year ago); earnings are still deep in the red, and this remains a negative, but with management having tons of new tests and expansion-related irons in the fire, the odds are growing that Guardant is going to be a much, much bigger company down the road.

As for the stock, GH has been a bucking bronco for months, with sharp moves up over a few weeks often followed by sharp pullbacks. But we’re thinking perception may have finally changed for the better, with big investors stepping up. After hacking sideways in a big range from late January to early August, the stock did break out nicely, only to see a sharp two-week dip in September. But the 50-day line held, GH pushed higher—and then last week’s earnings gap was decisive, both price- and volume-wise (all-time record weekly volume). We’ll try to enter on dips of a few points and use a loose stop. BUY

GH Revenue and Earnings Forward P/E: N/A Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth Current P/E: N/A (mil) (vs yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs yr-ago-qtr) Profit Margin (latest qtr) -44.2% Latest quarter 265 39% -0.74 15% Debt Ratio: 350% One quarter ago 232 31% -0.80 4% Dividend: N/A Two quarters ago 203 21% -0.77 19% Dividend Yield: N/A Three quarters ago 202 30% -0.90 43%

Current Recommendations

Stock Date Bought Price Bought Price 11/10/25 Profit Rating Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) 3/11/25 100 166 65% Buy Airbus (EADSF) 1/28/25 173 242 39% Buy Alibaba (BABA) 9/9/25 146 166 13% Buy American Electric Power Company (AEP) 8/19/25 112 122 9% Buy Argenx (ARGX) 9/16/25 753 863 15% Buy Armstrong World Industries (AWI) 8/12/25 192 188 -2% Sell AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) 7/10/24 12 69 482% Buy Half Banco Santander (SAN) 2/25/25 6 11 67% Buy BYD Co. Ltd. (BYDDY) 12/17/24 11 13 18% Hold CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) 10/21/25 35 37 6% Buy Cinemark Holdings (CNK) 7/15/25 30 30 0% Buy Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) 5/28/25 -- -- --% Sold CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (FXF) 10/14/25 110 110 -1% Buy DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) 8/13/24 126 204 62% Sell Doximity, Inc. (DOCS) 7/29/25 60 53 -12% Buy FedEx, Inc. (FDX) 10/7/25 246 257 5% Buy Fidelity National Financial (FNF) 9/30/25 60 57 -5% Buy Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) NEW -- 98 --% Buy Morgan Stanley (MS) 10/28/25 166 166 0% Buy Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) 2/27/24 599 1118 87% Buy Oracle Corporation (ORCL) 7/22/25 -- -- --% Sold PepsiCo. (PEP) 11/4/25 143 142 -1% Buy Sea Limited (SE) 3/5/24 55 155 183% Buy Stoxx Europe Total Market Aerospace & Defense (EUAD) 4/29/25 35 44 26% Buy Tesla (TSLA) 12/29/11 2 448 24778% Hold

Changes Since Last Week:

Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Moves from Buy to Sell

DoorDash (DASH) Moves from Hold Half to Sell

We are selling both AWI and our remaining half of DASH today, as both stocks have gotten knocked backward after disappointing earnings reports. With today’s addition of Guardant Health, that gives us 21 holdings in the portfolio, which is just one off our preferred sweet spot of 20 stocks. Several of our positions fared quite well this week, including recent earnings winners Banco Santander (SAN), CareTrust REIT (CTRE), Cinemark Holdings (CNK) and Fidelity National Financial (FNF). A few more of our companies report earnings this week, but the bulk of Q3 earnings results are now behind us. Hopefully, that will make for a bit smoother sailing going forward – if the market cooperates.

Here’s what’s happening with all our stocks.

Updates

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, was flat this week as stocks fell but gold prices rebounded slightly. The gold miner is coming off a third quarter in which revenues improved 42% year over year to a new record $3.1 billion, while earnings per share of $2.16 beat estimates by 23 cents and adjusted EBITDA came in at a new record. The stock has lost some momentum of late, but we still have a better than 60% gain on it in just eight months. BUY

Airbus (EADSF), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, pulled back 2% this week on no news. The French aircraft maker is coming off a solid but unspectacular quarter, reported late last month. Revenue improved 7% year over year in Q3, and the French aircraft maker has now delivered 507 jets year to date – about two-thirds of the way to its 2025 delivery goal, but up from 497 jet deliveries at this point last year. The company reiterated full-year guidance of 820 commercial aircraft deliveries. Also, Airbus is getting into the space race, inking a deal with Leonardo and Thales to form a European space venture that’s expected to begin operation in 2027. So, there’s a lot to like about Airbus right now, even though it will take a banner quarter for the company to reach its ambitious delivery goal. BUY

Alibaba (BABA), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, was mostly flat ahead of earnings this Friday, November 14. Also, tomorrow – November 11 – is Singles’ Day in China – the country’s largest online shopping day of the year. So, that could move the needle for Alibaba, depending on how it goes. While expectations for the quarter are muted – profits are projected to be way down year over year, with a mere 2.8% sales growth – the earnings call could be a window into how Alibaba’s increased artificial intelligence efforts are going. Either way, this should be a pivotal week for the company and the stock. BUY

American Electric Power Company (AEP), originally recommended by Tom Hutchinson in the Safe Income Tier of his Cabot Dividend Investor advisory, was up 1% this week after Citigroup raised its price target on the stock from 111 to 132. That comes on the heels of a late-October earnings report that Tom described as “solid and workmanlike, with 9% YTD earnings growth and 9% revenue growth over the same period last year. What jazzed the market were the growth projections. The company announced a $72 billion capital investment plan over the next five years, which is a 33% increase over the last five-year plan. American projects growing peak loads to 65 GW from the current 37 GW. The growth from soaring electricity demand is coming to fruition, and this utility is benefiting. AEP should have strong growth in the years ahead to add to its already solid defensive qualities.” BUY

Argenx (ARGX), originally recommended by Mike Cintolo in his Cabot Top Ten Trader advisory, bounced back nicely this week, advancing more than 4%. The company is coming off a strong third quarter in which the $4.44 in EPS outpaced the $3.56 estimate by 25%. Also, sales of the biotech’s signature Vyvgart drug for autoimmune conditions helped drive $1.13 billion in global product net sales – nearly double last year’s Q3 tally. After initially pulling back, shares are getting in gear, even in a rough week for growth stocks. That’s encouraging. This stock is off to a promising start for us. BUY

Armstrong World Industries (AWI), originally recommended by Mike Cintolo in his Cabot Top Ten Trader newsletter, was off another 1.5% this week and hasn’t gotten any traction since narrowly beating earnings two weeks ago. Cost pressures have weighed on EBITDA margins, and the company noted on its earnings call that lingering market softness and macroeconomic conditions could impact future performance. We now have a minor loss on this stock after holding it in the portfolio for three months. In this market, that’s not good enough. I was hoping earnings would serve as a catalyst to get shares going again, but it seems to be doing more harm than good. So let’s sell and open up a spot for a stock with more immediate upside. SELL

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS), originally recommended by Tyler Laundon in his Cabot Early Opportunities advisory, was off another 1.5% ahead of today’s after-market third-quarter earnings report. Analysts are looking for major revenue growth (to $22 million from $1 million a year ago), but given this company’s early stage, financials are almost beside the point. What moves the needle is the company’s words about the progress it’s making in terms of deals and upcoming satellite launches. Recent deals with AT&T, Verizon and Vodafone have helped shares more than triple this year. Any more news that gets AST closer to its ambitious goal of delivering satellite-based internet to smartphones across the globe will likely spur another round of buying, especially after the stock has pulled back sharply in the last month. I upgraded our remaining half-stake (we booked profits on half our shares a few months back) to Buy last week and will keep it right there ahead of today’s pivotal earnings call. BUY HALF

Banco Santander (SAN), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, added another 3% this week as the Spanish bank continues to draw strength from its recent earnings report. EPS were merely in line with estimates but reached a record for a sixth straight quarter. Its U.S. operations were responsible for much of the growth, as its Openbank digital banking offering generated more than $6 billion in revenue. Also, profit margins improved to 25.3% from 22.9% a year ago, and earnings improved 20% year over year. The stock is trading right near its late-September peak, and a break to new highs could be bullish. BUY

BYD Co. Ltd. (BYDDY), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, finally had a decent week, with shares advancing 3%. The Chinese electric vehicle maker made huge strides in the U.K. last month, registering seven times as many new cars as Tesla in October. For the year, BYD’s sales in the United Kingdom are up sixfold to 39,103 vehicles, while Tesla’s have declined 4.5% to 35,455. It’s the latest evidence that BYD is making good on its promise to become a global brand. While the company’s latest earnings report disappointed – prompting us to downgrade to Hold last week – much of that weakness came from rampant price cutting in China. BYD’s global sales, however, are up 14% through the first 10 months of the year. There are some growing pains here, and BYD will certainly need to rethink its strategy of offering some of the lowest-cost cars in the EV industry. But let’s keep the stock at Hold and see if it can build on this week’s rebound. HOLD

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE), originally recommended by Tom Hutchinson in the Dividend Growth Tier of his Cabot Dividend Investor advisory, was up more than 4% this week despite an earnings miss last Wednesday. Funds from operations of 45 cents per share came in shy of the 47-cent estimate, though that did mark an 18% improvement from the 38 cents in FFO in the third quarter a year ago. Revenues of $132 million did edge estimates by just over 1% and improved a whopping 77% year over year. The healthcare-related real estate investment trust (REIT) also recently announced the purchase of $437 million of skilled nursing facilities in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic. The stock now trades at new record highs and is off to a nice start for us. BUY

Cinemark Holdings (CNK), originally recommended by yours truly in the Buy Low Opportunities portfolio of my Cabot Value Investor advisory, got a huge boost from earnings, despite fairly mixed results. The stock is up 9.5% this week after the movie theater chain reported third-quarter earnings that topped revenue estimates by 2.5%, though EPS of 40 cents came in shy of the 44-cent estimate. Other metrics likely are enticing investors: The average ticket price at Cinemark theaters was $10.50, ahead of the $10.37 estimate; total revenue in the U.S. came in at $348 million, outpacing the $333 million analyst estimate; and international revenue of $81.2 million topped the $79.6 million target.

It wasn’t a banner quarter for Cinemark by any means; in fact, both sales and earnings were down from last year’s totals. But the real key may be what CEO Sean Gamble said on the call: that the company had finally paid all Covid-era debts by settling the remaining warrants on convertible notes. With that debt no longer an overhang, the company’s board authorized a $300 million share repurchase program and upped its quarterly dividend from 32 cents to 36 cents.

A more shareholder-friendly Cinemark, headed into what many film industry analysts are projecting to be a huge holiday season at the box office, could extend CNK’s rally well beyond last week’s post-earnings pop. BUY

CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (FXF), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, barely budged this week as the U.S. dollar has strengthened a bit of late. The fund is a hedge against U.S. dollar weakness and tracks the price of the Swiss franc. As Carl noted, “The Swiss franc is backed by ample gold reserves, fiscal discipline, a trade surplus, and very little foreign debt. Switzerland represents the third-largest financial center in the world after New York and London. Switzerland enjoys a stable government, vibrant democracy and a reputation as an asset haven in times of stress.” BUY

DoorDash Inc. (DASH), originally recommended by Mike Cintolo in Cabot Top Ten Trader, tumbled more than 15% this week after the company missed earnings by more than 18%. That’s not a great combination, and after selling half our stake near the top a couple months ago, I think it’s now time to book our remaining profits before they dwindle any further. Let’s sell our remaining half in this online food delivery giant, which I still like long term but is down a whopping 27% from its early-October highs. Best not to try and fight the tape in a stock that has yet to establish a clear bottom. SELL REMAINING HALF

Doximity (DOCS), originally recommended by Tyler Laundon in his Cabot Early Opportunities advisory, also imploded on earnings this week despite beating estimates by a wide margin. The 45 cents in EPS outpaced the 38-cent estimate and marked a 50% improvement from the 30 cents it earned a year ago. Revenue of $168.5 million also topped estimates (by 6.5%) and represented a 23% increase from a year ago. The company also raised full-year revenue guidance by 1.7%; adjusted operating income outpaced analyst estimates by 15.7%; and the company nudged full-year EBITDA guidance up slightly. And yet … the stock is down nearly 19% (!) since the report. Why? Well, sales growth is slowing, with analysts estimating 7% revenue growth over the next 12 months. And the company’s operating margin narrowed slightly, from 388% to 37.8%. But … that seems like small potatoes for an earnings implosion. I think the stock will be back after such an overreaction. Keeping at Buy. BUY

FedEx Corp. (FDX), originally recommended by yours truly in my Cabot Value Investor newsletter, inched up another 1.5% this week after Wells Fargo raised its price target from 250 to 280. The stock now trades at its highest point since February, and the upcoming holiday shopping season could serve as an additional catalyst for this package delivery behemoth. BUY

Fidelity National Financial (FNF), originally recommended by Tom Hutchinson in the Dividend Growth Tier of his Cabot Dividend Investor advisory, was up 3.5% this week after the company handily beat earnings estimates. The $1.63 in EPS far outperformed the $1.42 consensus estimate and marked a 25% improvement from the $1.30 it earned a year ago. Revenue of $4 billion improved 11% year over year and topped analyst estimates by 13%. A 27% increase in pre-tax title earnings was a major highlight in the quarter, while commercial revenue improved 24% year over year. The company also hiked its dividend by 4%. There was a lot to like from the earnings call, and the stock is now in full recovery mode after a down October. BUY

Morgan Stanley (MS), originally recommended by Mike Cintolo in his Cabot Top Ten Trader newsletter, was flat this week on no news. The world’s fourth-largest investment bank by revenue has been on a tear of late due to high-margin performance in its wealth management division plus big strategic investments in AI. Increased M&A and IPO spending has also delivered a return on investment – and an administration that’s more favorable to big mergers is certainly helping. Investment banking revenue improved 44% in the third quarter, leading to a record $31 billion in total revenues and a 35% EPS beat. The bank is firing on all cylinders and is having a strong year (+30%). BUY

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX), originally recommended by Tyler Laundon in Cabot Early Opportunities, finally started to recover after its post-earnings downturn, advancing 1.5% this week. There’s been no major news, though this month’s debut of the new season of Stranger Things looms as a potential catalyst. While third-quarter earnings were down substantially, the results came with a considerable asterisk, as the Brazilian government levied a 10% tax, which came as a surprise. The streaming giant is still on track for 16% revenue growth this year, with an operating margin of 29%. And even with the Brazilian tax weighing on Q3 profits, they still improved 8.7% year over year. This is a chance to buy fairly low on one of the market’s great growth stocks. BUY

PepsiCo. (PEP), originally recommended by Clif Droke in his Cabot Turnaround Letter, was off about 1% in its first week in our portfolio. There was no news. Clif recommended the stock due to a combination of its low valuation and a new partnership with Celsius Holdings (CELH) to distribute Celsius products in the U.S. and Canada, with Celsius acquiring Pepsi’s Rockstar Energy brand in North America and Pepsi just increasing its ownership stake in Celsius to around 11%. As Clif notes, “Goldman Sachs just published a finding that underlines what I see as the main issue at stake here: energy drinks continue to be the top U.S. convenience store seller in 2025.

“Goldman’s Bonnie Herzog identified several trends within the space that underscore the strength of this category, highlighting the potential of the zero-sugar Celsius energy beverages as having a particularly long growth runway—and now representing one-third of the total growth in the energy category.”

Also, Elliot Management recently took a $4 billion stake in PepsiCo. – its largest equity position ever. There’s a lot to like here, and PEP will hopefully deliver as its company makeover takes shape. BUY

Sea Limited (SE), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, fell nearly 2% ahead of tomorrow morning’s earnings call. Big things are expected: Analysts anticipate 30% revenue growth with 26% EPS growth. The previous three quarterly reports this year have served as a springboard for shares, despite the company missing estimates all three times. But the revenue growth is real, as this Singapore-based conglomerate is growing all three of its business segments (e-commerce wing Shopee, fintech wing Monee, gaming and entertainment segment Garena) by double-digit percentages. That’s expected to continue in the current quarter. With shares pulling back sharply from their early-September highs above 190, this is a great entry point into a fast-growing company. But you might want to keep new buys small ahead of tomorrow’s report. BUY

Stoxx Europe Total Market Aerospace & Defense (EUAD), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, was down about 1% this week and backtracked about 5-6% since touching new 52-week highs in early October. We still have a gain north of 30% on this niche European play. BUY

Tesla (TSLA), originally recommended by Mike Cintolo in Cabot Top Ten Trader, gave back about 5% this week as investors don’t seem to love the idea of CEO Elon Musk possibly getting paid a record $1 trillion, as the company’s board approved last week. My colleague Brad Simmerman and I debated the merits of Musk’s new pay package on our Cabot Street Check podcast last Friday, if you want to listen to a more in-depth discussion. Still, the stock is up nearly 8% in the last month despite another underwhelming earnings report, as investors look to a future of AI, robots and self-driving technology, if Musk can start to deliver on his many promises. Now, at least, he’s been incentivized at record-setting levels to deliver on them. HOLD

