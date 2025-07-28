Cabot Stock of the Week Issue: July 28, 2025

The market is at a potential crossroads. Stocks enter the week at all-time highs, having seemingly weathered nearly all of the tariff storms with a new pact with the European Union now done. China, Canada, South Korea and others still don’t have a tariff deal, but the deals that have been struck have encouraged investors and accelerated gains in recent days. Now, attention may turn elsewhere, like to the Fed (which meets this week), second-quarter earnings (40% of the S&P 500 reports this week), jobs (new report out Friday), inflation (PCE report out Thursday), etc. If the market can navigate what amounts to the busiest week of the summer unscathed, then perhaps it can keep climbing to new heights by Labor Day.

For now, things look great. So today, we add a growth stock in the healthcare space, a sector that has been notoriously (overly?) beaten down over the past year-plus. But Tyler Laundon made this mid-cap medtech company his top pick in this month’s Cabot Early Opportunities issue, which caught our attention. I like the look of it, and the stock is starting to gain traction.

Here it is, with Tyler’s latest thoughts.

New Recommendation

Doximity, Inc. (DOCS)

Doximity is a professional medical network designed specifically for doctors. With the largest community of physicians in the country – over 80% of docs and 50% of nurse practitioners and physician assistants are members – the platform stands apart from competing healthcare-focused networks (like Medscape and Sermo) and broader digital marketing platforms (such as LinkedIn and Facebook).

Clearly, much of that differentiation comes from the exclusivity of the platform and the high level of engagement, which makes Doximity especially attractive to pharma and life science companies.

These firms are the platform’s primary revenue source, paying to deliver targeted digital campaigns that promote drug launches and treatments directly to prescribers.

This is where the vast majority (roughly 80%) of the company’s revenue comes from. The rest is derived from its recruitment tools (used by healthcare employers to post jobs and hire medical professionals) and its telehealth services.

Both the recruiting and telehealth tools serve a dual purpose: They generate revenue and boost engagement, which in turn increases the platform’s attractiveness to advertisers.

Doximity’s newsfeed – where users browse medical articles, peer updates, and videos – hosts over 1 million unique active prescribers. This area is free to users and supports the company’s ad-based model, with physicians accepting targeted ads in exchange for relevant content (not unlike Facebook’s model).

Because of the platform’s design, revenue growth is closely tied to user growth and engagement, which impact both ad volume and pricing. To support this, Doximity is investing in new features, including workflow tools and AI capabilities. CEO Jeff Tangney has described this as the company’s largest incremental investment this year.

Doximity’s approach to AI appears to mirror its telehealth playbook: focus on creating user value first, then monetize later. Current AI efforts seem aimed at relieving clinical and administrative burdens for doctors, an area of real need.

One unique element of Doximity’s business model is its “upfront buying season,” which wraps up in the fall. This means management has visibility into roughly 70% of its expected revenue for the upcoming year by the fiscal Q3 call in February.

The remaining 30% is targeted during a “summer upsell” season, which is covered on the fiscal Q2 (November) and Q3 (February) earnings calls.

With current consensus estimates already reflecting management’s February commentary (after which the stock sold off) and upside (or downside) largely dependent on upsell success this summer, DOCS stock likely factors in conservative expectations. That could translate to significant upside should a few things fall into place.

Looking ahead, fiscal 2026 revenue is expected to grow 12% to $626 million while adjusted EPS is forecast to remain flat at $1.42, likely due to near-term AI investments.

The company is set to report fiscal Q1 results on August 7, leaving four quarters to play out before full-year numbers are finalized.

One potential wildcard for the stock is a possible change in U.S. advertising regulations.

The U.S. is one of only two countries (New Zealand is the other) that allows direct-to-consumer (DTC) pharma marketing. A handful of lawmakers, as well as Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., have talked about how ridiculous this practice is, noting that DTC drug ads account for roughly a third of commercial time during the evening news.

Doximity has no DTC marketing products. A potential U.S. ban on DTC ads could be a significant tailwind if pharma marketers redirect spending to physician-targeted platforms, like Doximity. We’ll be watching.

As for the stock, DOCS came public in 2021 and initially performed well before declining alongside the broader market through 2022 and 2023. The stock’s character changed after the fiscal Q1 earnings report last August, which drove shares up 39% and helped DOCS break out of a year-long trading range below 30. Momentum continued, particularly around earnings events, pushing the stock to a high of 85 by early February. A sizeable drawdown landed DOCS at 48 in April, then a recovery was cut short at 62 after the Q4 report in mid-May. Since then, DOCS has inched its way back into the low 60s. This is a good place to start a position. BUY

DOCS Revenue and Earnings Forward P/E: 44.1 Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth Current P/E: 54.8 (mil) (vs yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs yr-ago-qtr) Profit Margin (latest qtr) 39.1% Latest quarter 138 17% 0.38 52% Debt Ratio: 697% One quarter ago 169 25% 0.45 55% Dividend: N/A Two quarters ago 137 20% 0.30 36% Dividend Yield: N/A Three quarters ago 127 17% 0.28 47%

Current Recommendations

Stock Date Bought Price Bought Price 7/28/25 Profit Rating Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) 3/11/25 100 124 23% Buy Airbus (EADSF) 1/28/25 173 208 20% Buy AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) 7/10/24 12 54 358% Hold Half

Banco Santander (SAN) 2/25/25 6 9 38% Buy BYD Co. Ltd. (BYDDY) 12/17/24 69 97 41% Buy Carnival Corp. (CCL) 5/13/25 22 30 33% Buy Cinemark Holdings (CNK) 7/15/25 30 28 -6% Buy Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) 5/28/25 8 9 9% Buy DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) 8/13/24 126 246 95% Sell Half, Hold the Rest

Doximity, Inc. (DOCS) NEW -- 62 --% Buy Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) 8/20/24 31 59 91% Buy Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) 6/24/25 55 55 -1% Buy Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) 3/21/23 331 814 146% Hold Freshworks (FRSH) 4/1/25 14 14 0% Buy Intel Corp. (INTC) 7/1/25 23 21 -9% Sell Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) 3/19/24 46 65 42% Buy Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) 2/27/24 599 1180 97% Buy Oracle Corporation (ORCL) 7/22/25 239 245 2% Buy Planet Fitness (PLNT) 4/15/25 97 112 15% Buy Sea Limited (SE) 3/5/24 55 160 192% Buy Stoxx Europe Total Market Aerospace & Defense (EUAD) 4/29/25 35 41 17% Buy Tesla (TSLA) 12/29/11 2 329 18176% Hold The Williams Companies (WMB) 6/17/25 59 57 -3% Buy Toast (TOST) 5/20/25 44 49 12% Buy Veeva Systems (VEEV) 6/10/25 -- -- --% Sold

Changes Since Last Week:

Sell Half of DoorDash (DASH), Hold the Rest

Intel Corp. (INTC) Moves from Buy to Sell

One sell this week, as Intel (INTC) collapsed after a very disappointing earnings call that raised several red flags about the company’s turnaround potential. We also book profits on half our DoorDash (DASH) shares, with the stock trading at all-time highs ahead of earnings next week. That’s one of many upcoming earnings reports for the stocks in our portfolio, as the next two to three weeks should be pivotal for both the record-high market and this high-flying portfolio.

In the meantime, here’s what’s happening with all our stocks.

Updates

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, was up 2.5% this week to push to new all-time highs above 126! Earnings are due out this Wednesday, July 30, so it’s possible a strong quarter highlighted by record gold prices is already baked into the share price. Despite the market being at all-time highs, gold prices are likely to remain elevated due to economic uncertainties and recent weakness in the U.S. dollar. With mining operations in Canada, Mexico and Finland, and exploration activities in Canada, Europe, Latin America and the United States, Agnico is one of the most diversified gold miners, which is why it’s taken better advantage of the record gold prices than virtually any other gold stock. BUY

Airbus (EADSF), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, was flat in the last week ahead of earnings this Wednesday (July 30). Expectations are fairly low, with analysts expecting a 1.8% decline in sales. The stock is up more than 32% year to date. We’ll see what happens. BUY

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS), originally recommended by Tyler Laundon in his Cabot Early Opportunities advisory, dipped from 59 to 57, which isn’t much considering the stock had more than doubled from 23 in the last two months. The mostly pre-revenue company, which has the lofty goal of delivering internet service directly to smartphones around the world via low-Earth orbit satellite, is trying to raise $500 million through convertible notes, which the market didn’t like. But the damage has been minimal, considering the stock is still up more than 157% year to date, and we have a gain well north of 350% on it in just over a year. Earnings are due out August 11, which could be an interesting window into how close the company is to launching more satellites. We sold half our position last month to book profits on our very large gains and are letting the remaining half ride. HOLD HALF

Banco Santander (SAN), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, was up another 5.5% ahead of earnings this Wednesday. Shares of the Spain-based bank have now nearly doubled already this year. With mixed expectations for the second quarter (a 1.7% revenue decline, but with 13.6% EPS growth), it’s possible earnings could do more harm than good to the stock price, barring a major beat. Regardless, this has been one of our best performers. Keeping at Buy, but I’d wait until after the earnings report if you’re going to start a new position. BUY

BYD Co. Ltd. (BYDDY), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, hit the pause button this week after advancing nearly 5% the week before. The only news was that the company is delaying production at its Hungary plant until next year. The $4.64 billion plant will only produce a few tens of thousands of cars next year, well below what was originally planned. To counteract the production void, however, BYD is accelerating plans on its new $1 billion Turkey plant, aiming to produce well over 150,000 cars there by 2027. Labor costs are lower in Turkey than they are in Hungary, which is a big reason behind the shift. The delay at the Hungary plant is a blow to BYD’s European operations at a time when it just topped Tesla in European sales for the first time ever. Cars made in Hungary will be immune to the 27% tariff imposed by the European Union on Chinese imports. The market doesn’t seem too bothered by the news, however, and shares finally have momentum again after a down couple months. BUY

Carnival Corp. (CCL), originally recommended by yours truly in my Cabot Value Investor advisory, was mostly unchanged this week. There’s been no news. Shares are up more than 8% in the month since the cruise company reported another excellent quarter. Since then, four major Wall Street firms have raised their price target on the stock. Cruises are enjoying a major post-Covid surge, with sales shattering records by the quarter. And yet, CCL trades at less than half its pre-Covid highs above 71. It seems Wall Street is starting to catch up to that disparity. BUY

Cinemark Holdings (CNK), originally recommended by yours truly in the Buy Low Opportunities portfolio of my Cabot Value Investor advisory, pulled back 4.5% this week on no news. There’s been no news, but that will change this Friday (August 1), when the movie theater chain reports earnings. Analysts are anticipating big things: 26.6% sales growth and a whopping 134% EPS growth. And that’s exactly why we recommended the stock a couple weeks ago: Movie theaters are flourishing like they haven’t since before Covid, and Cinemark – the third-largest movie theater chain in North America, and No. 1 in Brazil – is the only one of the big boys that’s on track for record sales this year. As with Carnival, its share price is just starting to catch up to the sales results. Perhaps this Friday’s earnings report will accelerate that re-rating. BUY

Coeur Mining (CDE), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, was off 5% this week after touching new 52-week highs a week ago. After touching new all-time highs above $39 an ounce, silver prices pulled back this week, which helped fuel the pullback. The company reports earnings on August 6, which could turn the tide back in CDE’s favor. That, or silver prices hitting new highs, which they’re not far from. Coeur is a mining company that explores gold, silver, zinc, and other related metals in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. BUY

DoorDash Inc. (DASH), originally recommended by Mike Cintolo in Cabot Top Ten Trader, was up 3% this week to finally push above its 2021 closing high of 245. There was no company-specific news. The online food delivery giant will report earnings on August 6. Trading at new all-time highs and up more than 47% year to date, it would take quite a quarter for shares to go much higher in the short term. The stock has nearly doubled since we added DASH to the portfolio last August, so – as with ASTS last month – I’m going to recommend we sell half our shares and hold the rest. SELL HALF, HOLD THE REST

Dutch Bros (BROS), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, was off another 4.5% this week, dipping to a new three-month low in the 58-59 area. There was no news, other than that the company will release Q2 earnings on August 6. Recent earnings reports for this fast-growing coffee store chain have served as major springboards for the share price. So with the stock now 30% off its February highs, a similar earnings-fueled rebound could be in order. BROS remains one of the better performers in our portfolio, but it’s been a challenging few months. There’s no reason that should last much longer. BUY

Dynatrace, Inc. (DT), originally recommended by Tyler Laundon in his Cabot Early Opportunities advisory, advanced 3.5% this week as the software stock claws its way back to early-July highs. The only news was that Guggenheim has upgraded the stock to Buy, with a 66 price target. Earnings are due out August 6. BUY

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY), originally recommended by Tom Hutchinson in the Dividend Growth Tier of his Cabot Dividend Investor advisory, continued its recent trend of ping-ponging around, advancing 7% after pulling back 3.5% the week before. A break above the 819 level – which has been the stock’s ceiling since early May – would be bullish. The company reports earnings on August 7, which could serve as a catalyst. The company hasn’t done much wrong, and its signature weight-loss drugs (Mounjaro and Zepbound) continue to sell like hotcakes, even if Wall Street’s fascination with the GLP-1 drug craze has totally faded. Now, it comes down to the numbers. We’ll see if Lilly’s are good enough next week. Keep holding until the earnings report. HOLD

Freshworks (FRSH), originally recommended by Tyler Laundon in his Cabot Early Opportunities advisory, gave back the 4% bounce it had gotten the week before. There was no news. The company reports earnings tomorrow (July 29). Analysts are looking for 14% revenue growth with a 50% EPS improvement. That’s really good growth, which is why we recommended the stock. But so far, shares have gone nowhere. That needs to change fast – preferably starting with tomorrow’s earnings report. If that fails to move the needle, we may need to reassess. For now, keeping at Buy. BUY

Intel Corp. (INTC), originally recommended by Clif Droke in his Cabot Turnaround Letter, has collapsed since Thursday’s earnings report, which missed the mark by a very wide margin. Worse, the company’s CEO said Intel may need to exit the chip manufacturing business altogether if it can’t secure another major customer. Also, the company is cutting jobs and halting production at two European plants. So…none of that sounds very good. Clif may be right that INTC is a long-term turnaround story, but in a crowded portfolio that features mostly fast-risers (and almost no losers), I can’t afford to wait that long after such an awful quarter. Let’s sell. SELL

Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN), originally recommended by Tom Hutchinson in the High Yield Tier of his Cabot Dividend Investor advisory, stretched to fresh all-time highs above 65, advancing another 2% this week. There was no news. Earnings are due out August 7. We added this monthly dividend-paying business development company for the high yield (6.5% at current prices) and the steady flow of income. The share price performance has exceeded our expectations and helped deliver an excellent total return since we added the stock to the portfolio 16 months ago. Thanks, Tom! BUY

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX), originally recommended by Tyler Laundon in Cabot Early Opportunities, was off another 4% and has now tumbled more than 7% since a surprisingly “meh” earnings report (by its standards) on July 17. There were certainly no red flags – sales improved 16% year over year, though the $11.08 billion tally narrowly edged out Wall Street’s $11.07 billion estimate. And EPS growth was excellent at $7.19, 47% higher than the $4.88 it earned in Q2 a year ago. Also, the streamer raised full-year revenue guidance to a high end of $45.2 billion, up from $44.5 billion. So what was the problem? Margins … or a warning about margins. Due to higher content and marketing costs, Netflix warned that operating margins will shrink in the back half of the year. Still, that’s small potatoes for a company that also grew free cash flow by 91% and cash from operations by 84% in the latest quarter. With the stock now more than 10% off its late-June highs, I’d buy this dip in one of the market’s great growth stocks. BUY

Oracle Corp. (ORCL), originally recommended by Tom Hutchinson in the Dividend Growth Tier of his Cabot Dividend Investor advisory, was unmoved in its first week in our portfolio. It’s likely hitting the pause button after advancing 50% in the first half of the year – hopefully preparing for another push higher. In his latest update, Tom wrote, “The latest catalyst is that the company announced it has signed several new deals, including a single cloud deal worth $30 billion in annual revenue. That’s nearly three times the size of its current cloud infrastructure business. OCI revenue grew 50% last year. While that’s impressive, management has said growth should eclipse 70% this year. There isn’t nearly enough current data center capacity to meet demand. Management intends to double data center capacity this fiscal year and triple it by the end of next fiscal year. This news sends future revenue projections to a different level. Oracle has morphed from a solid-growth large tech company into an AI darling that is in an ideal position to benefit from the biggest growth catalyst in a generation.” BUY

Planet Fitness (PLNT), originally recommended by Mike Cintolo in Cabot Top Ten Trader, tacked on another 2% this week in advance of its August 6 earnings report. There was no news. We have a solid double-digit gain on this fitness center chain thus far. BUY

Sea Limited (SE), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, was up 3% this week on no news. The stock has rallied nicely since an early-July dip but is still well shy of its June highs above 170. The next bit of news for this Singapore-based conglomerate will likely come on August 12, when the company reports earnings. SE shares have nearly tripled since we added the stock to the portfolio roughly 17 months ago. BUY

Stoxx Europe Total Market Aerospace & Defense (EUAD), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, is down 3% today and 5% in the last week, as U.S. stocks are now outperforming European stocks on the year, and the newly agreed upon U.S.-European Union tariff deal may not be super popular in Europe. That said, we still have a roughly 20% gain on this niche European ETF in just a matter of months. And the factors driving the fund – European stocks performing better amid improved growth and declining interest rates – remain in place. Hopefully it will bounce back. BUY

Tesla (TSLA), originally recommended by Mike Cintolo in Cabot Top Ten Trader, is flat in the last week despite another nightmare quarterly earnings report. Sales in Q2 declined 12%, including a 16% dropoff in EV-only sales; profits also fell 16% year over year. Even CEO Elon Musk warned that the company “could have a few rough quarters” ahead amidst what he called a “weird transition period.” Those comments, and the weak results, initially sparked some selling in the stock, but promises of a robotaxi future (they’re now rolling it out in San Francisco) and a new $16.5 billion AI deal with Samsung brought enough investors back to achieve equilibrium for the week. We’ll see how the specter of “a few rough quarters” looms over the stock in the coming weeks. For now, though, the damage has been limited, thanks in part to the new Samsung deal. HOLD

The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB), originally recommended by Tom Hutchinson in the High-Yield Tier of his Cabot Dividend Investor advisory, was flat this week ahead of the August 4 earnings report. Oil and natural gas prices remain depressed, so Williams will likely need a better-than-expected quarter to start attracting investors again. Keeping at Buy for now, but the company needs to deliver on earnings next Monday to stay in this portfolio. BUY

Toast Inc. (TOST), originally recommended by Mike Cintolo in his Cabot Growth Investor advisory, added another 4% gain this week after advancing 8% the week before. In his latest update, Mike wrote, “TOST has finally stretched its legs a bit, moving out to new price highs on OK volume, though the relative performance line is still shy of its May peak. Even so, the action is obviously positive, and we’re pleased to see some others in the group begin to poke their heads up, too. We have just a half-sized stake, so we’d like to add more shares, but the trick is that earnings are coming up quick (due August 5 after the close), which will probably make or break the intermediate-term outlook. If you wanted to add a few shares to the half-sized stake, we wouldn’t argue with you, but given the mixed overall action in growth stocks and earnings on the horizon, we’ll simply hold what we have for now.” I’ll keep our Buy rating, but I agree that any new positions prior to the August 5 earnings report should be small, given the recent run-up. BUY

If you have any questions, don't hesitate to email me at chris@cabotwealth.com.

Here, too, is the latest episode of Cabot Street Check, the weekly podcast I host with my colleague Brad Simmerman. This week we welcomed on former Cabot analyst and micro-cap expert Rich Howe to talk micro-caps, stock spinoffs that he likes, and the state of the market.

The next Cabot Stock of the Week issue will be published on August 4, 2025.

